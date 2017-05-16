May 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #117

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s amazing that the Dems don’t know what disgusting lowlifes they look like when they do nothing but fill Trump’s twitter acc’t. with sh*tposts.
If I was a “normal” Dem voter and saw that, I’d definitely be thinking twice about “my Party”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every creature serves a purpose, from the mighty lion to the lowly slug 🙂
LikeLike
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Trade Representative, stated the following during his speech today:
When all the dust of partisan vitriol has settled and serious people provide thoughtful analysis, the Trump administration will be ranked as one of the greatest in American history.
…My grandchildren will tell their grandchildren that President Trump reversed the dangerous trajectory of American trade, put America first, made our farmers, rancher and workers richer and the country safer.
http://anasdaq.econoday.com/byshoweventfull.asp?fid=477675&cust=nasdaq&year=2017&prev=/byweek.asp
From the article:
New home sales have been one of this year’s best surprises and home builders are reporting strong activity this month and see even better times ahead. The housing market index topped expectations in May, rising 2 points to 70. Current sales are also up 2 points to 76 with 6-month sales up 4 points to a very strong 79. And traffic, in a key reading, is at 51 and over breakeven 50 for the 5th time in the last six months. The West leads the regions with a 3-month composite score of 80 with the Northeast trailing at 50.
On the Charles Payne show this evening, he reported that new-home owners in the first quarter hit 854K while new-renters hit 365K. This is the first time buyers have outpaced renters since the third quarter in 2006.
First quarter corporate rates are on track for a new all time record once all corporations share their first quarter profits (90% have already shared their first quarter profits).
The DOW is up 14.45% since 11/8/16, S&P 12.28% since 11/8/16 and the NASDAQ 18.41% since 11/8/16.
http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5435262463001/?#sp=show-clips
Folks WE ARE ABSOLUTELY KILLING THEM!
LikeLiked by 4 people
What does this have to do with Russia flepore….Get your priorities straight my good man…/s
Excellent news…It’s my theory that knowing interest rates are going to slowly rise, which is needed, then the people sitting on cash have decided it’s the time…That and there is optimism as consumer surveys that go back decades are pegged at high points…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two interesting pieces of information.
First. Housing market is up despite a couple of rate hikes during Trump’s Presidency (Obama had no rate hikes and housing was in a slump).
Second. Lighthizer was confirmed with major Democrat support minus the Progressive wing of the Senate (Bernie and Liz Warren voted NO). I guess they must love TPP and NAFTA after all. Frauds
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
In a statement, Gowdy said he spoke to Attorney General Jeff Sessions Monday and shared “my firm conviction that I would not be the right person” for the job.
Gowdy added that the FBI deserves a director “with not only impeccable credentials but also one who can unite the country as we strive for justice and truth,” adding that he was confident such a person will emerge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Shame….. but I take his point.
Now….. WHO is next best candidate to GET HILLARY?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good. He is controlled opposition
LikeLiked by 2 people
“impecable credentials”
Oh dear, Trey, they have the goods on you, too?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is…It’s the Fake News making all the noise and the right media playing along…Half the right media I see just replays the latest stupid comments by Fake News and think they are informative,….I don’t care what Woof Blitzer or Morning Joe think about anything…
LikeLiked by 5 people
trump does not care. lol.
LikeLike
FIXED… added Fox #FakeNews
Any network that Airs Shep Smith, Whorealdo, Juan Williams and Bob Beckel (to name just 4 out of many) is #FakeNews
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bob….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better add Brietbart. They give column inches to shrews like Coulter (vote for Romney!) that are now panicking about Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pretty sure everybody on the network, with the Exception of Fox & Friends, Eric Boling, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Sean Hannity are anti-Trump. Some just hide it better than others. There’s probably a few correspondents that like him but in general they’re all haters. Some are fair about it, like Eboni Williams, but most of them can’t hide it very well. Watch out for the Backstabbers, like Bret Baier, for instance….
The O’Jay’s were famous for doing Trump’s Apprentice Theme Song, “For The Love Of Money”… but they also had another huge hit….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Main Stream News
Stop spreadin’ fake news, I’m screamin’ today
I want to blow up all of it, The Main Stream News
These angry hands are longing to drive
A stake right through the heart of it, The Main Stream News
I think the failing New Yorks Times has turned into a heap
They’re just a big stinking hill, a mountain of (bleep)
The Washington Post is melting away
They made a big fat mess of it, with pure fake news
If they can make it up there, they’ll make it up anywhere
I’m through with you, The Main Stream News
The Main Stream News
I think the failing New York Times has turned into a heap
And found they’re not number one, they’re king of the swamp,
A big stinkin’ pile of old number two
The Washington Post is melting away
They made a big fat mess of it, with pure fake news
A-a-a-nd if they can make it up there, they’re gonna make it up anywhere
And so f*ke you, The Main Stream News
Fake News
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fake MSM is like cow manure on middle of the road. More you try to rub with shoe it will spread more. My point is stay away from fake MSM and no face to face WH briefing.Take the question in email and reply on public site. Make MSM news beggar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flordia Judge Gives Go-Ahead For Lawsuit Alleging Anderson Cooper Purposefully Ran Misleading Story
“…ignored information demonstrating the absolute falsity…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
We all know that Barry from Hawaii is the biggest POS in the world but he may also be the dumbest MORON as well!
From the article linked below:
“But I actually think that the issue that required the most political courage was the decision not to bomb Syria after the chemical weapons use had been publicized and rather to negotiate them removing chemical weapons from Syria,” Obama said.
Obama admitted that his call “was an imperfect solution” even though “99 percent of huge chemical weapons stockpiled were removed without us having to fire a shot.”
http://nypost.com/2017/05/15/obama-says-not-bombing-syria-took-political-courage/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry Barry…You drew a red line and you don’t get to congratulate yourself for not being a man and keeping your word…That is a frightening statement and all to common with pathological liars with a Messiah complex to boot…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am so overwhelmed with anger and sadness over what is going on. I cannot stand what our leaders have allowed our country to become.
I am also so worried about PDJT. I cannot figure out if this is a last gasp efforts from evil men to stop Trump from: moving the Israeli capital to Jerusalem; stopping him from appointing the next appointing another SCOTUS justice; from renegotiating NAFTA and/or the Iran Deal; R/R Obamacare; getting his tax reform package through; or draining the swamp and/or prosecuting Hillary.
When you think about all of the various groups who would be united to stop him over any one of these reasons, add in the MSM and the GOPe, how can PDJT handle this pressure and relentless threats, lies and attacks? Please, Lord, bless and protect him!
Firing Comey triggered something big. This is getting REAL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has always been 535:1. When Trump is gone it will revert to 536:0.
LikeLike
I agree. What is going on is a disinformation campaign as well as a psychological war against the President of the US and the American people. It is meant to keep everything and everyone off focus and paranoid. It is as bad as it’s ever been and shows no sign of abating. It’s an embarrassing example of how corrupt the major institutions of this country have become. Frankly, if they succeed in driving President Trump out of office or completely neutering his effectiveness, then it’s time for the governed to withdraw consent…. and I do not mean through violence. I mean laughter, disrespect, the turning of the back, not voting, not caring…. just a peaceful but firm rejection of their authority. Whenever they speak or issue a proclamation or breathlessly report on whatever…. simply ignore and get to the point where the ‘ignoring’ is not even intentional, it’s just the natural reaction any rational person would have towards a stream of elevator muzak…. just irrelevant noise in the background.
LikeLike
Read the post about Seth Rich!
From the article:
“The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” said Wheeler. “They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both.”
When we asked Wheeler if his sources have told him there is information that links Rich to Wikileaks, he said, “Absolutely. Yeah. That’s confirmed.”
THIS is why they have lost their minds since the Comey firing! The floodgates are opened and the SH…T that is going to flow out is beyond comprehension for everyday Americans. I have no doubt Comey was holding this back and will find himself in jail because of it! Muh Russia will be the least of their problems. The Bern Bots are about to lose their minds that one of their own had to die because the queen was to become president.
SD shared the following tweet:
Folks there isn’t enough popcorn for what is about to be their living hell on earth!
LikeLike
The Republican National Committee fired back at Clinton with a statement of its own.
“The American people rejected Hillary Clinton six months ago because she’s completely out-of-touch, untrustworthy, and embraced the failed policies of the past,” RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens said. “If Democrats were smart, they’d realize it’s time to move onward from Hillary Clinton altogether.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
WTF is the DOJ doing? Hillary is gonna keep causing trouble and provoking. Might as well do your job and appoint a special prosecutor against her already. Drain the swamp means drain the swamp. She is not above the law. Do something. Sorry for the rant. I’m beyond pissed at the weak kneed Rinos, DemoKrat commies, Deep State, and incestuous MSM. It’s time to start hitting them hard
LikeLiked by 3 people
Smart move…..
Get cash flow established… convert to a “GoFundMe” to cover legal costs and bail money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’M MAD AS HELL AND I’M NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE!!!!!!
(Me yelling at liberal, treasonous media) ALL OF THEM!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gearing up for a phenomenal news day, it should be brililiant!
I may even enjoy a nice beautiful piece of chocolate cake for dessert 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will that be with one or two scoops of ice cream?
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard elizabeth warren is going to retire from the Senate and become the mascot for the Washington Redskins. Can anybody confirm this?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would assume the GOP Senator being surveiled was a Senator running for President. So either Rubio or Ted Cruz. If it was Cruz, he would of said so by now. So I guess it’s Rubio
LikeLike
Got to be Rubio. The sweating, the darting of the eyes, the withdrawal from his Senate campaign. He’s scared to death and completely controlled.
LikeLike
These parasites get rich off of the republican electorate. Limbaugh, Levin, Coulter, Gingrich et al have taken the low information republicans to the cleaners promoting the UniParty and have the nerve to preach to trump.
LikeLike
Limbaugh has been critical of Trump, but has done a decent job dissecting the Deep State and Uniparty. Coulter is menopausal so she is just pissy. She isn’t Trump’s enemy and wants him to be successful in implementing his agenda he ran on– specifically the wall, deporting illegals, and stopping Muslim immigration. She does have no patience however. Levin is just a fraud. Gingrich is a RINO
LikeLike
Is this true? If so, no wonder the globalists and Imam sponsors foisted Macaroni on France. He’s Obama by proxy.
LikeLike
Seth story will be dripping story to create panic in rats and fake MSM . Threat of going prison is more dangerous and killing than staying prison .
LikeLike
LikeLike
Gross face on Macrone whenever he’s around his boss lady
Lol
There will be an increase in teacher-underage student pedophilia since election of Macrone because it sends the wrong message
LikeLike
LikeLike
Don’t believe the BS that the Muh Russia controversy is stopping the Senate from repealing and replacing Obamacare! As a matter of fact, it is actually helping the process.
From the article linked below:
While the fallout over President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey consumes the news cycle, it has not had an impact on Republicans’ health care talks. A GOP aide for a senator involved in the talks said it has even given the Senate some breathing room to negotiate with so much attention focused elsewhere.
The working group has met four times, and it plans to continue to meet every Tuesday and Thursday. So far, its strategy appears to be selectively suggesting potential provisions of the legislation to the media.
Republicans ditched the House-passed bill in pursuit of their own legislation, although the two chambers share the broad goals of repealing the ACA’s individual mandates and taxes, restricting access to abortion services and overhauling the Medicaid system from an open-ended federal guarantee that covers costs to a system that gives states more flexibility to spend an allotted amount of money.
http://wksu.org/post/secret-republican-senate-talks-shaping-health-care-legislation#stream/0
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Obama administration unmasking scandal grows deeper
Fox News
LikeLike