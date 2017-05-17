Wednesday May 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Report: 1 in 5 Child Deaths In London Borough Caused by Parents Being ‘Close Relatives’
Ha! Boy am I naïve. I read the headline and thought –
“Of course they’re close relatives, they’re the childrens’ parents!
“What the …? Do they mean other relatives who live nearby?”
The imprecise headline is for an article on the effects of inbreeding within the parents’ genetic pool.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/05/16/1-in-5-child-deaths-in-london-borough-caused-by-parents-being-close-relatives/
I’m anticipating that the dress code will call for shorts and brown shirts …
“… the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is announcing it will hold summer camps for community organizers, dubbed the Summer Resistance program.”
Dems Plan Summer Camps for Trump Resisters
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/16/dems-plan-summer-camps-for-trump-resisters/
“We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we set. We’ve got have a civilian national security force that’s just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded.” – B.H.Obama 7/2008 Colorado Springs, CO.
G’Nite Treepers . . .
A Fox Steals A Man’s Golf Ball….
I think Mr Fox is wondering why it won’t flop around or struggle like a bird or other small prey does.
So…. A “news” person says a lie about PDJT, another “news” person repeats it saying “sources say”, a few others declare “this latest “news” is hurting Trump”………. libs are happy, are worried, PDJT moves forward and gets things done.
Is that about where we are ?
…….Treepers are worried…….
Mexico Outpacing U.S. in Honduran Deportations, Report Finds
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/05/16/mexico-outpacing-u-s-honduran-deportations-report-finds/
