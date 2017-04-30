Sunday Talks – H.R. McMaster -vs- Chris Wallace…

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview with swamp guardian Chris Wallace.
Previously, some people, stimulated by the worries of annoying arbitrary gnat nonsense, expressed concern that McMaster might be inclined to lean the President Trump administration further toward an interventionist foreign policy.
If you listen to the numerous interviews McMaster has given since taking on the role of National Security Adviser you can clearly sense that President Trump has clear eyes and a firm grip on any McMaster lean.
Secretary T-Rex is the preferred policy point, and doing brilliantly. McMaster represents the AWACS covering Tillerson’s travel, and Mattis is the archangel on his shoulder.
Ok I’ll watch Wallace’s show clip. But onlyt becasue SD has me curious
With the way the Sunday media beat up on PDJT and his team, perhaps it’s time for them to just blow these yahoos out and not attend this nonsense. Stay home, go to church and enjoy their family. Of course the Media will bitch…..so what….
You obviously haven’t watched any of the interviews…You might try that
PDJT did great in his interview with Dickerson , HR.MCMasters did great also the media wants the Trump admin to run & hide so then they can claim they are not transparent or that they refuse to come on the show, they have nothing to run from its the media that looks like fools not PDJT or administration.
Wallace sure knows how to ask leading, provocative questions. McMaster answered questions pretty much according to the standard script, didn’t seem at all a “warmonger” as some people have been pushing. If anything Wallace seems to be the one pushing war over NK.
With all due respect to Mr. McMaster, I can’t watch Wallace, nope, just can’t do it.
I do rely on your presentation though, Sundance
I’m with you.
I lack the patience to listen to any liberal, just too damn irritating!!!
sorry SD I can’t watch wallace unless you tell me someone beat him down!
But I trust your opinions! and other reviews here! Cannot stand his arrogance!
Yes Wallace is one the worst. As he hides behind the fox brand.
We appreciate the clips though. Thank you.
Concerning…
Just heard an interview on radio of Trump and a voice I don’t know.
Trump allowed this fellow to talk all over him…..would have made headlines if it had happened to Obama. Don’s doing great but needs to use “please let me finish if you interrupt me continually we’ll get nowhere” more often. If he allows disrespect he’ll get as much as he wants.
You obviously have lots of concerns that are not even remotely related to the reality I am watching…
Errr…what?
Don? You mean President Trump?
Nah, I mean Don.
Excellent job by McMaster…The Trump team is all on same page and obviously thinking all this out as Sundance is pointing out with excellent article after excellent article…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Alex
I can not watch Wallace, so depend on analysis from Sundance.
All of you people who cannot watch Wallace, please, just quit telling us you won’t watch.
You might consider sucking it up and doing so in order to support our President and his team. I mean, if McMaster can go on and deal with Wallace face to face, couldn’t you all TRY and watch?
If you can’t bear to make the sacrifice, could you please quite TELLING us?
Alrighty then 😘
Thank you all for the summation of this interview.
🇺🇸
Okay. I took one for the team. I think McMaster did good in reiterating the points he wanted to make.
I watched the interview Bret Bauer did with T-Rex and perhaps he could give Chris a lesson on how to conduct himself so that the interviewee is not made to give the same answer over and over. But that would require listening. That would be my biggest beef with this interview.
The swamp guardian moniker makes me howl every single time I read it SD! LMAO!
Not too bad of an interview. It didn’t tell us anything we don’t already know….but that’s because we’re all outside the OODA loop, courtesy of SD 🙂
I guess the only message worth mentioning in the interview is that McMasters clearly stated that military intervention is not our preferred response. That’s Mr. Obvious Man to me, but given all the “McMasters is a neocon warmonger” propaganda it’s good he said it in public.
