April 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #100

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

119 Responses to April 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #100

  1. SteveInCO says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Please note that although this is POTUS DJT’s hundredth day in office…he hasn’t been in office for a hundred days! That happens noon on Sunday (Eastern time).

    Huh? What?

    Recall that January 20th was Trump’s “First day in office.” But that only covered his first half day in office. He hadn’t served a full day in office until noon on his second day in office. Following that logic through, day by day, it turns out that PDJT will not have served 100 days, 00 hours and 00 minutes in office until noon, Eastern time, on Sunday April 30.

    Even that’s not quite correct though, because we made the transition to daylight saving time (DST) during the period in question; so we have to wait until 1PM (Eastern Daylight Time) 30 April to be 100 days since noon (Eastern Standard Time) 20 January.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    Here’s a similar situation: For how long was Jesus dead, as described in the Gospels? Less than two days, actually, from late Friday to about dawn on Sunday. The writers of the Gospels didn’t think like a stopwatch, though (one really can’t, with no concept of zero as a number rather than regarding zero as the lack of a number); they considered Friday the “first day,” Saturday the “second day” and Sunday the “third day.” He rose on the third day, less than forty eight hours after dying on the cross.

  2. Just Scott says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Comment deleted by request…

  3. MissingAndrew says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump: You gonna win so much you may even get tired of winning

  4. NJF says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Ummmm, this is pretty Yuge, no?

    BREAKING – NSA to Stop Warrantless Surveillance of American Messages, Will Delete ‘Vast Majority’ of Data Collected

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/breaking-nsa-stop-warrantless-surveillance-american-messages-will-delete-vast-majority-data-collected/

  5. M. Mueller says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Remember those stupid comments about President Trump made by the head of Pepsi that caused many of us to boycott all Pepsi products? If enough time has passed that you’ve backed off doing that, here is another reason to continue the boycott.

    http://drrichswier.com/2015/07/19/kraft-pepsi-and-nestle-the-using-aborted-babies-for-flavor-additives/

    It appears Kraft Foods, Pepsi Corporation (PepsiCo) and Nestle are creating a new wave of products using aborted baby body parts provided by Semonyx and StemExpress.

    Taking its cues from Amazon, StemExpress provides easy-to-use shopping carts complete with user-friendly drop down boxes that allow the customer to purchase products like a “fetal liver” of their choice for as low $610.

    http://www.naturalnews.com/035276_Pepsi_fetal_cells_business_operations.html

    The Obama Administration has given its blessing to PepsiCo to continue utilizing the services of a company that produces flavor chemicals for the beverage giant using aborted human fetal tissue. LifeSiteNews.com reports that the Obama Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided that PepsiCo’s arrangement with San Diego, Cal.-based Senomyx, which produces flavor enhancing chemicals for Pepsi using human embryonic kidney tissue, simply constitutes “ordinary business operations.”

    To be clear, the aborted fetal tissue used to make Pepsi’s flavor chemicals does not end up in the final product sold to customers, according to reports — it is used, instead, to evaluate how actual human taste receptors respond to these chemical flavorings. (Saturday, March 17, 2012)

  6. Howie says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Congratulations. You did it. We have the whole damn executive branch. Quit pouting and enjoy the music. Our good president is working night and day in our favor.
    Now. the tide has turned. It is time to start enjoying our good fortune of being americans. They can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube…..so The Music.
    I suggest all Treeps get the Marshall Stanmore Amp…..If you don’t have a sound system. It is so cool and I love it….We are going to start enjoying music again. It is about 3 or 4 hundred and worth every cent. You can get anything you want to hear on you tube. Rap is over and good music is back.

  8. BG2 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Donald’s up to his usual tricks blowing up high risk cardio vascular patient Kimbo’s missiles at launch again. Is this a USN or USAF or satellite operation I wonder?When will lard boy twig?

    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      April 29, 2017 at 1:33 am

      I believe its USAF…..And they have hacked into their software…..Gee, ya know that they have safe guards built in where if a missile strays off-course, the operation can be terminated with a big boom.

      • JMScott says:
        April 29, 2017 at 2:22 am

        JMHO: If it was “hacked,” I am pretty certain I know how. BUT, I concur with several deep analyses like the one at 38North that it would not make sense to cause the test failures. If the missile had gone far enough to be determined a threat, it would have been taken out then. Probably along with a lot more targets.

        We should hope that they are real failures. If not, that mean kimmy has mastered the technology and could mount a major attack. (Remember, he has weaponized bio and chem agents.) And after a few “hacks” he would figure out the “hack vector.”

        Last night and tonight (NK time) were the prime moments to MOAB the whole DMZ, then surgically obliterate kiimmy’s whole toy box. (You have to believe that response is just a slight twitch from execution.) I read the extreme quiet, calm and restraint as an indicator that the “preferred plan of action” is ahead of schedule and below budget.

        • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
          April 29, 2017 at 2:38 am

          This is JMHO as well. It could just be total incompetence on behalf of dear fat leader. But I was watching a retired AF general on FOX a couple of days back, and when they asked him about the failures, he began laughing in a wink-wink kind of way. He said, I would be surprised if Kim got even one missile off the ground. I understood that he knew something we didn’t……

  9. sunnydaze says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Mayday Protests in some cities (thank God, not mine) will probably get pretty bad. Sawant (City Council) in Seattle was calling for them to block traffic, shut down airports.

    Washington State Patrol referenced a vehicle roll-over caused by a 4 mile back-up of traffic on I-5 last Feb. in Bellingham (north of Seattle) to warn against blocking traffic.

    http://www.bellinghamherald.com/news/local/crime/article146759509.html

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 29, 2017 at 1:18 am

      It’s already started? It’s not May 1st till Monday.

      • sunnydaze says:
        April 29, 2017 at 1:37 am

        It was the DAPL (Dakota Pipeline) protest in Feb that caused the rollover.

        They’ve been blocking the freeway and other roads in Western WA. for just about anything under the sun for a couple years now.

        The towns/cities just allow it to keep happening and now a City Council member calling for it publicly!

        At this point it’s so mind-numbingly stoopid that it’s getting funny.

  10. Troublemaker says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Why the polls are wrong about Trump. Again.
    http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/the-administration/331038-why-the-polls-are-wrong-about-trump-again

    Mark Penn was a Pres. Clinton pollster for six years and gives some good analysis on the current polling bubble.

    “While Trump is no FDR when it comes to forming a political coalition, a fairer reading of the polls and the election results shows his performance is probably 5 or 6 points better than is being touted and that his base of support with which he won the election remains intact.”

    • BG2 says:
      April 29, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Indeed, the Dems have massive problems in 2020.
      Gonna give us another affirmative action US hating brown are they? Not a chance, that’s an obsolete concept. A woman? None have Hillary’s exposure and now none can get it. The Indian? Bwaaaa. Their only choice is a white male who pledges to restore the “importance and size of government”.
      Oh dear.

      Notice how race is becoming culturally descriptive to the electorate.

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Retweet:

  12. Martin says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:59 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:00 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:01 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:03 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:04 am

    So badly Needed!

    • psadie says:
      April 29, 2017 at 1:52 am

      FOX will feel the wrath from its viewers who will watch less of the Lefty/Progressive nonsense. I will continue to watch Tucker and that is it! Done with FOX.

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:05 am

    So true, how very sad!

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:06 am

  19. suejeanne1 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Great, beautiful music – will check out that Marshall Stanmore amp – can I connect it to my good old Crosley – the Sony CD player and other stuff conked out about ten years ago and I just gave up and went to Target and bought a Crosley that has all the things I need, including a turntable for my old LP’s –

    but the sound is not very powerful if I want to play it and listen from another room while doing OTHER things, like cleaning the grout between the floor tiles instead of wasting precious time reading any more fake news – 2017 is going to be a great year of getting all kinds of things done!

    I am so happy that I know Donald J. Trump is our President – I know he is working hard for us every day, whatever day it is! 🙂

    (I do hope he gets some rest – at least on Sundays)

  21. Just Scott says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:08 am

    “Missile test failed.”
    >”Those Pyongyang idiots have a test success rate that only a Chicago public high school could possibly envy.”

  22. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:10 am

  24. nimrodman says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Oh, boy, the stupid runs deep on this one.
    Or should I say “the dhimmi-ism runs deep?”

    “Refugees Welcome”, of course.

    PICS: Amnesty International Marks Trump’s First 100 Days with London Protest
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/04/27/pics-amnesty-international-marks-trumps-first-100-days-london-protest/

  25. Howie says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Where oh where did Al Sharpton go? Oh where can he be? And the BLM and the CRS Oh Where can they be…And why?

  26. Garrison Hall says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:23 am

    So, I happened to watch one of “The Circus” videos on YouTube. This is the HBO (?) reality TV series that featured members of the DC Uniparty’s spear carriers—hireling consultants, party advisors, lobbyists; the “wise men” who make their living maintaining the kind of establishment that Sundance has eloquently described.

    These are the guys who carry water for the donor class of Wall Street people-of-real-influence, the kind of people who make money sending good American jobs out of the country, the people who think nothing of shutting down an air-conditioning plant or automobile parts line and sending the work to Mexico. They’ve done this for years and they’ve been supported by elected politicians from both parties. (It causes me to wonder if Paul Ryan ever gave much thought to the people who’s lives were up-ended by the globalization he supports.)

    Watching this video caused me to realize just how much I detest these people. I detest these people because, watching these videos where they congratulate each other on Hillary’s impending win, I realize just how much they detest people like me, people like my relatives who spent their whole lives working hard at pretty marginal jobs and never making much money. Watching these videos I realize just how much they despise us.

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 29, 2017 at 1:46 am

      Yeah, watching that stuff will make your brain hurt.

      It’s Showtime, not HBO…and Showtime is owned by CBS, which is part of Viacom.

      And yeah, they hate us.

      • starfcker says:
        April 29, 2017 at 2:11 am

        Yes, but winning sure is going to be sweeter, every day from here on out thinking of the crud those pathetic slimeballs had to wipe off their faces every morning for at least the next four years.

    • suncc49 says:
      April 29, 2017 at 2:09 am

      should rename it cuck parade

  27. Millwright says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Just a random thought on the PDRK situation : Some anxiety has been expressed regarding PDRK satellites in polar orbits passing over the US and their possible threat via an EMP event . I recall we have some long-term USAF assets in similar orbits. Ours are quite large, ( and recoverable ) somewhat akin to NASA’s Space Shuttle from pictures I’ve seen. Any reason not to suppose they can’t ( or haven’t ) disable such a strike ?

    • JMScott says:
      April 29, 2017 at 2:42 am

      KMS 3-2 is tumbling out of control so bad (since launch) that if you look at it with a telescope, it looks like a strobe light. It was designed for a 2 year lifespan, and has been in orbit for almost 6 years IIRC. It is space junk. The biggest threat it probably poses it a tiny piece falling on your roof after it burns up on uncontrolled reentry.

  28. Howie says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Where are Al Sharptons tax returns?

  29. Howie says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:41 am

    How come BLM haz shut up?

  30. Howie says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:44 am

    This is fishy. No BLM, no race riots. No Sharpton and Holder. What is the scheme?

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 29, 2017 at 1:51 am

      I don’t miss them.

      Maybe they’ve been resting up, getting ready for next week…
      Mayday Monday…then Cinco de Mayo Friday…could be very ‘festive’.

  31. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:48 am

  32. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:53 am

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 29, 2017 at 2:14 am

      Oh wow, maybe it’s just the lighting…but VP Pence did not look well in that video.

      He’s probably worn out after that whirlwind trip through the Asian Pacific.
      Hope he gets some rest.

  33. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:53 am

  35. Truthfilter says:
    April 29, 2017 at 1:54 am

    I’m only posting this link to support my theory (actually it’s just a fear) that the current hype over the “North Korea threat” could be a set up by Deep State or Uniparty forces to instigate an unpopular war/military action–which would cause POTUS to lose support. This morning, I saw a poll on FNC that showed over 50% of Americans are worried about NK and in favor of taking military action. I find this poll very hard to believe. We’ve been at war for over 14 years but not with North Korea. Why North Korea now?https://www.google.com/amp/www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/04/27/fox-news-poll-53-percent-favor-military-action-to-stop-north-korea-nukes-program.amp.html

    Tonight, the MSM is trying to paint a picture of North Korea as normal. If POTUS was to take some sort of military action (and I pray he won’t), he will be demonized for attacking a normal, peaceful country. Here’s MSNBC already setting it up:
    http://www.cnbc.com/2017/04/28/watch-this-incredible-rare-video-of-the-streets-of-north-koreas-capital-city.html

    I have heard about the dangers and threats coming out of North Korea for as long as I’ve been alive. That fat punk has tested numerous weapons (most of which have failed) over the past few years. Why is North Korea suddenly the focus? Why now? What happened to ISIS, Islamic terrorism? I just don’t trust this situation. Trump’s political enemies know that Americans are tired of war.

    • psadie says:
      April 29, 2017 at 2:19 am

      I have been thinking the same thing about NK for they have been very quiet for a long time and now all of a sudden we are on the brink of war again. I hope PTrump pressures China to handle it for they are closer and would benefit if Kim were gone. I think the Globalists want another war to reap the big benefits for their pockets.

  36. Curry Worsham says:
    April 29, 2017 at 2:03 am

    I know it’s Levin, but you gotta listen to this…@ 1:26:15
    http://www.marklevinshow.com/audio-rewind/

    • Curry Worsham says:
      April 29, 2017 at 2:17 am

      Scroll down and click the arrow. Stay with it the whole segment (until 1:34), it’s worth it.
      PDJT is working his magic on Levin.

  37. Michaele Clarke says:
    April 29, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Ha Ha

  39. David says:
    April 29, 2017 at 2:34 am

    Hi friends, I am Israeli, I love Trump and so does my family and most of my friends. It is being arranged for Trump to come visit Israel (I believe the first time for him ever) just next to Jerusalem day. A very special day. The day after tomorrow Israel is mourning death of some 25,000 Israeli soldiers who fell in Defending the country. I attached here a song with translation related to death itself.

  40. BG2 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 2:42 am

    “I saw a poll on FNC that showed over 50% of Americans are worried about NK and in favor of taking military action. I find this poll very hard to believe. We’ve been at war for over 14 years but not with North Korea. Why North Korea now?’

    Maybe I can help. NK has been threatening the US with destruction for 30 years. Those threats are technically an act of war. It wasn’t a worry, just a bit of a joke, when those clowns had no nukes and no way to deliver them. Now they have nukes they are miniaturising for missile use and are intensely developing an ICBM to allow them to be delivered to the continental US. If they get that capacity they cannot then be attacked and their missiles destroyed because they can launch.

    NK is a dystopian social nightmare run by an unstable nutter who has killed half his family. If you think the Iranian 12th Imam morons are a problem this chap is the first threat, Iran comes second.

  41. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 2:46 am

  42. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2017 at 2:50 am

