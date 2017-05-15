Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing May 15th 1:30pm…

Posted on May 15, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the press beating for May 15th:

WH Livestream linkRSBN Livestream linkAlternate Livestream link

  1. redlegleader68 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    This should be interesting. Am I the only one hoping for notice of cancellation of daily briefings?

    Maybe once a week or every two weeks. Sundance made some really good suggestions a bit ago. #TeamTrump needs to follow them.

  2. Weeper says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    And now for another daily episode of “Days of our Lies” staring the WH Press Pool!!! 😉

  3. trialbytruth says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    I know the big story is the cyber tools that were lost by the Obama administration #2 would be Comey replacement. BUT
    The prestitutes will focus on them and will try and get Spicer to side with them referencing him losing hos job just my prediction

