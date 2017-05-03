President Trump, VP Pence and Betsy Devos Ask Congress To Expand School Choice Nationwide…

“Every child has the right to fulfill their potential, and, if we do our jobs, then we will never have to tell young, striving Americans to defer their dreams for another day or for another decade. “ ~ President Donald Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Congress to work with him on extending school choice programs nationwide to benefit millions of students, including low-income African-American and Hispanic children. Full Event Video:
[Transcript] 10:42 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: This is very exciting. So yesterday I said that our spending bill was a win for the American people, which is exactly what it was — an amazing day. And this is what winning for young children and kids from all over the country looks like.
The opportunity scholarship program that we’re funding allows families in the inner city of our nation’s capital to leave failing public schools and attend a private school, making an extraordinary difference in these incredible young lives. You’re so lucky. (Laughter.) Great. You’re happy about it? Huh? (Applause.) That’s great.
The results speak for themselves. Ninety-eight percent of scholarship recipients represent their high school diplomas, and they’re really very, very special. They go into tremendous successes. So I think you’re going to all be very, very successful. You have a big start, right? Great start.
This is a beautiful event, and I’m thrilled to be here. I congratulate the families in the audience. Our families are very proud of the children. Are you all proud of children, I hope? (Applause.) Anybody not proud? We’re very proud of you.
During my campaign for President, I promised to fight for school choice — very important. It was featured in my Joint Address to Congress. And today, I’m calling on all lawmakers to work with us to help extend school choice to millions more children all across the United States of America, including millions of low-income Hispanic and African American children who deserve the same chance as every other child in America to live out their dreams and fill up their hearts and be educated at the top, top level. (Applause.)
Every child has the right to fulfill their potential, and, if we do our jobs, then we will never have to tell young, striving Americans to defer their dreams for another day or for another decade. We’re not going to do that.
I’m honored to be here. I’m so proud to be with these wonderful families and wonderful children. And I’m deeply excited for the amazing things that lie ahead for these truly inspiring young Americans right here in Washington, D.C. — our capital.
And I will say that I’m very, very proud of all of you. You know, I wasn’t supposed to be here. It wasn’t on my schedule. When I heard what was going on with Betsy, who’s doing such a great job, I said, well, I’ll come in and I’ll interrupt Betsy, and maybe I’ll be allowed to say a few words. (Laughter.) But she’s a great woman and doing a fantastic job.
Congratulations to all of you and to your families. Congratulations, everybody. Congratulations. (Applause.) Thank you.
I hope that the “choice” includes getting rid of common core and indoctrination.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh, please, oh, please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh please let it be so. #MakeEducationGreatAgain
LikeLike
I understand that Common Core is going away, thank God, along with the lousy michael’s lunch program. I also hope teachers will be vetted to normal, sane, really great teachers and not living as born with gender set or molesting students. They need to be removed as a very serious danger to students.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait, Trump is helping Blacks and Hispanics? Who’s going to vote for the Dems? 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
The same illegals that got Clinton her “popular vote” margin in California.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope it’s not only for low income. Middle to higher-middle income are hurting too much to pay private school fees; they are the ones who never get a break on anything.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It bugs me when they say low income of saying disadvantaged whites. Maybe I’m just picky but my kids suffered right along with minorities in the putrid Cali school system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Instead. Ugh
LikeLike
Here in California, my sons preschool is going to be 385/month, including paying for holidays, etc. Its private, small, reputable, and sadly the least expensive i have found. Some want $1000 a month and are indignant when I scoff. I honestly hope the public school in my area isnt a liberal pit, but if it is, private school, charter, home school is worrisome for a multitude of reasons. I will make something work to our advantage but school costs are ridiculous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gil….Here in Cali, Montessori charges @2,000 a mo. for their toddler daycare program (approx 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.)
LikeLike
I don’t think the Dems aren’t going to be happy with this poll. Trump now at 45% With Hispanics.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/shock-poll-hispanic-support-for-trump-increases-55-since-election/article/2622041
LikeLiked by 1 person
Owlen, many blacks, hispanics and we Independents made up our own minds and voted for Trump, as well as many democrats who as my godson said were fed up with the democrats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a given….
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Obama had done this, it would lead the news tonite on every single station across the US, local, national, all of ’em.
Such a great, uplifting story.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He truly enjoys this! The HEART ❤️ part!!!! Love to see it!
MAGA!!!! 🦁
LikeLiked by 4 people
MAGA, indeed. Rubber meets the road. Rising tide. School choice is the only thing that can save our public schools.
LikeLike
This was a great little ceremony. I would encourage folks to watch it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump loves children and wants the best for all. His family reflects that same love of children, education, refinement, and class!
LikeLike
The smiles on their faces – priceless!
LikeLiked by 3 people
IK,R? I could not concentrate on Ms. Devos’ speech, just could not stop giggling to my self because of the girl in the foreground, red sweater, just grinning up a storm! Too precious!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought PDJT was going to support moving education back to the states where parents can have more impact instead of having dozens of layers of bureaucracy to battle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will be interesting to see how that works out. The whole business of having the feds “grant” money to states just shifts power to the feds.
LikeLike
Huh?
LikeLike
I see only the DC mentioned in the article. D.C. Is the fed’s responsiblity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is a question for you….Please explain President Trumps plan….Im sure you have read it and studied it…Give us a little report on your concerns about it…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Presidential Executive Order on Enforcing Statutory Prohibitions on Federal Control of Education. From the The White House:
Section 1. Policy. It shall be the policy of the executive branch to protect and preserve State and local control over the curriculum, program of instruction, administration, and personnel of educational institutions, schools, and school systems, consistent with applicable law, including ESEA, as amended by ESSA, and ESEA’s restrictions related to the Common Core State Standards developed under the Common Core State Standards Initiative.
Sec. 2. Review of Regulations and Guidance Documents. (a) The Secretary of Education (Secretary) shall review all Department of Education (Department) regulations and guidance documents relating to DEOA, GEPA, and ESEA, as amended by ESSA.
PDJT said in a recent presser: “My administration has been working to reverse this fed power grab and give power back to cities and states, give power back to localities, “ said Trump. “The Executive Order I’m signing today is another critical step into restoring local control, which is so important.”
LikeLike
Thanks, snaggletooths. That’s the “local control” quote I remember. I’m satisfied just as long as we’re taking steps toward local control and shaving off the bureaucracy which often contains more people than the number of teachers in a school.
LikeLike
That is the goal but you have to set some precedents as the states have not had much practice for decades on handling their own education/schools/programs. The states are the end goal.
LikeLike
Another campaign promise he is trying to keep. Peeling off more dem votes.
But the ones who jumped off the Train will say Trump doesn’t mean it. I’m loving their tears.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beautiful. How does school choice fit into the Uniparty framework – is this something that might happen?
LikeLike
GEEZ!!!!! How and why does Congress have to give it’s “permission” for children to be properly educated. We have allowed them, the government, to act a$$ backwards with this one too. Stop putting the feds in control of everyday life. Just say no more!!
LikeLike
“School choice” destroyed our local public school system. People who push it are snake-oil salesmen.
Our high school used to produce 10-12 National Merit Scholars a year, had regionally dominant music and sports programs.
They opened enrollment and the inner city and disadvantaged flooded in. Did they take advantage of the opportunities? No, they were unable to.
They are disadvantaged not because they don’t have iPads, but because they come from lousy homes saturated in lousy liberal decadence.
Now we are lucky if there is one National Merit scholar in a year; the music and sports programs are a joke. Everything is about dealing with gross social pathologies. It is ruined.
The idea that “school choice” will uplift the disadvantaged is a trojan horse. It destroys in the process of reverting to the lowest common denominator. Uniparty all the way.
LikeLike
My kids go to public school and I firmly believe competition in the form of school choice is the only thing that can shake public schools out of their pattern of complacency and failure.
Well done, Team Trump!
MAGA ’20
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recently spent time with some high-school kids, looked like typical white skate-board slacker boys. They went to magnet school, told about how much homework they have, said they had been told their school “was harder than UCLA”.
I asked them what they were studying: “We’re learning to understand our racial identities and how racism is part of the US system”. The parent was sitting right there and for the next 5 minutes refused to make eye contact with me, only stared at the ground.
Another girl high-school girl was covered in tattoos (who pays for THAT?) and was jazzed about a lead on a summer job: “It will be awesome because my boss will be hispanic!”
A third high-school girl was going on quite loudly about her “girl friend”, making it very clear how “special” their relationship was.
Vomit city, all of them.
LikeLike
Thats sick. If thats what were facing as the future, God help us. My husband would say something much more severe.
LikeLike
The 5-month Budget Deal for 2017 gives Washington, D.C. Students 3 years of School Choice.
Next Up: President Trump makes Congress decide for/against giving School Choice to inner-city Blacks and Hispanics.
WINNER for the 2018 Elections!
LikeLike