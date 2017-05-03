Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – May 3rd Live Stream…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the press beating for Wednesday May 3rd: WH Livestream – Alt Livestream – RSBN Livestream
I wonder what the ‘kids’ will be screaming about today?
Probably something about Hillary’s theory of losing: Comey, Russians, Wikileaks, sexism … her interview yesterday was the biggest “own goal” for the Dems since Wellstein’s funeral.
wish they would turn down the music so we could listen to the conversation taking place in front of the cameras and in a public place
I would like to see him walk out after he reads off the basics!!!! Bahahahah. Sean Sean waah waah!! Bahahahah.
Sean Beats the Press.
BTW, potentially excellent news from France.
First, remember this?
Now:
http://www.france24.com/en/20170503-le-pen-macron-face-off-final-french-presidential-debate
Le Pen, Macron face off in final French presidential debate
PARIS (AFP) –
French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen face off in a televised debate on Wednesday which is expected to be bitter, personal and potentially decisive ahead of voting this weekend.
The stakes are high ahead of the contest between the pro-European Macron, a 39-year-old former economy minister, and far-right leader Le Pen, the 48-year-old scion of the National Front party.
Their starkly different views of Europe, immigration, the economy and French identity will be explored for the first time face-to-face following a week marked by bruising clashes between them.
Polls show Macron holding a hefty but narrowing lead in the polls of 59 percent versus 41 percent, but previous debates during the rollercoaster French campaign have quickly shifted public opinion.
Watching the presstitutes just sitting there makes me wonder just how long until the spitwad fights break out. 🤔
Sean just through what I have been saying in their FACE! Aetna withdrawing from Iowa. Last year they were in 15 states next year only 3 after they leave Iowa. Medica also announced today that they will stop selling individual policies in the state of Iowa. There will be large numbers of people in Iowa with no insurance.
I wrote this yesterday and will place it here today.
Those 20 to 35 House Republicans that just can’t come around to voting on the current repeal and replace bill are seeing their insides start to destroy their appetite and their sleep. From Mick Mulvaney’s briefing on 5/1/17:
if you’re a lawmaker serious about voting to defund Planned Parenthood, then your opportunity to do that is in the AHCA, the American Healthcare Act, which the House is currently debating right now. So we decided not to fight the Planned Parenthood battle on this funding bill because it’s contained in the AHCA, which we hope to take up this week as well.
Couple that statement with the fact we didn’t agree to pay the insurance subsidies, many of the remaining health insurance providers will be making their decision in June to get the hell out of Obozocare. There will be 30+ states with not a single provider. Imagine having to explain to your constituents that you wouldn’t vote on the bill in May and we ended up with nothing now. They can blame our President but they are dead due to the fact the same house got a federal judge to side with them and say it was not legal to use government funds to pay for the subsidies.
From the article:
In a 38-page decision, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer of the District put her ruling on hold pending the administration’s certain appeal. Her decision sided with the U.S. House of Representatives, which brought the lawsuit challenging more than $175 billion of spending after a party-line vote by House Republicans in July 2014.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/judge-strikes-down-obama-health-law-insurance-subsidy-in-victory-for-house-gop/2016/05/12/67a8af78-1863-11e6-9e16-2e5a123aac62_story.html?utm_term=.aa3a945da539
The FEAR is going to eat them alive! This is truly amazing!
Ivanka and her qualifications? Seriously? What are YOUR qualifications, Moron??
I wish they’d stop calling it healthcare; it’s only health insurance and the way Ocare is constructed, the people who pay nothing get healthcare paid for and the people who are doing the paying get very little healthcare because they have to pay twice, once for the Ocare of which they derive no benefit and again if they actually have to see a doctor. It’s time to put to rest this word game about healthcare that started with Ocare. It’s a crummy insurance plan that only pays for people who don’t pay the premiums funded by people who have to pay the premiums..
From your mouth/hand—->to the media’s ears. 🙂
I haven’t been watching these Pressers with Spicer for about two weeks. I”m watching this one today.
He appears far smoother, highly comfortable, and has bitch-slapped the dummies enough so they seem to behave a bit better.
Winning.
Well, the regular press beatings have given Spicer time to hone his anti-press attack skills.
Someone thinks you can’t call it a wall because its name is levy wall.
Stupid.
or in Demspeak “a lie”
Fencing / Wall…….wish Sean would ask “what’s your point” …
So the new meme is that it is a fence being built, not a wall. Gotta give them credit, there is no limit to the spaghetti they have to throw against the wall.
Is it me or is sean slamming these guys. Just going off body language as the tv is on mute. Lol
What is it these press people do not see themselves as ridiculous? They seem dumber and dumber each succeeding day. They all look exactly what one would expect libtards to look like.
