Secretary Tillerson Honors Fallen American Foreign Service Workers…

During a ceremony today at the State Department, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivered remarks of remembrance and honored fallen foreign service workers.
I will fully admit to being unaware that Tyrone Woods and Glenn Doherty were considered State Dept foreign service personnel (note their names on the memorial wall).
All prior media reports had listed Woods and Doherty as “contracted security”, and only Sean Smith and Christopher Stevens as DoS employees.
The Benghazi Brief
T-Rex gave these fallen individuals the dignity, honor, and respect they deserved.
Amen
So Greatly deserved. Thank You Sec Tillerson
Was my husband included?
http://www.thepostemail.com/2016/03/20/why-is-the-dod-obscuring-the-cause-of-death-of-thomas-j-boyle-jr/
Mrs. Boyle, may God bless you and your husband. I lost a friend in Operation Desert Storm and his wife ultimately had to involve our Congressman to obtain the death benefits this US Army Reserve Captain deserved. The lies, deceptions, mis-representations and stonewalling that occurred in the aftermath of his death are eerily similar in many regards.
Mrs. Boyle, my deepest condolences on your loss.
Mr. Boyle was a truly amazing American, risking and sacrificing all for his country.
I will visit your Foundation page, shortly.
You and your family are in my prayers.
May your loving memories of this great man continue to bring you comfort.
❤️
Minnie says it so well, Mrs. Boyle. My sentiments exactly. My heart and prayers are with you. God bless.
Wow…..What a story. Good luck!
Mrs. Boyle, I am so sorry for your loss and terrible events you were put through. May God comfort you. God bless you.
Thank you, sir, for your stirring tribute.
Words will never return our fallen heroes, but their legacies will live, forever.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
I am so glad every day for the competence and patriotism shown by this administration.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So true, Boss, so true.
I still struggle mightily over Benghazi. This tribute helps, but justice needs to be served for the terrible wrongs, the incompetence, the deep corruption, the lies and the despicable cover-up. One of the biggest blights on our history, imho.
Please, God, for the families of these fallen heroes.
Amen!
The Heart ❤️
MAGA!!! 🦁
The men murdered by Hillary Clinton to cover up her crimes. Sad. Time to lock her up.
This ceremony is so special for many reasons – one, in particular – Benghazi – comes to mind – Secretary Tillerson takes his job seriously – unlike some of his predecessors – he cares –
Thank You, Secretary Tillerson, for honoring those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice!
Yes, Duchess. Each day provides enormous contrast between President Trump’s administration and the last, rendering the actions of the past eight years even more obscene than they were as they were happening.
Secretary Tillerson brings such honor, gravitas and integrity to the position, the impact reverberates across the country and even around the world.
Yes, it’s eeeie how clear the picture can appear in the rear view mirror.
Amen, JC! So true – Integrity has returned!
I was watching the video of Tillerson’s swearing in at the WH as well as hist first speech at the State HQ and the one thing that is so striking about the man is how comfortable he is in any setting and the gift he has for speaking ex tempore.
Also, somewhat off topic but have you noticed how incredibly gracious, warm and humble President Trump is when he attends ceremonies like swearing-ins or to honor people? He makes special efforts to reach out to the spouses and family members, greets them warmly and encourages them to come up-front and be seen and recognized and steps back and let them have the spotlight. And he will always call out key people in the audience, recognize them and invite them to speak a few words. Just like when during the biggest moment of his life as he was delivering his victory speech on Nov 9th, he gave special mention to Reince Preibus and made him say a few words. At heart, he is really a self-effacing, warmhearted and gracious man. Who can forget that moment when he invited all those coal miners to the Oval Office after signing that EO and told them that he wanted to give them a “personal tour” ?!
Indeed, vanroth, OUR President is a man of:
“We”, “Us” and “Ours”
Truly a man of and for the people.
I thank God every day for His will that Mr. Trump leads us in this historic period of time.
🇺🇸
Remember, President Trump, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Ross, and others are truly serving. They don’t need this gig. They do it out of a sense of responsibility. It doesn’t surprise me a bit that they respect and admire the service of others.
The “annex” at the US Benghazi Special Mission compound was property of CIA, per congressional hearing / HRC testimony, and headquarters for Woods & Doherty.
~ Rest In Peace
