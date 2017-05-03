President Trump, VP Pence and Betsy Devos Ask Congress To Expand School Choice Nationwide…

“Every child has the right to fulfill their potential, and, if we do our jobs, then we will never have to tell young, striving Americans to defer their dreams for another day or for another decade. “ ~ President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Congress to work with him on extending school choice programs nationwide to benefit millions of students, including low-income African-American and Hispanic children. Full Event Video:

[Transcript] 10:42 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: This is very exciting. So yesterday I said that our spending bill was a win for the American people, which is exactly what it was — an amazing day. And this is what winning for young children and kids from all over the country looks like.

The opportunity scholarship program that we’re funding allows families in the inner city of our nation’s capital to leave failing public schools and attend a private school, making an extraordinary difference in these incredible young lives. You’re so lucky. (Laughter.) Great. You’re happy about it? Huh? (Applause.) That’s great.

The results speak for themselves. Ninety-eight percent of scholarship recipients represent their high school diplomas, and they’re really very, very special. They go into tremendous successes. So I think you’re going to all be very, very successful. You have a big start, right? Great start.

This is a beautiful event, and I’m thrilled to be here. I congratulate the families in the audience. Our families are very proud of the children. Are you all proud of children, I hope? (Applause.) Anybody not proud? We’re very proud of you.

During my campaign for President, I promised to fight for school choice — very important. It was featured in my Joint Address to Congress. And today, I’m calling on all lawmakers to work with us to help extend school choice to millions more children all across the United States of America, including millions of low-income Hispanic and African American children who deserve the same chance as every other child in America to live out their dreams and fill up their hearts and be educated at the top, top level. (Applause.)

Every child has the right to fulfill their potential, and, if we do our jobs, then we will never have to tell young, striving Americans to defer their dreams for another day or for another decade. We’re not going to do that.

I’m honored to be here. I’m so proud to be with these wonderful families and wonderful children. And I’m deeply excited for the amazing things that lie ahead for these truly inspiring young Americans right here in Washington, D.C. — our capital.

And I will say that I’m very, very proud of all of you. You know, I wasn’t supposed to be here. It wasn’t on my schedule. When I heard what was going on with Betsy, who’s doing such a great job, I said, well, I’ll come in and I’ll interrupt Betsy, and maybe I’ll be allowed to say a few words. (Laughter.) But she’s a great woman and doing a fantastic job.

Congratulations to all of you and to your families. Congratulations, everybody. Congratulations. (Applause.) Thank you.

END – 10:45 A.M. EDT

Advertisements