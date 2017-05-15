Monday May 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Monday morning wakeup music . . .

  2. conservalicious says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Does anyone else dislike Frank Luntz like I do? I see him as such a hypocrite. I always felt as if his focus groups were cherry picked to get the results he wanted. Anyway, this video should go viral of his appearances on several stations on election day. He was so sure of his predictions…lmao.

  3. CiscoKid says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Hello my fellow patriots.
    New guy here on commenting, but I stop by TCTH every day.
    My handle is the nickname I’ve had since I was a youngster.
    You can just call me Cisco.
    God bless America and our 45th President, Donald J. Trump.

    • Sloth1963 says:
      May 15, 2017 at 12:29 am

      You were configuring routers and switches at a young age? Or was it the food service thing? Any way, Welcome Cisco 🙂

      • CiscoKid says:
        May 15, 2017 at 1:02 am

        I was a big fan of all the westerns on tv, like most youngsters in the 50’s-60’s.
        Lone Ranger, Roy Rogers, Hoppy, Wyatt Earp “Tombstone, town to tough to die.”, Broken Arrow and of course The Cisco Kid.
        Back in the day a fellow would go thru the neighborhood with a pony and cowboy gear.
        For a fee, he’d dress you up with chaps, spurs hat, gun belt etc. then take a picture.
        The line was always pretty long.
        I was nervous I admit, it would be my first time on a pony.
        So it’s my turn and as I’m putting on the gear the pony nuzzles me, friendly like but I got scared and didn’t want to do it.
        The entrepreneur coaxed me and let me pet the pony which took away any fear I had.
        I remember like yesterday, I’m on the pony and he says “see, you’re just like the Cisco Kid”. He could have said Dale Evans and I guess I’d be stuck with that name.
        I wasn’t the only nervous kid. But other moms told their child “see it’s the Cisco Kid.”
        I was only 7 or 7 at the time, but for some reason the name stuck. Parents and my chums would always call me that occasionally till it finally stuck.
        Friends, family after 60 plus years still call me Cisco.

    • Ad rem says:
      May 15, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Welcome to the Tree House Cisco! Pick a comfy branch and get yourself settled in for the evening. See ya in the morning. 😀

  4. Minnie says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:34 am

    God bless America 🇺🇸

    God bless President Trump 🚂

    God bless us, everyone ❤️

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:37 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:38 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:05 am

