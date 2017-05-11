Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Thursday May 11th…

Posted on May 11, 2017 by

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press beating for May 11th:

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream linkFox10 Livestream link

180 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Thursday May 11th…

  1. duchess01 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    ‘The people in this room are obsessed’ – Sarah Sanders – lol – ‘We want to work on the thing about which the American people are concerned’ – get ’em, Sarah!

  2. American Georgia Grace says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I have a terrible habit of talking with animated hands….after watching Snarl and AprilFool, I will be sitting on my hands in the future and break this BEYOND annoying habit….the two of them make me ill!

  3. wyntre says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    WTF?

    “How important is it that the next FBI Director is not a showboat or a grandstander?”

    Those snarky nasty mofo’s.

  4. duchess01 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    ‘Walk us through’? – okay, kiddies – line up – it’s press time! – ‘kiddie p-pool’

  5. fedback says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    the enemy combattants are extremely hostile today

    • Mark Thimesch (artist) says:
      May 11, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      Nahhhh…that’s normal actually because we only got to see their “good” behavior during the era of the Great Community Organizer

    • smiley says:
      May 11, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      and notice how INARTICULATE they all are, tripping over their own feet, trying to spin this incessant BS to the point of absurdity, like a gaggle of hopeless, drooling mouth-breathers.

      this is politricks totally run amok.

      and keeps PDJT from being able to focus on REAL problems facing this nation, post-Obama & crew.

  6. wyntre says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Oh, God, please make Major Garrett get the measles or some other communicable disease that prevents him from taking up space in the first row.

    Sarah: “I’m not an attorney nor do I play one on TV.”.

  7. SR says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Dems great ideas to American people : Russia, Flynn, Russia, Comey, Russia, Healthcare, Russia, love Islam, Russia, love illegals, Russia .

  8. SandraOpines says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    The PreK Reporters are painful to listen to.

    Sarah is a rockstar and deserves a golden boxing glove for her amazing performance!!!!!

    #GirlPower

  9. Karmaisabitch says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Has anyone noticed that vampires look like the press?

  10. 1hear2learn says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    These folks are idiots. They’re always asking inane questions, but today seems even more idiotic. I don’t know how Sean and Sarah don’t just go off on them – I applaud their ability to deal with these so called journalists!

  11. fedback says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Enemedia harrassing a woman

  12. wyntre says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    “Funny you’re referring to yourself as an intermediary. You usually take a much more proactive approach.”

  13. American Georgia Grace says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Sarah’s job is to……ya, Minor! and your job is to report truthfully to the American people!!! Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

  14. wyntre says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    “It’s very simple, Major. The president made the decision to fire the FBI Director.”

  15. Pam says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:27 pm

  16. Pam says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:28 pm

  17. wyntre says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    “You said you have spoken to countless FBI officials. REALLY? Fifty, sixty? How many?”

    What an absolute idiot.

  18. fedback says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    One person can’t handle this job as press secretary. It’s inhumane.
    They are dealing with wild animals every single day

  19. Xroads says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    She’s getting fed up with the repeat questions and innuendo. I love that she just said and I paraphrase; “the President decided to fire him and he is the only one who can fire him and he did”.

  20. sunnydaze says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Pess Corp must get all it’s “news” from MSNBC talk at nite. Rachel, etc.

    They seem to think nobody in the FBI supports Comey firing. LOL!

  21. Pam says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:30 pm

  22. duchess01 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Buh, Bye Kiddies!

  23. Pam says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Here is some news that will brighten our day.

  24. Pam says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:32 pm

  25. R-C says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Ugh. Another session with the insufferable hyenas of the leftist media attack machine.

  26. Elvis Newton says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Sarah is SO much better than Spicer

  27. wyntre says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    As Sarah leaves the podium a whiny-voiced blonde bimbo yells out, “If you want an investigation with integrity why not appoint a special counsel? That’s what the democrats are asking for.”

    Proof the presstitutes in that room are nothing more than political operatives.

    • not2worryluv says:
      May 11, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      The Democrats were also asking for us to make Hillary the next President.

      Can’t they just eat the darn crow and let us move on as a United country with the common goal of working for the American People not promoting their own egomania agendas.

    • Mariainohio says:
      May 11, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      Yeah, well the Democrats were also asking for Comey to be fired…(is what I wish she would have said)

    • KBR says:
      May 11, 2017 at 2:52 pm

      Sarah or Sean,

      Please ask point blank for a show of hands:

      How many here are representing Democrat agendas?

      How many here are representing Republican agendas?

      How many here are real and true unbiased USA press?

      From now on, we will divide the time between the two parties’ representatives here in the press room: 30% of questions to Dem propagandists, 30% to Rep propaghandists, and the remaining 30% to anyone who has the audacity and honor to represent the unbiased interest of the people of the USA as True Press.

  28. Bull Durham says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Huckabee’s daughter was a winner. Mixed martial arts champ.
    She can hit with fists and feet.

    Perfect presser that underlines why the People hate the MSM.

    Sarah earned her money today.

  29. Pam says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:33 pm

  30. rumpole2 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Major Garrett…. What a poser… opining on the “nobility” of the press… an essential(passive) conduit to get info to the folks… I call BS
    Sarah told him much the same.

  31. wvgrandma says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    That last reporter as Sarah walked away speaking of integrity and saying that that’s what the American people want just about sent me over the edge. The absolute height of hypocrisy.

    • napoleon32 says:
      May 11, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      If Benghazi and Fast and Furious didn’t merit a special prosecutor, nothing does. Most people my age (early 30s) cringe when we think of “special prosecutor” because that brings up a mental picture of the insufferable Ken Starr’s interminable Whitewater inquiries that went nowhere except telling us what we all already knew, that Bill Clinton is a lecherous creep.

      • R-C says:
        May 11, 2017 at 3:05 pm

        I personally know Ken Starr, and he is not ‘insufferable’. He is a very good man; a careful and measured attorney who was handed a crapsandwich.

        Ask yourself: “If it were ME tasked with prosecuting a president, would I proceed in a sloppy, slipshod manner just to ‘get it over with’ so I could spare some from being able to call the proceedings ‘interminable’, or would I follow the evidence meticulously, crossing every ‘T’ and dotting every ‘i’–as I was hired to do?”

        I stand with Donald J. Trump, and I also stand with Kenneth Starr.

        • napoleon32 says:
          May 11, 2017 at 3:27 pm

          Fair enough. I was a young lad when all that was going down, so I’m likely slanted by the nonsense I heard at the time.

    • fedback says:
      May 11, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      MSM wouldn’t recognize ‘integrity’ if they fell over it

  32. jwingermany says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    “It’s very simple…the President decided to fire Director Comey. Nobody else gets to make that decision.”—Sarah Sanders

    Sean Spicer, you better watch out. There’s another Rock Star out there.

  33. Pam says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    This is why we should love her!

  34. Pam says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    • smiley says:
      May 11, 2017 at 3:00 pm

      impressive.

      way too much sharing of data amongst agencies…(thanks to obama changing the laws at the last minute before exiting)

  35. Pam says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    • Bull Durham says:
      May 11, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      O’Keefe is better than five FBI’s.

      • R-C says:
        May 11, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        And perhaps President Trump’s recent actions vis-a-vis James Comey will go a long way toward rendering your statement ‘inaccurate’. All it will take is ONE strong leader at the top to whip that bunch back into shape.

        The FBI was once the envy of the world–a truly top-notch organization. No more; the obama regime dragged it down into the partisan mud. Our entire nation suffers as a result.

        President Trump knows that and has taken steps to repair the damage.

    • Fe says:
      May 11, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      Be still my beating heart that makes my day!!!

  36. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    • KBR says:
      May 11, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      Sr wire service provider has chosen sides: they are enemedia.

      They have turned the pressroom into a zoo at feeding time.

      Trump spokespersons decide when to stop feeding the 💩-throwing monkeys.

  37. andyocoregon says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    One would think the media flakes would wise up and realize if they all ask the same questions over and over, they won’t have time to ask other, more pertinent questions.

    • KBR says:
      May 11, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      They do not care about pertinence, they just crave a “gotcha line.”

      Unfortunately, they howl and whine and then have to make something up.

  38. dobbsfan says:
    May 11, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    I’m stuck at work and can’t watch…..I’m so jealous you all get to watch Sarah Sanders bi*ch-slap these fake news lemmings.

    Thank you all for the play-by-play.

  39. Bull Durham says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Trump Trade Rep Approved. Lighthizer gets Senate approval.

    • R-C says:
      May 11, 2017 at 3:15 pm

      What–you mean those two fools Ben Sasse and “Songbird” McCain didn’t tilt the balance? BWAHAHAHAHAAhaaaaa!

      Great news indeed.

      Despite the ceaseless nipping of the attack press; despite the knives in the back from ‘republicans’ like Sasse, “Songbird” and Mizz Lindsay (D-SC); despite the moronic bleating of Schumer (et al)–despite it ALL, no matter what, our beloved President Trump gains.

      I am proud to stand with TRUMP!

  40. JoD says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    What a great team!!….Spicey and Sandy.

  41. maxmbj says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    I was at the Trump rally in South Bend, Indiana the night before he sealed the nomination in Indiana’s primary. Major Garret was there and walked right past me, eyes studiously averted. I watched him artfully avoid making any kind of social contact with anyone in the crowd. He returned later the same way, snaking his way past the leprous throngs.

    I thought, “Aren’t we, the crowds at Trump’s rallies, a huge story?” Here’s a reporter, killing time until Trump came out, living in his head. That was the “noble” journalism profession’s way to tell the story of the election: roll the cameras during the speech, roll your eyes throughout, and end by standing in front of a camera and snarking. There wasn’t one iota of true reporting and I speak as a former joirnalism teacher and occasional newspaper writer.

    They hate Trump but they hate us even more. They are free to attack Trump but not us … but at least they can avoid mingling with our contaminated arses.

  42. SandraOpines says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I decided Sarah needed an award.

  43. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 11, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Today’s participation trophy is awarded to the WH press corps for………. being beat up by a girl.

