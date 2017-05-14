Sunday Talks: Nikki Haley -vs- George Stephanopoulos

U.N. Secretary Nikki Haley appears on ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos to discuss the vast Russian planetary electoral conspiracy theorem.

  1. mikebrezzze says:
    May 14, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    I despise that little gnat George

  2. Paul George says:
    May 14, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Great interview. Nikki owned him.
    Very smart, very clear. Nikki Haley could be the first woman president!!

  3. freddiel says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    I think that Nikki did a pretty good job defending our President. It never ceases to amaze me how the fake media tries to trip them up.

  4. tvollrath66 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    I think she did a very good job. She is representing our President’s agenda, which is our agenda. She really cones across plain and clear, no wishy washy. So far I am very glad to have her.

  5. cav16 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    I am very impressed with Ambassador Haley! She is smart, sharp and a excellent communicator.

  6. Larry Bucar says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    She did OK, still learniing to sing DJT’s way, finally beyond bubble boy’s influence, I hope.

  7. Rex says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Hmm.
    Did anyone get the impression Georgie poo was just a little tooo kind and respectful to Mrs. Rubio?

  8. Betty says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Nikki Haley did ok right up to when the “little gnat” asked her: “are the Russians were succeeding at their goal of disrupting our democracy, raising doubts about our democracy?” And Ambassador Haily bunts it instead of knocking it out of the park.

    Instead of saying Russia is doing that to the whole world if she would have only had the guts to speak the truth: It is the media and the entrenched political class who are attempting to disrupt our democracy and worse then that, you all are attempting to toss our lawfully elected leader out of office using out-right lies and innuendos.

    • The Boss says:
      May 14, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      Betty – Your comment is in the ballpark, and I mean that in a good way. It occurred to me when that cafone Stephanopoulos asked about Russia, his intent might be to gauge the degree to which the administration believes (perhaps rightly) that the Russians own our media. They own the Clintons, that’s for sure. And to your point, the media is definitely disrupting our way of life and attempting to support a coup in the form of false impeachment charges.

  9. pageoturner says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Haley handled that very well. I see why Trump picked her even though she was a neverTrumper during the campaign.

  10. Wend says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    She’s become a good asset the the Administration.

  11. rumpole2 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

  12. Looking Up! says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I cannot say I like or trust George at all. He worked for the Clintons and we know he is not totally nonbiased. Haley has done a super job. I have been more than impressed with her and not disappointed so far with anything she has done. .

  13. Molly says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    This was a good interview, imo. I don’t watch many. Nikki Haley is such a breath of fresh air after Rice and Power; excellent choice. She’s very articulate and didn’t miss a beat when responding. Of course she isn’t going to say President Trump is going to discuss blocking oil in Saudi Arabia, no matter how many times he asked her. President Trump never tells the enemy what he is going to do. 😉

  14. tempo150101 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I don’t care if she is on our team now, I don’t like this harlot and I never will.

  15. SharonKinDC says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Well done, Nikki!

  16. Kristin says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    See what clarity brings? People can speak confidently and …clear.
    She did a good job explaining what the Predident’s job is since little George does not know.

  17. KenG says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Trump seems to me very absolute on Policy. Truman was like that, in fact it’s why McArthur got fired.

    ABC This Weak.
    I concur wholeheartedly.

