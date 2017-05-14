Sunday Talks: Nikki Haley -vs- George Stephanopoulos

U.N. Secretary Nikki Haley appears on ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos to discuss the vast Russian planetary electoral conspiracy theorem.
Advertisements
U.N. Secretary Nikki Haley appears on ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos to discuss the vast Russian planetary electoral conspiracy theorem.
I despise that little gnat George
LikeLiked by 5 people
George is an arrogant, smarmy little gnome. Ambassador Haley did well, imo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great interview. Nikki owned him.
Very smart, very clear. Nikki Haley could be the first woman president!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since Nikki Haley is not a natural born Citizen, the Constitution prohibits her from ever becoming president or vice president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that Nikki did a pretty good job defending our President. It never ceases to amaze me how the fake media tries to trip them up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think she did a very good job. She is representing our President’s agenda, which is our agenda. She really cones across plain and clear, no wishy washy. So far I am very glad to have her.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am very impressed with Ambassador Haley! She is smart, sharp and a excellent communicator.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree!
LikeLike
She did OK, still learniing to sing DJT’s way, finally beyond bubble boy’s influence, I hope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmm.
Did anyone get the impression Georgie poo was just a little tooo kind and respectful to Mrs. Rubio?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nikki Haley did ok right up to when the “little gnat” asked her: “are the Russians were succeeding at their goal of disrupting our democracy, raising doubts about our democracy?” And Ambassador Haily bunts it instead of knocking it out of the park.
Instead of saying Russia is doing that to the whole world if she would have only had the guts to speak the truth: It is the media and the entrenched political class who are attempting to disrupt our democracy and worse then that, you all are attempting to toss our lawfully elected leader out of office using out-right lies and innuendos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Betty – Your comment is in the ballpark, and I mean that in a good way. It occurred to me when that cafone Stephanopoulos asked about Russia, his intent might be to gauge the degree to which the administration believes (perhaps rightly) that the Russians own our media. They own the Clintons, that’s for sure. And to your point, the media is definitely disrupting our way of life and attempting to support a coup in the form of false impeachment charges.
LikeLike
Haley handled that very well. I see why Trump picked her even though she was a neverTrumper during the campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s become a good asset the the Administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Go to Russia and turn left 😉
LikeLike
I cannot say I like or trust George at all. He worked for the Clintons and we know he is not totally nonbiased. Haley has done a super job. I have been more than impressed with her and not disappointed so far with anything she has done. .
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was a good interview, imo. I don’t watch many. Nikki Haley is such a breath of fresh air after Rice and Power; excellent choice. She’s very articulate and didn’t miss a beat when responding. Of course she isn’t going to say President Trump is going to discuss blocking oil in Saudi Arabia, no matter how many times he asked her. President Trump never tells the enemy what he is going to do. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t care if she is on our team now, I don’t like this harlot and I never will.
LikeLike
Well done, Nikki!
LikeLiked by 2 people
See what clarity brings? People can speak confidently and …clear.
She did a good job explaining what the Predident’s job is since little George does not know.
LikeLike
Trump seems to me very absolute on Policy. Truman was like that, in fact it’s why McArthur got fired.
ABC This Weak.
I concur wholeheartedly.
LikeLike