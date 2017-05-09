May 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #110

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
An interesting background of the PM.
Born in Tbilisi, Kvirikashvili went through the compulsory military service in the Soviet army from 1986 to 1988. He graduated from the Tbilisi State Medical University with a degree in Internal Medicine in 1991 and then from the Tbilisi State University with a degree in Economics in 1995. In 1998, he obtained a master’s degree in finances from the University of Illinois.[2]
In December 2015, Kviriashvili was nominated by the Georgian Dream coalition as new Prime Minister after Irakli Garibashvili announced his resignation. Kvirikashvili and his incoming cabinet won the confidence vote in the Parliament with 86 votes to 28 on December 30, 2015.[5] Kvirikashvili’s government is focused on growing the economy and promoting entrepreneurship.[6] Kvirikashvili has said that he would like to make Georgian–American relations “a backbone of regional stability, economic development, and democratization.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giorgi_Kvirikashvili
And Moscow girls make me sing and shout,
That Georgia’s always on my my my my my my my my my mind.
Last summer I saw a house in my neighborhood with 2 signs side by side: one TRUMP, one Hillary.
It was pretty funny. Wonder how they’re doing?
I was County Chair for Trump. I had a volunteer for Trump whose wife was rabidly HRC.
Wild I tell ya! They just didn’t talk politics. He did his thing. She did hers. He was a great volunteer!
The Trump spouses are very fortunate to have found out before they wasted an entire lifetime with a phony backstabbing “partner.”
Wow. Busy day for our TRex.
PDJT the best ever!
We lucked out. Big League!
Gosh I like Secretary Zinke.
Captain Interior!
I have never seen an Interior Secretary work this hard.
And what’s cool…is that he seems to love every minute of it!
What did dems get out of yates drama today? I understand she did a great public service by warming Trump about Flynn and what a good neighboor dhe is. We applaud her service and should we give her a medal or something?
Now what next? What is achieved after todays torture of time? How anout the main topic hacking of election? What did russia hacked exactly? DNC? FBI did not even look at it. What about collusion? What proof did we get do far?
That clown repeatedly saying vote tally was not changed. HRC wants us to believe that voters were scared by wikileaks. True. They were scared by what was revealed. A corrupt system and its leader.
I am just tired of this russia thing. Should i peel off the letter R out of my keyboard?
She will use this to run for office.
Well according to the left Wankerati, Pres Trump has been pushed onto the back foot and has no ground to stand on re the Russia House. There is that.
EXCEPT, the reality of the situation is that all the major players, Yates, Clapper, Comey, as exposed by these recent interviews, however inept and obfuscating, have exposed evidence that if Russia was a player it was not on the Trump team, but draws lines back to Obama and the Clinton crime family.
Conference rooms full of employees with commitment and dedication to giving your money away.
Is what I see.
Sorry, Ben.
Now we are talking about getting Conservatives in Congress to help President Trump…I would vote for Antonio any day of the week. Yeah, baby!
http://www.latimes.com/politics/essential/la-pol-ca-essential-politics-updates-actor-antonio-sabato-jr-running-for-1494275652-htmlstory.html
Sorry i double posted…jinx tho…hes still gorgeous.
Tweet of the day!
Another Unhinged and Vulgar Liberal=> Martha Stewart Flips Off President Trump
Does anyone believe this was random as the article suggests? Anyone?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/another-unhinged-vulgar-liberal-martha-stewart-flips-bird-president-trump/
I see another boycott of her goods and services…what an idiot!
Boy that means something… coming from a felon.
Yuck, she’s disgusting. That’s going to hurt her brand.
Random?
How could that possibly be ‘random’.
So, no…not random.
And here I thought that I couldn’t hate Martha Stewart any more than I already do.
Makes me wonder what Trump has on her that she’s so bitter toward him. Or is she just desperate to stay relevant?
I’m not saying that it was photo shopped. But I do find it odd that there would Snoop Dogg and President Trump would be on the same wall. Seems a bit odd to me.
Then, for what it’s worth, there is this. Not having 1st hand info I don’t know what was actually going on. She may have truly been acting a fool but dunno.
Check out the great ads from the National Association of Manufacturers…thanking President Trump! YES!
http://www.nam.org/100days/
Groucho Marx Sings the Perfect Theme Song For Democrats
posted by Mark Simone – 1 day ago
A “Marxist Presidency” I could support !!
I put this on yesterdays thread by mistake
Clint Eastwood was right when he said on 9/7/2012 “Obama is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people”
During the hearing today, I kept thinking this is about all that runs through their minds.
My bologna has a first name its S W A M P
My bologna has a second name its C R T T R….
Remember to give the “Thumbs up” and “A-OK” hand sign whenever appropriate (since the liberals are trying to appropriate it for their libtardery).
Libs are saying the A-OK sign is a “white supremacy” signal because the 3 lesser fingers make a W.
For White, get it?
That’s this week, at least.
I can’t tell you about next week until the new decoder ring comes in the mail.
Tell them its a upside down m. Confuse the little brains.
This little man was sooooo cute. Im going to keep using my hand signals, otay?
Oh its Buckwheat…where is Spanky and The Gang?
nimrodman ~
I thought that hand sign was one of those Illuminutti signals ….
Thanks 4chan!
Tired of the whining Hillary and her libtard democrats as to why she lost. Hillary lost because she is Hillary. Hillary ought to be thankful for the number of “useful idiots” she does have, because if it was up to “thinking” people Hillary would have none. It is time people accept what it is (reality) and not what they wanted it to be (Illusion).
👍 “Losing an illusion makes you wiser than finding the truth” Ludwig Borne.
M🇺🇸GA
Hello Mr. Congressman! Vocal Trump supporter to run in weslake viilage district.
http://www.latimes.com/politics/essential/la-pol-ca-essential-politics-updates-actor-antonio-sabato-jr-running-for-1494275652-htmlstory.html
Um, he’s got my vote. I might almost move there so that I could vote for him. Wow.
1st generation italian immigrant. Loves the USA and fully patriotic. Not a hyphenated American. Became a citizen asap. He said he dreamed about being here for years before he finally got here.
Run for Congress? He’s been running through my mind all day…..
May 2, 2017
By Andrew Arthur
‘Illegal Immigrants Get Off Easy In Baltimore’:
“Baltimore’s State’s Attorney Office now has two sets of rules: one for citizens and legal immigrants, and one for illegal immigrants. In an April 27 memorandum, Marilyn Mosby’s office “instructed prosecutors to think twice before charging illegal immigrants with minor, non-violent crimes in response to stepped up immigration enforcement by the Trump administration.”…
http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/opinion/oped/bs-ed-baltimore-immigration-enforcement-20170502-story.html
May 4, 2017
{Two} State Prosecutors Go Easy On Alien Criminals To Avert “Collateral Immigration Consequences”:
http://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/05/state-prosecutors-go-easy-alien-criminals-avert-collateral-immigration-consequences/
May 5, 2017
By Andrew Arthur
‘Two Sets Of Rules In Mob Town …’
http://cis.org/arthur/two-sets-rules-mobtown
Maryland’s Mob Town …
http://www.baltimoremd.com/charm/moblink.html
May 8, 2017
FOIA Backlog Skyrockets At U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services
http://foiaproject.org/2017/05/08/uscis-backlog-skyrockets/
Baltimore is just a shell of its decent former self. The city is a decrepit dangerous place.
It’s what happens when Demorats run it.
Only nice thing left is the Orioles, the Ravens, and great blue crabs
Farage explains Macron’s promise to reform EU to make it more palatable to his French voters, lol. Time to buck Macrone out of French parliament in June! Please share..
Really what do you expect from someone who married his “Nana?”
For those of you who are not familiar with George Webb, a civilian journalist/researcher, who is putting forth YouTube videos of the Clinton Foundation, money laundering, human/sex trafficking, organ harvesting, drugs, DynCorp that is an American military contractor used by the CIA and other things. Webb has stumbled onto so many investigations that he can’t believe it himself and it started with Hillary’s emails and mushroomed from there.
You can skip through the video of him on Doug Hagmann’s show and just listen to what this guy says…PTrump doesn’t have a swamp to drain for he has an ocean and it is just breathtaking what is going on around the globe and in our country! The Deep State is determined to continue their dirty deeds for there is “no bottom” to this story.
psadie ~
Hope that he invests in additional security for his home and family.
Webb’ videos are mind blowing. Revelations every day. The scope of deep state ill deeds is epic.
Father in heaven, expose these evil doers and their crimes.
The one positive in the recent Macron win is that if Macron fails in his EU project, Europe may fail. And if Europe fails, Germany fails! End of Merkel in September. Leads more strenuously to Italy’s exit. Stay tuned, it’s not over.
IMO the progs and globalists are “loosening all holts” to sabotage the Trump Presidency . But the extent to which they’re carrying their attacks says far more about them ( and their fellow travelers’ ) ethics and ethos than it does about the Trump Administration. It seems these worms are willingly sacrificing our “lives and sacred liberty” to slake their addiction to power. Make no mistake, we’re headed, IMNSHO, for another civil war. And there’s an opportunist empowered in North Korea who ( possibly ) has the means to create it ! Its an “open secret” the North Korean regime has obtained ” Russian enhanced EMP technology” and has orbited two polar orbit satellites passing over the U.S. daily.
Donning my “tinfoil hat”; what will you do when your car won’t run, your phone won’t work, and you can’t buy anything because either your cards or the cash machines won’t work and all your comms are dead ? And, BTW, you’ll likely be in the dark as the power grid is toast ! Yes, with today’s technology, a fratricidal dictator of a minor nation can inflict ( likely it seems ) effects upon our nation resulting in the deaths of millions with the probability of seminally changing not only our form of government but that of the world. His death, and the death of his regime will be of poor recompense .
Investigations are Like Road By-passes….
There doesn’t need to be a reason for them… you just have to have them
Senate Sub-Committee Investigation is pushing for an “Independent Committee” Investigation, to look into the need for a “Special Prosecutor” Investigation, that might want a Grand Jury Investigation…. into… who knows what?
BTW..Waiting for evidence that Russia State directed Operatives…
Set up Clinton Foundation
Ran Clinton Foundation to scam millions
Used Clinton Foundation to Sell “pay for play”
Set up Server in Crooked Hillary’s Toilet
Ran server with no proper security
Hosted CLASSIFIED documents on Toilet Server
Allowed Assistants, Staff, IT workers etc to access classified Documents WITHOUT security clearance
Forwarded classified material to a KNOWN security risk person(s).
Deleted documents contrary to normal Preservation of Government documents (Even after a Subpoena to preserve)
Used “Bleach Bit” to avoid retrieval of evidence via Computer Forensics
Used a HAMMER to destroy evidence
Lied about all of the above.
Hacked DNC
Forced DNC to Collude with CNN et al
Forced Dopey Podesta to reveal his email password when asked
Was all that “Muh Russians”?
#WanderingHillary
Gotta Build Bypasses…..
I really appreciate that Sundance is covering the Trump Administration as President Trump works to Make America Great Again.
In times past, I followed the Presidential elections and made sure to vote but after the results, I was done with it. However, with the Trump Administration, it is like watching an exciting serial where I cannot wait for the next installment. I appreciate Sundance bringing us each exciting, daily installment of what will be the most historical Presidencies in my lifetime.
