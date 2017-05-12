Friday May 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
This is beautifully done
So, these two guys stroll into the Solera Flamenca guitar store in Barcelona to check out the new guitars. One thing leads to another and they are asked to record a little music. Gotta love Spain!
They finessed the sound into existence and enjoyed every moment of it. Thanks, Garrison.
