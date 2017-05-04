May 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #105

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Trump loves kids. That is so cool to see. Loved watching that video with him, DeVos, Pence and the school choice kids from today.
Yes! Citizen fulfilling my daily Zinke requirement!
I understand the frustration that everyone is feeling today. Especially after hearing Comey’s testimony and the fact Huma Abedin sent thousands of classified emails to Weiner’s laptop and Rice refusing to testify. However, to believe that our President and AG Sessions won’t do anything is be short sighted. Our President is trying to negotiate us out of a situation in NK where millions of lives can be lost. He is fighting and destroying ISIS in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere in the ME.
AG Sessions is putting a tremendous amount of focus on illegal immigration and going after MS-13 minus 93 federal prosecutors.
Our President is on the cusp of killing Obozo’s legacy in the first 150 days of his presidency. The House will vote and pass the repeal and replace bill tomorrow. The Senate will make the bill even stronger before they pass it and our Lion will sign it into law before the end of May. This will clear the way to getting his tax reform bill passed. Sometime next week he will take us out of the Paris agreement which will be the last nail in Obozo’s legacy.
These two giants have these bastards on a slow cooking pot. The day will come when the heat will cook their asses! The anticipation of death is far worse than death itself!
I think Obama is jealous of Trump Tower.
The Obama Presidential Center is projected to cost $500 million – http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/first-look-what-obama-s-presidential-center-has-store-chicago-n754456
Trump casts a huge shadow over the empty suit. There isn’t anything Obie could ever build to overshadow our President!
Folks that read the post that SD posted about an hour ago shouldn’t be worried. I will make the case below on how I believe we are where we are today and a great bill will be signed by our President at the end of May. The bill will only get better in the Senate not worse.
The CoC and the rest of these bastards never in their right mind saw what I will describe as the “Perfect Storm”.
The House Republicans would never have filed that lawsuit about the government having to subsidize health insurance companies back in 2014 if they knew DJT would become President. By winning that case, they gave our Lion and Mick Mulvaney the perfect out to the payments in the recent CR legislation.
From the article:
In a 38-page decision, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer of the District put her ruling on hold pending the administration’s certain appeal. Her decision sided with the U.S. House of Representatives, which brought the lawsuit challenging more than $175 billion of spending after a party-line vote by House Republicans in July 2014.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/judge-strikes-down-obama-health-law-insurance-subsidy-in-victory-for-house-gop/2016/05/12/67a8af78-1863-11e6-9e16-2e5a123aac62_story.html?utm_term=.aa3a945da539
Had Barry from Hawaii realized back in September that DJT would have won the presidency, he would never have allowed for our President and Mick Mulvaney to have an opportunity to take a position on the 2017 fiscal year allocation. He thought that HRC would have won and she could use the CR negotiations to make a run at single payer because Obamacare was suppose to be on life support this year and die in 2018. They planned that back in 2010.
Because of what I described above, we move too today. Insurance providers realized that the Trump presidency won the negotiation battle with the Democrats. They would not see a single dollar go towards the subsidy payments. Democrats cared more about killing the “Brick and Mortar” than the fact they were actually killing their messiah’s legacy. Aetna pulled out of Iowa and Virginia today and will decide the faith of Delaware and Nebraska shortly. Medica pulled the plug in
Iowa today.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/third-insurer-looks-to-leave-iowa-obamacare-exchange/article/2621977
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-aetna-virginia-idUSKBN17Z2CS?il=0
From the Medica article:
One of the last health insurance companies selling plans through the Obamacare exchanges said Wednesday that it likely would stop selling plans there next year, which would leave 70,000 people without coverage options.
The company, Medica, hinted in a statement that its decision was rooted in uncertainty over whether the federal government would continue to provide Obamacare payments that help insurers reduce out-of-pocket medical costs for consumers, called cost-sharing reduction subsidies.
From the Reuters article about Aetna:
Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Wednesday it will not sell Obamacare individual insurance plans in Virginia next year, a move it attributed to “growing uncertainty” in the market and $200 million in expected losses on the business this year.
Aetna, which had already sharply curtailed its 2017 participation in this marketplace to cover just four states, said last month that it would leave Iowa. It has not yet announced its plans for Nebraska or Delaware.
The Senate is completely screwed because the tsunami is headed their way. After the bill is passed in the House tomorrow, it is coming their way. What will also be coming their way is additional insurance providers bailing from Obamacare. How in God’s name will they be able to protect the CoC and the rest of the bastards when state after state is left with NOTHING because their won’t be any providers left in those states.
Great analysis frep. Absolutely right that they unknowingly created “the perfect storm”.
Love it!
I just had to share this fun story from a great Trump-supporting couple in Cleveland, Ohio. They made a bet on twitter with a Hillary-voting man from Boston that whoever’s candidate lost the election would have to fly to the other’s city and buy them a beer. And the man from Boston followed through and showed up at their home! Folks, THIS 👇🏻 is how you Make America Great Again! 🇺🇸🙌🏼🇺🇸
Reposting this from yesterday for the Night Owls, who are “treeping” while I’m sleeping! 😉
I wrote a little poem for my “peep” today.
I don’t post flashy pictures
I don’t post tweets and links
I appreciate all of you that do
I post words to address what stinks
The media and congress
Two ever present foes
Just keep it up….then watch and see
As his base of support grows
We’re tired of Russia and taxes
We’re tired of Anti-Trump spin
We’re tired of obstruction and finger pointing
Your efforts are growing quite thin
So take this to heart oppositionists
We’re loud and proud….with a voice
We’ll ignore you, and shame you relentlessly
For we know, WE MADE THE RIGHT CHOICE!!!!
MAGA!!! 🦁
I’m ready for a big Team Trump win today.
Don’t let me down, Congress.
MAGA!
congresss…..they are rubbish/
ANOTHER fake hate crime, this one by an Episcopalian Church organist up in Indiana who was “scared of Trump” and wanted to start an anti -Trump movement.
Is it staring to feel like ALL of these are fake? I mean like, Every Single One?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/fake-hate-church-organist-reported-swastika-heil-trump-side-church-arrested-painted/
Has there been an answer as to why “we the people” cant help to fund the wall? It seems like a great solution, and would drive the Demorats crazy. 😜
