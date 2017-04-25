Tuesday April 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I am an Investment Advisor and supply sider.
We have to have the big announcement on tax reform/cuts this week. It should be tied to the Obamacare repeal and plans for both should be announced together.
I can’t stress how important it is after 8 years of crappy Obama style “recovery”.
Geet ‘er announced and then Geet ‘er done!
Call your House Reps everyday and remind them that the Dems all unite behind each other unlike the Repubs.
The Dems are serious about killing the US, the Republicans are waiting for the Dem’s to do the destroying for them.
This is the saddest true statement I’ve seen here.
Lord have mercy on America.
The Five is just wrong in the new time slot
I’m seeing this everywhere.
The Destruction Of Our History
By Lauren Southern
Taking Down Monumentso
Look at every nation before it’s overthrown – they get rid of the monuments first. Symbols are important.
Well, well…
We Need Extra Extreme Vetting!
