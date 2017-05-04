President Trump New York Speech – USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum 7:30pm Live Stream…

Posted on May 4, 2017 by

Shortly after taking office Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull began his relationship with President Trump by demanding Trump adhere to President Obama’s commitment to take refugees from Australia.  Surprise, that call did not go well.

Tonight, after making Turnbull wait an extra 3 hours due to healthcare bill celebrations, President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet face-to-face with PM Turnbull for the first time.  Their meeting is in New York City as part of the commemorations celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Coral Sea in World War II.

After President Trump diplomatically greets the insufferable doofus, President Trump will be giving a speech honoring the military aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

Live Stream LinkFox10 Live StreamRSBN Live Stream

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to President Trump New York Speech – USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum 7:30pm Live Stream…

  1. Minnie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Thank you for the link.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Like

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Snappy Dress Code: 😀 😀 😀

    Like

    Reply
  4. 804hokie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Back when we fought to win wars. If b. ho was POTUS then, we’d be speaking German and Japanese.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s