White House Press Briefing – May 5th 2017

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders fills in for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer today as Mr. Spicer is fulfilling his naval reserve duty.
Sara did a great job!
Yes, she did
She did do a great job. She is very fluid, promptly corrects the LSM when they wander into the bushes and commands respect. What I enjoyed much more than Sean Spicer was her ability to READ a statement. I find listening to Sean frustrating – he seems to rush his delivery when reading and he starts tripping all over himself.
The thing I still find hilarious is the press’ inability to listen. Sara clearly states that the fundamental principles behind the bill will remain in tact and yet John Roberts plows ahead with “It sounds like there could almost be wholesale changes here.” Either he didn’t listen to a word she said or when she pre-emptivly destroyed his prepared question, he doesn’t have the ability to think on his feet and shift gears to another question OR he just likes the sound of his own voice. Take your pick – they all lead to the fact he is a doofus.
There’s a third option but it involves an electronic dog collar and a trigger man behind the scenes, we’ll save that one for another day eh?
Ahhh…You talk about Shock Therapy…YES??? What about a cattle prod, would that work?
They absolutely don’t listen. Too busy jumping up from their chairs yelling “Pick me! Pick me” or formulating their next ridiculous, biased gotcha question.
Can’t stand Roberts or Blake last name? When Blake appears after the briefing to update what ever program he’s on, he be like look mommy what I did today. Yea me, right mommy.
John Roberts is still a large upgrade as WH reporter than Carl Cameron ! !
I’ll have to agree with you there.
Whatever happened to Campaign Carl? Lou Dobbs threw his ass off his show. I haven’t seen him since November. Not that I am complaining.
There was an auction of shit-eating grins so Carl went down. He made a killing.
Or he hates us, PDJT, is a LIAR and really just another Lib Dem HACK ……
You flutter into the wrong forest there, Skippy?
The “reporters” seemed to have matured considerably, too.
Like her straightforward, no nonsense style.
I think the reporters enjoyed her, too. They were much more respectful today.
I didn’t watch but there are many positive reviews so I’m glad she did well. I was very happy when Trump took her on board his team.
Now the horrible petty part of me is going to comment, I’m sorry but I must vent on this.
When a woman who represents the president is going to be center stage please wear something in a darker color with at least mid length sleeves and do something a little more chic with the hair. I see nothing wrong with the Mon just left home look for other occasions but to many forget it’s not just about them and their taste or comfort but also those who view them. Spicer doesn’t come in wearing a casual shirt that you’d go to the beach in so I think women should try to look as professional as possible to. I’m sure no one is allowed to say this out loud to any woman nowadays for fear of being called sexist when in reality it’s called low expectations.
Totally agree with you on the clothing choice. The good news is, she’s terrific!
See GForce’s comment below. Though I’m not a fan of the Pepto-pank color group, everything else about Ms. Sanders (even the dress, personal color preferences aside) was completely professional, job-appropriate, attractive, but not vain. I suggest, BensonII, a re-adjustment of your bases for criticism to focus on function, more than mere form and personal preferences.
I thought her attire was FINE. Nothing wrong with looking a little feminine—-she IS a woman. No need, IMO, to look “Professional” (ie gender neutral)
PS–I am female
I thought the same thing….hair askew, unflattering, ill-fitting top, just not up to par….and I’m a female attorney, I know what professional dress is. That doesn’t mean she didn’t do a good job, but she could have physically presented herself much better for her moment in the sun….just sayin’.
You didn’t watch so you didn’t see how well she conducted herself and facilitated the briefing. Your critique is based only on her appearance? I won’t call you sexist but I will say that’ your comment is pretty damn shallow.
Ignorant of the psychological effect large blocks of color have on people. Note that many commenters hear talk about attitudes of the press. A large part of that is that specific color. Now Mrs. Sanders may not have picked her dress to achieve that specific effect, but that is what happened.
Many of us have commented on Mrs. Trump’s attire, including her large blocks of color. Models know this stuff. Could be that Mrs. Sanders knows it, too. Who was the Treeper who said yesterday that her Mother looked like Cyd Charisse? Maybe she could help us out here. As a reporter, I can tell you that women reporters as a group have absolutely no fashion sense whatsoever! TV personalities don’t count.
I totally agree with you. The crucial part of your comment is pointing out she is “representing the President.” That says it all. Not shallow at all, just smart and observant.
You know, being of the female persuasion, i feel it is my duty to weigh in here. I was just going to comment on Sarah’s clothing choice, myself.
What was she thinking? Which one of her ‘girls’ told her she’d look ok on camera like that?
She otherwise looks lovely – great quality dress – but not for her.
She should not appear on camera wearing a sleeveless or short-sleeved dress. Sure, someone like Lara or Ivanka can get away with it – but they are naturally tall and lanky – and work out and diet a lot, also, I’m sure.
Not to sound catty, but if you don’t have slim, very, very toned and fit arms, please don’t wear a sleeveless dress or short-sleeved dress on TV; otherwise you risk looking frumpy/dumpy.
The camera adds another 10-20 lbs. Just remember that. Not good PR.
Being of the “female persuasion” myself I find it deeply troubling and even sad when women disparage other women about what they choose to wear that is comfortable for them. Comments like “only slim, toned women should wear sleeveless cloths” hits at the the very heart of why our young girls are starving themselves and don’t feel comfortable in their own skin. You be you. Let Sarah be Sarah. She is beautiful just the way God intended.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understand how you feel — but this is business. When a person is representing the interest of the Office of the President of the United States, it behooves one to put his or her best foot forward and dress professionally. And – yes – that applies to men, also.
If Sean Spicer showed up at a press conference wearing something inappropriate, I would be the first to complain.
We’re not talking here about the attire of West Wing staffers attending PTA meetings, baby showers, weddings, picnics or golf outings. See what I mean? The event dictates the suitability of the attire. Every professional knows that.
Would a Hijab help? It is “Casual Friday”, don’t forget.
I certainly respect your point of view and your right to your opinion. I believe the most important thing is that she wear clothing that instills confidence in her, and that she be herself. I find sometimes when I wear a suit when I’d be more comfortable in a dress, I can be off my game a little. Just my two cents. We are allowed at CTH to have varied opinions without someone screaming politically incorrect.
You know, I was looking at her dress and thinking about this too. It is flattering to her as a color. But I suspect the reason was sneakier than that. She’s a shark, just like her dad with his dimples and his huge sharp teeth.
What is more disconcerting than a woman in a pretty pink dress with a low voice and a commanding presence. She won’t be able to trick them w/ this more than once, but I thought it was genius. If you look at it that way, the sparkly collar should crack you up.
She really did! Governor Huckabee should really be proud of his daughter. She is a tremendous asset to the WH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She hit it out of the park and someone else is proud of her too!
I am so happy we have this connection to Governor Huckabee threw his wonderful daughter?
I listened to her in car and couldn’t figure out who was filling in for Mr. Spicer. Sarah did a great job. She has her Dad’s sense of humor. Nice.
Good for Sarah. Poppa should be proud!
A female role model in the Trump circle for my girls to look up to! A woman who is more concerned about what is coming out of her lips than what she puts on them! So tired of the over straightened and bleached hair, way too much make- up, eat a tic tac for lunch women. To each her own, but I want my daughters to see the other possibilities, instead of being at war with their bodies. Sarah is beautiful naturally, and obviously is a very intelligent capable woman.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Women are complex creatures. Multi faceted like a diamond or for other Shrek fans besides myself, layered like onions. Or, for the donkey fans, cake or parfait…
The simple fact is beauty, or style, or elegance is the sum total of the parts and not based on individual aspects. Mind, body, and spirit constitute the diamond.
The connecting rod from a Ferrari is not much different from another basic car engine unless you knew the difference.
Sarah did fine. Were I to nitpick, I would suggest she work on her tone and delivery.
President Trump does not seem to have a shortage of competent and capable women in his administration.
Personally, I like her better – not, because she’s a woman. I think she’s more relax and smoother than Sean!
I think she’s more relax and smoother than Sean!
That could change tho if she had to go in their everyday.
Sean’s also trained these “journalists” pretty well to be more respectful, and it shows. Took a long time for them to come around.
It is always easier when you are subbing for a day or three…
There is no real heavy preparation; when you don’t know the answerer to something and you say I’ll get back to you, the press accepts it and doesn’t bark back at a substitute…
Sara was the best at that job I’ve seen in a long, long time. Trump would do well to give her the gig permanently and move Spicer to a behind the scenes post.
Sundance suggested alternating between press secretaries. I think that would be a great compromise.
I think so too. Alternating RANDOMLY would throw them off their game a little too.
Agree, changing would be a good thing. It puts the press at a disadvantage. Much needed. I don’t agree that the press has been more polite. I just don’t see it, and Sean doesn’t know how to shut them down or cut them short. That is my perspective, but I can see by other posts, not all have that same perspective.
the Pres, needs an attack dog in this role, much like Mick Mulvaney the other day. I believe he needs a more forceful media team
Agree ilcon. Sean reminds me of a hamster on a wheel in his pressers.
That is a PINK top!
Must have been her Easter dress!
I agree that her arms should be covered more. Just like a man in a short-sleeved shirt at the podium would not have the polished look, the same is true for a woman at the podium in very short sleeves.
I hope Sarah is at this podium many more times.
I think that color is known as “pank.” She wears it better than anyone else I’ve seen in a while.
Sean is fun and invites agitation from the dopes. Sara is all business and it is what it is type gal. She lets the dopes ask and express their dopey selves. Sara is strictly a facilitator and doesn’t seem to care one way or another how stupid the press questions happens to be. Sara knows just how irrelevant the whole gig and is willing to sacrifice her time to accommodate.
She needs to dress more professionally. Pink is fine but put a Navy Blue jacket over it for the cameras.
I disagree, she looked fine and feminine.
I tried, but I simply cannot listen to these people. I think Sara did an admirable job and seems in command of her responses so far as I listened, which was about 3 questions in. They just are SUCH robots. They CANNOT frame an intelligent, on point question. When that female reporter (no clue who she is) about 3 questions in started repeating over and over and kept asking can the President guarantee, I was outta there. Cannot take insufferable, agenda driven, moon bat, ridiculous stupidity masquerading as a question. Deliver me from fools and tools.
Same here. Shocking to see all the empty seats. That is what winning looks like! It means the attack Trump narrative is dying.
I think they’re tired from the full week President Trump engineers every week, Running, and they book it outta DC as fast as they can on Fridays.
Btw, love it when big-ol’-head Major Garrett, time-hog April Ryan and the insufferable Jim Acosta are absent, as they were today. (That may be Acosta sitting to the side, but at least we didn’t have to listen to his belligerent questions/accusations today.)
I think all of the commenters who are focusing on her outward appearance rather than the substance of her performing her duties need to step back and ask yourselves what is wrong. The answer has nothing to do with Sarah.
Maybe you’re right. Or maybe you are not as old as some of us who remember when EVERYONE in the public eye dressed professionally.
I’m in my 60’s and my first thought when she walked out was, “Wow. She looks like a school girl.” And I didn’t mean it as a catty statement. I meant it exactly that way. To my eye, she did not look professional; she looked like a child to me, at least insofar as how she dressed.
She is at a White House press conference addressing national media. IMHO that requires a certain decorum and respect for the position that was lacking. That is all.
It is also one of the reasons I do not watch TV–most females dress like streetwalkers rather than professional women. You cannot demand respect and equality when you do not have the presence of mind to treat yourself and your audience that way in your presentation. JMHOFWIW.
That must be my problem. I am in my 60’s too. Cover those arms.
We’re old fuddy-duddies!!! 😉
It’s not generational. People are just too quick to take up an offense on someone else’s behalf. I think most of us agree that she did a fantastic job today. That said, my first response upon seeing her walk out, was, “Wrong dress.” As a former Nordstrom saleswoman, I would not have sold her that dress, unless she was buying it to go on a beach holiday. And then, only if she insisted. That color is DISTRACTING, and is best used for accessories. She’s a beautiful woman. There are more suitable, colors and styles, that would have been more flattering.
I guess I made it generational since it seems to me it’s been two generations since we’ve seen women dress appropriately. I’ve worked in professional business environments since I was 18. You HAD to dress correctly or else. Nowadays, it seems like a lost art. Again, that’s just my observation.
You know, after watching the whole thing and looking at the dichotomy between the dress and the person in it, I suspect the “distraction” was the point. Kinda like when someone says, “look squirrel.”
Well, I like her. I like her dad too, and that apple didn’t fall far from the tree 🙂
What’s worse, 2cats, is that she looked like a PREGNANT schoolgirl. I’m almost 59 myself, and she needed to step up the appearance several notches today. BTW, I can appreciate her substance and still point out ways she could have upped her credibility even more…..we can walk and chew gum at the same time, and so can she.
Yep, agree. We can ALWAYS up our game to be even more effective.
Sara did good.She was pleasant but firm. I like her delivery much better than Sean’s
Here’s where I think we go wrong in these confrontations, indeed where we get the entire dynamic between us and the media wrong:
A reporter asks her something like, “do you think there is a danger that with the president’s rhetoric about illegal immigration…” (you know where the rest of this BS is going).
Saunders launches into an elaborate semi-defense.
But what she should have said is, “what rhetoric? Please give me an example.”
I guarantee you the reporter would stumble and stutter and then temporize by asserting, “you know, all the rhetoric and immigrant bashing…”
“If you want me to respond in an intelligent way you’ll have to give me an example. What specifically has the President said that you would constitute as “dangerous?”
The point is, put THEM on the defensive. Stop accepting their questions as legitimate. Stop accepting THEM as legitimate.
Yes!
Exactly paul! Turn it back on them. Sean had me screaming at the TV with his slides of the boder wall and that one reporter kept questioning over and over again about wall/fence/levee. I am positive the reporter’s point was that it was not entirely wall. Of course he wasn’t actually saying that. Sean should just have said “exactly what is your point?” Shut them up already!
Great point, Paul. So many of these dolts work their assumptions and accusations into the poorly-disguised questions. Don’t fall for it, Sean & Sarah.
Haha! “I’m a little bit country! . . . ” 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
She remind anyone else of Marie Osmond?
Great job, Sarah!
This has nothing to do with the job she did (which was great, loved her opening statement)….the color of her dress is gorgeous! I love that color!
Sarah did great.
However it would have been fine if she had said 200,000 new jobs instead of 2000…
Knew she would do well, she is Huckabee’s daughter after all
Sarah did a professional job and demonstrated command of the issues and was cool when the libtard press tried gotcha questions with her. What a talented bright woman. She did a terrific job in filling in for Spiceman. Can our POTUS pick ’em or what? Proud Papa, as he should be. #MAGA
Wow!!! On two accounts…
1- I think Ms Huckerbee Sanders is a beautiful, profession, seemingly very competent woman. I appreciate President Trump’s smart choice in putting her in her position on his staff. And although the bubble gum colored dress was a bit of a shock when she first appears, as she spoke and the press conference went on, I didn’t even notice it. I, for one, enjoyed seeing a respectable, clean cut, not overly made up, not size 0, ‘real’ woman do such a fantastic job. You go, Sarah!! You are a FANTASTIC example of what a real WOMAN looks and acts like.
2- Considering that yesterday was such a White House news heavy day, that Brady press room was truly lacking reporters. Have they nothing to say? What does their absence mean?! I know they haven’t given up. But wow!!! It was quite noticeable, their lack of presence. Perhaps they have nothing to b**ch about regarding yesterday’s successful day for Our President and so they couldn’t bring themselves to show up. Yea, I believe that’s it! Goobers.
Nah, they were probably at the bar celebrating cinqo de mayo.
Speaking of the earlier tweet above. Oh my, I love this man!
You have to like this guy. He can fillet a person while telling them a joke. Must be the southern charm.
Wow, she is pretty in pink, and FIERCE! Love her. And I’ve been listening for like two minutes, haha!!!
That collar, tho
I’d wager Ms Huckabee owns a bedazzler
Hey, maybe it was a gift from her kids
I really enjoyed listening to her, she didn’t take any crap from them! She had great control and command of the room.
Sarah Sanders is a natural. Not intended, or meant, to take anything away from Press Secretary Spicer. Different.
I notice zero animosity from the peanut gallery. Hm. Why?
