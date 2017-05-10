May 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #111

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
Catherine Herridge: John Pistole Has “A Pretty Tight Relationship With The Vice President”. This was reported on Bret Baier’s show this evening. He is the former TSA Administrator who left that position two or three year’s ago. He has decades of experience as a former FBI Agent.
The video with Catherine is embedded in the link below.
https://www.mediamatters.org/video/2017/05/09/fox-news-floating-close-friend-mike-pence-be-fbi-director/216362
LikeLike
If he could not properly run the TSA (and he couldn’t), he really would be out of his depths as FBI Director.
LikeLiked by 1 person
who said he didn’t properly run the TSA?
LikeLike
John Pistole was an Obama appointee.
How could we expect him to Drain the Swamp, when he has ties to it.
So…no thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used to like the guy, now I’m okay with him getting locked up with the rest of them
—————————————–
Edward Snowden: If I Can Oppose James Comey’s Firing, So Can You
“Set aside politics: every American should condemn such political interference,” the NSA whistleblower said.
“This FBI Director has sought for years to jail me on account of my political activities,” Snowden added in a second tweet. “If I can oppose his firing, so can you.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI Director is appointed by…the President.
Which is a political office.
Does Snowden not know this?
Was it “political interference” when Obama appointed Comey?
Pfft.
FBI Directors are political appointees…and as such, they can be changed like flat tires.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Luckily for me Ed, I don’t need your advice on whether or not Comey’s incompetent & corrupt ass should have been canned.
Comey lost me the day he decided to run interference for Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. Especially when the Stonetear/Reddit attempt to delete her emails (which came immediately after all of her emails had been subpoenaed by congress) wasn’t investigated as obvious obstruction of justice as soon as it came to light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent!
It’s Chucky, the Head Clown (and no, I will never tire of saying it 🙂 ) Thank you, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Grim Weeper
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Found your comment in the spam bin…. 😦
LikeLike
TY for firing Comey! Drain the swamp
#LockHerUp TY for working on this
Praying for you
LikeLike
Comey is fired…Winning BIGLY
LikeLiked by 6 people
Reporter arrested after repeatedly questioning Health secretary
05/09/17 11:05 PM EDT
Dan Heyman, a reporter for Public News Service, said he was arrested at the West Virginia State Capitol after trying to ask Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question about the House-passed healthcare bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
In a press conference held shortly after posting bail, Heyman said he asked Price repeatedly about whether domestic violence is considered a preexisting condition under the new GOP healthcare bill.
According to Heyman’s account, he waited for Price to come into the building and then reached past those accompanying Price with his phone and repeatedly asked his healthcare questions, adding that a number of other reporters wanted to bring up the issue of preexisting conditions.
He said capitol police at some point “decided I was just too persistent in asking this question and trying to do my job and so they arrested me.”
He couldn’t remember how many times he asked the question, he said, but he added that it is his job to ask questions, expressing disbelief that he was arrested.
“First time I’ve ever been arrested for asking a question. First time I’ve ever heard of someone getting arrested for asking a question,” he said.
Heyman said he asked his questions in a public space and received no warnings that he was in the wrong place or doing other activities to warrant his arrest.
[…]
“It’s dreadful. This is my job, this is what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to find out if someone is going to be affected by this healthcare law…I think it is a question that deserves to be answered,” he added.
Heyman had to pay $5,000 bond and was charged with willful disruption of governmental processes, a misdemeanor.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/332675-reporter-arrested-for-asking-hhs-secretary-price-healthcare-questions?rnd=1494385526
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a 16 sec vid with that link ^
LikeLike
I don’t believe he was just asking a question. Also his question he supposedly asked has been answered 1000 times already, perhaps if he had a more interesting or intelligent question it would get answered?
Why are the questions never productive, and always antagonistic? That is NOT his job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great photo a treeper shared on another thread
LikeLiked by 5 people
It isn’t so much Comey’s firing, as it is what it means if you are a “Swamp Rat”. The Libtard media has to have a cow because it is their fellow corrupts who will be facing undesirable consequences. When it is all said and done, it will be another win for MAGA patriots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Stellar!
LikeLike
Repost from yesterday for the Night Owls, with the imbedded video
I wake up every day and thank heaven for this site, for it gives me my sanity, and a channel to vent my frustrations, that just lived in my head until a few weeks ago. Sundance’s posts, that mix serious business (Climate Change, Fiscal Policy, etc.) with pleasure (Friday’s UniParty and last night’s America First vs Trudeau), makes this site my one and only favorite.
Now, on to venting. Yesterday I turned on the TV and caught a piece on Inside Edition. No, I don’t normally watch it (no different than MSM anymore). It caught my attention because they were discussing late night jokes and PDJT. Here’s the video.
So we couple that with our friends in the MSM, who have lost their way without a communications factory in the White House holding focus groups, and spitting out poll tested talking points for them to spin up into news. Not that it would make the coverage any different, they just wouldn’t have to work as hard to “make stuff up”.
They have eight, I’m counting, interchangeable talking points rinsed/repeated depending on what is going on:
1. Russian Collusion – Yesterday’s Congressional Theater performance enabled them to dust this one off for the umpteenth time, still with ZERO evidence.
2. Taxes – Everything they “report” on revolves around PDJT not releasing his. As if anyone, except them, cares.
3. Access Hollywood Gate – NBC pulls this out every chance they get as evidenced with the Bill O’Reilly story.
4. Administration Infighting – They’re in disarray, a favorite when they have nothing else to talk about.
5. WWIII – Any foreign policy topic, and he’s starting it. Going so far as to don a flap jacket and report the Nightly News from South Korea for two days, the week of the China visit and the Syria bombing.
6. Mental Health – They are the ones that truly need theirs examined, but for the sake of this post, their latest attempt to stir up their worshipers with falsehoods and promises to impeach, that will never happen.
7. Intolerance – The left’s favorite. Here we have the infamous “racist” labeling. From his Executive Orders, to his supporters, they love cheerleading about how this man hates everyone, but ignorant white people.
8. Congressional Opposition – They LOVE having “Republican” UNIParty hacks on to trash PDJT, and there are many of them willing to oblige daily. Telling their viewers that “even Republicans” don’t like him is ridiculous. Many of us LOVE him, because THEY don’t.
There may be others that I’ve missed. If so, then they’ll be added to the list. I’m sure more are being created as I type this. (Little did I know how true this was. I’ll be adding a new one for the Comey firing). Keep in mind, that all of this is “manufactured” news, and implies that the President is: a liar, a cheat, a traitor, a war-monger, a misogynist, a racist, unliked, unpopular, unfit, unwell, crazy…..yada, yada, yada. I could go on and on. No one, outside of CTH and a few stories/pieces here and there, gives any credit to anything “positive” coming from this administration. PDJT tells us so himself in his tweets about #FakeNews!!! Even he can’t watch it. It’s not political disagreement, it’s disgusting!!!!
Someday, I hope all of this slows and stops, but I’m not kidding myself. Unless and until that happens, I will come every day to voice my outrage over this unprecedented, unfair, unwarranted, bias, hate filled coverage of the POTUS. Yes, I understand that Republican Presidents in the past have been treated unfairly by the liberal MSM. It has NEVER been this bad, ever.
Enough is Enough!!!
Carry on!!!
MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
well, if it wasn’t clear before, it is now…. Comey was the #nevertrumpers guy. He was the guy they pinned all their hopes and dreams on and now… poooofffffff….. he’s gone and they’re cryin’.
what I would sing to them If I could:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Incredible, isn’t it?
Almost makes you suspect they must have something to hide……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neeeext…
LikeLike
Almost? Lol
LikeLike
it does make you wonder. Next, they’ll toss a bucket of water on the next witch, and after that the grand finale occurs when the curtain is pulled back for all to see.
LikeLike
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/senate-women-are-missing-from-democratic-working-groups-too/article/2622631
Senate Republicans are fielding criticism for establishing what is so far an all-male working group to write a proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare.
“To not have women in the smaller working group, that we know is making the real decisions, is very, very bad,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “They are half the population. It is so wrong.”
But Senate Democrats have often left women out of their own back-room negotiations as they drafted major legislation, including Obamacare.
In the spring of 2009, as the Democratic-led Senate embarked on healthcare reform, Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee convened a working group that became known as the “gang of six.” The group, which met privately, drafted a healthcare reform proposal that eventually evolved into Obamacare.
The group was made up of three Republicans and three Democrats. There was just one woman in the group: Olympia Snowe of Maine, a Republican.
Another Senate “gang of six” surfaced two years later, in July 2011, this time to try to work out deal to raise the debt ceiling with a proposal to both raise taxes and cut spending. The group included three Republicans and three Democrats, and none were women.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG Breitbart is craaaazy good for PTrump and AG Sessions but you have a few trolls thrown in for insane laughs. Haaaaaaa.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
If President Trump is considering Raymond Kelley as FBI Diector, he would be better off keeping Comey or appointing Sally Yates
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
The left is currently experiencing levels of Insanity that can only be described as a Bat Shartnado wrapped in Swampfed Diarrhea Tsunami… And it’s HILARIOUS (The_Donald)
LikeLike
Comey…. walk away… just Go
LikeLike
The Clintons are coping as best they can…..
LikeLike
He’s the hardest-working Interior Secretary we’ve ever had.
Washed out roads?
No problem…saddle up and head out.
I’ll bet the press corps didn’t climb on horses and follow them, either.
Heheh.
They looked a little wet & shivery in that pic of them huddled under a pavilion.
LikeLike
Uh oh. This was a reply to the Sec Ryan Zinke post.
But it showed up down here.
LikeLike
LikeLike