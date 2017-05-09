May 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #110

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

84 Responses to May 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #110

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:23 am

    • Gil says:
      May 9, 2017 at 12:31 am

      An interesting background of the PM.
      Born in Tbilisi, Kvirikashvili went through the compulsory military service in the Soviet army from 1986 to 1988. He graduated from the Tbilisi State Medical University with a degree in Internal Medicine in 1991 and then from the Tbilisi State University with a degree in Economics in 1995. In 1998, he obtained a master’s degree in finances from the University of Illinois.[2]
      In December 2015, Kviriashvili was nominated by the Georgian Dream coalition as new Prime Minister after Irakli Garibashvili announced his resignation. Kvirikashvili and his incoming cabinet won the confidence vote in the Parliament with 86 votes to 28 on December 30, 2015.[5] Kvirikashvili’s government is focused on growing the economy and promoting entrepreneurship.[6] Kvirikashvili has said that he would like to make Georgian–American relations “a backbone of regional stability, economic development, and democratization.
      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giorgi_Kvirikashvili

    • PBR Street Gang says:
      May 9, 2017 at 2:11 am

      And Moscow girls make me sing and shout,
      That Georgia’s always on my my my my my my my my my mind.

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:26 am

  10. Martin says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:28 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:29 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:31 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:31 am

  14. Martin says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:32 am

  15. coveyouthband says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:32 am

    PDJT the best ever!

  16. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:33 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:34 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:34 am

    • wheatietoo says:
      May 9, 2017 at 2:07 am

      Captain Interior!

      I have never seen an Interior Secretary work this hard.
      And what’s cool…is that he seems to love every minute of it!

  19. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:37 am

  20. HarryJ says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:37 am

    What did dems get out of yates drama today? I understand she did a great public service by warming Trump about Flynn and what a good neighboor dhe is. We applaud her service and should we give her a medal or something?
    Now what next? What is achieved after todays torture of time? How anout the main topic hacking of election? What did russia hacked exactly? DNC? FBI did not even look at it. What about collusion? What proof did we get do far?
    That clown repeatedly saying vote tally was not changed. HRC wants us to believe that voters were scared by wikileaks. True. They were scared by what was revealed. A corrupt system and its leader.
    I am just tired of this russia thing. Should i peel off the letter R out of my keyboard?

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      May 9, 2017 at 2:04 am

      She will use this to run for office.

    • A2 says:
      May 9, 2017 at 2:43 am

      Well according to the left Wankerati, Pres Trump has been pushed onto the back foot and has no ground to stand on re the Russia House. There is that.

      EXCEPT, the reality of the situation is that all the major players, Yates, Clapper, Comey, as exposed by these recent interviews, however inept and obfuscating, have exposed evidence that if Russia was a player it was not on the Trump team, but draws lines back to Obama and the Clinton crime family.

  21. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:38 am

  22. psadie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Now we are talking about getting Conservatives in Congress to help President Trump…I would vote for Antonio any day of the week. Yeah, baby!

    http://www.latimes.com/politics/essential/la-pol-ca-essential-politics-updates-actor-antonio-sabato-jr-running-for-1494275652-htmlstory.html

  23. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Tweet of the day!

  24. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Another Unhinged and Vulgar Liberal=> Martha Stewart Flips Off President Trump

    Does anyone believe this was random as the article suggests? Anyone?

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/another-unhinged-vulgar-liberal-martha-stewart-flips-bird-president-trump/

  25. Lucille says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Check out the great ads from the National Association of Manufacturers…thanking President Trump! YES!

    http://www.nam.org/100days/

  26. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Groucho Marx Sings the Perfect Theme Song For Democrats

    posted by Mark Simone – 1 day ago

  27. Michaele Clarke says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:49 am

    I put this on yesterdays thread by mistake

  28. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Clint Eastwood was right when he said on 9/7/2012 “Obama is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people”

  29. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:13 am

  30. Gil says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:16 am

    During the hearing today, I kept thinking this is about all that runs through their minds.
    My bologna has a first name its S W A M P
    My bologna has a second name its C R T T R….

  31. Apfelcobbler says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Remember to give the “Thumbs up” and “A-OK” hand sign whenever appropriate (since the liberals are trying to appropriate it for their libtardery).

  32. fangdog says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Tired of the whining Hillary and her libtard democrats as to why she lost. Hillary lost because she is Hillary. Hillary ought to be thankful for the number of “useful idiots” she does have, because if it was up to “thinking” people Hillary would have none. It is time people accept what it is (reality) and not what they wanted it to be (Illusion).

  34. usnveteran says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:35 am

    May 2, 2017
    By Andrew Arthur
    ‘Illegal Immigrants Get Off Easy In Baltimore’:
    “Baltimore’s State’s Attorney Office now has two sets of rules: one for citizens and legal immigrants, and one for illegal immigrants. In an April 27 memorandum, Marilyn Mosby’s office “instructed prosecutors to think twice before charging illegal immigrants with minor, non-violent crimes in response to stepped up immigration enforcement by the Trump administration.”…
    http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/opinion/oped/bs-ed-baltimore-immigration-enforcement-20170502-story.html

    May 4, 2017
    {Two} State Prosecutors Go Easy On Alien Criminals To Avert “Collateral Immigration Consequences”:
    http://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/05/state-prosecutors-go-easy-alien-criminals-avert-collateral-immigration-consequences/

    May 5, 2017
    By Andrew Arthur
    ‘Two Sets Of Rules In Mob Town …’
    http://cis.org/arthur/two-sets-rules-mobtown

    Maryland’s Mob Town …
    http://www.baltimoremd.com/charm/moblink.html

    May 8, 2017
    FOIA Backlog Skyrockets At U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services
    http://foiaproject.org/2017/05/08/uscis-backlog-skyrockets/

    • citizen817 says:
      May 9, 2017 at 1:49 am

      Baltimore is just a shell of its decent former self. The city is a decrepit dangerous place.
      It’s what happens when Demorats run it.
      Only nice thing left is the Orioles, the Ravens, and great blue crabs

  35. keebler AC says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Farage explains Macron’s promise to reform EU to make it more palatable to his French voters, lol. Time to buck Macrone out of French parliament in June! Please share..

  36. keebler AC says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:46 am

  37. psadie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:47 am

    For those of you who are not familiar with George Webb, a civilian journalist/researcher, who is putting forth YouTube videos of the Clinton Foundation, money laundering, human/sex trafficking, organ harvesting, drugs, DynCorp that is an American military contractor used by the CIA and other things. Webb has stumbled onto so many investigations that he can’t believe it himself and it started with Hillary’s emails and mushroomed from there.

    You can skip through the video of him on Doug Hagmann’s show and just listen to what this guy says…PTrump doesn’t have a swamp to drain for he has an ocean and it is just breathtaking what is going on around the globe and in our country! The Deep State is determined to continue their dirty deeds for there is “no bottom” to this story.

  38. keebler AC says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:48 am

  39. keebler AC says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:59 am

    The one positive in the recent Macron win is that if Macron fails in his EU project, Europe may fail. And if Europe fails, Germany fails! End of Merkel in September. Leads more strenuously to Italy’s exit. Stay tuned, it’s not over.

  40. Millwright says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:01 am

    IMO the progs and globalists are “loosening all holts” to sabotage the Trump Presidency . But the extent to which they’re carrying their attacks says far more about them ( and their fellow travelers’ ) ethics and ethos than it does about the Trump Administration. It seems these worms are willingly sacrificing our “lives and sacred liberty” to slake their addiction to power. Make no mistake, we’re headed, IMNSHO, for another civil war. And there’s an opportunist empowered in North Korea who ( possibly ) has the means to create it ! Its an “open secret” the North Korean regime has obtained ” Russian enhanced EMP technology” and has orbited two polar orbit satellites passing over the U.S. daily.

    Donning my “tinfoil hat”; what will you do when your car won’t run, your phone won’t work, and you can’t buy anything because either your cards or the cash machines won’t work and all your comms are dead ? And, BTW, you’ll likely be in the dark as the power grid is toast ! Yes, with today’s technology, a fratricidal dictator of a minor nation can inflict ( likely it seems ) effects upon our nation resulting in the deaths of millions with the probability of seminally changing not only our form of government but that of the world. His death, and the death of his regime will be of poor recompense .

  41. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:06 am

  42. rumpole2 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Investigations are Like Road By-passes….

    There doesn’t need to be a reason for them… you just have to have them

    Senate Sub-Committee Investigation is pushing for an “Independent Committee” Investigation, to look into the need for a “Special Prosecutor” Investigation, that might want a Grand Jury Investigation…. into… who knows what?

    BTW..Waiting for evidence that Russia State directed Operatives…

    Set up Clinton Foundation
    Ran Clinton Foundation to scam millions
    Used Clinton Foundation to Sell “pay for play”
    Set up Server in Crooked Hillary’s Toilet
    Ran server with no proper security
    Hosted CLASSIFIED documents on Toilet Server
    Allowed Assistants, Staff, IT workers etc to access classified Documents WITHOUT security clearance
    Forwarded classified material to a KNOWN security risk person(s).
    Deleted documents contrary to normal Preservation of Government documents (Even after a Subpoena to preserve)
    Used “Bleach Bit” to avoid retrieval of evidence via Computer Forensics
    Used a HAMMER to destroy evidence
    Lied about all of the above.
    Hacked DNC
    Forced DNC to Collude with CNN et al
    Forced Dopey Podesta to reveal his email password when asked

    Was all that “Muh Russians”?

  43. citizen817 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:10 am

  44. FL_GUY says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:41 am

    I really appreciate that Sundance is covering the Trump Administration as President Trump works to Make America Great Again.

    In times past, I followed the Presidential elections and made sure to vote but after the results, I was done with it. However, with the Trump Administration, it is like watching an exciting serial where I cannot wait for the next installment. I appreciate Sundance bringing us each exciting, daily installment of what will be the most historical Presidencies in my lifetime.

