Wednesday May 17th – Open Thread

Posted on May 17, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Wednesday May 17th – Open Thread

  1. nimrodman says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Report: 1 in 5 Child Deaths In London Borough Caused by Parents Being ‘Close Relatives’

    Ha! Boy am I naïve. I read the headline and thought –

    “Of course they’re close relatives, they’re the childrens’ parents!
    “What the …? Do they mean other relatives who live nearby?”

    No.

    The imprecise headline is for an article on the effects of inbreeding within the parents’ genetic pool.

    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/05/16/1-in-5-child-deaths-in-london-borough-caused-by-parents-being-close-relatives/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. nimrodman says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:30 am

    I’m anticipating that the dress code will call for shorts and brown shirts …

    “… the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is announcing it will hold summer camps for community organizers, dubbed the Summer Resistance program.”

    Dems Plan Summer Camps for Trump Resisters
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/16/dems-plan-summer-camps-for-trump-resisters/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • calbear84 says:
      May 17, 2017 at 12:48 am

      “We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we set. We’ve got have a civilian national security force that’s just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded.” – B.H.Obama 7/2008 Colorado Springs, CO.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Garrison Hall says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:36 am

    G’Nite Treepers . . .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Lucille says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:40 am

    A Fox Steals A Man’s Golf Ball….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. coveyouthband says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:25 am

    So…. A “news” person says a lie about PDJT, another “news” person repeats it saying “sources say”, a few others declare “this latest “news” is hurting Trump”………. libs are happy, are worried, PDJT moves forward and gets things done.
    Is that about where we are ?

    : /

    Like

    Reply
  9. coveyouthband says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:26 am

    …….Treepers are worried…….

    Gremlins ?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s