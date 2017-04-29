White House – “First 100″…

In his first 100 days, President Donald J. Trump has taken bold action to restore prosperity, keep Americans safe and secure, and hold government accountable. At an historic pace, this President has enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders than any other president in over a half century. With a focus on rebuilding the military, ending illegal immigration, and restoring confidence in our economy, the President is keeping his promises to the American people.
What a 100 days it’s been!
Not anywhere near tired of winning yet.
Yeah
Just think what the next 1000 can bring 🙂
Or 2920!
The End of The Weird, as we know it.
As long as he builds the wall and stays out of stupid wars his first term will be a success to me.
Congrats, Mr. President. It has been quite a ride, these past 100 days. Plenty of wins with some rocky moments in-between. In the end, I have not an ounce of regret voting for you. It is a nice feeling to know that I can go to bed at nights and know that we have a President (while not perfect, but who the hell is perfect tbh) who genuinely loves this country and is working tirelessly to make it great again 🙂.
Good First 100 Days. No major legislative achievements, Not Trump’s fault. But look at the horizon for the next 100 days. Looks like the GOP has a bill they can agree with the Democrats on. Giving Amnesty to Venezuelans because things are so called too dangerous in Venezuela. NOT OUR PROBLEM
WTF happened to America First. So I guess we can’t send Somalis back because it’s too dangerous. Then it’s Afghanis. And it never ends. Etc.
America First means America First
House bill to give Venezuelans path to legal US residency has bipartisan support
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/28/house-bill-to-give-venezuelans-path-to-legal-us-residency-has-bipartisan-support.amp.html
“A bipartisan group of U.S. representatives has re-introduced a bill to let Venezuelans either fleeing their country’s violence and poverty or already here illegally gain legal permanent residency status.”
Ryan better not bring this crap to the floor. And if so, Trump better veto this crap. No more of but the children garbage. Heard that with the Syrian intervention over Muslims killing Muslims, as well as keeping DACA active and still flooding the country with 30 year old DACA gangbangers. Think of the children.
Yeah American children.
America First FOR ONCE
Just ask Minnesota how well it has worked with the Somalis as they have raise in TB and now a Measles outbreak.Why the hell do we have to take in every person that has a fear of their country. i have a fear of my govt where can I go.
What do you men “no major legislative achievements”? No President in recent history had more enemies and roadblocks than Trump, regardless, he was able to pass most legislations and executive orders compare to Obama, Bush and Clinton. He was able to destroy well over 50% of Obama’s so called “legacy”, turn the Supreme Court toward Constitutional authority, make many former loudmouth world figures major buyers of adult diapers, turn the MSM and the Democrat Party to laughing stocks and so on…
remember that the overwhelming majority of the media, academia and ‘experts’ take a 100 days to write the first outline of a report or a paper.
That’s their measure of ‘production’ and what they know to critique. Words on paper.
A builder easily can erect a steel building half the size of a football field, close it in and have the doors open for business in that same amount of time. A typical auto repair shop will have easily received 400 dis-functioning vehicles needing 1000 disparate and distinct new parts and gotten them all back on the road, so the owners can get their daily work done. A grocery store will have ordered, received, stocked and sold enough food to easily feed 50,000 households in that same time.
President Trump comes from a world of construction where 100 companies are choreographed to deliver the exact amount of precision-built and measured supplies on time needed for precisely that day’s work, because there’s no place to store anything on a five acre space for a building that’s going 80 stories up and five stories down.
But we’re supposed to listen to the essay-writers.
👆 👍!
The TRUMP Train is a Great ride …… Keep going Mr. President ….
But beautiful Venezuelan women are on youtube crying! Have you no heart?!
America first (unless pictures of dead kids are flashed at the UN or youtubes of crying women are produced)
I don’t get it.
Well, this is what’s happening to the first 4000. They are being returned…to Somalia.
http://freerepublic.com/focus/news/3544721/posts?page=36
Best wishes to our great 45th President and Melaia, too!
You have made America great already, despite the nay sayers.
God bless you President Trump! We love you and your family. Thank you for fighting and having faith in the USA to move us in the right direction. Thank you for truth. If you read this post sir, know you are loved and respected. The deplorables are with you through thick, thin, and to the end.
Congratulations Mr. President! 😀
I second that, and for your staff and cabinet!
Ha. This will never get old.
What the hell were they thinking????
wooden puppet jerky moves and the straining stare to keep that wandering eye from crossing.
?
Maybe one of those questions one will be permitted to ask God one day – what got into their heads to think that video would work?
God: heh heh.
us: ohhhhhh… heh heh he-he, hahahhahha!!
That video was my favorite moment from hillary’s campaign. Getting slung into the van was good, but this one was scripted, edited, and approved. Pretty obvious they weren’t seeing what any sane person was seeing at that point.
Find the version on “Vine” where she says “YAIFPAYMA and then a “well” and then it looped and goes on and on….. It should be saved for Club Gitmo and used to get the bad dudes to talk….
By far her best commercial of the campaign.
By far her best commercial of the campaign.
Aside from all his accomplishments thus far, what im happiest about is how he has completely exposed how useless & self serving the Uniparty and FSM is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FSM? fake stream media. Both very “useful”. They do the job they’re instructed to do.
This was posted on FB earlier today & is certainly appropriate to go here!
I am so impressed with this first 100 days can’t imagine what I will feel at the end of 4-8 Years. If we can elect some better people in congress replace the speaker President Trump has the chance then to really go to work fixing all that is wrong with this country.
Just imagine what he could have accomplished had he had a Republican House and Senate.
Most of what Trump has accomplished is in spite of a Republican House and Senate.
Gorsuch would not have been confirmed had Democrats controlled Congress, and none of his appointments would have been confirmed.
I said “most” LOL
I just think we need to remember that voting out Republicans would mean voting in Democrats who would attempt an impeachment. I think most people here agree that on a few issues, the two parties are similar, but we need to remember that on a vast number of additional issues Democrats being in power would be a disaster. It would not just be a case of votes not coming to the floor.
Democrats would work to undermine the administration, far more so than the Republicans are now. Judges would not be confirmed because the Democrats are far left. Treaties in the Senate that were signed under the previous administration could be ratified with 51 votes with Democrats in power. The repercussions would be horrible and irreversible.
If people don’t like the current representatives and don’t like Democrats, it’s going to be essential to start finding candidates now and canvassing districts so those good candidates can get name recognition, and it’s also going to be essential to start going to Republican meetings (I know how hard that is with work!), so we need to start rearranging our priorities.
LMAO! 😀 😀 😀
Perfect yy4u. Just imagine…..
AMERICA FIRST
President Trump’s First 100 Days
https://www.whitehouse.gov/100-days
Best 100 days of the last 20 years, barring marriage and births. Congratulations, Americans.
And we can keep on celebrating tomorrow too.
Today is his hundredth day, counting inauguration day as his first, but he’ll complete a hundred days of 24 hours, total 2400 hours, tomorrow at 1PM eastern time.
Party all weekend!!
I hasten to clarify that I, personally, am not counting, mind you.
We’re counting on you Steve. Party on.
Considering he has had to fight 535 corrupt scoundrels, I’d say he accomplished more in the first 10 days than most do in their first term. He has brought hope to millions of us and we will not lose faith in the first President since Reagan to actually care more about this country than his or his cronies’ bank accounts.
…even with a do-nothing GOPe-lead congress.
I copied this list from elsewhere.
~ Nominated constitutional conservative Neil Gorsuch to SCOTUS
~ Instituted 5-year lobbying ban for all Executive branch appointees.
~ Instituted permanent lobbying ban for foreign governments for all Executive branch appointees.
~ Implemented federal government hiring freeze (except military).
~ Regulatory freeze on all federal governmental agencies.
~ Directed each agency to establish Regulatory Reform Task Force to identify costly/ unnecessary regulations in need of modification or repeal.
~ E.O. requiring federal agencies cut 2 regulations for every new reg.
~ Disassembled 90 federal State regulations in his first month
~ Withdrew U.S. from the TPP
~ Directed Dep’t of Commerce to streamline Federal permitting processes for domestic manufacturing.
~ E.O. Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs
~ Approved Dakota Access Pipeline (create jobs/energy independence).
~ Approved Keystone Pipeline.
~ E.O. requiring Pipelines use American-made steel.
~ E.O. ending Obama’s onerous regulations on coal industry.
~ Convinced China to Discontinue N. Korean Coal Imports
~ E.O. Restoring the Rule of Law, Federalism, and Economic Growth by Reviewing the “Waters of the United States” Rule
~ E.O. Instructing Federal agencies to minimize burden of Obamacare on Americans.
~ All-Time Record 13th Daily Close at an All Time High for the DOW.
~ The DOW hit another record new high with first time the DOW broke 21,000.
~ Consumer confidence at 16-year-high of 124.9
~ Manufacturing is at its most robust since 1984.
~ Manufacturing ‘Optimism’ Hits ’20-Year Record High’
~ U.S. construction at 10 year high.
~ E.O. on Core Principles for Regulating the United States Financial System
~ NFIB Small Business Optimism Index at highest level since 2004.
~ Business Roundtable’s CEO Economic Outlook Index (a measure of expectations for revenue, capital spending & employment) jumped 19.1 points to 93.3.
~ U.S. employers added jobs beyond expectations in both January (238,000) and February (235,000), unemployment rate fell to 4.7%, wages grew 2.8%.
~ EO Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects
~ Reduced National Debt by $100 Billion in First 2 Months in Office
~ Negotiated with Boeing to reduce price of Air Force One
~ Negotiated with Lockheed to cut $600 million from F-35 order.
~ Returned power to make decisions on “transgender bathrooms” to states.
~ Repealed Obama EO that enacted a social security gun ban
~ Banned aid helping foreign countries provide abortions (Mexico City Policy).
~ Memorandum Barring international non-governmental organizations that perform or promote abortions from receiving US government funding
~ Vowed to end human trafficking “epidemic”,” and arrested “an unprecedented number of sexual predators involved in child sex trafficking rings in the United States.” https://townhall.com/column…
~ Greenlit construction of wall along the U.S. border with Mexico
~ Stripped federal funding from sanctuary cities that harbor criminal illegals.
~ Ended “catch and release” policy.
~ Implemented new protections against foreign terrorists entering our country.
~ E.O. Enforcing Federal Law with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking
~ Announces Hiring of 50 New Immigration Judges
~ E.O. On Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements
~ Authorized DHS to hire 10,000 ICE officers & 5,000 border patrol agents.
~ Illegals self-deporting (illegal immigration from Mexico down 70%).
~ E.O. Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States
~ E.O. Preventing Violence Against Federal, State, Tribal, and Local Law Enforcement Officers
~ E.O. Forming a Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety
~ Appropriated funds to build up military and take care of veterans
~ Ordered/received a plan to defeat ISIS designed by Mattis, et. al.
~ Imposed New Sanctions on Iran
~ Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal
~ E.O. strengthening/repositioning Historically Black Colleges and Universities initiatives within White House to foster better opportunities in higher education.
~ Launched United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
~ Signed an executive memorandum ordering the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to investigate steel imports.
~ E.O. Promoting Energy Independence and Economic Growth
~ E.O. Promoting Buy American and Hire American
~ E.O. Establishing Enhanced Collection and Enforcement of Antidumping and Countervailing Duties and Violations of Trade and Customs Laws
~ Signed into law the Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act to encourage the National Science Foundation’s entrepreneurial programs to recruit and support women to extend their focus beyond the laboratory and into the commercial world.
~ Signed into law the Inspiring the Next Space Pioneers, Innovators, Researchers, and Explorers (INSPIRE) Women Act to encourage women to study science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), pursue careers in aerospace, and further advance nation’s space science and exploration efforts.
~ E.O. Establishing the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis
~ Promised to investigate voter fraud in the U.S.
~ Opened up White House press briefings to non-MSM outlets.
~ Returned bust of UK PM Winston Churchill to Oval Office.
~ Picked the most conservative cabinet in recent U.S. history (unorthodox cabinet of true conservatives, small-government proponents, and outsiders)
~ Successfully prevented CIA officer Sabrina de Sousa from being extradited to Italy after 3 years of detainment in Egypt. She has now been freed and released.
~ Worked with private sector to create many new jobs – i.e.:
** BAYER: will invest $8 billion in the U.S. and create 3,000 high-tech jobs.
** CARRIER: Trump helped prevent Carrier plant in IN from relocating to Mexico, saving about 1,000 jobs.
** EXXON: moving jobs back to the U.S. as a result of Trump’s election (will spend $20 billion over 10 years on 11 plants along the Gulf Coast, creating 45,000 jobs)
** FIAT: will invest $1 billion in U.S. factories in Toledo/Detroit, creating 2,000 jobs
** FORD: cancelled new plant in Mexico, announced 700 new jobs to build electric/hybrid vehicles at a plant in Michigan
** HASBRO: start making play-doh in U.S. in MA factory (instead of China/Turkey)
** HYUNDAI: will invest $3.1 billion over 5 years in US, might build new plant in US.
** IBM: 25,000 new jobs in the US in the next four years, 6,000 of those in 2017
** INTEL: will invest $7 billion to build a new AZ factory creating around 3,000 jobs (“the tax cuts and deregulatory policies pushed by Mr. Trump prompted the company to move forward with its plans”)
** LOCKHEED MARTIN: pledged to add 1,800 jobs in TX after meeting with Trump
** SAMSUNG: moving jobs back to U.S. as a result of Trump’s election (will invest $300 million in expanding U.S. production facilities, creating ~ 500 jobs)
** SOFTBANK (Japanese conglomerate): will invest $1.2 billion in OneWeb, which makes satellites, creating nearly 3,000 jobs.
** SPRINT: will add 5,000 jobs (customer service and sales)
** TOYOTA: will add 400 jobs at IN plant that builds Highlanders
** WALMART: will create about 10,000 jobs at 60 new stores
Can you imagine Hillary’s first 100 days?
I’m praying that President Trump doesn’t exhaust himself. … and the media begrudges him weekends at Mar-a-Largo.
Thank you, getfitnow! That list is a super antidote to the negativity in a few posts near the top of this thread.
Today is a day to be jubilant and proud of all that our dear President and his team have accomplished in the first 100 days! No grumpy grumping…. It’s rally day!
CONGRATULATIONS, MR. PRESIDENT!
Best President I can remember. Done TPP, coal, Keystone and Dakota pipelines, ideal cabinet, changed our relationship with China, Japan, Egypt Jordan and Britain, Tomahawks, Moab, overturned much of the Obama Legacy, 2 for 1 regulations, no common core.
Clear legislative programs for Obamacare repeal, Taxes for when Speaker Paul Ryan is replaced.
Completely loyal and happy basket of deplorable Trumpheads supporting every move of this giant National chess game to defeat our Commie compatriots. Opposition reduced to wearing Vagina hats.
Ha ha! I wonder what happened to Michael Moore. Maybe he got caught inside that giant vagina he had around him and he can’t get out!
Everyday with Trump is a ‘first 100 days’
Always interesting!
Thank you Mr. President! The American people know that you are fighting to MAGA. God bless you, sir!!
I’m confused. Has anyone else noticed the left and the media and their dichotomy with Trump and his first 100 days?
On one hand they say he’s done nothing… on the other… how terrible he’s been and list their complaints about his policies.
So really Trump has done a lot, it’s just not anything they think has any value.
They suffer from the extreme form of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which causes significant loss of clear, rational thinking. They know fully well that the President, in spite of the roadblocks, nonstop negative coverage, and a do-nothing Congress, has accomplished quite a lot in 100 days. Due to the fact that they do suffer from TDS, they are quite in a predicament in terms of how to best diminish his accomplishments. Hence the mixed messages.
This makes me think back to those harried, anxious days when Martin would post the # of days until each state primary and we’d all be in a frenzy of encouragement to that state’s voters to get out the vote, all while dreading the #FakeNewsPolls that never showed Trump beating Cruz or other unmentionables.
I was so appreciative of Martin’s weekly post, even though some of those dates seemed painfully far in the future. None of us could have then imagined the swift accomplishments of these past 100 days.
For those who continue to post your doubts about certain appointees or disappointment that Trump hasn’t met your personal criteria, he has more than met the expectations I felt from the moment he announced his candidacy. Trump has been a winner all his life; I am grateful he is my champion.
I remember staying up to see Martin’s post at the first of every morning! Like it was yesterday…how far PDJT and we have come, and what intense work to start!
100 days of President Trump has made my life much, much better – literally in the bottom line sense, also emotionally and mentally. I feel hope again. I feel positivity again. I feel like we’re winning. I feel like our country is returning to its ideals and our enemies are leaving the playing field with their defeated ideology. We have a future again.
That’s in just 100 days with ALL enemies massed against us, foreign and domestic, both parties, Marxists, “true conservatives,” etc. And we get about 10 more “100 days” – and very likely another four years’ worth of “100 days” after that.
I’m grateful to Trump, to all my fellow fighters for MAGA, and to God.
I know what you mean. I don’t think I would have lived very long if HilLIARy had managed to steal the Presidency. I would not have been able to take it. Thank God for President Trump! In my case, a real life saver.
Mah MAN, in PA TONIGHT!! MAGA………Let us all tune in. Support TRUMP, OPPOSE THE UNIPARTY!
PARTY ON TONIGHT!
I love being on this journey with President Trump!
God Bless him, his family, and the USA!
He’s done more in his 1st 100 days for the middle class than the last 5 presidents combined.
(Yes that includes Raygun Reagan)
Certainly won’t see that tee shirt at Wal-Mart.
lol hahaha
Id argue so much of his first 100 has been about laying the groundwork for massive amounts of success in the next 100. the first 100 has been great but I dont think weve seen anything yet!
I just received a Trump agenda survey from the RNC in the mail it asks you to list by importance things PDJT & congress can so to turn the nation around. They give a list also they ask if your in agreement with certain things say infrastructure rebuilding the last question was interesting asking if PDJT should issue a E.O.to suspend Government unions so that his admin can move quickly to fire Federal employees who are unnecessary, incompetent, or unresponsive to their mission of serving the American people. I liked this idea very much and told them so.
