Tuesday April 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Tuesday April 25th – Open Thread

  1. Dazza says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:18 am

    I am an Investment Advisor and supply sider.
    We have to have the big announcement on tax reform/cuts this week. It should be tied to the Obamacare repeal and plans for both should be announced together.
    I can’t stress how important it is after 8 years of crappy Obama style “recovery”.
    Geet ‘er announced and then Geet ‘er done!

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:20 am

  3. Dazza says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:25 am

    The Five is just wrong in the new time slot

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:35 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:52 am

    The Destruction Of Our History
    By Lauren Southern

    Taking Down Monumentso

  6. MaryfromMarin says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Well, well…

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:30 am

    We Need Extra Extreme Vetting!

