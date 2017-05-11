May 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #112

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Does this qualify as stolen valor? What are actual ramifications, uf any?
I’m not on social media, for those who are and with the inclination, I hope you give a like/retweet to VPOTUS tweet re: grocers…a forgotten sector of those men POTUS referenced, perhaps not in name, but certainly in thought. One more of many.
A flip flop from a crocodile tear man who can’t decide what he wants. Both speeches occurred on May 10th only 5 hours apart.
Vince Lombardi….
Ok. Hes needs a thread just for his socks.😀
The whole fake MSM and dems will make Comey as a hero for this week. Last week was dedicated to Sally Yates. It’s really getting difficult to keep Russia talking point alive by dems and no proof. They are going in mid term with Russia story and new healthcare is killing people. The week hearted RINO may create more trouble soon to MAGA
President Trump. Just like to say it…. Tried to prepare myself by saying it before Nov 8, 2017 but I have to say it was a feeling that is hard to express. When the fireworks on the TV went off and bright red letters ‘President Trump’ appeared on the screen it was stunning, shock-and-awe fabulous!
After waiting,waiting, waiting for Hilary to make her call…..then our President walked out and it warmed my heart to see the look in his eyes. He was so touched, it was the best. The absolute best. And the Trump train is still on the track, picking up speed, and I still feel the stunning shock-and-awe of MAGA. Thanks TCH for keeping the love alive 🙂
God bless President Trump. God bless America.
The problem is fake MSM and dems wants to keep Russia story alive and it’s getting more stupid every day without proof. President has to find a way to close this Russia story. He needs to put dems and MSM on defense.
Here is another reason Comey needed to go. Throughout 2016, we were told that there was no way to retrieve the missing 33,000 Clinton emails…that they had been “bit bleached” out of existence. Comey and the FBI have told us that a number of times. Then along comes the “Russian conspiracy” and we learn that the NSA captures every email from every person and keeps them for years. So why didn’t Comey retrieve them from the NSA archives? The IC have all of her emails, but the cover-up runs deep.
