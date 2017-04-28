Friday April 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. coveyouthband says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:19 am

    I have no idea why PDJT wanted this job aside from love of country, and for us, devine intervention. THANK GOD……

  2. carterzest says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Ready for more winning!

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. JMScott says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Dear AdRem, have you by chance looked at the IP of the post right before Alf posts?

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    April 28, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Music set to passages from Juan Ramon Jimenez’s famous poem about his little Donkey, Platero.

  8. nimrodman says:
    April 28, 2017 at 1:49 am

    It’s not rocket science, I don’t think you need the FBI, how ‘bout just some snitches in the ‘hood?

    Realistically, though, short of replacing the entire population with ethnic Finns and Norwegians, I can’t think of much that’ll put a dent in Baltimore’s violent crime rate. At least not anything that anyone is willing politically to do.

    ‘We Need More Federal Help’: Baltimore Mayor Turns to FBI as Her City’s Murder Rate Rises Sharply
    http://ijr.com/2017/04/857973-we-need-more-federal-help-baltimore-mayor-turns-to-fbi-as-her-citys-murder-rate-rises-sharply/

    • citizen817 says:
      April 28, 2017 at 2:18 am

      Nimrodman,

      I’m in Baltimore County, a stones throw from the city. Used to live in the city. Got too dangerous. Must get the illegal aliens and MS13 out first. Then you have to get the rest of the gangs out…Jamaicans,etc. And then there is the major drug problems with the heroine free flowing. New mayor Catherine Pugh replaced Sheila Dixon who was mayor during Freddie Gray death, and subsequent riots. Sanctuary City run by Dumbocrats.
      The mayor should be going to the Justice Dept. for the federal assistance.

      • nimrodman says:
        April 28, 2017 at 2:27 am

        Sounds like a prescription, Citizen.

        Which political leader do you think will step forward and take those necessary steps?

