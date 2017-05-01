May 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #102

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Anyone here not love “Deface the Nation” as a rename?
Heck if he called it “2face the nation” I would have been on board.
“Disgrace the Nation” would have worked too.
I really think the name is going to stick. They will HATE it. 😀
This thought makes me very, very happy, for some reason…
You are absolutely right! I wrote this in that thread but would like to share it hear as well.
I love the way he dominated that entire interview. He told John Dickerson to his face that his show should be called Deface The Nation. That is absolutely incredible and there was sh…t John could say to refute it. He also cracked the whip about negotiating and prioritizing with China and doing what is right for all man kind. These morons would rather he be rigid and have a nuclear holocaust because of it.
Love the way he told him that what he has and will do with world leaders will be incredible. He stuck that Russian BS right up all their azzes! Love how he linked it back to Podesta, HRC, Bill Clinton and the DNC. He threw Comey and the FBI right under the bus as well. Amazing that this moron can say that the Trump campaign is under investigation when he allowed the Clinton to stone wall the FBI.
He told them they can pound sand with his tax return. I love that he said if the two morons had not called him he would have had to cancel because he would be terminating NAFTA today.
He also told the Uniparty that they can stick Obozocare where the son doesn’t shine. The morons holding out will have hell to pay in the very near future. The man is truly OUR LION and he ate well today! Love you President Trump!
Yes, the whole thing was masterful, one end to the other.
What is the topic here? Out of nowhere we are renaming what? I feel left out. (sniff)
Oh, sorry!
Trump was on Face The Nation, and he told the assclown interviewing him “I love your show, I call it Deface The Nation.”
There was rapeall mister Assclown could say to that, and they moved on.
trump’s interview with john dickerson on (de)face the nation…
I receive Louie Gohmert’s newsletters. I love the game these morons play. They kicked the blame to the moderates on why we haven’t gotten a vote in the house for a repeal and replace bill.
Now, I’m back in Washington and we have hit the ground running. I’ve spoken with President Trump a few times and have been working closely with other House Freedom Caucus members on relief from the devastation to our healthcare system wrought by Obamacare. We thought we had reached a full, fair compromise that also met our demands for the premiums of the vast majority of our constituents to come down within two years.
Our compromise Republican bill was going to get rid of many of the onerous, costly mandates, while we also had an agreement to cut some of the Obamacare taxes, and allow state governments to decide whether they wanted to be in the Obamacare system or get a waiver from some of the worst elements that increase costs.
When I called the President to let him know about my support for the Obamacare agreement bill we had reached, he was well pleased and said he wanted me standing behind him when he finally got to sign the bill. However, as of Friday, though we were exceedingly close to having the votes to pass it, some of our more moderate members wanted more of the expensive federal mandates kept in the bill, so it was not brought to the floor for a vote. I am still hopeful it that we are going to get it done this coming week.
As of Friday, the law would still cover pre-existing conditions and children living in their parent’s home up to the age of 26. We had gotten into the law a work requirement for the able-bodied in order for them to receive Medicaid, much like the work requirement that did so much good for reforming welfare in the 1990’s.
There is no Democrat support for this bill, so it is entirely up to Republicans to get the burden of Obamacare lifted from the shoulders of the American people. At a minimum, we must at least provide an opportunity for the states to get a waiver from federal Obamacare requirements that have been overwhelming.
We are hopeful that by next week, enough Republicans will opt to choose freedom instead of continuing down a path that dooms our healthcare system to more failure through government intervention and an ultimate collapse through Obamacare. President Trump is working closely with us to reach this goal.
https://gohmert.house.gov/news/email/show.aspx?ID=QO5DNTXT2O7AEP7DJDEZWDXNM4
He is also backing Ted Cruz’s BS bill to fund the wall. I use to like Louie before I realized he may be one of the king Uniparty members.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/2186/all-info?r=1
All Bill Information (Except Text) for H.R.2186 – To reserve any amounts forfeited to the United States Government as a result of the criminal prosecution of Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera (commonly known as “El Chapo”), or of other felony convictions involving the transportation of controlled substances into the United States, for security measures along the Southern border, including the completion of a border wall.
fleporblog, i had NO idea you are an Insider! Now i will need to curb my hate-speech against Congress and double my attention to things you say. Thank you for serving…I can’t imagine days much worse than the ones you have to spend negotiating with ,Libtards and other NeverTrumps. We are frustrated just reading about it. Working amongst it must be a
Odd that I was busy typing when suddenly the page flipped to a p-ostiong by katie pavlich, about UC Berkeley and then went back to this page wioth my message already posted before i could finish it.
He really knows how to twist the blade. Love it.
The above is in reply to Steve’s comment.
http://www.weaselzippers.us/336595-guess-what-school-got-a-5000-gift-for-a-student-from-the-wh-correspondents-dinner/#disqus_thread
These people obviously interpret the 1st Amendment entirely differently than the rest of us.
For those who don’t know…they gave away those cute little ‘First Amendment’ pins, last night at the WH Correspondents Dinner.
Irony.
And they obviously don’t understand the word ‘irony’, either.
Those pins are probably made out of cheapass pot metal, not iron.
(Yes, I deliberately misunderstood ‘irony’)
Heh.
And…they were probably made in a country that doesn’t have a 1st Amendment.
Those pins are also Purple.
What is it with Donkeys and the color purple?
I dunno. I always heard that part of the donkey was green.
Speaking of not understanding, bn now has article up about gorka, totally fake news. Here i thought oann and perhaps wadhington examiner would be leaning accurate but noooo. Nope. i shouldve trusted my instinct on that one.
Sorry, what is “bn”?
I think that every business that is closed for the “Day without immigrants” deserves to have a paper “MAGA” sign glued to their front window.
Or at least anyone who doesnt show up for work gets fired. And how about no traffic on the freeways?
http://www.express.co.uk.linkis.com/WQF8P
BREAKING: New York’s Times Square ‘SHUT DOWN by police investigating BOMB THREATS’
TWO POSSIBLE bombs have been located in Times Square, Manhattan, reportedly within 50 feet of each other.
By THOMAS HUNT
PUBLISHED: 05:38, Mon, May 1, 2017 | UPDATED: 05:46, Mon, May 1, 2017
Heheh. This is funny.
