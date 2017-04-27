President Trump and VP Pence Introduce XO Enhancing Accountability and Whistleblower Protection…

As an outcome of the systemic corruption and administrative malfeasance uncovered by whistleblowers in the Veterans Affairs healthcare system, President Trump and Vice-President Pence participate in an Executive Order signing to enhance the accountability and whistleblower protections within federal government.
President Trump creates the VA Accountability Office. This is a major campaign promise to veterans fulfilled. You can tell by the intensity of delivery this is a very important reform objective to President Trump personally.
.
[TRANSCRIPT] 4:44 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. And, Mike, you’ve been so magnificent as our Vice President that we very much appreciate it. Thank you very much.
I’m pleased to be here. And we’re joined by so many members of Congress. It’s been really a fantastic period of time for me. And I’m honored also to be at the Department of Veterans Affairs, because I will tell you this has been something, right from the beginning of the campaign — does not get any more important for me than making life really great for our phenomenal veterans. That I can say.
So we’re sharing the stage with a lot of great people, a lot of great friends. A couple of my friends are out in the audience today — Ike Perlmutter, Laurie Perlmutter. Where are they? Where are they? Where are they? These are incredible people, incredibly successful people. And they just have an affinity for helping the veterans and for helping David. And I want to thank them. Unbelievable. (Applause.) Thank you. Dr. Moskowitz, also. (Applause.)
And we’re going to protect those who protect. And we’re going to protect the people that are protecting us. First of all, Secretary Shulkin — and I call him the 100-to-nothing man, because in a totally obstructionist group of Democrats — we say that with affection — (laughter) — he got not only the Republicans but he got all of the Democrat votes. And he won at a 100-to-nothing clip. So I guess — boy, do they know. I hope they’re right, you know. (Applause.)
But David is doing a phenomenal job. He was voted unanimously out of the United States Senate, and he’s worked ever since then, day and night, to reform and improve the VA.
I’m also pleased that we’re joined by so many members of Congress. We have with us Senators Ernst — where’s Joni Ernst? Where is Joni? What a tremendous woman. And right from the beginning, she has been — (applause) — and she knows more about veterans than anybody. Thanks, Joni. Really appreciate it.
Senator Isakson — thank you, Senator. Thank you very much. (Applause.) Senator Moran and Senator Tester. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, all. (Applause.) Along with Congressmen Arrington, Bergman, Bridenstine, Dent, Roe, and Wenstrup. I look forward to serving our veterans with all of you.
And I can tell you, this group, whether they’re Democrat or Republican, they’re here to help. And we’re going to help, and we’re going to make this so good, it’s going to be one of our crown jewels. And it’s happening already.
As part of that process, Secretary Shulkin has carried out a really thorough review — he had some very inside understanding of the VA because he’s been here — but a thorough review of the VA to uncover all of the problems and challenges that we inherited, of which there are so many. Based on those findings, we’re putting plans into place to fix those problems and give our veterans the healthcare they need and the healthcare they deserve.
And they were so for me during this recent election, and I can promise them, and they know it’s going to happen — we’re not going to let them down. We have a team the likes of which has never, ever been assembled. That includes outside people who are so brilliant and so good — like Ike and Laurie. And they’re helping us. And they don’t fail.
Much work lies ahead, but we will not rest until this job is totally done. During these first 100 days — which, as you know, I’ve been saying there’s a very extreme emphasis placed on these 100 days, Joni. It’s not quite as big as they’re saying. But we have really laid a foundation — had a lot of legislation passed, which nobody understands. I think it’s 28 bills as of this moment. Somebody said, by the time it ends, it’s 32 bills. And tremendous legislation. But we’ve already made huge strides to improve the VA and the VA services.
We’ve imposed new standards of accountability and transparency, including a new website that publishes wait times at every VA hospital. This is a website that works. This is not the $5 billion Obamacare website. Do we remember that? Nobody remembers that. Does anybody remember the $5 billion website? No, I don’t think so. We don’t have to remember it anymore.
We’ve implemented same-day mental health services at all 168 VA medical centers, so that the veterans in crisis can find help at the VA, without any delay.
Last week, I signed the Veterans Choice Improvement Act — very proud of that — so that more veterans can see the doctor of their choice, and don’t have to travel long distances or wait forever for VA care. They were waiting on lines for seven days, eight days, nine days, two weeks. Some instances were horrible. They we’re waiting so long — they had a very curable problem and they died before they got to see the doctor. It’s not going to happen any longer.
Already this year, using the Choice Program, veterans have received 42 percent more approvals to see the doctor of their choosing. But that’s just the very beginning of what we have planned. So much more is coming.
Today, we’re taking another bold step forward. I’m signing an executive order to create an Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection at the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Applause.) This executive order makes it clear that we will never, ever tolerate substandard care for our great veterans. With the creation of this office, we are sending a strong message: Those who fail our veterans will be held, for the first time, accountable.
At the same time, we will reward and retain the many VA employees who do a fantastic job — of which we have many. And I will tell you, some of the doctors in the VA, I’ve heard it from so many people, they’re the finest in the world. These are great, great people. We have to get our vets to those doctors. But we have some of the finest doctors in the world.
We have also some of the most honest employees, and some of them expose wrongdoing, and we will make sure that they’re protected.
We’re also calling on the Senate to pass legislation to give the Secretary the authority he needs to ensure all VA employees are held accountable for how they treat our veterans.
Today’s action is historic. But it is only the start of our reforms. Our veterans have secured this nation with their blood, sweat and tears, and we will not let them down. These are our great, great people. We will always stand with those who stood for freedom and who stood for us. They protected us. They’ve made it all possible, and now we’re going to protect and take care of them. (Applause.)
So I’d like to thank David and his family, and all of the people that are working so hard at the VA. They haven’t had enthusiasm — David was just telling me — like this for many, many years. And the veterans see what’s happening — because I’m getting so many different messages through all forms of communication, of which we now have many. But they’re very, very happy, very pleased with what’s going on.
So, David, we want to God bless you and your family. We want to wish you a lot of luck, with a lot of talent, because you have a big job ahead.
I want to wish everybody Godspeed. And we will do a fantastic job at the VA, rest assured. Thank you very much. And we’re going to sign right now. Thank you very much. (Applause.) Thank you.
(The executive order is signed.)
When you look at those two photos of the wounded vets above, this is why POTUS feels so importantly about this issue. It’s not so much in what he says but in his actions and actions speak louder than words.
It is so wonderful to have a President who actually LOVES our military instead of just pretending to. You can see it in his face when he talks to those who have been wounded in action. Totally loves these soldiers and does not want to let them down!!!
❤️
ANOTHER awesome day of WINNING! This is something that should have been done a long time ago.
If the president wants to protect whistleblowers, he should tell Pompeo to call off the dogs he sic’d on Assange.
I think Pompeo/Trump doesn’t understand what really happened that got Hillary’s e-mails dumped by Assange, since the Libtards don’t differentiate between “Leaked” and “Hacked”. Who gets through to Trump….the White House web site where anyone can get to him, supposedly, is no doubt over-run by the left spewing hate. I’m worried that we all think some other person is getting through to Trump so no one really is. i feel like saving Assange is only a teensy bit less important than saving Trump from the hail of hate that keeps raining down and threatens to completely derail both of them.
I think Pompeo knows exactly what has transpired, especially about Vault 7, the latest leaks of CIA procedures. Some might say that all CIA secrets should stay secret, but Vault 7 tells how they can hack and pretend to be, say, Russians. Still some black hats there.
It’s so tragic in so many ways that this move became necessary. Procedures were in place that could have prevented nearly every bit of wrongdoing that occurred in the Department. They were ignored, managers, supervisors and senior executives refused to do their jobs, and nobody was held accountable for anything. Veterans suffered, many died.
I hope this serves as a warning shot across the bow of every other agency and department in the federal government.
The Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 is in need of serious repair. It is totally broken and I know that from having been on the inside.
So this protects ‘all’ Whistleblowers? ….Good!
Saw the speech, President Trump is very tired. He needs to take a break. He is pushing himself very hard while the weasels and bloodsuckers sit around and criticize him. The VA cannot be fixed until the Senate acts……..tick tock……..tick tock……..fire bad employees…..tick tock…..tick tock.
I have been watching America One news so I don’t have to listen to the MSM chatter. Fox News is no better than the MSM, they ride President Trump like Seabiscuit on the VA and everything else in his first 100 days. It is exhausting to listen to the propaganda of the bottomfeeders in the press and progressive political machine.
Fox News is being dismantled as punishment for the election. Watching for a new conservative media outlet, there should be one. The Globalists should never have taken out O’Reilly like they did. I think a payback coming. “Killing Globalist Propaganda” is coming soon.
I watch a few personalities on FOX….You couldn’t pay me to watch any of their news…By this time next year FOX will be behind MSNBC….There just can’t be that many nevertrumpers, but who knows…
From my circle of friends who all used to watch FOX, nobody likes them anymore…They can lie about ratings only so long…
After the last eight years, it is so great to see our veterans getting the support and appreciation that they deserve. President Trump understands what our vets sacrifice and endure. So happy that our current service members have him as their Commander In Chief.
Many thanks to all our veterans and current service members.
It’s been more than the last eight years. I too am so glad to see our veterans getting the support that they deserve.
We owe all our veterans so much, in so many ways, and I am certain President Trump will do his best to make sure they receive all that they have earned. God bless our veterans and President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bravo, President Trump! Thank you for taking care of our vets!
My friend’s neighbor was a vet who did pass away at his own hand, she said he was waiting in line for care. Very sad!!
What I admire most about our President is his genuine love and admiration for our men and women in active duty as well as our veterans.
Remember ye thy warriors lest ye lose thine freedoms.
Another good idea….I like the way he is using EO on these things…It’s very purpose driven and gives an deadline for action,…That is very rare in government and I think the various administrators appreciate it….BRAVO
God bless all of our veterans. Now they can get the good care they so deserve. May all of those wrong doers at the VA pay for playing with our heroes’ lives and well being. A special shout out to all of our Wolverine vets and a big thank you for your service.
