May 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #114

I can’t begin to tell you how important this week was to losing our country once and for all. We would have had a civil war on our hands had they succeeded. 99.8% of the citizens of the U.S. will never understand the magnitude of what all transpired this week. We at CTH are part of the lucky 0.02%. The press has no clue. Even Fox Business tonight was bashing our President for such a horrible week. They don’t get it. They were trying a coup d’etat against our President and we the people. Chuck Schumer knew it when he made the comment about the IC getting you 6 ways from Sunday to get back at you.
These POS were going to entrap our President! Notice last night that the President never answered Chester the Molester’s question about who asked for the dinner. Chester needed our President to say he did for their plot to play out. The truth is that Comey asked for that dinner to be able to use down the road once the Muh Russia died. It was a setup! Comey either tapped it or our President did. They fired his ass 3,000 miles away from D.C. As a matter of fact he had to sit through traffic in LA because they didn’t use the police lights on their way to LAX This gave Keith his body guard from NY, Sessions and the White Hats time to scrub the POS’s office taking all evidence (including the tape if we believe Comey tapped the conversation).
I have no doubt that they were going to file federal charges for obstructing an ongoing investigation had our President not taken the actions of firing, cleaning out his office and the most important piece, that tweet above. They would have perp walked him out of the WH in handcuffs. That tweet told Comey, McCabe, Yates, Priestap, Barry and the rest of the POSs that he has the tape which will actually prove that Comey tried to entrap our President. We are talking about a coup against our President which would lead to life in prison if not death for Comey and those that where part of the plan.
Comey is DONE! You will never see him again. The only time he will talk is if he is subpoenaed or granted immunity to testify in cases against the rat bastards. Do not be shocked he is about to turn state evidence knowing his days are numbered before he is killed.
I added the following below for further information on their thinking.
The questioned Flynn on the 24th. They call McGhan on the morning of the 25th that they needed to talk about sensitive information. They are called back on the 26th to further clarify questions McGhan had about interfering with an ongoing investigation. He has for the documents. Instead of getting them that day they told him they would have it to him on Monday. They knew Comey was going to or had already asked to have dinner on Sunday. That was the trap! Comey or our President tapped the conversation (most likely Comey). They would have arrested him for interfering in an investigation sometime this summer but our President blew up their plan by firing and having his body guard from NY (Keith) go and clean out his office before McCabe and the crew could. You can bet your bottom dollar their were men outside the office with their guns ready in case someone tried to get in and get the goods (for the record I am embellishing however it isn’t out of the realm of possibility).
Sorry for the duplicate post meant to post this one
” . . . investigation had our President not taken the actions of firing, cleaning out his office and the most important piece, that tweet above. . .”
And the lesson from this drama is Never Underestimate A Hired Gun. DC has never seen the likes of Donald Trump which is why we elected him. They’re all accustomed to being the fastest guns in town and have gotten so used to that status that they’ve convinced themselves that nobody’s better. And then, along comes Donald Trump who gets elected president and then—again and again—shows them that he’s several steps ahead of them. They are not the fastest guns in town: Donald Trump is.
They underestimate PDJT again and again. You’d think they would learn, but they are so blinded by their hatred and so certain of their superiority that they just cannot admit what we can all see–PDJT is brilliant.
Chuck U. essentially said that deep state has more power than the three legitimate branches of aour constitutionally established government. Whoa there. Bet he doesn’t realize what he said while issuing his threat.
fleporeblog, you’re a gem.
Flepore, thanks for your great comments. Your analysis of Florida’s voting in the days leading up to the election was fantastic.
Yes. I would have absolutely gone off the rails if it weren’t for flepore’s frequent updates on the data in Florida and elsewhere. It was logical, understandable, and completely at odds with what I was reading and watching elsewhere. I’d panic and return here and there would be flepore with unassailable logic and I’d calm down, again. I owe you such a debt of gratitude.
When you put it that way, flepore, I can see why Trump would come out and say outright, basically “Shut down the useless Press Corps”.
It was a pretty bold thing to say. But we all know whose side they’d be on if what you describe had succeeded.
F*ck ’em.
sunnydaze at this point, it would be the best decision he could make. He would hand out the daily briefing documents for their “stories” and not have the BS that occurs. Americans would support him. It would marginalize them even more. The stakes are way to serious at this point.
You know, I remember reading about the Obama WH and the press. They wouldn’t let any photogs in there, they only produced their own WH photos and videos (other than the press room) and they sent out their press releases and it drove the press crazy, and yet there was no widespread complaining. With PDJT it would be FIRST ADMENDMENT this and NAZI that.
Look! Not a pair of Mom jean’s in the group… look at the “Big Sky” and fields! I wonder if they heard the Meadowlarks singing? ….I’m homesick…(to the horse peeps, they’re nice also, but very allergic)
So, do all our manly men in the Cabinet ride horses???? I gotta admit I love me a cowboy. Very nice!
lol
The face of irrelevance.
Trump’s a bully, but Olbermann’s an angel/paragon of virtue/best example of cool calm level-headedness on the planet. Got it.
Olbermann looks constipated.
Yes, he sure is full of it!
No, he looks like the constipation.
Keef didn’t mind when Obama weaponized the IRS and other Agencies to bully and threaten innocent citizens.
Keef didn’t mind when Obama gave away US territory [seven Alaskan islands] to the Russians.
Keef didn’t mind when Hillary sold out our country to foreign interests.
But now Keef is all indignant that Pres Trump fired an FBI Director who had violated his oath of office and committed multiple acts of Obstruction of Justice.
Aww Keef, why don’t you just stomp your little feet and have a hissy fit.
This is a pretty sick article, which I found a bit hard to read/slog thru. But it demonstrates what we’re up against as a culture vs. the Universities.
Angela Davis was the speaker at Western Washington Univ. this week. WWU is in Bellingham, pop. @ 80K or so, not a huge city. Up near the BC border.
Same place as where that silly SJW nut had her meltdown today in the WWU Square, upset by a guy with a Pro-Life sign or something.
Some nuggets from the article:
In response to an “overflow crowd” wanting to see Angela D…..” We were receiving so many emails of people feeling entitled, particularly from professors and community members, expressing their disappointments and telling us why they deserve tickets,” Alcantar Soto said “………”“The fact that they wanted marginalized students in particular to be catered to for this event was really refreshing and kind.”…..(a presumably “marginalized student” said).
Another student, a black woman said …..“I guess I feel a little disrespected by the fact that there were some white people taking up space in trying to have their moment with Angela Davis.”
There’s more but I just can’t continue. You get the drift.
In short, Thank God for the College kids who *do* have their heads screwed on straight. And give them strength cuz these other people they are surrounded by are complete nuts.
http://www.westernfrontonline.com/2017/05/08/political-activist-angela-davis-speaks-to-a-packed-western-audience-on-the-importance-of-feminism/
It is dark out, but I’m heading outside with a screw driver to remove my Western Washington Alumni license plate holder. Disgusted.
Peter Shweizer/Hannity
Newt/Hannity
President knows tweets are safer, thoughtful, direct, easy, confused to MSM and future prediction. He knows how fake MSM would react . D.C. rats know MOAB is coming soon on many people so they are burning all the gas faster and giving more light. From next week there will be no light then MOAB from president.
Presidential knows that politicans are weakest people and he has a tape makes every politicans scared and one the way to keep them in line. Fear is a tool to operate in DC.
Well I guess next week we will hear all about the Russian connection to PTrump via his tax attorneys that he has had for 10 years. PTrump has been audited for at least 10 years so I would think they would have found irregularities if there were any.
http://nypost.com/2017/05/12/trump-used-russia-law-firm-of-the-year-to-draft-letter-about-his-finances/
Thank you, Citizen, and all who Tweet, for sharing for those of us who don’t 🙂
Casual Friday at the White House! First Lady Melania looks chic in black wide-leg pants, while Ivanka Trump makes a bold statement in hot pink trousers
12 May 2017
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4501014/Melania-Ivanka-Trump-look-chic-stylish-pants.html
FLOTUS is wearing sailor pants to the lunch…
Those pants look like a replica of the classic strait leg US Navy sailor pants.
I have a pair in a box, stored away.
They have a 13-button flap in front and laces in back, to size them to fit.
Dark navy wool…look almost black.
Wheatie I love those pants and I had a pair years ago…they still look great! It is like the Navy pea coat that never goes out of style.
Man oh Man – I’m not sure about anyone else, but I’m struggling to keep up.
President Trump and his team will go down in history as some of the greats – of that I have no doubt.
Thank you also, to the folks on here, who have given me hope that in my country some of our politicians will “man up” and oust the malcontent who stole the Prime Ministership. It’s taken your President to show them how to do it.
& thanks to SD – love your work 🙂
Soldier Welcomed Home by Excited Cat
❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ !!!!!!
At first, I thought this was a joke, but apparently it’s real.
They’re…actually reporting on how many scoops of ice cream President Trump eats and treating it like a scandal.
I never could have dreamed of this in my wildest delusions.
Indeed, I was flipping channels last night and landed on CNN for a moment; they were blabbering on and on about the freaking ice cream and wondering if if Mr. Trump added sprinkles, oy!
Seriously?!?
Sundance and Crew: I just received an email from “The Last Refuge” stating:
“You’ve requested to subscribe by e-mail to “the Last Refuge” blog. We care about our inbox, so we want to confirm this request”.
I have been a daily Treeper for almost a year (with the same registered email) and never previously received this message.
Is this a legitimate email from CTH? If so, I will gladly respond.
(I do not “click” on any unfamiliar emails and/or links).
Thank you.
–But this is not ‘conservative’, it is just theft:
https://www.aei.org/publication/the-deeply-flawed-conservative-case-for-a-carbon-taxconservatives-endorse-the-broken-windows-fallacy-reject-evidence-and-rigor/
So much happens every day it is hard to keep up, but did you all see that the Prime Minister of Bangldesh, a woman, said today that HRC when Secretary of State had pressured her to keep a man employed at the head of one of their banks. They have a rule/law that you can’t have that job if you are over 60 and he was 70 years old so shouldn’t have been able to keep that job. But he was making regular large payments to the CLinton Global Initiative which is why HRC was pressuring Bangladesh to keep him in place–they didn’t want the money train to end. Bangaladesh said no, sorry can’t help. NO ONE is talking about that. All I can do is yell LOCK HER UP.
If I Had a Hammer
(aka “Hillary’s Song”)
My reply is down, below for some reason.
Then there is “Hillary;’s Silver Hammer”
https://goo.gl/0VBTY3
LOL, Rumpole!
Judge Jeanine heard something about Spicer for when she asked PTrump 3x if Sean would be there today, tomorrow The Boss sidestepped the answer. He may go to his other position in the WH.
http://nypost.com/2017/05/12/more-hints-that-sean-spicer-could-be-the-next-to-go/
