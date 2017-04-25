Jinping: “What is this ‘Win, Win, Win’ You Speak of?….

.
Speaking to a technology company in Ontario, Trudeau said he would defend the national interest.
“Standing up for Canada’s interests is what my job is, whether it’s softwood or software,” Trudeau said, prompting applause and cheers.
The dispute sideswiped the Canadian currency, reflecting the importance of lumber to the nation’s economy. The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.3613 to the greenback, or 73.46 U.S. cents, nearly a full Canadian cent weaker than Monday’s close.
While Carr said he was confident the two countries could come to an agreement on softwood lumber, he said Ottawa would make a “renewed effort” to expand exports to other markets, particularly China, with aggressive marketing. (link)
Wait…. wha… Eh?
“complicated business folks,…. complicated business”
.
.
He needs to go back and live with his fathers people in Cuba where he belongs. He is a complete backstabbing arse and an embarrassment to our northern neighbors.
He is an embarrassment to Canadians and the picture of Trudeau and Trump speaks volumes, Trudeau looks like Little Jack Horner and President Trump looks sooooo bored and irritated like ‘ What is he doing here and WHY’.
Hahahahaha, Little Jack Horner! He does!
Little Tim Horner.
Trudeau is about as goofy as they get. He talks about Canada’s “national interest” but Canada just passed a law against criticizing the cult of islam.
Sounds like Canada is looking to go the way of France.
And Mr. Ross seems to know how to handle the media very well.
The pretty boy! If Macaroon wins it in France it’ll be the same way. Sad
That last pic says it all…..mega maga!
Dainty hands on left. What man holds his hands like that?
Wait, there are two men in that picture?
I think he just applied moisturizer!
Thanks. I was yelling at Rush this morning that it was a crock.
Limbaugh is NOT worth high blood pressure. He’s not worth a plug nickel.
Rudy, I can remember a day when I so looked forward to starting my day with Laura, then Rush followed by Sean ….. that was before I discovered this wonderful Treehouse about 21/2 yrs ago. Haven’t left my little branch since. I don’t bother with radio except for some background music and no more “Nightly News” with so and so. Now we have normal blood pressure and my wife doesn’t have nightly sweats. Thank the good Lord for CTH and all our Treepers.
God bless you and Mrs daystarminsite!💖
I got an email from a coworker asking about the wall and the president caving. He listens to Rush and usually tells me what Rush is talking about (I don’t ask). My take is that this is BOs and the congress’ baby. The 2018 budget belongs to the current president and this congress. He can probably get a lot more of what he wants then.
We went through something similar here where the democrat government passed a partial budget with a newly elected governor coming in without complete funding for the fiscal year. Short story is we were under a “temporary ” tax increase. If as planned the governor had been reelected the tax would have been permanent with another “temporary” tax increase looming around he corner.
Hyacinthclare, I sometimes check Rush’s website to see what he’s babbling about. OMG, I almost fell off my chair at work seeing his first news item was that he felt our President was caving on the wall. I was steamed, knew it was not true. 😦
Rush owes our President an apology. What a caricature he has become of himself, no better than the rest of the media spreading lies.
Thank goodness for that tweet! I was hoping it’s fake news I’m seeing that he’s going to cave on it!
Read this today….interesting. Ironic actually.
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a bill calling for the use of $14 billion seized from cartel drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be used to pay for the President’s border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Good idea…blows a hole in Ryan’s “concerns” about overspending (Disregard that Trump’s request for the wall constitutes .0035% of the budget and that the DHHS spends the same amount in 11 hours)
Exactly! Ryans “concerns”……………..Ryan’s handlers don’t want a wall, and Ryan will screw the American people before his donors!
Good lord, did they really seize that much money from El Chapo? No better use for that Mexican drug cartel money than the wall!
That is a damn good idea! The Dems would just give it to the NEA! Let’s use it for good!
I love this idea. Ted Cruz might just be working a wee bit harder than Ryan, not that it would take much. But this kind of creative thinking is going to help us get this wall built.
So how do we bop Ryan off his perch as Speaker? This needs to happen bigly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ted has been rockin’ since he bent the knee. Remembering how smart he is – reeeeaaaly smart.
I knew it!!!! I almost posted it!!! Canadistan will pay for the wall!!! Southern & Northern! BAM!!!😉😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s a handy suggestion for paying for the wall. Use that nearly one trillion “one time” stimulus that we the taxpayers have been paying every year since since 2008…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Quick note…thx for recipe…Carolina bbq sauce AWESOME!💖….Dont respond😉
pssst. open thread. 5:51.
I dont believe it, when? next year? He could allow the gov to shut down! Now we have a judge blocking the EO for holding funds to sanctuary cities! So far the only one I trust in this administration is Sessions. Trump is caving on his promises
toomanykats. get a grip, take time to read the post above yours. Our POTUS said the wall will be built, he hasn’t backtracked even one of his MAGA promises. He has done more in less than 100 days than Obuma did right in 8 yrs. and Bushmahh did while he was in office.
Human trafficking has been added to the reasons for building the wall. This is a huge addition and should make the Globalists hair stand up. It is not an incidental change. There are so many heads on the CIA Brownstone fish stringer, and so many ripe for reeling in.
The UN ‘Peace Keeper Blue Hat’ pedophile rape squads need to be all hung.
No wonder the DhimmiRats, GOPe ropers, and CAIR muslims, and Prestitutes teeth are chattering.
Canada doesn’t realize it is dealing with The Donald, and Wilburine. But they soon will come to understand.
I think they got the picture yesterday. 🙂 🙂 🙂
;o)
Really? Heard Trump call out Mexico and China but to show some bluster calls out Canada. Must be Justin’s meek hands that got him going for the weakling first 🙂 Oh well as said before on this site it is not the first time this move on lumber has been tried and failed.
If Canada ‘wins’ the NAFTA renegotiation will skin them alive. They might want to rethink their gamesmanship.
For some reason, I feel the need for a picture of a lion under this post.
LikeLiked by 3 people
try this one … is a stylist to … beware DJT 🙂
Not the kind of guy you want next to you in a firefight with the enemy.
Ahh LS…Don’t you want someone like this to be alligator bait? 1/2 Cajun from my grandmother’s side…Besides, in a firefight, this guy would be the first to hit and stay there…
And Canada will pay for a wall if we find they are as bad a neighbor as Mexico has been. Can’t wait for BALANCE to be restored.
Wilbur Ross is no dummy. Everything he said went right over the heads of those clowns in the room.
Winning! 😀
^ This.
He can even quote the amount of board-feet of soft lumber supplied to the US market annually. What a GREAT cabinet appointed by Trump!
Ha! Noticed that April was missing. Figured she didn’t attend because it would be over her head.
Oh, Bambi !!! You are such a mamby pamby! Go fall down some stairs….in 3-2-1 😂😉
I learned that a room full of Badgers and one major ferret doesn’t stand a chance against a lone swampwise wolverine.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
China will demand huge (yuge) trade concessions (probably involving opening up Canadian markets to their goods AND any r&d that can be gotten from Canadian companies, which will have to build in China too AND sell at a very marked down cost, which will destroy any profits…because you know Canada will have to drive up the cost of lumber to make profit after shipping expense). Because that’s the way China rolls.
So he’ll get bent all right, or rather the Canadian citizens will be.
The U.S. might have to sacrifice the Canadian market to some degree, but it could open up opportunities in the domestic one…once China has a new N. American plaything.
No probably there, that is definitely what China will do to Canada. It’s what China already does to the US.
I actually had a blast listening to our Wilburine earlier today at the press conference. He actually was having a blast with the idiot reporters. I especially loved every time the gentleman from India would ask a question. Our Wilburine couldn’t understand a damn word that was coming out of his mouth. On the third question the folks in the front had to tell our Wilburine what the exact question was.
Sean actually had to politely kick the Wilburine off the mic! The reporters loved him so much they begged him to come back. Those damn fools think he is like their grandfather. Little do they know that our Wilburine would tear the sh….t out of all of them! Thankfully it is our joke and they don’t realize it.
Shhhhhhhhh!! They may read here!😉😂😂😂😂😂
But it still will go over their heads!😂😂😂😎
I don’t think the kids are used to dealing with such seasoned professionals, one after the other.
Who would dare to contend?
The Not So Great White North 😂
Take off, you hoser.
LOL!!! Doooo, doooo, dooo, doooo, doooo, doooo, dooo, dooooooo!😉😂😂
Omgosh, Wilburine Ross was fabulously clever and charming in the press conference today.
Liz Clayman, on Fox Biz, said, “I don’t mean to genuflect at the sight of Wilbur Ross but….” and she proceeded to sing his praises.
I wanted to give him a big kiss on his forehead! 💋
He is cute but watch out for those fangs!
I did not realize Trudeau had been in a Python skit.
Poor actor, though: he was only being his true self.
Okey Dokey, Tutti-Frutti – you go make deals halfway around the world – and see what that does to your bottom line – try cheating them and see what happens – you are already 90 days in arrears with us – that’s real tough talk for a girly guy – where did it get your former buddy pal in the WH – he may have let this slide – but, President Trump won’t – and we are all behind him – so do what you must – it’s gonna cost you either way – we may not have been sure you were a fool – but, we are now!
“We are like the stupid people!” – Candidate Donald J. Trump
Not anymore! The adults are in charge now! #MoreWinning 😀
BAMM-A LAMMA JAMMA, illinoiswarrior!😉😆
Ross is certainly ” adult” smart , like so many of Trump’s picks. Can you even remember Obama’s commerce secretary ? I can’t . Obama was a one – man narrcistic sideshow act with an ego that demanded that he be seen as the smartest person in the room on ALL subjects which certainly meant that we were always in the shallow end ( ankle deep that is ) of the talent pool
Yep, he was the kind of boss who surrounded himself with inferior minds to make himself look smarter… no wonder our country was doing so badly! 😉
Wow, so standing up for the interests of one’s country is acceptable, Trudeau? In the world of multiculturalism and PC priorities, Imthought it might have been cast as narrow, hateful and chilling.
…don’t forget racist, nationalistic, and…..drum roll please………….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trudeau? He’s okay… for a hoser.
Wilburines! Wolverines! Wilburines!
United We Stand, Divided We Fail!
This is all on our elected representatives. This problem has been going on far too long.
Putting Canada on notice, and the rest of the world, that the U.S. will not stand for these unfair trade practices anymore. Far too long we have gotten the short end of the stick, monetarily. We simply cannot afford, nor should we accept, to underwrite world trade, to our detriment.
We are a nation, $20T, in debt. What Wilbur is saying, and Trump partly campaigned on is simple in the message. NO MORE!
Indeed, we are no longer the money teat.
Canadia for a long time has just assumed her great big brother to her South would always protect her….so instead of making Canadia’s military stronger to protect herself, she puts her $$ towards socialized medicine, etc.
Now when Canadistan realizes she has to pay HER fair share in NATO, where will those monies come from? Tax paying Candaians who think everything is free, but in reality They, the citizens, are paying for the free stuff.
Taxes are about to increase in Canadistan to pay for their own protection, as it should be, hmmmmmm wonder how they will rationalize this. Trust me I’ve heard it all. They are bathed and marinated in the Kool aid….”oh we as Canadistans believe everyone should wait their turn when it comes to HealthCare” …ummmmm hellooooooooo u are having to “wait your turn” becuz there are not enough doctors when it comes to socialized medecine, the Government decides for you! Many are easily brainwashed….and don’t get me started on immigrants there….yep continue to import them freely without vetting and we got us a Northern Wall.
I love it when Canadians tell me all about their “free” health care.
Even when you try to explain it to them, they get p.o’d….the psy-ops against them by their government is stunning! (and complete for some, but not all)
more like Canazuela (Canada + Venezuela) since its more about socialism rather than Islam.
True, but remember they have for a long time, and continue to do so, imported Islam without vetting. Come one come all, bomb away we love you/sarc….we are the new FranceGermany
At the rate they are getting refugees, regular immigrants, and illegals (that’s becoming an issue for Canada after Trump started deporting and Justin did a Merkle), it will be about socialism and Islam (with a potential side order of MS-13).
Amen, Sister, amen!💖
I’m surprised some pink puzziehatt liberal (male, female, whatever) hasn’t complained about how our President is “man-spreading” in that pic with Trudeau. The Canadian puzziehat is sitting all prim-n-proper like the girlie-man he is. Oh, as pointed out earlier, his hands held so daintily. Our President is sitting like my older son used when he was a yungin’ and we all went to church together; it’s shouts; ‘when is this gonna be over, pleeese!’
Why the angst? As does the US, Trudeau will attempt to maximise Canada’s advantage in any trade, by any means. Of great relief to the Australian people was the canning of TPP. That agreement put US companies investing in Australia above Australian financial law. Not many Australians wanted that. Thank god for Donald.
Because Trudy is a globalist and is being a hypocrite in his “defiance” of Trump.
The free traders will one day understand there is no such thing. it’s just that nuanced and double blind subsidies are sometimes well concealed and sometimes not.
No angst here — that is the way the game is played, cutthroat style (there is a better way) — just schadennfruede: knives to gunfights
I know Sundance highlighted “Trudeau said he would defend the national interest.” — and yet he’s annoyed that Pres. Trump is doing EXACTLY the same thing!
Yet if Trump said something like this the media would be saying he got booed.
“Standing up for Canada’s interests is what my job is, whether it’s softwood or software,” Trudeau said, prompting applause and cheers.
Y’all Slay me SD!
Trudeau, the Lumbar Jackie!!
BwaaHahaaaa!!
Hard to believe CNN’s Acosta gets paid to ask questions
Mr Wibur, what a wit. I hope we have many a Wilbur moment at future press briefings. I’m still laughing, and surprisingly for a gaggle of humourless deadbeats, they were laughing too at their own ignorance no less.
I am a devout Wilburine.
Trudeau is merely destroying Canada and claiming to work for Canada’s interests.
Just like the globalist puppet he is.
New nickname: Trudeaubama
Trump, Ross, T-Rex … these are competent men such as we have not seen, including GOP.
This started out with good questions, then went off the rails quickly with that a$$ (from CNN?) asking about Canada.
Sounds like about half the Press was given orders to scream the “War with Canada Now?????” meme.
What a bunch of LOSERS.
So happy with Wilbur Ross. He has a great, calm, humble manner for dealing with these imbeciles and keeping things on track.
BTW when has a Commerce secretary made any difference to our lives?
Today. 😀
Body language says it all…Trudeau’s hands want to “wring” (sign of stress) and look at our Commander in Chief! His hands say it all…”show of confidence and control”. Steeple those hands sir!
What a great Press Briefing. So happy he got it back on track and REALLY pleased on the comments about “hypothetical questions” – HATE those!
Nice to have somebody who can explain things so clearly and grateful to any Press peeps who asked REAL questions that help Americans understand these issues.
As for the rest of you Fake News A.holes: There’s a special place in h…….oh never mind.
I have to admit that the likeness between Trudeau and Castro is quite remarkable. Not that I believe it, mind you. Snopes told me that it is totally false.
I *think* FBN just said Ross would be on with Lou Dobbs tonite.
Not sure. Listening with half an ear.
