President Trump Talks About Concerns with North Korea…

Interesting oval office interview in Reuters. President Trump, Vice-President Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have invested an extraordinary amount of time engaging in deep diplomacy, and clarity of discussion, with every regional member affected by the North Korea nuclear issues.
I still believe the Giant Panda will never allow Kim Jong Un to compromise the stability of the region. The only previously missing ingredient for China to engage more fully was respect from the U.S. toward their interests. If North Korea go rogue, and they might, China will suffer most in the aftermath because all leverage will be gone and respect from the Trump White House will be compromised.
Regardless of what happens, President Trump has covered every possible angle, held every possible conversation and exhausted every possible diplomatic tool possible.
REUTERS – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday a major conflict with North Korea is possible in the standoff over its nuclear and missile programs, but he would prefer a diplomatic outcome to the dispute.
“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely,” Trump told Reuters in an Oval Office interview ahead of his 100th day in office on Saturday.
Nonetheless, Trump said he wanted to peacefully resolve a crisis that has bedeviled multiple U.S. presidents, a path that he and his administration are emphasizing by preparing a variety of new economic sanctions while not taking the military option off the table.
“We’d love to solve things diplomatically but it’s very difficult,” he said.
In other highlights of the 42-minute interview, Trump was cool to speaking again with Taiwan’s president after an earlier telephone call with her angered China. He also said he wanted South Korea to pay the cost of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defense system, which he estimated at $1 billion.
He said he intended to renegotiate or terminate a U.S. free trade pact with South Korea because of a deep trade deficit with Seoul.Trump said he was considering adding stops to Israel and Saudi Arabia to a Europe trip next month, emphasizing he wanted to see an Israeli-Palestinian peace.
Trump said North Korea was his biggest global challenge. He lavished praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping for Chinese assistance in trying to rein in Pyongyang. The two leaders met in Florida earlier this month.
“I believe he is trying very hard. He certainly doesn’t want to see turmoil and death. He doesn’t want to see it. He is a good man. He is a very good man and I got to know him very well.
“With that being said, he loves China and he loves the people of China. I know he would like to be able to do something, perhaps it’s possible that he can’t,” Trump said. (read more)
Why couldnt they coordinate with China? As big as the chinese military is and since they just made their first domestic destroyer I would think they can and should be the principle and we should assist.
I did not know we had a specific free trade agreement with south korea but electronics and cars have made them very very wealthy. And the BBQ is great.
But can anyone explain what the chinese obstacles are? And on our side, are we looking at doing a bin laden?
LikeLike
Just some rambling thoughts. Starting with the WWII Flying Tigers there is a long history of the U.S. and China working together and not together in uneasy situations that are hard to understand to this day. Most of the servicemen stationed in China loved the people and the Chinese have never forgotten the Flying Tigers and even built a Flying Tigers museum.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tillerson said today on Fox News that the U.S. had absolutely no interest in taking the regime out or unstabilizing the regime in any way, shape or form. They would prefer diplomacy and have already let Pyongyang know that we are not out to destroy them. We only want them to stop with all of nuclear stuff. If they do, the U.S. and other countries will do everything they can to help NK have an economy that can thrive.
Tillerson said earlier today that they believe reason NK has done all of this nuclear stuff was so all other countries would leave them alone and they would not be vulnerable. They were hurting after the Korean War and did not want a repeat is my understanding. So, become one of the big dogs, so others would stay on the porch.
Unfortunately, it costs a heck of a lot of money for all of that nuclear arsenal and testing to see if it works. It sure didn’t help with all of the sanctions and China finally getting really tired of bailing them out year after year and the NK having the gall to lately ask for more. China is past the point of being tired with their games and refusal to listen in how to be more reliable for their people on their own.
China has also decreased the food that they provide NK. I don’t know if it is in like rice or what it is, but they don’t give the NK as much as they did ten, fifteen years ago, let alone two, three years ago etc. They decreased because NK was not listening to them, or so it has been rumored.
Tillerson also said that China has been in contact with NK and have been having talks. I believe as Sundance wrote about recently is that China will play the good guy role and we will be more than happy to play the bad guys. I can’t remember the name or date of the article, but someone else may be able to share it with you. Sorry about that. It’s certainly one I would recommend reading if I could remember the darn thing. It may explain a lot for you, as well as the interview with Tillerson on Fox News. Sundance shared that clip with us this morning:afternoon as well.
I don’t know if I’m much help, but this is what I heard today and what I know from reading articles and books in the past. I do know there are people here who are far better at explaining things and will hopefully do so.
Take care,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ty. Its helpful, but every day is so very full of actual news! it hasn’t been 100 days yet and whew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How could we know what the Chinese obstacles are?
I suspect there are a lot of military options being considered. I doubt that a small-unit raid to take out Kim is one of them.
LikeLike
Hopefully Trump’s strategy on North Korea works. And so far I’m impressed and optimistic. We’ve kicked the can too long. Obviously I’m hoping for a diplomatic solution; however, that may no longer be possible with a tyrant like Kim who isn’t working with a full deck upstairs and is insisting on developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the US.
Having said that. I’d prefer we withdraw all of our troops from South Korea and let them protect their border and Deal with their own immediate problems. I spent a summer in Seoul back in 2012. Very friendly people and great country; however, they were very ungrateful for our military presence and protection.
On multiple occasions I saw demonstrations of many thousands of protestors denouncing our so called “occupation”. Those ungrateful bastards. We defend their border, yet don’t defend our own, yet they have no appreciation for it.
I’m all for a military strike if it’s necessary and their is no alternative. It still doesn’t change my mind that every American troop should be withdrawn from South Korea. No American soldier should die or be put at risk for South Korea. For God’s sake they don’t want us their anyways. Fine you Deal with the fallout. But we will strike N Korea if it must come to that
LikeLiked by 3 people
Military options should only be used if they attack us or our allies. There are two NK satellites right above America 24/7/365. Could they be EMP carrying we would be in big trouble should we openly provoke the Jerk running NK. I prefer “deep state” diplomacy.
LikeLike
And then there is this….
http://www.atimes.com/article/us-south-korea-quick-hug-make-thaad-ruckus/
When the US went ahead and started setting up an anti-missile defense system in South Korea on Wednesday, it brought out bottle-throwing protesters, riot police…
//snip//
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think by sending Tillerson to the UN to garner support of the international community, such as lobbying to force the UN to enforce their so called sanctions is the way to go. The US going it alone in a military option would be messy, and we can’t afford to get involved in yet another conflict. However, if they could get a coalition to support a broader military option to make NK to comply, (think Kuwait operation desert storm) would be huge, and KJU would certainly think twice about further provocation, for fear of facing the prospects that he will end up like Saddam. I think lobbying the UN for further support is a way to box NK in a tighter container of compliance. Who has the better poker hand? UN support could be the possible ACE in the hole. Besides, time to make the UN earn their money, otherwise there is no sense in having a UN to begin with!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Korian war has never officially ended. Only an agreement to cease all military activity against each other.
LikeLike
I say this because every nation apart of the Untied Nations Command is obligated to rejoin if the cease fire where to break as the UN has never adopted a formal peace treaty.
LikeLike
That maybe so, but that was hardly my point. Garnering broader coalition support was. UN had imposed sanctions on NK in exchange for food, and that they curtail their nuclear ambitions, something in which they clearly violated. Even if the nuances of international law as you intimate acts as an obstruction for garnering such support in which I refer to, the mere optics of Tillerson going in front of the UN to make his case will be a two pronged strategy, based on his interview with Brett Bair. 1. He wants to hold the UN accountable for enforcement of their Sanctions they had already imposed in 2016. 2. Getting the international community to debate on the issue, thus creating urgency of a situation that not affects the US interests, but several nations as well.
LikeLike
Pretty much yes.
The interesting thing in this game of diplomacy is China. If you get China on board everyone else falls in line. In the past they where the nation keeping the UN from coming down on NK.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the diplomatic solution is going to work. Maybe only 1 shot fired. I hope.
President Trump sending KT to Singapore is not a demotion, as our msn is reporting.
Singapore NK embassy has just moved into new digs and Singapore is the diplomatic, banking, and stability hub in southern Asia.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT has this…………
LikeLiked by 2 people
Timmy-the-Ute surfaced a very interesting idea, on Conservative Treehouse April 26th, concerning a partition of Korea at the 40th parallel. The Chinese President’s nonchalance during the Mar-a-Lago visit might have been a function of President Trump’s outlining the idea.
1. China, presently blocked from the Sea of Japan by Russia’s Vladivostok installations, would gain miles of legitimized waterfront access.
2. (South) Korea would be re-established (if not completely unified) with 85% of the peninsula and imprisoned (North) Korean countrymen would be freed.
3. Japan might not be thrilled with China’s deep water access to the Sea of Japan (though China could have demanded that from Pyongyang at any time), however Japan would lose the existential threat of nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles heading towards Tokyo from Kumgang.
4. The US could withdraw 38,000 ground troops at the Demilitarized line.
5. “Our Beloved Dough-boy” might move to Peking when assured of un-interrupted French cheese.
I am nervous about imposed partition, but the current division was an artificial armistice line and Korea would regain 85% of what it formerly was, losing largely mountains.
( Note: The 40th parallel runs nearly through Sinuiju and Hyangsan. )
LikeLike
If it were to come to war, we could not have a better commander-in-chief in office to weather such a storm.
Thank God for Donald J. Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are many people across the net who seem to think that President Trump has abandoned his campaign promises regarding international organizations, i.e., NATO, UN, WTO. These people are not seeing the bigger picture.
When Trump mentioned these organizations’ problems it was always because the U.S, was picking up a large tab to subsidize other nations in various ways and that we are getting a bad deal. With NATO the mission was not defined well and needed to be refocused on terrorism and other current problems of a mutual security nature. With the UN the problem was a bloated, inefficient, ineffective organization that was not taking on the bigger issues of terrorism, Syria, Iran and of course, North Korea.
I personally believe our CEO is going to try to get these deadweight organizations and their bureaucracies and politics on the right track to get some things doneinnthe international community that needed to be done decades ago, Trump is trying to get these different nations working together to solve serious issues. He’s being a real leader for the world.
Imagine what can be accomplished in the future if Trump can get as many nations together, like say Russia and China, to really find a solution to North Korea nukes through the UN?
Trump is showing the world that the United States is ready to lead again to find real solutions to really big problems the world has piled up because of the leadership we’ve had for two decades or more. The president really means it when he says we’ve been left with some real messes internationally.
I know it’s been a very long time since the world has seen an intelligent, energetic, genuinely earnest man sitting in the White House, one who seeks out friendships, partnerships and actually wants a discussion about cooperation.
I also know it’s been a long time since Americans have seen our president actually get out and there and lead in the world in a honest and brilliant fashion (Reagan?).
But give the guy a chance.
I think he’s going to whip the world back in shape one way or another.
That doesn’t mean Trump has gone globalist. It just means he’s trying to work with people.
Stability and cooperation is good for business .
LikeLike
Nice analysis, lucid
LikeLiked by 1 person
The UN is not fixable, we do not subscribe to “collective” authoritarian bodies other than The Congress. I eagerly await a U.S. exit. The U.S. has already received a “WARNING” from the U.N. regarding our proposed repeal and replace of Obamacare being a potential “violation” of human rights.
NATO needs an overall revamp. It has expanded beyond its original geographic intent, and the scope of cooperation is ill-defined and 50 years out of date. Last but not least, the U.S. has been left paying the lion’s share of the bills. Membership of NATO needs to be redefined into status “tiers”, with corresponding levels of mandated cooperation and contributions.
The last thing China and Russia want is U.S. involvement right on their borders. Besides, NK is a valuable asset to China in terms of its mineral resources. It seems the time has come where China must stop using NK as the “bad guy”. The last thing “America First” needs right now is another war. We have 2 ice-breaker vessels, with one currently out of service. Russia has forty such vessels, and is busy opening up the Arctic.
LikeLike