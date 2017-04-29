Saturday April 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Please note that although this is POTUS DJT’s hundredth day in office…he hasn’t been in office for a hundred days! That happens noon on Sunday (Eastern time).
Huh? What?
Recall that January 20th was Trump’s “First day in office.” But that only covered his first half day in office. He hadn’t served a full day in office until noon on his second day in office. Following that logic through, day by day, it turns out that PDJT will not have served 100 days, 00 hours and 00 minutes in office until noon, Eastern time, on Sunday April 30.
Even that’s not quite correct though, because we made the transition to daylight saving time (DST) during the period in question; so we have to wait until 1PM (Eastern Daylight Time) 30 April to be 100 days since noon (Eastern Standard Time) 20 January.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Here’s a similar situation: For how long was Jesus dead, as described in the Gospels? Less than two days, actually, from late Friday to about dawn on Sunday. The writers of the Gospels didn’t think like a stopwatch, though (one really can’t, with no concept of zero as a number rather than regarding zero as the lack of a number); they considered Friday the “first day,” Saturday the “second day” and Sunday the “third day.” He rose on the third day, less than forty eight hours after dying on the cross.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump: You gonna win so much you may even get tired of winning
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you are so inclined, please join me in prayer for the NRA. They have done so much to promote, protect, and defend Christian America in the face of relentless onslaughts from the left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oregon cat in tree with assault rifle. Maybe he’s one of those right-branch extremists?
Police called to reports of a cat up a tree… armed with a RIFLE
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/police-called-reports-cat-up-10312798
LikeLiked by 4 people
… leading me to exclaim:
CATURDAY !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Caturday security at the Treehouse.
LikeLike
😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your little friend might be related to one of these moggies… 😀
http://www.technocrazed.com/the-top-10-cats-that-look-like-adolf-hitler-gallery
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poor puddy cats, that first one realllly looked the part from your link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tragedy unfolding:
“Thousands of wealthy millennials are stranded at the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. They came in search of Shangri-La. They were greeted by tiny tents and cheese sandwiches.
“A luxury destination music festival promoted by supermodels Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, among others, took a less-picturesque turn this week, leaving concertgoers stranded in “mass chaos” in the Bahamas.
“The cheapest tickets for one weekend on the island were $1,500 and VIP packages cost as much as $250,000 per person. Perks included an open bar, food from top chefs, and “access to actresses, models, comedians, and influencers.”
“What was advertised as a menu curated by celebrity chef Steven Starr turned out to be slices of bread with cheese, distributed in Styrofoam containers. Some social media posts, which couldn’t be immediately verified, alleged that some festival goers were raiding the bars and feral dogs were roaming the grounds, and weary festival goers were fainting as they waited hours to leave the island.
Fyre Festival disaster: This is what happens when you believe everything you read on Instagram
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fyre-festival-disaster-this-is-what-happens-when-you-believe-everything-you-read-on-instagram-2017-04-28
LikeLike
What “tragedy” ? Seems more like idiots and obliviots being deservedly gulled ! I suspect the only “tragedy” is none of those suckers will learn anything !
LikeLike
In the article, JaRule tweeted that he did not know how things “went so far left” but hoped it could be made right.
Only time I agreed with JaRule. Things have gone too far left. Not just on that island.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Happy Caturday!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have our pirates in the white house, but this looks like an unforgettable day for these people with a different pirate. Arr! https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnet.com/google-amp/news/johnny-depp-surprises-fans-on-pirates-of-the-caribbean-ride/
LikeLike
Oxford blinked…
Oxford University apologizes after eye contact racism claim irks autism community
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/apr/28/oxford-university-apologizes-after-eye-contact-rac/
LikeLike
Prayers from the tradition of the Orthodox Christian Church are shared in an English translation on the following website: Saint Gregory Palamas Outreach. These include ancient prayers along with ones of more recent origin.
http://www.saintgregoryoutreach.org
LikeLike
“Kitten excited to see baby deer on the front porch”
“How incredible is this? A kitten named Miro was amazed to see a newborn deer (fawn) at the front door. Watch him try to figure out what’s going on! Adorable!”
“Notice: This deer was a baby, less than 48 hours old. It was NOT hurt nor injured, but it was not able to walk due to its youth and natural defence mechanisms. It was happily re-united with its mother by the people who found this fawn shortly after this video was taken.”
Here is the follow-up video:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Caturday!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watched this interesting video, a few days ago, of Stefan Molyneux discussing racism and immigration, multiculturalism, etc., via a call in from Bob, a well educated, conservative millennial (wish we could clone him). It is almost an hour long but it kept me engaged. Title: “An Honest Conversation About Immigration and Racism”
LikeLike
Unforeseen consequences ? I don’t think a lot of “tech companies” anticipated the consequences of a DJT Presidency ! Our President is fighting battles on multiple fronts -in and out of government !
LikeLike
My fellow Treepers, PLEASE help me get this list to Big Mama Tea! She has an illustrator friend, and said that she would pass this list of characters along to them. The hope is to create a comic book, specific to the true-life heroes that President Trump has recruited to help him SERVE US!!
Please feel free to add any of your own ideas!
THE MAGNIFICENT DEPLORABLES
1) President Donald John Trump
2) Vice President Mike Pence (Race Bannon)
3) Secretary of State (T)-Rex Tillerson
4) Secretary of Defense General James (Chaos The Warrior Monk) Mattis
5) Secretary of the Treasury Steven “Super Genius” Mnuchin
6) Attorney General Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions
7) Secretary of Interior Navy S.E.A.L. Ryan Zinke
8) Secretary of Commerce Wilbur (Wilburine) Ross
9) Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue
10) Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta
11) Secretary of HHS Dr. Tom Price
12) Secretary of HUD Dr. Ben “The Surgeon” Carson
13) Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao
14) Secretary of Energy Rick (The Governor) Perry
15) Secretary of Education “Emancipator”Betsy DeVos
16) Secretary of VA David Shulkin
17) Secretary of DHS General John Kelly
18) Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats
19) Ambassador to the U.N. Nicki “Negotiator” Haley
20) Director of the OMB Mick “Calculator” Mulvaney
21) Director of the C.I.A. Mike Pompeo
22) Administrator of the EPA Scott “Commander (?) Planet” Pruett
23) Administrator of the SBA Linda (WWF) McMahon
24) Senior Advisor Steve (Honey Badger) Bannon
25) Senior Advisor Kellyanne (The Pollster) Conway
26) Press Secretary Sean “Slicer” Spicer
27) Comm. Director Hope (?) Hicks
28)
29)
48) Koch
49) Soros
50) “Misinformer” M Q Ultra
51) BLM (Black Lies Master) Sharpton? Jackson? Crump
LikeLike
And their headquarters should be located in a GIANT TREEHOUSE!!!!
LikeLike
Did not see Steve “space cowboy” Miller or Don “Genghis Kahn” Mcghan!
LikeLike
Secret correspondent to the people and author, Sundance, not on list.
In a cartoon, could be shown, possibly, as hands on a keyboard? ✍️
LikeLike
Mild mannered Clark Kent had nothin’ on Sundance, heh.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow ! God’s creations take my breath away. Adorable, beautiful kitten.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ocelot
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many licks DOES it take to get to the center? https://imgur.com/gallery/4LpFpVs
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Run for the Roses!
Kentucky Derby
May 6, 2017
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike