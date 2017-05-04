President Trump Signs Executive Order Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty…

Earlier today President Trump signed an executive order promoting speech and religious liberty during a ceremony in the Rose Garden:
Details of the Executive Order:
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, in order to guide the executive branch in formulating and implementing policies with implications for the religious liberty of persons and organizations in America, and to further compliance with the Constitution and with applicable statutes and Presidential Directives, it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Policy. It shall be the policy of the executive branch to vigorously enforce Federal law’s robust protections for religious freedom. The Founders envisioned a Nation in which religious voices and views were integral to a vibrant public square, and in which religious people and institutions were free to practice their faith without fear of discrimination or retaliation by the Federal Government. For that reason, the United States Constitution enshrines and protects the fundamental right to religious liberty as Americans’ first freedom. Federal law protects the freedom of Americans and their organizations to exercise religion and participate fully in civic life without undue interference by the Federal Government. The executive branch will honor and enforce those protections.
Sec. 2. Respecting Religious and Political Speech. All executive departments and agencies (agencies) shall, to the greatest extent practicable and to the extent permitted by law, respect and protect the freedom of persons and organizations to engage in religious and political speech. In particular, the Secretary of the Treasury shall ensure, to the extent permitted by law, that the Department of the Treasury does not take any adverse action against any individual, house of worship, or other religious organization on the basis that such individual or organization speaks or has spoken about moral or political issues from a religious perspective, where speech of similar character has, consistent with law, not ordinarily been treated as participation or intervention in a political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) a candidate for public office by the Department of the Treasury. As used in this section, the term “adverse action” means the imposition of any tax or tax penalty; the delay or denial of tax-exempt status; the disallowance of tax deductions for contributions made to entities exempted from taxation under section 501(c)(3) of title 26, United States Code; or any other action that makes unavailable or denies any tax deduction, exemption, credit, or benefit.
Sec. 3. Conscience Protections with Respect to Preventive-Care Mandate. The Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Labor, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services shall consider issuing amended regulations, consistent with applicable law, to address conscience-based objections to the preventive-care mandate promulgated under section 300gg-13(a)(4) of title 42, United States Code.
Sec. 4. Religious Liberty Guidance. In order to guide all agencies in complying with relevant Federal law, the Attorney General shall, as appropriate, issue guidance interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law.
Sec. 5. Severability. If any provision of this order, or the application of any provision to any individual or circumstance, is held to be invalid, the remainder of this order and the application of its other provisions to any other individuals or circumstances shall not be affected thereby.
Sec. 6. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
DONALD J. TRUMP
This was quite selfless of the president, given how many priests and pastors will relish the newfound opportunity to target him explicitly from the pulpit. Oh well.
I welcome any comment from anywhere, even if I don’t like it.
And remember, too, this protects more than Christians, too.
Muslims, Scientolgists, you name it, all get the same safeguards.
M33 — Muslims, Scientologists, Pagans have all had safeguards; it’s the Christians who have been targeted and silenced these last eight years.
This is very very true.
I often say about Dems/Libs that they say they are openminded about everything… unless you are Christian or Republican (and before 2016, a Constitutionalist)
Ummm…Democrats are not religous people at all for most part and the Black churches have been democrat get out the vote etc for decades….In North Carolina and Virginia they have a massive early vote operation using exclusively Black churches and they even uses the buses proudly…
All Criminals Left Unpunished-and it was a criminal defense lawyer told me that!
Great!
Now if only we could get Congress to pass such a law…
Think the 9th Circuit will work overtime for an injunction on this EO, too?
The ACLU is already suing.
The ACLU needs to be heavily regulated. Just my opinion.
ACLU. Anti-Christian Lawyers Union?
Ha ha-see my post above. They used to do important work.
I heard a republican lawmaker commenting on this and he has legislation ready to go that’s similiar to EO….The best way is a law though…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good…Your supposed to make changes and then both Houses have a Conference…The fact is these republicans don’t want to give up the goodies…As if folks on Medicaid vote republican and any of it is good healthcare to begin with…
Well I couldn’t parse the legalese, but if it pisses off the ACLU then I’m all for it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Didn’t we already have that? I dont have to respect anyone’s religion or political views right? This a great law that the muslims will use against us.
Freedom is always used by totalitarian bullies to try to gain power. That is why constant vigilance is the price of freedom.
No, we didn’t. I’ve been told by my church at times that I couldn’t use any church property to have anti partial birth abortion petitions signed or they’d lose their tax exemption. This is a big step.
Now they no longer have to tap-dance through their homilies. Now let’s all try to get our churches back in order.
Fantastic ceremony, watched it live. So awesome when the president invited the Little Sisters Of The Poor up on stage.
What a winning day. Woo!
And done on the National Day of Prayer.
What a sweet day this is.
Great point
I love me some Steven Curtis Chapman. 😃 His music is inspiring.
I sang “I Will Be Here” to my sweet husband 9 years ago when we married :). One of the most beautiful songs ever.
Dive in, my sister!
Is there something in there that covers the wedding-cake bakers and wedding photographers who don’t want to do same-sex weddings? I don’t see it.
Good question JKW . . . saves me from writing the same thing!
Section 1 addresses this, but the Christians are being punished under state laws. The states need to address this, like Indiana attempted to.
This was a good thing, a very good thing.
Christians have been effectively silenced, politically, in their own churches. They have been sued by the government for standing up for their faith, and mocked by the media and universities to a horrible extent.
Meanwhile Muslims have not been silenced in Mosques (nor on the street nor in our schools.) And media makes a constant big deal about their “rights” and how they should be respected, thus giving Islam honors while mocking Christianity.
A day of Chrisitan prayer and celebration right at the White House was a sight to behold, and a joy to hear.
Nice he kept another commitment….It really doesn’t matter what happens in court or whatever…He is doing his best and that’s all we can ask…He doesn’t have magical powers….but I’m sure some supposedly on our side will gripe, that’s all they do …..
So let me get this straight: The American Civil Liberties Union is suing President Trump over an executive order that solidly keeps in place one of the greatest civil liberties that this country was founded on?
Damn these people are dumb.
Perverse more than dumb perhaps.
I totally disagree with this. If churches/religious organizations are going to expound on politics from the pulpit then they need to give up the tax exemption. Religious organizations are there to provide spiritual succor, not political action directives. If members of a congregation choose individually to vote their conscience then great, they should. Their leader should not be telling them how their god(s) want them to vote.
No, speech is speech. Anyone with a platform to speak is free to do so, whether it’s a priest or a “community organizer.” I am not allowed to post about politics becuase I pay taxes, I would have freedom of speech even if I didn’t pay any taxes. Same goes for non profit organizations that don’t pay taxes and are secular, such as the NRA. The NRA doesn’t have to pay taxes to be able to tell it’s members which candidate they think will protect their rights.
If you don’t like what you hear from the pulpit in your church you are free to leave anytime and go somewhere you do like. Or the church can fire the old leader and get a new one. Anyway, thank you Mr. President, what another great day for the people of the United States..MAGA
Stop the mamby pamby stuff. Our christian churches have been silenced by the left so they can n ot even preach about our faith if it is not politically correct. Do you know that the IRS can ask for a sermon to test it for political correctness under the penalty of taking away the tax exemption, total bullying. I want my pastor to talk about our faith, and if that means it picks a candidate, too bad.
Bob Kalle, our ex-mayor of houston tried that …didn’t work out well for her … the Judge excoriated her. Then, she was history. Don’t even remember her name…LOL!
What a team, what a President, what a Savior in Jesus
Sonlight! Trinity! Tres Amigos! Viya con Dios!
Magnificent!
