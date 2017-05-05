President Donald J Trump Weekly Address – May 5th 2017…

[Transcript] My fellow Americans,
Since Day One, my administration has been hard at work, tearing down the barriers to job creation and economic growth. We have removed one job-killing regulation after another – they’re not pretty and they’re going. And believe me, we are just getting started on regulations. They’re gone.
On Thursday, the House voted to repeal one of the worst job-killing laws of all. It’s called ObamaCare, perhaps you’ve heard of it. Everywhere we look, ObamaCare is collapsing. The House Bill is a plan that will save Americans from this disaster, and replace it with more choices, and more freedom for American families. Most importantly, it will be great healthcare, and your premiums will come down, and your deductibles will come down. So you’ll have better healthcare at a lower cost. And now, I’m calling on the Senate to take action. Repealing and replacing ObamaCare will be a big, big win for the American People.
Last week, my economic team outlined another step in our economic renewal: a massive tax cut to bring jobs and prosperity back to the USA. We pay the highest taxes anywhere in the world. No country is higher, and we’re bringing them down –and I mean way down.
I am proposing—actually the single largest tax cut—in American history. Our tax relief will be focused on the Middle Class, including much-needed relief for low and middle-income parents raising children.
As we provide tax relief to working families, we must also stop crippling American Industry. Right now, America’s businesses are taxed at the single highest rate in the developed world. This is a self-inflicted economic wound that sends jobs to other countries. And believe me, before I got here, they were fleeing fast, but we’ve stopped it. We want to turn our country into a jobs machine—a jobs magnet, something that really works again. We want America to be the best place in the world to hire, grow, invest, and start a brand-new, beautiful business.
And that is why under our plan, we are cutting the business tax rate all the way down to 15 percent, bringing thousands of new companies and millions of new jobs to our shores. Today’s high taxes on American Business are a gift to the foreign countries taking our jobs, factories, and wealth—and we’re not going to allow it any longer.
Along with our historic tax cut we are proposing dramatic tax simplification. American taxpayers spend billions of hours each year complying with our archaic tax laws, reducing economic productivity and job creation.
The complexity of the tax code also disadvantages small businesses and family-owned companies who can’t afford to hire an army of lawyers, and that’s what it is, it’s an army of lawyers, and lobbyists, or accountants. Other people can do it, you can’t, and it’s not fair to ask you to even think about it.
That is why we are cleaning up the code, streamlining deductions, and eliminating many special interest tax breaks that largely benefit only the wealthy.
Just weeks ago, millions of Americans filed their taxes on Tax Day—they were reminded again how much they give to Washington. We believe every day Americans know better how to spend their own money than the federal bureaucracy, and we want to help them keep as much of that hard-earned money as we can.
Tax reform, along with regulatory relief and fair trade deals—and we’re going to make them fair—but even really good again for our country, and for our workers. All of this will usher in a new era of prosperity in America – and bring wealth, hope, and opportunity to those communities that need it the most.
Together, we are going to fight for every last American job. And we are going to fight for great, great trade deals that are so good for our workers, and so good for our families.
Thank you, God Bless You, and God Bless America.
Thank you, Sundance! Feeling better already 🙂
The dam’s a breakin’, the tsunami is looming, be ready to ride the surf, baby!
It’s party time!
Got my longboard and baggy shorts ready.
Love me some PDJT
Wow – love that pic of the first couple! That’s how my lovey and I look st each other!It’s a beautiful thing!
God bless our president.
Beautiful 🙂
I have had my complaints but over all I think President Trump is doing a good job. I found that I had to step back and remember what I asked for during the elections. I never once prayed “Lord please let Trump be the president” I only asked two things, one was “Lord please give me discernment and don’t let me be fooled” and the other was “Lord let your will be done”. When I reflect on what I prayed for and what happened it makes me realize that my “complaints” are nothing more than that “a complaint”, which is really quite petty when you think about it.
👍
This man is fighting for us every single day! His love of us and our country is truly breathtaking. I am so damn happy the House Republicans gave him that win yesterday. He was like a coach during the press conference giving them all the praise and glory. If it wasn’t for him these bums would never have that taste of victory in their mouths. Hopefully seeing it and experiencing it will have them fighting for more. They want their COACH to praise them again. Inspirational leadership is the best kind of leadership.
President Trump is a “can do” kind of man and being around him causes people to be invigorated. As I listened to him praise, encourage and cheer those Representatives, you could see their faces light up. They actually looked excited to be there. You know, I wonder if any one of them had been around such an upbeat, can do person before.
Mr. Trump leads by example, period.
Love what my President is doing!
Congress and Senate……not so much. I hope President Trump asks us for help. Capitol Hill needs to be rounded up and taken for an afternoon of electro-shock therapy.
I love the pic of him looking out of the plane. And the White House.
Regulation heavy states like CA will not be helped by Trump cutting federal regulations. There will be a giant sucking sound…
Cutting federal regulations will help other states. I really could careless about CA.
Thanks Wink…with friends like you, who needs enemies. There are a lot of us Treepers in CA. Trust me, CA may go down first but it will be the first one back when the SHTF.
I pray that all of us, no matter what State we reside in, see to Make America Great Again.
Americans, right?
