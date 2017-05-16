May 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #117

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

56 Responses to May 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #117

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • sunnydaze says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:29 am

      It’s amazing that the Dems don’t know what disgusting lowlifes they look like when they do nothing but fill Trump’s twitter acc’t. with sh*tposts.

      If I was a “normal” Dem voter and saw that, I’d definitely be thinking twice about “my Party”.

  2. rumpole2 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…

    Shame on DIMS, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Trade Representative, stated the following during his speech today:

    When all the dust of partisan vitriol has settled and serious people provide thoughtful analysis, the Trump administration will be ranked as one of the greatest in American history.

    …My grandchildren will tell their grandchildren that President Trump reversed the dangerous trajectory of American trade, put America first, made our farmers, rancher and workers richer and the country safer.

    http://anasdaq.econoday.com/byshoweventfull.asp?fid=477675&cust=nasdaq&year=2017&prev=/byweek.asp

    From the article:

    New home sales have been one of this year’s best surprises and home builders are reporting strong activity this month and see even better times ahead. The housing market index topped expectations in May, rising 2 points to 70. Current sales are also up 2 points to 76 with 6-month sales up 4 points to a very strong 79. And traffic, in a key reading, is at 51 and over breakeven 50 for the 5th time in the last six months. The West leads the regions with a 3-month composite score of 80 with the Northeast trailing at 50.

    On the Charles Payne show this evening, he reported that new-home owners in the first quarter hit 854K while new-renters hit 365K. This is the first time buyers have outpaced renters since the third quarter in 2006.

    First quarter corporate rates are on track for a new all time record once all corporations share their first quarter profits (90% have already shared their first quarter profits).

    The DOW is up 14.45% since 11/8/16, S&P 12.28% since 11/8/16 and the NASDAQ 18.41% since 11/8/16.

    http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5435262463001/?#sp=show-clips

    Folks WE ARE ABSOLUTELY KILLING THEM!

    • ALEX says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:32 am

      What does this have to do with Russia flepore….Get your priorities straight my good man…/s

      Excellent news…It’s my theory that knowing interest rates are going to slowly rise, which is needed, then the people sitting on cash have decided it’s the time…That and there is optimism as consumer surveys that go back decades are pegged at high points…

    • Rivers says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Two interesting pieces of information.
      First. Housing market is up despite a couple of rate hikes during Trump’s Presidency (Obama had no rate hikes and housing was in a slump).

      Second. Lighthizer was confirmed with major Democrat support minus the Progressive wing of the Senate (Bernie and Liz Warren voted NO). I guess they must love TPP and NAFTA after all. Frauds

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:26 am

    In a statement, Gowdy said he spoke to Attorney General Jeff Sessions Monday and shared “my firm conviction that I would not be the right person” for the job. 

    Gowdy added that the FBI deserves a director “with not only impeccable credentials but also one who can unite the country as we strive for justice and truth,” adding that he was confident such a person will emerge.

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:27 am

    • ALEX says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:35 am

      He is…It’s the Fake News making all the noise and the right media playing along…Half the right media I see just replays the latest stupid comments by Fake News and think they are informative,….I don’t care what Woof Blitzer or Morning Joe think about anything…

    • khooeh says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:45 am

      trump does not care. lol.

  12. rumpole2 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:29 am

    FIXED… added Fox #FakeNews
    Any network that Airs Shep Smith, Whorealdo, Juan Williams and Bob Beckel (to name just 4 out of many) is #FakeNews

    • AJ says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Better add Brietbart. They give column inches to shrews like Coulter (vote for Romney!) that are now panicking about Trump.

    • Ron says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:47 am

      I’m pretty sure everybody on the network, with the Exception of Fox & Friends, Eric Boling, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Sean Hannity are anti-Trump. Some just hide it better than others. There’s probably a few correspondents that like him but in general they’re all haters. Some are fair about it, like Eboni Williams, but most of them can’t hide it very well. Watch out for the Backstabbers, like Bret Baier, for instance….

      The O’Jay’s were famous for doing Trump’s Apprentice Theme Song, “For The Love Of Money”… but they also had another huge hit….

  13. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:29 am

  14. Curry Worsham says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:30 am

    The Main Stream News

    Stop spreadin’ fake news, I’m screamin’ today
    I want to blow up all of it, The Main Stream News
    These angry hands are longing to drive
    A stake right through the heart of it, The Main Stream News

    I think the failing New Yorks Times has turned into a heap
    They’re just a big stinking hill, a mountain of (bleep)

    The Washington Post is melting away
    They made a big fat mess of it, with pure fake news
    If they can make it up there, they’ll make it up anywhere
    I’m through with you, The Main Stream News

    The Main Stream News
    I think the failing New York Times has turned into a heap
    And found they’re not number one, they’re king of the swamp,
    A big stinkin’ pile of old number two

    The Washington Post is melting away
    They made a big fat mess of it, with pure fake news
    A-a-a-nd if they can make it up there, they’re gonna make it up anywhere
    And so f*ke you, The Main Stream News

    Fake News

  15. SR says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Fake MSM is like cow manure on middle of the road. More you try to rub with shoe it will spread more. My point is stay away from fake MSM and no face to face WH briefing.Take the question in email and reply on public site. Make MSM news beggar.

  16. fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:33 am

    We all know that Barry from Hawaii is the biggest POS in the world but he may also be the dumbest MORON as well!

    From the article linked below:

    “But I actually think that the issue that required the most political courage was the decision not to bomb Syria after the chemical weapons use had been publicized and rather to negotiate them removing chemical weapons from Syria,” Obama said.

    Obama admitted that his call “was an imperfect solution” even though “99 percent of huge chemical weapons stockpiled were removed without us having to fire a shot.”

    http://nypost.com/2017/05/15/obama-says-not-bombing-syria-took-political-courage/

    • ALEX says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Sorry Barry…You drew a red line and you don’t get to congratulate yourself for not being a man and keeping your word…That is a frightening statement and all to common with pathological liars with a Messiah complex to boot…

  17. Albertus Magnus says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:33 am

    I am so overwhelmed with anger and sadness over what is going on. I cannot stand what our leaders have allowed our country to become.

    I am also so worried about PDJT. I cannot figure out if this is a last gasp efforts from evil men to stop Trump from: moving the Israeli capital to Jerusalem; stopping him from appointing the next appointing another SCOTUS justice; from renegotiating NAFTA and/or the Iran Deal; R/R Obamacare; getting his tax reform package through; or draining the swamp and/or prosecuting Hillary.

    When you think about all of the various groups who would be united to stop him over any one of these reasons, add in the MSM and the GOPe, how can PDJT handle this pressure and relentless threats, lies and attacks? Please, Lord, bless and protect him!

    Firing Comey triggered something big. This is getting REAL!

    • AJ says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:45 am

      It has always been 535:1. When Trump is gone it will revert to 536:0.

    • albrevin says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:56 am

      I agree. What is going on is a disinformation campaign as well as a psychological war against the President of the US and the American people. It is meant to keep everything and everyone off focus and paranoid. It is as bad as it’s ever been and shows no sign of abating. It’s an embarrassing example of how corrupt the major institutions of this country have become. Frankly, if they succeed in driving President Trump out of office or completely neutering his effectiveness, then it’s time for the governed to withdraw consent…. and I do not mean through violence. I mean laughter, disrespect, the turning of the back, not voting, not caring…. just a peaceful but firm rejection of their authority. Whenever they speak or issue a proclamation or breathlessly report on whatever…. simply ignore and get to the point where the ‘ignoring’ is not even intentional, it’s just the natural reaction any rational person would have towards a stream of elevator muzak…. just irrelevant noise in the background.

    • fleporeblog says:
      May 16, 2017 at 1:06 am

      Read the post about Seth Rich!

      From the article:

      “The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” said Wheeler. “They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both.”

      When we asked Wheeler if his sources have told him there is information that links Rich to Wikileaks, he said, “Absolutely. Yeah. That’s confirmed.”

      THIS is why they have lost their minds since the Comey firing! The floodgates are opened and the SH…T that is going to flow out is beyond comprehension for everyday Americans. I have no doubt Comey was holding this back and will find himself in jail because of it! Muh Russia will be the least of their problems. The Bern Bots are about to lose their minds that one of their own had to die because the queen was to become president.

      SD shared the following tweet:

      Folks there isn’t enough popcorn for what is about to be their living hell on earth!

  18. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:34 am

    The Republican National Committee fired back at Clinton with a statement of its own.

    “The American people rejected Hillary Clinton six months ago because she’s completely out-of-touch, untrustworthy, and embraced the failed policies of the past,” RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens said. “If Democrats were smart, they’d realize it’s time to move onward from Hillary Clinton altogether.”

    • Rivers says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:42 am

      WTF is the DOJ doing? Hillary is gonna keep causing trouble and provoking. Might as well do your job and appoint a special prosecutor against her already. Drain the swamp means drain the swamp. She is not above the law. Do something. Sorry for the rant. I’m beyond pissed at the weak kneed Rinos, DemoKrat commies, Deep State, and incestuous MSM. It’s time to start hitting them hard

    • rumpole2 says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Smart move…..

      Get cash flow established… convert to a “GoFundMe” to cover legal costs and bail money.

  19. Mar says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:35 am

    I’M MAD AS HELL AND I’M NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE!!!!!!
    (Me yelling at liberal, treasonous media) ALL OF THEM!

  20. Minnie says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Gearing up for a phenomenal news day, it should be brililiant!

    I may even enjoy a nice beautiful piece of chocolate cake for dessert 🙂

    • starfcker says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:56 am

      I heard elizabeth warren is going to retire from the Senate and become the mascot for the Washington Redskins. Can anybody confirm this?

      Like

  22. ALEX says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:44 am

    • Rivers says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:49 am

      I would assume the GOP Senator being surveiled was a Senator running for President. So either Rubio or Ted Cruz. If it was Cruz, he would of said so by now. So I guess it’s Rubio

    • AJ says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:49 am

      These parasites get rich off of the republican electorate. Limbaugh, Levin, Coulter, Gingrich et al have taken the low information republicans to the cleaners promoting the UniParty and have the nerve to preach to trump.

      • Rivers says:
        May 16, 2017 at 12:54 am

        Limbaugh has been critical of Trump, but has done a decent job dissecting the Deep State and Uniparty. Coulter is menopausal so she is just pissy. She isn’t Trump’s enemy and wants him to be successful in implementing his agenda he ran on– specifically the wall, deporting illegals, and stopping Muslim immigration. She does have no patience however. Levin is just a fraud. Gingrich is a RINO

  23. keebler AC says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Is this true? If so, no wonder the globalists and Imam sponsors foisted Macaroni on France. He’s Obama by proxy.

  24. SR says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Seth story will be dripping story to create panic in rats and fake MSM . Threat of going prison is more dangerous and killing than staying prison .

  26. keebler AC says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Gross face on Macrone whenever he’s around his boss lady

    Lol

    There will be an increase in teacher-underage student pedophilia since election of Macrone because it sends the wrong message

  28. fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Don’t believe the BS that the Muh Russia controversy is stopping the Senate from repealing and replacing Obamacare! As a matter of fact, it is actually helping the process.

    From the article linked below:

    While the fallout over President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey consumes the news cycle, it has not had an impact on Republicans’ health care talks. A GOP aide for a senator involved in the talks said it has even given the Senate some breathing room to negotiate with so much attention focused elsewhere.

    The working group has met four times, and it plans to continue to meet every Tuesday and Thursday. So far, its strategy appears to be selectively suggesting potential provisions of the legislation to the media.

    Republicans ditched the House-passed bill in pursuit of their own legislation, although the two chambers share the broad goals of repealing the ACA’s individual mandates and taxes, restricting access to abortion services and overhauling the Medicaid system from an open-ended federal guarantee that covers costs to a system that gives states more flexibility to spend an allotted amount of money.

    http://wksu.org/post/secret-republican-senate-talks-shaping-health-care-legislation#stream/0

  29. citizen817 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:00 am

  30. Lucille says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:08 am

    The Obama administration unmasking scandal grows deeper
    Fox News

