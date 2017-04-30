Sunday Talks – H.R. McMaster -vs- Chris Wallace…

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview with swamp guardian Chris Wallace.

Previously, some people, stimulated by the worries of annoying arbitrary gnat nonsense, expressed concern that McMaster might be inclined to lean the President Trump administration further toward an interventionist foreign policy.

If you listen to the numerous interviews McMaster has given since taking on the role of National Security Adviser you can clearly sense that President Trump has clear eyes and a firm grip on any McMaster lean.

Secretary T-Rex is the preferred policy point, and doing brilliantly. McMaster represents the AWACS covering Tillerson’s travel, and Mattis is the archangel on his shoulder.

