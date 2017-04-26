April 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #97

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
100 days? Meh, unconcerned , made up by msm, we have a winner, we are on our way to fixing our country, in the nick of time. I shudder to think where we would be if that horrible harpie had cheated her way in.
Cove, thank you for your kind words and cheer. A true Patriot.
I know I speak for many here…. 🙂
Larry Klayman from Freedom Watch on the Chavetz resignation related to Extortion 17.
If only there were more Larry Klaymans! Great advocate for Truth.
But the mooch got them all to eat Chobani yogurt.
That’s an appealing meme, but do you have any evidence she actually said that?
A link perhaps?
It seems out of character to me.
I searched for part of the phrase and got nothing:
“nobody elected me and i have no right to force children to eat a certain way”
I’m reading on the inter webs it’s her bday!!
Laura says she has sources. Give ’em up Laura.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the article
U.S. President Donald Trump will not agree to a Democratic demand that subsidies for Obamacare be included in a must-pass spending bill in Congress, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Tuesday.
“We made it very clear early on that yeah, OK if you want to talk about those payments to the insurance companies, we’ll trade you a dollar for dollar on bricks and mortar for the wall, but they said no to that and we agreed to put that off for another day …,” he said.
Folks this is the art of the damn deal!
Our LION has them all by the balls on this one! He is not obligated one bit to make that multi billion dollar payment for Obozocare. He has the court on his side and can say that he is going to adhere to the court’s decision. The Uniparty is completely screwed on this one. He has the Democrats and Republicans by the balls.
http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-obamacare-court-ruling-20160512-snap-story.html
Democrats have 23 Senator seats up for reelection in 2018. 8 of the Democrats that are running in states our President won have approval ratings below 50%. States like Missouri (+18.7), Indiana (+19.3), Ohio (+8.1), South Dakota (+29.8), West Virginia (+42.1), Montana (+20.6), Michigan (+0.2), Florida (+1.2), Pennsylvania (+0.7) and Wisconsin (+0.8) all went for our President (margin of victory). This is war and I am so damn happy our Lion is leading the charge.
That money will be there for the wall and Mick and our President have the ultimate Trump card with the Obozo payment. The Uniparty knows that as soon as the first shovel goes into the ground, their dreams of an open border down south is gone. That wall once built will never come down. It will be OUR Great Wall. I absolutely love it and I love that our Republican bastards are dead on this.
I Love It and I will never get tired of winning!
Hope he won’t back down for fear of government shutdown.
This man lives for this! Them losing the Obozocare funding is the dagger in their heart. Kicking the can on the wall funding to September isn’t the end of the world. A lot will get done during that time with planning and everything else that has to take place. As soon as the funding is approved, the very next day the work will begin.
Obozo are meanwhile will become completely irrelevant for more and more states because the remaining companies will get the hell out of dodge knowing that the gravy train is dead. They will not wait till 2018. It will happen in June, July and August. Folks will have an ID card but no one to see. See how that plays with the majority of Americans that are getting their Obozocare for free but can’t use it because the Democrats gave our President the middle finger over $1.5 Billion dollars towards a wall that he was elected on.
It will also force both parts of the Uniparty to realize that Obozocare is in name only. Watch how fast they move to have it replealed and replaced. So called Phase 3 may just be included in Phase 1 because Democrats will be crossing over to save their political lives.
“please” …? Such politeness. Does politeness work on such people? I think not. He needs to be lit on fire.
Get Ryan out of there now!!! Useless.
Let the Democrats laugh about their victory in SF this evening. Don’t get bent out of shape. Never forget that the Democrats gave us the greatest and I mean greatest gift in the world allowing us to use the filibuster for Neil Gorsuch. Democrat Senators, Democrat Voters and Democrat Federal Judges will realize over the next 7 years that they absolutely killed themselves on April 6, 2017.
Justice Kennedy will be retiring this summer. Our President will nominate and have appointed to the SC a true Justice Scalia replacement. Think of Neil Gorsuch as Justice Kennedy’s replacement.
You can bet your bottom dollar that the good Lord will be calling Ruth Ginsberg home in the near future. When that day comes, global warming, climate change or whatever else they call it will seem like a mosquito on the liberal arms. They will absolutely lose their freaking minds.
We will have a 6-3 court for the next 25+ years. This will nuke their strategy of judge shopping.
Don’t dare allow something to happen to Justice Breyer while the Lion is patrolling our land. I also think Justice Thomas will do the right thing and retire during President Trump’s 2nd term in order to replace him with a younger justice.
The writing was on the wall. Trump will eventually win as he usually does. Dems want a stolen base here and there while we are loading the bases for that home run.
I posted this earlier but left out the link, I apologize
Trump Tracker – From his win to current – List of Trumps Accomplishments and so much more –
Trump Timeline —
http://www.maga1776.com/
Awhile back someone was asking if anyone knew a site that was tracking the what Trump has accomplished. The only one at that time I knew of was the Track Trump. The First 100 days, which is tracking the progress on the 100 day promises..
I recently came across a site that is very basic in design, however tracks the accomplishments, by day (and other important details on that day).
Then breaks info out into :
JOB COMMITMENTS, EXECUTIVE ORDERS, AND MEMORANDUMS
PROGRESS MADE ON CONTRACT W/ AMERICAN VOTER
ECONOMIC INDICATORS
DRAIN THE SWAP – FOR 2017 ELECTIONS THRU 2022 ELECTIONS (VERY NICE)
2017 HUMAN TRAFFICKING REPORT
EDUCATIONAL LINKS
CORRUPTION, SEDITION, AND TREASON
INCLUDES PERSONAL STORY – Well worth the read, explaining his journey from the left to the right!
The site is simple in design – but the information he has compiled (with links), and they way he is tracking the information is priceless!
Trump Timeline —
http://www.maga1776.com/
Very disappointed with the recent spate of naysayers on the board. Trolls, or whatever you want to call them.
Does no one understand circumstances or strategy any longer?
Trump does not “hold all the cards” nor is he running a dictatorship. Things would look a lot different, for sure, if the House Fraud Caucus had showed willingness to assist Trump on RyanCare. But they did not.
Trump is doing a BRILLIANT job navigating a course between the Scylla and Charybdis. If you are sincere and can’t see that, re-read some of what Sundance wrote or ask a fellow Treeper who can see the forest through the trees.
Whatever you do, and this is just my opinion here with no weight behind it, please stop the “we lose, Trump sucks” fatalism depression nonsense. It doesn’t help anyone and gives sustenance to the true trolls who come here looking to gauge the temperature of Trump’s base.
Trump is doing far, far better than most realize. It’s going to get better. More confirmations have just happened, or should happen soon. That is big, and will help to get other dominoes falling.
For example, the new judge ‘striking down’ the Trump sanctuary city EO. Well guess what? That’s why we needed Gorsuch in place. And he’s in place, which means the White House can and will fight this to the SCOTUS.
Be patient, be calm.
Better days await us.
Well said MAG…Totally agree!
Amen!
I agree 100%! It killed the USA Today to run this damn article. We Are Winning!
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/04/25/no-regrets-100-approval-100-days-these-trump-voters/100874444/
From the article
The president scores a perfect 100% approval rating in the USA TODAY Trump voter panel, a nationwide group of 25 Trump voters who make up a sort of floating focus group on how the president fares among those who backed him.
Damn right we’re winning! Trump first had to merely survive The Coup attempt, which he has done.
Trump is good, but he ain’t God. Give the man some time. We’re getting there. 🙂
Yup.
Please be patient with those who have lost theirs. The CIA Operation Hummingbird has taken its toll on so many for years and it has reached a crescendo.
Disagreement is good. Call a Troll a Troll, but a person who is clutching pearls or has been beaten down by the leftists, Globalists, etc and has lost patience is not a Troll.
Don’t bring that thread here and create another flame war that sucks all the oxygen out of the thread.
A fair point, MVW.
All I tell people is this — turn off the TV, radio and everything else. My primary source of information is The Treehouse, and that likely helps keep me sane.
Trolls are not one of us who is doubting, a troll is here trying to generate doubt. Be aware! Most of us long timers know each other, just pay attention. 🙂
I came along after the primaries but I am more frustrated with Congress.
A big area where I differ is regime change in Syria, I have to agree with Farage- who will replace Assad? But don’t want to get O/T with this now on here.
I am NOT listening to negativity!
Trump is on a mission and has a map in his head which has a variety of routes to each destination.
I am OVER the weak knee’s out there. Stand tall for the man who is working his azz off for us!
It is all about MAGA!!!! #TeamTrump
The thing is, why would anyone feel negative? We’re taking on Trillions At Stake Swamp, no one seriously thought they were just going to lay down, did he?
It’s a fight. But we’re winning, and Trump is in command.
I feel great! 🙂
People who haven’t found the OFF button on their TV are depressed. I found my OFF button long ago!!!
You rock MAG
You rock, Sandra.
We march on!
Can anyone explain to me why these district judges are able to issue injunctions against the President’s Executive Orders? Why do they have that kind of power? Sorry to be so naive about the judicial system…..
Can’t stand “The Five” anymore, switched to Kennedy, who had Megan McCain on, now I’m watching a ballgame instead. The Five was agreeing with Obama’s blaming the polarization on social media, pretending like he wasn’t the agitator in chief for 8 years.
Five seconds is all I can take. They should change the name to the “fifth column” ….people willing to cooperate with an aggressor against their own country.
I dropped them a year ago. Since then I have dropped so many propaganda outlets.
Megan McLame is just a tad smarter than another evil politico offspring named Chelsea, except that Megan is craftier by pretending she is on the Right, at least village idiot Chelsea is a lefty through and through. Can’t stand either, but Megan is devious and I’m glad her radio slot was given to Buck Sexton, who is okay, but is leagues above Megan. Clay Aiken was her go-to political analyst, which almost says it all.
BOOM! The Trump Bump displayed in graphs
Today was historic. For the first time in history the NASDAQ market closed ABOVE 6,000. This is up over 14.7% since the elections last November. Commonly known as The Trump Bump or The Trump Boom.
Lest we think The Trump Bump is isolated to the NASDAQ the other markets are up as well… The Dow Jones is up nearly 13%.
And the SP 500 is up over 10%
http://commoncts.blogspot.com/2017/04/boom-trump-bump-displayed-in-graphs.html?spref=tw&m=1
The Horrible Truth About North Korea. Insightful assessment about N. Korea. I rarely spend the time on long videos, but found this one worth watching, especially since kinetic steps are on the verge. China is the key, but Kim and the rest of his government are riding the tiger and know it. Kim is not crazy.
Maybe Russia or China can give Kim and rogues an escape route to a sanctuary?
Retweet:
Retweet:
I really like Zenke. He has such enthusiasm and has done some great things already.
Another couple of notches in the old Clinton enemy cemetery. I still contend that the only way for so many deaths with different killing methods and success in cover up over decades is if the CIA is performing or sanctioning it. Bush and Clinton = Self funding CIA.
“The two men, deputized agents of the federal government, were interrogated, tortured, covered with garbage bags and buried while still breathing, according to the local medical examiner.” OMG who is doing these things…Clinton’s henchmen?
Two more to the Clinton body count.
“Their bodies are being moved to Quantico for follow-up autopsies. The nature of their mission to Arkansas is still considered classified, but a spokeswoman for Congressman Gowdy said that they were headed to the Clinton Presidential library with a warrant to search the residence attached to it.”
Is this legit? I find it strange that the “missing investigators” aren’t named. If this is real why isn’t it being reported by msm outlets? You would think if two investigators planning to serve a search warrant for the apartment attached to the Clinton library were found dead in a shallow grave this would be headline news.
Yes – seems strange to me as well. Why isn’t this plastered all over the front pages of everything???? I had never even heard that two men were missing…seems screwy.
Does this have other sources? Some wording in the Trey Gowdy quote in the companion article did not sound credible.
I’d check myself, but on cheap tablet now. (PITA)
When will this end? What do all these pervs have in common besides being pervs….
http://www.wptv.com/news/region-c-palm-beach-county/west-palm-beach/west-palm-beach-man-accused-of-molesting-2-young-girls?utm_content=buffer17b6b
LikeLiked by 2 people
The EU has their Muslim pervs and the US has their Hispanic pervs.
Tucker Carlson Full Show
. https://youtu.be/lh45vZFqHnk
For Citizen817 and others — I will “like” almost any picture or tweet that includes Sec. Zinke. He’s my new man crush.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes he is. Makes me proud to be an American man!
Has it seem like forever since the protests and riots after the election, the Stein recount, the Electoral Threats? We have been through a LOT in 100 days, let alone since the nail-biting election! And Russia, Russia, Russia since! I want our President and his team exonerated from those accusations.
What about that DOJ Leftie slush fund they had found? I’m still waiting on that.
I encourage everyone to contact Speaker Ryan to let him know you expect the border wall to be funded, among other things of your choice.
http://www.speaker.gov/contact
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am seeing posts about Nork’s KMS 3-2 and 3-1 satellites being “EMP threats to the US” pop up in several places. Before it gets here, I have done a lot of research on them and am convinced they are space junk. If they did have EMP on board, NK already tried to activate it, and it was a dud. Last week.
OTOH, I am still really wondering about the China article I posted at the end of last nights POTUS thread. The specific and repeated wording “US and Allies have a Shock Treatment” planned for NK. Strange wording. A message to Fatboy? Russia forces sitting on his doorstep who have repeatedly claimed to have tactical EMP???
The usually aggressive NK threats seem also to have become less aggressive and more “please don’t behead me” defensive. I’ll take that as a really good sig. Maybe all the prayed FE lead had an effect. 20 hour window remaining. We are more than half way through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting…
Wish we would……
