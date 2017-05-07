Sunday Talks: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney -vs- John Dickerson…

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney appears on Disgrace the Nation to discuss the ongoing ObamaCare reform efforts against the House passage of the repeal and replace legislation.
Yes, “Don’t underestimate the President.” Right on for the last words of this interview.
I didn’t know Mulvaney was under obama care. Huh…no wonder why he’s fighting for the People. He understands it better.
Last thing, I finally got it, took me awhile, and I don’t know how many times Mulvaney has said it or explained it, but the light bulb is now on and bright. I finally got that this new bill is not insurance, which is what obama care was, this is a health bill that will hopefully ensure people will get what they need. The insurance was too expensive, so the people couldn’t get the health care they needed. Now that was easy enough, have no idea why it took me this long.
Thanks Mulvaney, you, T-Rex, and especially Wilbur Ross can sit and talk for hours, it’s always interesting and has me sad whenever it ends. At least I can look forward to the next time.
Yes, Mick signed up for OC and lost his triplets and his doctor. Searched for months before finding one.
Sorry, didn’t lose his triplets… They lost their doctors.
Mulvaney is growing on me. TRex is on my naughty list rught now for hiring Kay Bailey Hutchinson over Richard Grinnell. He worked very hard for Predident Trump… Hutchunson is a never Trumper…I’m very irked by this. Second never hired by TREX… but I’m becoming very impressed by Mulvaney.
If you have access, rush Limbaugh’s hour 2 on Thursday was very very good, exceptional, actually – at explaining Obamacare breaking down and how this bill works to replace it.
Rush deserves credit for explaining it so well as it is hard to explain and he took piece by piece – I wish there was a way to paste the recording – helped me understand why and how Obamacare broke and how this bill worked to get the 217 needed to pass.
John Dickerson…was there ever a media figure with a more appropriate name? He pretends not to know so much.
Who the hell is John Dickerson? The guy is such a sleazeball setting up strawmen and posing lame-ass poison-the-well type questions. Of course “everyone” won’t have coverage. All Dickerson has to do is find some homeless person living under a bridge or someone undergoing some emotional or financial hardship and then use that optic to exaggerate the problem — which is a classic Marxist ploy. The MSM is extremely dishonest and clearly is the opposition party.
“Don’t every underestimate the President!” – Director Mick Mulvaney
I decided to read some communist liberal “Christian” blogs that talk about the dismantling of Obamatollah Care.
The Commie Liberals are livid ; many are calling for a literal shooting war which I believe the Soros controlled politicians and groups are wanting ; they talk of killing Ptesident Trump; it is obvious these Commies believe the mainstream propaganda ; it is obvious they do not understand economics and do not believe any facts or truth. They absolutely believe the government should control every aspect of our lives regardless of costs and freedoms lost.
Too many are brainwashed beyond help. It is very, very disturbing to read what these people say and believe.
The biggest gift in this CR in my opinion was the fact that our President and Mick Mulvaney negotiated the the wall payment “Brick and Mortar” for the Obamacare subsidy payments. The Democrats were completely shortsighted. Their fear of the wall made them give up the fight for the subsidy payments. By doing so, we saw the ramifications the day after Mick tore the sh…t out of the MSM and Democrats.
Aetna announced they were leaving in the state of Iowa and Virginia. Medica announced they were pulling out of Iowa because of the uncertainty of the subsidy payments. Anthem stated they were pulling out of Virginia because of the uncertainty surrounding the subsidy payments. The House Republicans faced this reality. Especially the two morons in Iowa that were a NO. 93 out of 99 counties in Iowa will have NO Provider next year. 23 counties in Virginia will have no provider next year. The tsunami effect had just begun and believe me will get worse over the coming months.
Thank you Barry from Hawaii for your arrogance of never implementing a budget which allowed President Trump a chance at the 2017 fiscal year funding. You banked on HRC winning and you LOST. Thank you Democrats for fighting the “Bricks and Mortar” because you thought you won but you LOST and put the final nail in the one piece of legislation that had Barry’s name attached to it.
The MSM like Deface the Nation will do everything to save Barry’s legacy but they know they can’t. Mick threw it in their face that Obamacare is dead. By the time our President signs the bill, there will be over 24,000,000+ without insurance. The reason being is what has already happened in Iowa and 24 counties in Virginia. Those folks have a card and nowhere to go with it. They can’t win the fight because Barry played his hand and LOST miserably.
