President Trump New York Speech – USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum 7:30pm Live Stream…

Shortly after taking office Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull began his relationship with President Trump by demanding Trump adhere to President Obama’s commitment to take refugees from Australia. Surprise, that call did not go well.

Tonight, after making Turnbull wait an extra 3 hours due to healthcare bill celebrations, President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet face-to-face with PM Turnbull for the first time. Their meeting is in New York City as part of the commemorations celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Coral Sea in World War II.

After President Trump diplomatically greets the insufferable doofus, President Trump will be giving a speech honoring the military aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Trump schedule updates:

–leaves White House at 5p instead of 1:45p

–meets Australia's prime minister Malcolm Turnbull at 7:15p not 4p — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 4, 2017

Poor Malcolm. Trump delays meeting Australian PM to celebrate repealing Obamacare. #Malfed https://t.co/2TtQSmiECO — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 4, 2017

