May 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #103

Our President has done so much in terms of killing the regulations that have chocked our economy. Those regulations over the past 8 years were done on purpose to hold us back. Obozo in a sinister was was successful. Americans came to the belief that having 1.5% to 2% quarterly GDP growth was to be expected. By the time he left, 97,000,000 able bodied Americans were no longer in the work force. Obamacare was the mail in the coffin for small businesses. It forced them to reduce the hours and headcount of their employees so that they couldn’t be penalized according to the rules governing Obamacare. These animals were a couple of hundred thousand votes in PA, MI and WI from killing our country once and fore all.
I thank God for allowing us one more chance to fix this great nation by allowing our Lion to roam the country. Just imagine where those GDP numbers will be as soon as Obamacare is repealed and replaced. It WILL happen folks! No matter how much the Uniparty wants to keep it, it is all but dead. Not sure how many folks realize in the CR that will be approved this week, our President only promised to fund the subsidies for the month of May even though Nancy Pelosi was pushing for it to be funded indefinitely. There is a reason it will only be funded in May. Insurance companies will determine in June whether they will remain or bail. The fact Our Lion can and will stop payments after this month means of the remaining 50% that stayed to date, that overall % will be less than 20% next year. You will have double digit states with no provider.
Also think about the unleashing of Energy that is and will occur over the next year. The Dakota pipeline is about to start pumping oil. The Keystone pipeline is about to get up and running. Secretary Zienke is allowing the leasing of 70,000,000 acres of land in the south for fracking. We are about to kill the land grabs in Utah, Colorado and Nevada. Our Lion is taking back the artic ocean off of Alaska for energy exploration. A Treeper the other night shared a story of sitting at a railroad crossing watching coal being transported like it once was many years ago. Beyond the high paying jobs, this will lower energy costs as well as manufacturing costs. Our dependence on foreign manufacturing will be greatly reduced because it will soon cost the same for those products to be made in America.
Our President spoke about increasing the gas tax which hasn’t been done since the early 90s. Truckers, that is right, truckers said they wouldn’t mind in order for the funding to be their for the infrastructure plan. They would rather pay more for better roads and bridges. Will they be paying more? Not if the Energy sector takes off. Just like the tax plan, the production of cheaper energy will drive the costs down meaning an increase in tax will pretty much leave prices the same.
The Wilburine will get a chance to tear up NAFTA. Our Lion will give them another week before he says that either they accept the letter or he signs the EO to terminate it. There is shit the Uniparty can do about it. Just think what it will be like to go from being in a $850 billion deficit to a $250 billion deficit (reason I am keeping the deficit is because China will eliminate fat boy and it is the small price we have to pay).
I could go on and on but when everything I described above gets done, 3% will be a floor with 5% the ceiling. Forget about where it goes with the actual tax reform. 7% to 8% would not be out of the realm of possibility. We Are Making America Great Again even with the Uniparty, CoC and the Big Club fighting us every step of the way!
https://daplpipelinefacts.com/
http://www.keystone-xl.com/
https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-zinke-issues-lease-56-million-tons-coal-central-utah
https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-zinke-commends-president-trumps-offshore-executive-order
http://www.worldoil.com/news/2017/3/6/secretary-zinke-announces-proposed-73-million-acre-gom-lease-sale
All Odumbo’s economic policies did was slow the recovery down. Should never have been reelected in 2012, but voter fraud surely put him over the line.
Romney/Ryan couldn’t even win Wisconsin. Now the jester of Janesville wants to stop our wall. No way, Eddie Munster.
Exactly. Needed more fight in our candidate. And man did we get it, finally.
In retrospect, thankfully he did so that our President, DJT can save our country today! Without that moron for 8 years we would never have gotten the Lion!
http://www.sltrib.com/opinion/5239254-155/marc-a-thiessen-the-past-100
op-ed. excerpt:
The Democrats’ unrelenting, hyperventilating obstruction of Trump has sent crystal-clear a message to millions of Obama-Trump voters: We don’t hear you. We loathe your president and all of you who put him into office. And we’re going to show you what you can do with your Trump vote, by doing everything in our power to undermine the man you elected.
Not smart. Cranking out the liberal base while alienating working-class, traditionally Democratic voters did not work in 2016. It cost Democrats not only the presidency but also a historic opportunity to take control of the Senate in a year when the playing field was tilted against the GOP.
Yet for some inexplicable reason, Democrats seem hellbent on doubling down on this failed strategy in 2018. Trouble is, in 2018 Republicans are defending only eight Senate seats, while Democrats are defending 25 — including 10 in red states that Trump won. And working-class voters in those states see that Democrats have utter contempt for their choice of president, and thus utter contempt for them.
A hundred days in, these voters remain loyal to Trump. That’s good news for the president. But for Democrats, it is a disaster.
Democrats have 23 Senator seats up for reelection in 2018. 8 of the Democrats that are running in states our President won have approval ratings below 50%. States like Missouri (+18.7), Indiana (+19.3), Ohio (+8.1), South Dakota (+29.8), West Virginia (+42.1), Montana (+20.6), Michigan (+0.2), Florida (+1.2), Pennsylvania (+0.7) and Wisconsin (+0.8) all went for our President (margin of victory). This is war and I am so damn happy our Lion is leading the charge.
The poll showed that State Treasurer Jeff DeWit leads Flake in the head-to-head with 42 percent support compared to Flake’s 33 percent and 25 percent undecided.
DeWit was the chief operating officer of the Trump campaign. WINNING!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/11/18/arizona-poll-sen-jeff-flake-has-weak-support-going-into-2018-gop-primary/
You can run but you can’t hide from the reality that will be starring many of them in the face!
Regarding the proposed CR: I call BS on the people saying “It says you can’t use the money for additional border agents or ice agents.” Lots of fake news and pot-stirring out there.
I just finished reading all of the sections related to “Border.” I DO NOT SEE anything that prohibits building the wall. I DO SEE both requests for and funds for studies and project planning needed for the wall “or alternative infrastructure” and related technology.
There is also money for new agents, vehicles, planes, drones, and lots of other support for border security. (Including funds specifically to replace fencing in 40 miles of problem area)
There is also funding for border security in Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Ethiopia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
My head hurts from reading all that. Maybe I will post a two paragraph brief later, but my brain need a break and some brandy. I already emailed Sundance a 6 page extraction of the border related material.
“Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017” full text (1665 pages):
. https://rules.house.gov/sites/republicans.rules.house.gov/files/115/OMNI/CPRT-115-HPRT-RU00-SAHR244-AMNT.pdf
Good to know, JS! Thank you for reviewing. Rush was misleading his listeners
Some interesting stuff happening with Trump supporters out in PNW:
Here’s another from their Facebook page:
from the March for Free Speech in Portland yesterday.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-05-01/trump-putin-speak-phone-call-tuesday
Good morning, Treepers … Many here have voiced irritation about Rush Limbaugh’s recent broadcasts. So I’d like to soothe your nerves by offering Sundance’s own words — pulled directly from yesterday’s TCTH article entitled, *Explaining Why Republicans in Congress Need to Undercut Trump’s Budget Objectives, Wilbur Ross and NAFTA*
“When Rush Limbaugh begins to tell his audience about the legislative construct within DC that is controlled by the UniParty apparatus, that’s a good thing. Because that level of understanding is what will be needed in the future if the larger U.S. electorate are ever going to comprehend the challenge and opposition. It does not matter that Limbaugh cites or recognizes our research and insight; what matters is that a larger audience begins to comprehend the scope and scale of the problem.”
President Trump will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Tuesday phone call scheduled for 12:30pm. (thehill.com)
President Trump is very smart and high IQ. There is no friends or enemies in politics it’s all about me for professional political. These politicians can not even vote about asking from donors. President knows if he needs to control over rats and RINO then control the money.
