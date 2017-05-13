President Trump In-Depth Interview With Judge Jeanine Pirro…

Tonight Fox broadcast an extensive and much discussed interview with President Trump and Judge Jeanine Pirro. The interview was conducted/recorded in the cabinet room of the White House between 12:00pm and 2:00pm on Friday May 12th.
Outstanding show tonight with the Judge. Well worth it. She seems really concerned about Trump getting his word out against the massive effort to distract from his agenda or block his agenda.
We here all agree that many good things are happening in Trump world but not if you view CNN and the others. This is a tough game with so much at stake.
I wish Jeanine had not interrupted him so much.
And my adult son who was visiting and heard it from another room said, “is she turning against him too”. So she sounded combative from a distance. On screen she seemed over-caffeinated to me, and the constant interruptions cut off many comments I would have liked to hear.
She’s learning bad habits from the rest of the disrespectful interviewers.
The constant interrupting of others is now routine. You’ll hear it everywhere, not just from media interviewers.
The explanation is that simple etiquette is now a rarity. There are no longer delineations of expectations of what is acceptable social behavior in our society.
For younger people it’s understandable because most have never been taught manners. For older people, there’s no excuse.
It happens because the person interviewed allows it to happen. It would stop very quickly if it wasn’t tolerated. But there is this almost mindless compliance with the paradigm that endows these loudmouths with sacred respect and authority. I certainly thought Trump would be one to change this, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
Everything is treated like a sporting event, a sport drama. Many like it. I can’t stand it. Great is not about drama, great is like what SpaceX is aiming for. Epic greatness made repeatably routine, day in and day out, greatness at success as a profession, a business, machine like.
MAGA won’t be an apt description after 4 years. We will have to rebrand what Trump does because there won’t be a comparison unless we go back to Hercules and his tasks.
I will make one more observation. Trump is a complete adept, he is letting the press and DhimmiRat moths circle the flame of negativity and hatefulness until they have finished burning their brands to ashes. 2018 elections will take the 2016 catastrophe and make it the worst blow out imaginable.
Dhimmis are doubling down on hate and losing. What idiot doubles down on self destruction? (other than Dhimmis)
With regards to the “Muh Russia” crap, The POTUS essentially told the unhinged democ(rats) .. go ahead, knock yourselves out, take your time, I am just as interested in getting to the bottom of this as you are..
I mean, how can you not love this guy?? While the rest of us are tearing our hair out over the biggest conspiracy and perversely evil hoax ever being perpetrated in US political history on a President, the guy just shrugs it off in and trolls the unhinged left.
Shut down the Press Pool, Mr. President 👍
WSB posted the same thing on the other thread. My reply:
Good idea since they’ve already gone off the “deep end”!! 😉
“Tapes”
Love him.
So he pulls Spicer and Preibus, he should.
Keep em guessing, always keep em guessing.
I don’t like Jeanine Pirro, even though she and we are mostly on the same side. She’s too pushy and interrupts too much.
It looks to me like President Trump doesn’t adapt his style for sessions with mostly-friendly interviewers.
She and Trump are friends.
Friends let each other be themselves.
If that’s what I had seen I’d have been a lot happier with this interview.
What I saw was Pirro being herself instead of letting President Trump be himself.
He’s the better friend.
Agree. Thinking of Trump standing by Carson when Carson missed his cue. Trump put Carson ahead of himself.
I’d like to know why Judge Jeanine was pushing for an independent counsel on the Russia hoax. Also, she kept talking against his ideas on changes for the WH press briefings when she knows darn well why it’s not working in its current state.
In one way the press briefings are working in that people can see first-hand how idiotic, rude, narcissistic, agenda driven and downright stupidly ridiculous these Libtards.
However, there is nothing constructive or positive with the continued charade composed of dysfunctional people. On one hand we are entertained, but on the other hand we cannot help of feeling a little less of ourselves for having participated by watching something so unworthy worthless.
I think it was a great interview in terms of content but we may disagree on style of judge. I actually liked her style as it was natural because she knew trump for 30 years and took a coversational style.
She actually did favor to trump by askingvthe exact hot button questions msm were playing games with. This allowed trump to specifically answer those. In the process, the press conference change idea came up and thats a great move. However, i have feeling that trump will not do it eventually. MSM will go nuts in the mean time!
I understand interruptions are not desired and judge or anyone should have done without it. I just wanted to guess why she might have done it this way. Due to their prior familiarity, i think trump did not mind that. I still get the main point: The President deserves respect and thats important.
Lets not forget: this had great content. I specially loved it when he mentioned why FBI did not force into looking at DNC?
I think it was Trump’s best full length interview since his inauguration. Jeanine Pirro handled it well.
(I would love to see Jesse Waters do a long interview with him.)
I don’t care who they are. The President of the United States should not be interrupted.
What President Trump has to say matters. Media people….not important. Press people shut-up and listen. Learn something. I would love to hear from the President UNINTERRUPTED!
Agreed X 1,000+, Donna. We tune in to hear POTUS, not the judge. She should let him speak and finish his thought rather than her finishing what she thinks is his thought or just cutting him off.
Their speed was also at odds. POTUS was speaking clearly and calmly and she was interrupting like a wild banshee.
Both of the above are well-stated indeed. Exactly.
I understand that she knows the President personally for 30+ years but she forgets to be a “professional” when she interviews him…HE is the President of the World’s greatest country and HE deserves “respect.” Stop interrupting the man and let him speak because WE want to hear what he has to say. But from time to time he does go “off the rails” when he spoke about the press briefings and their TV ratings! Personally I don’t give a red rat’s pituty about the “ratings” for I care about what he is doing for the country because he is THE PRESIDENT. He achieved something that no one else ever has and he has made History.
Mr. President please do the press briefings twice a month as you stated for it would be extremely entertaining and good for ratings. LOL….love you, Sir. MAGA.
Take press questions in advance and read answers in a written. Press briefing should be boring and too much technical. Make MSM hungry for news and provide the news to fake MSM and the people same time. MSM needs to die faster and advertisement companies too.
No, let him wing it as only he can. Trumpcast. Would be priceless.
I watched the interview and realized that the Judge, who lives in NYC, just like myself is exposed to the negativity 24 hours a day. I hear it on the local news, when speaking with colleagues etc. The same is true in other blue states and areas. However, I am confident that isn’t the case in areas and states that our President won. I shared some incredible polling data from FL, OH and PA recently. Our President’s approval numbers in those 3 states are stronger today than on Election Day. That is all that matters to me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
#WanderingHillary
LikeLiked by 2 people
#WanderingKillery
#LOCKHERUP
😂😂😂 I’m old and tired. I’m looking at this picture going where is she. Unfortunately….I found her. I’m tickled rumpole2. Thank for this. Too funny!!!!!😂😂😂
The interview was better as it went on, but the President should steal a tactic from democrats. He should go over the questions in advance and that would stop the interruptions…
He is basically free wheeling and I like it, but he needs boundaries set…Sure sounds familiar to press briefings doesn’t it..
I think we should also be honest about the quality of these news people…No one is a good interviewer anymore…It’s a real talent…He’s being interviewed mainly by personalities and not professionals…..Judge Jeanine to some extent interviewed herself….
I’m glad to listen to him either way…Just like Liberty speech this morning…I’m not going to be a negative ninny…
