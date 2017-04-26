April 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #97

Posted on April 26, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

72 Responses to April 26th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #97

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Retweet:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. coveyouthband says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:24 am

    100 days? Meh, unconcerned , made up by msm, we have a winner, we are on our way to fixing our country, in the nick of time. I shudder to think where we would be if that horrible harpie had cheated her way in.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. zephyrbreeze says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Larry Klayman from Freedom Watch on the Chavetz resignation related to Extortion 17.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:36 am

    From the article

    U.S. President Donald Trump will not agree to a Democratic demand that subsidies for Obamacare be included in a must-pass spending bill in Congress, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Tuesday.

    “We made it very clear early on that yeah, OK if you want to talk about those payments to the insurance companies, we’ll trade you a dollar for dollar on bricks and mortar for the wall, but they said no to that and we agreed to put that off for another day …,” he said.

    Folks this is the art of the damn deal!

    Our LION has them all by the balls on this one! He is not obligated one bit to make that multi billion dollar payment for Obozocare. He has the court on his side and can say that he is going to adhere to the court’s decision. The Uniparty is completely screwed on this one. He has the Democrats and Republicans by the balls.

    http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-obamacare-court-ruling-20160512-snap-story.html

    Democrats have 23 Senator seats up for reelection in 2018. 8 of the Democrats that are running in states our President won have approval ratings below 50%. States like Missouri (+18.7), Indiana (+19.3), Ohio (+8.1), South Dakota (+29.8), West Virginia (+42.1), Montana (+20.6), Michigan (+0.2), Florida (+1.2), Pennsylvania (+0.7) and Wisconsin (+0.8) all went for our President (margin of victory). This is war and I am so damn happy our Lion is leading the charge.

    That money will be there for the wall and Mick and our President have the ultimate Trump card with the Obozo payment. The Uniparty knows that as soon as the first shovel goes into the ground, their dreams of an open border down south is gone. That wall once built will never come down. It will be OUR Great Wall. I absolutely love it and I love that our Republican bastards are dead on this.

    I Love It and I will never get tired of winning!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      April 26, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • lfhbrave says:
      April 26, 2017 at 12:47 am

      Hope he won’t back down for fear of government shutdown.

      Like

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        April 26, 2017 at 1:01 am

        This man lives for this! Them losing the Obozocare funding is the dagger in their heart. Kicking the can on the wall funding to September isn’t the end of the world. A lot will get done during that time with planning and everything else that has to take place. As soon as the funding is approved, the very next day the work will begin.

        Obozo are meanwhile will become completely irrelevant for more and more states because the remaining companies will get the hell out of dodge knowing that the gravy train is dead. They will not wait till 2018. It will happen in June, July and August. Folks will have an ID card but no one to see. See how that plays with the majority of Americans that are getting their Obozocare for free but can’t use it because the Democrats gave our President the middle finger over $1.5 Billion dollars towards a wall that he was elected on.

        It will also force both parts of the Uniparty to realize that Obozocare is in name only. Watch how fast they move to have it replealed and replaced. So called Phase 3 may just be included in Phase 1 because Democrats will be crossing over to save their political lives.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Dazza says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Get Ryan out of there now!!! Useless.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. fleporeblog says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Let the Democrats laugh about their victory in SF this evening. Don’t get bent out of shape. Never forget that the Democrats gave us the greatest and I mean greatest gift in the world allowing us to use the filibuster for Neil Gorsuch. Democrat Senators, Democrat Voters and Democrat Federal Judges will realize over the next 7 years that they absolutely killed themselves on April 6, 2017.

    Justice Kennedy will be retiring this summer. Our President will nominate and have appointed to the SC a true Justice Scalia replacement. Think of Neil Gorsuch as Justice Kennedy’s replacement.

    You can bet your bottom dollar that the good Lord will be calling Ruth Ginsberg home in the near future. When that day comes, global warming, climate change or whatever else they call it will seem like a mosquito on the liberal arms. They will absolutely lose their freaking minds.

    We will have a 6-3 court for the next 25+ years. This will nuke their strategy of judge shopping.

    Don’t dare allow something to happen to Justice Breyer while the Lion is patrolling our land. I also think Justice Thomas will do the right thing and retire during President Trump’s 2nd term in order to replace him with a younger justice.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Jerzy2GA says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:09 am

      The writing was on the wall. Trump will eventually win as he usually does. Dems want a stolen base here and there while we are loading the bases for that home run.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  16. Nchadwick says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:48 am

    I posted this earlier but left out the link, I apologize

    Trump Tracker – From his win to current – List of Trumps Accomplishments and so much more –

    Trump Timeline —
    http://www.maga1776.com/

    Awhile back someone was asking if anyone knew a site that was tracking the what Trump has accomplished. The only one at that time I knew of was the Track Trump. The First 100 days, which is tracking the progress on the 100 day promises..

    I recently came across a site that is very basic in design, however tracks the accomplishments, by day (and other important details on that day).
    Then breaks info out into :
    JOB COMMITMENTS, EXECUTIVE ORDERS, AND MEMORANDUMS
    PROGRESS MADE ON CONTRACT W/ AMERICAN VOTER
    ECONOMIC INDICATORS
    DRAIN THE SWAP – FOR 2017 ELECTIONS THRU 2022 ELECTIONS (VERY NICE)
    2017 HUMAN TRAFFICKING REPORT
    EDUCATIONAL LINKS
    CORRUPTION, SEDITION, AND TREASON

    INCLUDES PERSONAL STORY – Well worth the read, explaining his journey from the left to the right!

    The site is simple in design – but the information he has compiled (with links), and they way he is tracking the information is priceless!

    Trump Timeline —
    http://www.maga1776.com/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Very disappointed with the recent spate of naysayers on the board. Trolls, or whatever you want to call them.

    Does no one understand circumstances or strategy any longer?

    Trump does not “hold all the cards” nor is he running a dictatorship. Things would look a lot different, for sure, if the House Fraud Caucus had showed willingness to assist Trump on RyanCare. But they did not.

    Trump is doing a BRILLIANT job navigating a course between the Scylla and Charybdis. If you are sincere and can’t see that, re-read some of what Sundance wrote or ask a fellow Treeper who can see the forest through the trees.

    Whatever you do, and this is just my opinion here with no weight behind it, please stop the “we lose, Trump sucks” fatalism depression nonsense. It doesn’t help anyone and gives sustenance to the true trolls who come here looking to gauge the temperature of Trump’s base.

    Trump is doing far, far better than most realize. It’s going to get better. More confirmations have just happened, or should happen soon. That is big, and will help to get other dominoes falling.

    For example, the new judge ‘striking down’ the Trump sanctuary city EO. Well guess what? That’s why we needed Gorsuch in place. And he’s in place, which means the White House can and will fight this to the SCOTUS.

    Be patient, be calm.

    Better days await us.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  18. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Can’t stand “The Five” anymore, switched to Kennedy, who had Megan McCain on, now I’m watching a ballgame instead. The Five was agreeing with Obama’s blaming the polarization on social media, pretending like he wasn’t the agitator in chief for 8 years.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • highdezertgator says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:05 am

      Five seconds is all I can take. They should change the name to the “fifth column” ….people willing to cooperate with an aggressor against their own country.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MVW says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:08 am

      I dropped them a year ago. Since then I have dropped so many propaganda outlets.

      Like

      Reply
    • deplorabledooku says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:52 am

      Megan McLame is just a tad smarter than another evil politico offspring named Chelsea, except that Megan is craftier by pretending she is on the Right, at least village idiot Chelsea is a lefty through and through. Can’t stand either, but Megan is devious and I’m glad her radio slot was given to Buck Sexton, who is okay, but is leagues above Megan. Clay Aiken was her go-to political analyst, which almost says it all.

      Like

      Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:00 am

    BOOM! The Trump Bump displayed in graphs

    Today was historic.  For the first time in history the NASDAQ market closed ABOVE 6,000.  This is up over 14.7% since the elections last November.  Commonly known as The Trump Bump or The Trump Boom.

    Lest we think The Trump Bump is isolated to the NASDAQ the other markets are up as well… The Dow Jones is up nearly 13%.

    And the SP 500 is up over 10%

    http://commoncts.blogspot.com/2017/04/boom-trump-bump-displayed-in-graphs.html?spref=tw&m=1

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. MVW says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:01 am

    The Horrible Truth About North Korea. Insightful assessment about N. Korea. I rarely spend the time on long videos, but found this one worth watching, especially since kinetic steps are on the verge. China is the key, but Kim and the rest of his government are riding the tiger and know it. Kim is not crazy.
    Maybe Russia or China can give Kim and rogues an escape route to a sanctuary?

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Retweet:

    Retweet:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. MVW says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Another couple of notches in the old Clinton enemy cemetery. I still contend that the only way for so many deaths with different killing methods and success in cover up over decades is if the CIA is performing or sanctioning it. Bush and Clinton = Self funding CIA.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • psadie says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:34 am

      “The two men, deputized agents of the federal government, were interrogated, tortured, covered with garbage bags and buried while still breathing, according to the local medical examiner.” OMG who is doing these things…Clinton’s henchmen?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:42 am

      Two more to the Clinton body count.
      “Their bodies are being moved to Quantico for follow-up autopsies. The nature of their mission to Arkansas is still considered classified, but a spokeswoman for Congressman Gowdy said that they were headed to the Clinton Presidential library with a warrant to search the residence attached to it.”

      Like

      Reply
    • KevinK says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:55 am

      Is this legit? I find it strange that the “missing investigators” aren’t named. If this is real why isn’t it being reported by msm outlets? You would think if two investigators planning to serve a search warrant for the apartment attached to the Clinton library were found dead in a shallow grave this would be headline news.

      Like

      Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        April 26, 2017 at 2:08 am

        Yes – seems strange to me as well. Why isn’t this plastered all over the front pages of everything???? I had never even heard that two men were missing…seems screwy.

        Like

        Reply
    • JMScott says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:58 am

      Does this have other sources? Some wording in the Trey Gowdy quote in the companion article did not sound credible.

      I’d check myself, but on cheap tablet now. (PITA)

      Like

      Reply
  25. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:19 am

    For Citizen817 and others — I will “like” almost any picture or tweet that includes Sec. Zinke. He’s my new man crush.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Kaco says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Has it seem like forever since the protests and riots after the election, the Stein recount, the Electoral Threats? We have been through a LOT in 100 days, let alone since the nail-biting election! And Russia, Russia, Russia since! I want our President and his team exonerated from those accusations.

    What about that DOJ Leftie slush fund they had found? I’m still waiting on that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Kaco says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:44 am

    I encourage everyone to contact Speaker Ryan to let him know you expect the border wall to be funded, among other things of your choice.

    http://www.speaker.gov/contact

    Like

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. JMScott says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:52 am

    I am seeing posts about Nork’s KMS 3-2 and 3-1 satellites being “EMP threats to the US” pop up in several places. Before it gets here, I have done a lot of research on them and am convinced they are space junk. If they did have EMP on board, NK already tried to activate it, and it was a dud. Last week.

    OTOH, I am still really wondering about the China article I posted at the end of last nights POTUS thread. The specific and repeated wording “US and Allies have a Shock Treatment” planned for NK. Strange wording. A message to Fatboy? Russia forces sitting on his doorstep who have repeatedly claimed to have tactical EMP???

    The usually aggressive NK threats seem also to have become less aggressive and more “please don’t behead me” defensive. I’ll take that as a really good sig. Maybe all the prayed FE lead had an effect. 20 hour window remaining. We are more than half way through.

    Like

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. JMScott says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Interesting…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s