Secretary Tillerson Honors Fallen American Foreign Service Workers…

During a ceremony today at the State Department, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivered remarks of remembrance and honored fallen foreign service workers.

I will fully admit to being unaware that Tyrone Woods and Glenn Doherty were considered State Dept foreign service personnel (note their names on the memorial wall).

All prior media reports had listed Woods and Doherty as “contracted security”, and only Sean Smith and Christopher Stevens as DoS employees.

