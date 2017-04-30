Sunday Talks – President Trump Discusses “First 100 Days” With CBS John Dickerson…

President Trump interviewed by CBS host John Dickerson on Face The Nation.
People are starting to see how Trump plays the media like a fiddle at times.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“This video is blocked in your country”… I am located in Canada. Sundance, do you have another source so that your Canadian readers can view it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too Anne. We are out here in Southern B.C.
I am checking around now..
LikeLike
Here is a TRANSCRIPT – would that help?
http://multimedia.cbs.com/news/trump-interview-full-transcript-face-the-nation/
Anne. Just go to the CBS site type in Dickerson and Pres. Trump. You will get it, plus the full transcript.
This version is accessible in Canada:
Sheeze….Is the country of Canada now blocking interviews with the U.S. President? Talk about censorship….Sounds like you need a tea party up there…..
” Deface the Nation” PDJT nailed that right dickerson another arrogant hack.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Do you know the time when he said that? I don’t want to listen to anymore of Dickface then I have to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
4:49 / 23:15. There is a couple extra seconds for the transition…
4:54
Poor lil’ baby, he tried so hard to trip President Trump up… not even close 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
The paid trolls are out in force again.
Every time President Trump gains momentum.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let the trolls come. I want their masters to poor more and more of their financial resources…let it get really expensive. The more they use their Alinsky BS…the more they expose their Alinsky BS.
Once you’ve been Red-Pilled…you never go back. You can’t un-know it. Our numbers will only grow.
When you let some one degrade your work and profession directly to your face without a whimper of denial, then you’ve been punked! Dickerson is a punk & President Trump is the boss! I’m loving every waking moment of this!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Deface The Nation”
Epic.
What in the heck is wrong with Neil Cavuto? What a sour puss…His response to Presidents first 100 was nothing short of a snarkfest….oy…
The corp media talking head (refuse to call him a journalist!) asked twice what President Trump had learned in the first 100 days. POTUS replied first about the dishonest media and then gave an example of twisted, biased and fake coverage of the NAFTA situation.
Dickerson then asked again that surely President Trump had learned in the job, digging for POTUS to admit or share something personal that was a fault or a mistake. A gotcha set up. POTUS answered the 2nd time that he was surprised at how slowly Congress and the Senate move and some of their rules and the incredible obstruction that has taken place, including not yet confirming his appointments.
President Trump handled this interview like a BOSS. The guy was a jerk and tried to trap him, tried to interrupt constantly, to an embarrassing degree.
Dickerson pushed hard for a guarantee re pre existing conditions. POTUS tried to explain multiple times. He did say there is a clause that covers that. Dickerson whined that the bill was changing implying that he couldn’t keep up. Seriously?! He needed to research and be prepared, not expect POTUS to spoon feed him.
Good summary. I only wish he’d asked Dickerson at the end — and demanded an answer — why media (if they’re so interested in who hacked whom) isn’t hounding democrats and Podesta over refusal to allow FBI to examine servers.
Mr. D is absolutely RUDE – he does not give President Trump an opportunity to answer the question before he asks another – interrupts when he is talking – this guy truly does not understand the power of negotiation – of compromise – of priorities – Mr. D’s ignorance is showing – I wonder if he understands about what President Trump is talking – when President Trump says something he does not like – he changes the subject – brushes anything he says aside as if it is unimportant – Gosh – this guy is so annoying! – Lock him up!
This is why our President gives a rally in PA…directly to the people:) These grillings, um interviews, are a good way to expose these biased media types so I guess they aren’t entirely irrelevant.
I know you are right, chb – it is just so hard to listen to these numbnuts – you know – however, President Trump got a zinger in – ‘Deface the Nation’ – lol
Wow… Mr. President showed restraint and patience with this bickering blabbering buffoon…
Another ‘bbb’ – eh, Dave – lol
21:35 POTUS shines some sunlight on Russia, Russia, Russia chant
…by talking about Podesta, about the company that investigated the Dem server hack and about the Dems refusing to let the FBI look at server.
FAVORITE part of the interview, the part I just want to watch again and savor is the completely dejected and defeated tone Dickerson has at the end of the interview when he knows he barely got anything negative, little they could spin and instead the interview will call attention to the devastating associations and issues that Hillary, Podesta and the Dems have with Russia. Dickerson is so sad at the end!
President Trump handled the interview beautifully
His demeanor and voice definitely wimped out toward the end.
Isn’t Dickerson the fool who said Putin got Assad to gas civilians so Trump could look good by bombing Assad? If so, what is President Trump thinking even giving an idiot like this the time of day?
I often wonder why ANYONE goes on those liberal shows. They could do, Lou Dobbs, Tucker, Hannity….and there are other Networks where every question is not a ‘gotya’ type……
I don’t watch many of these but they are all the same. Have the list of gotcha topics prepared with follow-up Qs ready; T45 either flips the gotcha Q or adroitly deflects. As soon as media figurehead figures out he is not gonna score a gotcha tries to move on to next topic but then T45 speaks for about 30 sec/1 min re. the topic to get his story out exasperating the figurehead who can’t get to the next gotcha. In today’s lesson, T45 didn’t even let the complete question be asked before level-setting the entire discussion to frame it how he wanted. And now that the administration is running on Trump time, the gotcha questions aren’t even up to date.
Wish all T45 spokespeople could be as strong at handling a one-on-one interview as the boss. Not that they are bad at it but he is on a different level.
I ask fellow posters. I think I heard here that Dickerson is B.F.F. with Rat face Ryan..or was that just rubbish?
Thank you
Curious. Did Donald volunteer this interview…or was asked? Presume requested…therefore “Caveat emptor”. Donald is a “Speed Thinker” and “Speed Reader” who anticipates the questions faster than the interviewers…always! He teaches as he preaches…like Charles Stanley of “In Touch Ministries”. The “Truth is out there…ya just hafta let it in…”.
These people like Dickerson are learning…just as Mike Wallace is ‘teaching’ (today) as he questioned the “Master Mumbler” “Chuckie Schlummer Schlumpe”…OH BOY!
And hope it works in Canada…Go “New NAFTA”!
And more samo samo…longer…
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 41,084 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
People are starting to see how Trump plays the media like a fiddle at times.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“This video is blocked in your country”… I am located in Canada. Sundance, do you have another source so that your Canadian readers can view it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too Anne. We are out here in Southern B.C.
I am checking around now..
LikeLike
Here is a TRANSCRIPT – would that help?
http://multimedia.cbs.com/news/trump-interview-full-transcript-face-the-nation/
LikeLike
Anne. Just go to the CBS site type in Dickerson and Pres. Trump. You will get it, plus the full transcript.
LikeLike
This version is accessible in Canada:
LikeLike
Sheeze….Is the country of Canada now blocking interviews with the U.S. President? Talk about censorship….Sounds like you need a tea party up there…..
LikeLike
” Deface the Nation” PDJT nailed that right dickerson another arrogant hack.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Do you know the time when he said that? I don’t want to listen to anymore of Dickface then I have to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
4:49 / 23:15. There is a couple extra seconds for the transition…
LikeLiked by 1 person
4:54
LikeLike
Poor lil’ baby, he tried so hard to trip President Trump up… not even close 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
The paid trolls are out in force again.
Every time President Trump gains momentum.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let the trolls come. I want their masters to poor more and more of their financial resources…let it get really expensive. The more they use their Alinsky BS…the more they expose their Alinsky BS.
Once you’ve been Red-Pilled…you never go back. You can’t un-know it. Our numbers will only grow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When you let some one degrade your work and profession directly to your face without a whimper of denial, then you’ve been punked! Dickerson is a punk & President Trump is the boss! I’m loving every waking moment of this!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Deface The Nation”
Epic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What in the heck is wrong with Neil Cavuto? What a sour puss…His response to Presidents first 100 was nothing short of a snarkfest….oy…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The corp media talking head (refuse to call him a journalist!) asked twice what President Trump had learned in the first 100 days. POTUS replied first about the dishonest media and then gave an example of twisted, biased and fake coverage of the NAFTA situation.
Dickerson then asked again that surely President Trump had learned in the job, digging for POTUS to admit or share something personal that was a fault or a mistake. A gotcha set up. POTUS answered the 2nd time that he was surprised at how slowly Congress and the Senate move and some of their rules and the incredible obstruction that has taken place, including not yet confirming his appointments.
President Trump handled this interview like a BOSS. The guy was a jerk and tried to trap him, tried to interrupt constantly, to an embarrassing degree.
Dickerson pushed hard for a guarantee re pre existing conditions. POTUS tried to explain multiple times. He did say there is a clause that covers that. Dickerson whined that the bill was changing implying that he couldn’t keep up. Seriously?! He needed to research and be prepared, not expect POTUS to spoon feed him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good summary. I only wish he’d asked Dickerson at the end — and demanded an answer — why media (if they’re so interested in who hacked whom) isn’t hounding democrats and Podesta over refusal to allow FBI to examine servers.
LikeLike
Mr. D is absolutely RUDE – he does not give President Trump an opportunity to answer the question before he asks another – interrupts when he is talking – this guy truly does not understand the power of negotiation – of compromise – of priorities – Mr. D’s ignorance is showing – I wonder if he understands about what President Trump is talking – when President Trump says something he does not like – he changes the subject – brushes anything he says aside as if it is unimportant – Gosh – this guy is so annoying! – Lock him up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is why our President gives a rally in PA…directly to the people:) These grillings, um interviews, are a good way to expose these biased media types so I guess they aren’t entirely irrelevant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know you are right, chb – it is just so hard to listen to these numbnuts – you know – however, President Trump got a zinger in – ‘Deface the Nation’ – lol
LikeLike
Wow… Mr. President showed restraint and patience with this bickering blabbering buffoon…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another ‘bbb’ – eh, Dave – lol
LikeLike
21:35 POTUS shines some sunlight on Russia, Russia, Russia chant
LikeLiked by 1 person
…by talking about Podesta, about the company that investigated the Dem server hack and about the Dems refusing to let the FBI look at server.
FAVORITE part of the interview, the part I just want to watch again and savor is the completely dejected and defeated tone Dickerson has at the end of the interview when he knows he barely got anything negative, little they could spin and instead the interview will call attention to the devastating associations and issues that Hillary, Podesta and the Dems have with Russia. Dickerson is so sad at the end!
President Trump handled the interview beautifully
LikeLiked by 4 people
His demeanor and voice definitely wimped out toward the end.
LikeLike
Isn’t Dickerson the fool who said Putin got Assad to gas civilians so Trump could look good by bombing Assad? If so, what is President Trump thinking even giving an idiot like this the time of day?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I often wonder why ANYONE goes on those liberal shows. They could do, Lou Dobbs, Tucker, Hannity….and there are other Networks where every question is not a ‘gotya’ type……
LikeLike
I don’t watch many of these but they are all the same. Have the list of gotcha topics prepared with follow-up Qs ready; T45 either flips the gotcha Q or adroitly deflects. As soon as media figurehead figures out he is not gonna score a gotcha tries to move on to next topic but then T45 speaks for about 30 sec/1 min re. the topic to get his story out exasperating the figurehead who can’t get to the next gotcha. In today’s lesson, T45 didn’t even let the complete question be asked before level-setting the entire discussion to frame it how he wanted. And now that the administration is running on Trump time, the gotcha questions aren’t even up to date.
Wish all T45 spokespeople could be as strong at handling a one-on-one interview as the boss. Not that they are bad at it but he is on a different level.
LikeLike
I ask fellow posters. I think I heard here that Dickerson is B.F.F. with Rat face Ryan..or was that just rubbish?
Thank you
LikeLike
Curious. Did Donald volunteer this interview…or was asked? Presume requested…therefore “Caveat emptor”. Donald is a “Speed Thinker” and “Speed Reader” who anticipates the questions faster than the interviewers…always! He teaches as he preaches…like Charles Stanley of “In Touch Ministries”. The “Truth is out there…ya just hafta let it in…”.
These people like Dickerson are learning…just as Mike Wallace is ‘teaching’ (today) as he questioned the “Master Mumbler” “Chuckie Schlummer Schlumpe”…OH BOY!
LikeLike
And hope it works in Canada…Go “New NAFTA”!
LikeLike
And more samo samo…longer…
LikeLike