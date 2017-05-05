Friday May 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Heads-up:
ISIS to Jihadists: Use Fake Apartment, Job, Craigslist Ads to Lure Hostage, Murder Victims
https://counterjihadreport.com/2017/05/04/isis-to-jihadists-use-fake-apartment-job-craigslist-ads-to-lure-hostage-murder-victims/
whoa
Happy Cinco de Mayo. Taco salad for lunch, yum.
For all the LaRaza fanatics – “Make Mexico Spain Again.” 🙂
Think PDJT will have a taco bowl again?
Thanks for posting this Mary/marin.
Some Canadians upset about a lack of security on their southern border (why does that sound familiar?)
Refugees Fleeing U.S. for Canada over Open Border, Report Says
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/05/04/refugees-fleeing-u-s-canada-open-border-report-says/
… well, for good reason, apparently – this among others:
Leaked DHS Report Reveals 13 Foreign Suspected Terrorists Illegally Entered Canada from US
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2014/10/26/leaked-dhs-report-reveals-13-suspected-terrorists-illegally-entered-canada-from-us/
Dawn Upshaw = perfection
Happy Friday everyone! Here’s to a great week of winning courtesy of the Trump Administration, and to many more to come.
Alright, Andre Rieu’s name came up here a few weeks back. He is touring in North America and will be in Orlando on Nov 2. Wife and I saw him many years ago in our mid thirties. We are so excited about going
If “classical” is not your thing, don’t worry. You will be surprised how many songs you know, and he tailors his American shows to include songs from and about the US. I’m a country, classic rock, 80’s and early 90’s rock 46 yr old guy. My buddies look at me like I’m nuts when I tell them to get tix and go. Andre’s show is one of the best I’ve seen.
An incredible sight to see was when the orchestra started playing the Viennese Waltz. I know the music, but I can’t dance. However, an older gentleman (70’s) sitting in front of us turned, and asked me if it was ok if he could ask my wife to dance. I said “yes, but have her back by 11:00.” He then reached out his hand and asked her to dance, which she agreed to. His wife and I had a great time people watching during that song. Couples all over the arena got up, went down and starting dancing right in the aisles on main floor. At one point, Andre came down from the stage while still playing and moved with precision between the couples as they danced, Older, younger, didn’t matter, everyone had a great night and were more than entertained.
