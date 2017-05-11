Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Thursday May 11th…

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press beating for May 11th:
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream link – Fox10 Livestream link
‘The people in this room are obsessed’ – Sarah Sanders – lol – ‘We want to work on the thing about which the American people are concerned’ – get ’em, Sarah!
more like “possessed”
That, too, John!
I have a terrible habit of talking with animated hands….after watching Snarl and AprilFool, I will be sitting on my hands in the future and break this BEYOND annoying habit….the two of them make me ill!
Hahahaha – Snarl and AprilFool!
WTF?
“How important is it that the next FBI Director is not a showboat or a grandstander?”
Those snarky nasty mofo’s.
‘Walk us through’? – okay, kiddies – line up – it’s press time! – ‘kiddie p-pool’
the enemy combattants are extremely hostile today
Nahhhh…that’s normal actually because we only got to see their “good” behavior during the era of the Great Community Organizer
and notice how INARTICULATE they all are, tripping over their own feet, trying to spin this incessant BS to the point of absurdity, like a gaggle of hopeless, drooling mouth-breathers.
this is politricks totally run amok.
and keeps PDJT from being able to focus on REAL problems facing this nation, post-Obama & crew.
smiley don’t think for a minute that this is stopping anything. He signed 2 incredible EOs today. These morons make his job easy because they can’t report on anything other than Muh Russia!
LikeLiked by 5 people
yes…ok…but this constant INTENTIONAL carp is certainly creating a distraction…not to mention : wasting precious time & money.
Oh, God, please make Major Garrett get the measles or some other communicable disease that prevents him from taking up space in the first row.
Sarah: “I’m not an attorney nor do I play one on TV.”.
Dems great ideas to American people : Russia, Flynn, Russia, Comey, Russia, Healthcare, Russia, love Islam, Russia, love illegals, Russia .
LikeLiked by 9 people
The PreK Reporters are painful to listen to.
Sarah is a rockstar and deserves a golden boxing glove for her amazing performance!!!!!
#GirlPower
I love Spicer but I honestly think Sarah handles these morons better.
Has anyone noticed that vampires look like the press?
Certainly the leftwing press are repelled by the Crucifix.
These folks are idiots. They’re always asking inane questions, but today seems even more idiotic. I don’t know how Sean and Sarah don’t just go off on them – I applaud their ability to deal with these so called journalists!
Enemedia harrassing a woman
“Funny you’re referring to yourself as an intermediary. You usually take a much more proactive approach.”
LikeLiked by 16 people
Classic! She points out their contradictory and hypocritical behavior with such sublimity.
Priceless.
Sarah’s job is to……ya, Minor! and your job is to report truthfully to the American people!!! Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
“It’s very simple, Major. The president made the decision to fire the FBI Director.”
LikeLiked by 15 people
“You said you have spoken to countless FBI officials. REALLY? Fifty, sixty? How many?”
What an absolute idiot.
another treeper put this idea out there so not claiming as my own, but they really do need to make these morons wear dunce caps!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂 thank you
And BIG RED clown noses!!! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarah should have said “54, next question?”
One person can’t handle this job as press secretary. It’s inhumane.
They are dealing with wild animals every single day
Agree.
Agreed.
That’s why I like Sundance’s idea that there be two Press Secretaries. It exhausts them less and irritates the Swamp Media more.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Press have to admit that President Trump knows how to choose the BEST people for job.
Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders are great at dancing with these wolves.
Sundance said that in his recommendations. Wish the whitehouse would read them.
She’s getting fed up with the repeat questions and innuendo. I love that she just said and I paraphrase; “the President decided to fire him and he is the only one who can fire him and he did”.
LikeLiked by 11 people
You gotta Break it Down and Keep it Simple for these dummies.
They WANT her to say “after his call from Vlad”…..in their dreams 😉
Pess Corp must get all it’s “news” from MSNBC talk at nite. Rachel, etc.
They seem to think nobody in the FBI supports Comey firing. LOL!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Buh, Bye Kiddies!
Here is some news that will brighten our day.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yay!
About time, the corrupt witch should have been in jail decades ago!!!
What’s with this girl with half a face? He other half not of record?
She’s a Bloomberg troll.
Ugh. Another session with the insufferable hyenas of the leftist media attack machine.
Sarah is SO much better than Spicer
Think Spicey’s out?
Agree 100%
As Sarah leaves the podium a whiny-voiced blonde bimbo yells out, “If you want an investigation with integrity why not appoint a special counsel? That’s what the democrats are asking for.”
Proof the presstitutes in that room are nothing more than political operatives.
The Democrats were also asking for us to make Hillary the next President.
Can’t they just eat the darn crow and let us move on as a United country with the common goal of working for the American People not promoting their own egomania agendas.
Yeah, well the Democrats were also asking for Comey to be fired…(is what I wish she would have said)
Sarah or Sean,
Please ask point blank for a show of hands:
How many here are representing Democrat agendas?
How many here are representing Republican agendas?
How many here are real and true unbiased USA press?
From now on, we will divide the time between the two parties’ representatives here in the press room: 30% of questions to Dem propagandists, 30% to Rep propaghandists, and the remaining 30% to anyone who has the audacity and honor to represent the unbiased interest of the people of the USA as True Press.
Huckabee’s daughter was a winner. Mixed martial arts champ.
She can hit with fists and feet.
Perfect presser that underlines why the People hate the MSM.
Sarah earned her money today.
yes, indeed.
very cool under this ridiculous pressure.
She comes from great stock of common sense. Love her Dad. Now really love her! 🙂
Daddy’s dimples must be working overtime with proud pappa smiles!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Major Garrett…. What a poser… opining on the “nobility” of the press… an essential(passive) conduit to get info to the folks… I call BS
Sarah told him much the same.
Like the American People are waiting for the MSM to tell us what we see, read and hear directly from POTUS and the WH releases.
What pomposity! The press is so full of crap they can’t stop it from coming out of their pie holes.
and what’s with his face ??
he looks like a total moron, mouth agape.
LOOKS LIKE????
That last reporter as Sarah walked away speaking of integrity and saying that that’s what the American people want just about sent me over the edge. The absolute height of hypocrisy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I personally know Ken Starr, and he is not ‘insufferable’. He is a very good man; a careful and measured attorney who was handed a crapsandwich.
Ask yourself: “If it were ME tasked with prosecuting a president, would I proceed in a sloppy, slipshod manner just to ‘get it over with’ so I could spare some from being able to call the proceedings ‘interminable’, or would I follow the evidence meticulously, crossing every ‘T’ and dotting every ‘i’–as I was hired to do?”
I stand with Donald J. Trump, and I also stand with Kenneth Starr.
Fair enough. I was a young lad when all that was going down, so I’m likely slanted by the nonsense I heard at the time.
MSM wouldn’t recognize ‘integrity’ if they fell over it
“It’s very simple…the President decided to fire Director Comey. Nobody else gets to make that decision.”—Sarah Sanders
Sean Spicer, you better watch out. There’s another Rock Star out there.
This is why we should love her!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
it’s because you behave like scum
Elections have consequences.
Yes, Mark Knoller – Southern ladies ” forget” their manners. We should look to Grand Dam Andrea Mitchell for better examples.
impressive.
way too much sharing of data amongst agencies…(thanks to obama changing the laws at the last minute before exiting)
O’Keefe is better than five FBI’s.
And perhaps President Trump’s recent actions vis-a-vis James Comey will go a long way toward rendering your statement ‘inaccurate’. All it will take is ONE strong leader at the top to whip that bunch back into shape.
The FBI was once the envy of the world–a truly top-notch organization. No more; the obama regime dragged it down into the partisan mud. Our entire nation suffers as a result.
President Trump knows that and has taken steps to repair the damage.
Be still my beating heart that makes my day!!!
Sr wire service provider has chosen sides: they are enemedia.
They have turned the pressroom into a zoo at feeding time.
Trump spokespersons decide when to stop feeding the 💩-throwing monkeys.
One would think the media flakes would wise up and realize if they all ask the same questions over and over, they won’t have time to ask other, more pertinent questions.
They do not care about pertinence, they just crave a “gotcha line.”
Unfortunately, they howl and whine and then have to make something up.
I’m stuck at work and can’t watch…..I’m so jealous you all get to watch Sarah Sanders bi*ch-slap these fake news lemmings.
Thank you all for the play-by-play.
Didn’t get to watch either. Thanks Treepers!!! Excellent job!! 😉
Same here, I’m at work. Can’t watch. I’ll check it later tonight. I love Sarah, she’s perfect for this job.
Trump Trade Rep Approved. Lighthizer gets Senate approval.
What–you mean those two fools Ben Sasse and “Songbird” McCain didn’t tilt the balance? BWAHAHAHAHAAhaaaaa!
Great news indeed.
Despite the ceaseless nipping of the attack press; despite the knives in the back from ‘republicans’ like Sasse, “Songbird” and Mizz Lindsay (D-SC); despite the moronic bleating of Schumer (et al)–despite it ALL, no matter what, our beloved President Trump gains.
I am proud to stand with TRUMP!
What a great team!!….Spicey and Sandy.
I was at the Trump rally in South Bend, Indiana the night before he sealed the nomination in Indiana’s primary. Major Garret was there and walked right past me, eyes studiously averted. I watched him artfully avoid making any kind of social contact with anyone in the crowd. He returned later the same way, snaking his way past the leprous throngs.
I thought, “Aren’t we, the crowds at Trump’s rallies, a huge story?” Here’s a reporter, killing time until Trump came out, living in his head. That was the “noble” journalism profession’s way to tell the story of the election: roll the cameras during the speech, roll your eyes throughout, and end by standing in front of a camera and snarking. There wasn’t one iota of true reporting and I speak as a former joirnalism teacher and occasional newspaper writer.
They hate Trump but they hate us even more. They are free to attack Trump but not us … but at least they can avoid mingling with our contaminated arses.
I decided Sarah needed an award.
Perrrrfect Sandra! Love it. 😁
Today’s participation trophy is awarded to the WH press corps for………. being beat up by a girl.
