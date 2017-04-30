Sunday Talks – Vice President Mike Pence -vs- Chuck Toad…

Vice President Mike Pence appears on Beat The Press with Chuck Toad to discuss current events and the administration’s first 100 days.
Advertisements
Vice President Mike Pence appears on Beat The Press with Chuck Toad to discuss current events and the administration’s first 100 days.
If Chuck was a true un-biased journalist he would open with a question like…
Mr. Vice President “Why do you suppose the World Globalists (who pay my salary and are writing my script) are so afraid of our President and the amazing amount of work he has done?”
That’s because Chuck is a Re-Todd
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reminder of some of the history between Pres. Trump and Chuck Toad. Toad has a personal vendetta against him.
As an aside, Pres. Trump’s third tweet is particularly interesting (these are from Jan 2015). Was he dropping a hint about running???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed, MrE, great catch 👍
LikeLike
11:03 / 15:31
Q Chuck Toad: “…and how are you going to pay for it?”
I had much more typed out, but opted to remain civil…
LikeLike
If I were VP Pence, I would have said, “Why don’t you ask Obama?” Fortunately, VP Pence is much more diplomatic than me.
LikeLike
Thank God for the consequences of the 2016 election delivering to American Patriots President Trump; elected to renew the American spirit. Chew on that the next time you cry about the popular vote, Toadie.
LikeLike