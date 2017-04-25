Jinping: “What is this ‘Win, Win, Win’ You Speak of?….

Posted on April 25, 2017 by

.

Speaking to a technology company in Ontario, Trudeau said he would defend the national interest.

“Standing up for Canada’s interests is what my job is, whether it’s softwood or software,” Trudeau said, prompting applause and cheers.

The dispute sideswiped the Canadian currency, reflecting the importance of lumber to the nation’s economy. The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.3613 to the greenback, or 73.46 U.S. cents, nearly a full Canadian cent weaker than Monday’s close.

While Carr said he was confident the two countries could come to an agreement on softwood lumber, he said Ottawa would make a “renewed effort” to expand exports to other markets, particularly China, with aggressive marketing. (link)

Wait…. wha… Eh?

“complicated business folks,…. complicated business”

.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, China, Donald Trump, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury. Bookmark the permalink.

103 Responses to Jinping: “What is this ‘Win, Win, Win’ You Speak of?….

  1. Orygun says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    He needs to go back and live with his fathers people in Cuba where he belongs. He is a complete backstabbing arse and an embarrassment to our northern neighbors.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Gil says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    That last pic says it all…..mega maga!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Liked by 34 people

    Reply
    • hyacinthclare says:
      April 25, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      Thanks. I was yelling at Rush this morning that it was a crock.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Rudy Bowen says:
        April 25, 2017 at 4:41 pm

        Limbaugh is NOT worth high blood pressure. He’s not worth a plug nickel.

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
        • daystarminsite says:
          April 25, 2017 at 5:29 pm

          Rudy, I can remember a day when I so looked forward to starting my day with Laura, then Rush followed by Sean ….. that was before I discovered this wonderful Treehouse about 21/2 yrs ago. Haven’t left my little branch since. I don’t bother with radio except for some background music and no more “Nightly News” with so and so. Now we have normal blood pressure and my wife doesn’t have nightly sweats. Thank the good Lord for CTH and all our Treepers.

          Liked by 9 people

          Reply
      • E C says:
        April 25, 2017 at 6:13 pm

        I got an email from a coworker asking about the wall and the president caving. He listens to Rush and usually tells me what Rush is talking about (I don’t ask). My take is that this is BOs and the congress’ baby. The 2018 budget belongs to the current president and this congress. He can probably get a lot more of what he wants then.

        We went through something similar here where the democrat government passed a partial budget with a newly elected governor coming in without complete funding for the fiscal year. Short story is we were under a “temporary ” tax increase. If as planned the governor had been reelected the tax would have been permanent with another “temporary” tax increase looming around he corner.

        Like

        Reply
      • Fe says:
        April 25, 2017 at 6:14 pm

        Hyacinthclare, I sometimes check Rush’s website to see what he’s babbling about. OMG, I almost fell off my chair at work seeing his first news item was that he felt our President was caving on the wall. I was steamed, knew it was not true. 😦

        Rush owes our President an apology. What a caricature he has become of himself, no better than the rest of the media spreading lies.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Kaco says:
      April 25, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      Thank goodness for that tweet! I was hoping it’s fake news I’m seeing that he’s going to cave on it!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      April 25, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      Read this today….interesting. Ironic actually.

      Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a bill calling for the use of $14 billion seized from cartel drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be used to pay for the President’s border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

      Liked by 25 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
      April 25, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      I knew it!!!! I almost posted it!!! Canadistan will pay for the wall!!! Southern & Northern! BAM!!!😉😎

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Alleycats says:
      April 25, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      Here’s a handy suggestion for paying for the wall. Use that nearly one trillion “one time” stimulus that we the taxpayers have been paying every year since since 2008…

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • toomanykats says:
      April 25, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      I dont believe it, when? next year? He could allow the gov to shut down! Now we have a judge blocking the EO for holding funds to sanctuary cities! So far the only one I trust in this administration is Sessions. Trump is caving on his promises

      Like

      Reply
      • daystarminsite says:
        April 25, 2017 at 5:35 pm

        toomanykats. get a grip, take time to read the post above yours. Our POTUS said the wall will be built, he hasn’t backtracked even one of his MAGA promises. He has done more in less than 100 days than Obuma did right in 8 yrs. and Bushmahh did while he was in office.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • MVW says:
      April 25, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      Human trafficking has been added to the reasons for building the wall. This is a huge addition and should make the Globalists hair stand up. It is not an incidental change. There are so many heads on the CIA Brownstone fish stringer, and so many ripe for reeling in.

      The UN ‘Peace Keeper Blue Hat’ pedophile rape squads need to be all hung.

      No wonder the DhimmiRats, GOPe ropers, and CAIR muslims, and Prestitutes teeth are chattering.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Stringy Theory says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Canada doesn’t realize it is dealing with The Donald, and Wilburine. But they soon will come to understand.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. Louisiana Steve says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    For some reason, I feel the need for a picture of a lion under this post.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. TwoLaine says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    And Canada will pay for a wall if we find they are as bad a neighbor as Mexico has been. Can’t wait for BALANCE to be restored.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Wilbur Ross is no dummy. Everything he said went right over the heads of those clowns in the room.

    Winning! 😀

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Oh, Bambi !!! You are such a mamby pamby! Go fall down some stairs….in 3-2-1 😂😉

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. MIKE says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I learned that a room full of Badgers and one major ferret doesn’t stand a chance against a lone swampwise wolverine.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  11. rsanchez1990 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I wonder if China will tell Trudeau to get bent, or demand that he help them repatriate the money Chinese citizens are pouring into the Vancouver and Toronto housing markets, and then tell him to get bent…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Jenny R says:
      April 25, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      China will demand huge (yuge) trade concessions (probably involving opening up Canadian markets to their goods AND any r&d that can be gotten from Canadian companies, which will have to build in China too AND sell at a very marked down cost, which will destroy any profits…because you know Canada will have to drive up the cost of lumber to make profit after shipping expense). Because that’s the way China rolls.
      So he’ll get bent all right, or rather the Canadian citizens will be.
      The U.S. might have to sacrifice the Canadian market to some degree, but it could open up opportunities in the domestic one…once China has a new N. American plaything.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      April 25, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      I actually had a blast listening to our Wilburine earlier today at the press conference. He actually was having a blast with the idiot reporters. I especially loved every time the gentleman from India would ask a question. Our Wilburine couldn’t understand a damn word that was coming out of his mouth. On the third question the folks in the front had to tell our Wilburine what the exact question was.

      Sean actually had to politely kick the Wilburine off the mic! The reporters loved him so much they begged him to come back. Those damn fools think he is like their grandfather. Little do they know that our Wilburine would tear the sh….t out of all of them! Thankfully it is our joke and they don’t realize it.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • anthohmy says:
      April 25, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      I don’t think the kids are used to dealing with such seasoned professionals, one after the other.

      Who would dare to contend?

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  13. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    The Not So Great White North 😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. daughnworks247 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Omgosh, Wilburine Ross was fabulously clever and charming in the press conference today.
    Liz Clayman, on Fox Biz, said, “I don’t mean to genuflect at the sight of Wilbur Ross but….” and she proceeded to sing his praises.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. KBM says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    I did not realize Trudeau had been in a Python skit.
    Poor actor, though: he was only being his true self.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. duchess01 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Okey Dokey, Tutti-Frutti – you go make deals halfway around the world – and see what that does to your bottom line – try cheating them and see what happens – you are already 90 days in arrears with us – that’s real tough talk for a girly guy – where did it get your former buddy pal in the WH – he may have let this slide – but, President Trump won’t – and we are all behind him – so do what you must – it’s gonna cost you either way – we may not have been sure you were a fool – but, we are now!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Ross is certainly ” adult” smart , like so many of Trump’s picks. Can you even remember Obama’s commerce secretary ? I can’t . Obama was a one – man narrcistic sideshow act with an ego that demanded that he be seen as the smartest person in the room on ALL subjects which certainly meant that we were always in the shallow end ( ankle deep that is ) of the talent pool

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. jdvalk says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Wow, so standing up for the interests of one’s country is acceptable, Trudeau? In the world of multiculturalism and PC priorities, Imthought it might have been cast as narrow, hateful and chilling.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. snaggletooths says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    I could watch & listen to Wilbur Ross news clips all day long he is brilliant

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. jello333 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Trudeau? He’s okay… for a hoser.

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Wilburines! Wolverines! Wilburines!
    United We Stand, Divided We Fail!

    This is all on our elected representatives. This problem has been going on far too long.
    Putting Canada on notice, and the rest of the world, that the U.S. will not stand for these unfair trade practices anymore. Far too long we have gotten the short end of the stick, monetarily. We simply cannot afford, nor should we accept, to underwrite world trade, to our detriment.
    We are a nation, $20T, in debt. What Wilbur is saying, and Trump partly campaigned on is simple in the message. NO MORE!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Canadia for a long time has just assumed her great big brother to her South would always protect her….so instead of making Canadia’s military stronger to protect herself, she puts her $$ towards socialized medicine, etc.

    Now when Canadistan realizes she has to pay HER fair share in NATO, where will those monies come from? Tax paying Candaians who think everything is free, but in reality They, the citizens, are paying for the free stuff.

    Taxes are about to increase in Canadistan to pay for their own protection, as it should be, hmmmmmm wonder how they will rationalize this. Trust me I’ve heard it all. They are bathed and marinated in the Kool aid….”oh we as Canadistans believe everyone should wait their turn when it comes to HealthCare” …ummmmm hellooooooooo u are having to “wait your turn” becuz there are not enough doctors when it comes to socialized medecine, the Government decides for you! Many are easily brainwashed….and don’t get me started on immigrants there….yep continue to import them freely without vetting and we got us a Northern Wall.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Steve in Lewes says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    I’m surprised some pink puzziehatt liberal (male, female, whatever) hasn’t complained about how our President is “man-spreading” in that pic with Trudeau. The Canadian puzziehat is sitting all prim-n-proper like the girlie-man he is. Oh, as pointed out earlier, his hands held so daintily. Our President is sitting like my older son used when he was a yungin’ and we all went to church together; it’s shouts; ‘when is this gonna be over, pleeese!’

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. BG2 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Why the angst? As does the US, Trudeau will attempt to maximise Canada’s advantage in any trade, by any means. Of great relief to the Australian people was the canning of TPP. That agreement put US companies investing in Australia above Australian financial law. Not many Australians wanted that. Thank god for Donald.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. MfM says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I know Sundance highlighted “Trudeau said he would defend the national interest.” — and yet he’s annoyed that Pres. Trump is doing EXACTLY the same thing!

    Yet if Trump said something like this the media would be saying he got booed.

    “Standing up for Canada’s interests is what my job is, whether it’s softwood or software,” Trudeau said, prompting applause and cheers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Southern Son says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Y’all Slay me SD!
    Trudeau, the Lumbar Jackie!!
    BwaaHahaaaa!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. fedback says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Hard to believe CNN’s Acosta gets paid to ask questions

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. A2 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Mr Wibur, what a wit. I hope we have many a Wilbur moment at future press briefings. I’m still laughing, and surprisingly for a gaggle of humourless deadbeats, they were laughing too at their own ignorance no less.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Tonawanda says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    I am a devout Wilburine.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. KBM says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Trudeau is merely destroying Canada and claiming to work for Canada’s interests.
    Just like the globalist puppet he is.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Tonawanda says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Trump, Ross, T-Rex … these are competent men such as we have not seen, including GOP.

    Like

    Reply
  32. sunnydaze says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    This started out with good questions, then went off the rails quickly with that a$$ (from CNN?) asking about Canada.

    Sounds like about half the Press was given orders to scream the “War with Canada Now?????” meme.

    What a bunch of LOSERS.

    So happy with Wilbur Ross. He has a great, calm, humble manner for dealing with these imbeciles and keeping things on track.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Tonawanda says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    BTW when has a Commerce secretary made any difference to our lives?

    Like

    Reply
  34. sobriquet4u says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Body language says it all…Trudeau’s hands want to “wring” (sign of stress) and look at our Commander in Chief! His hands say it all…”show of confidence and control”. Steeple those hands sir!

    Like

    Reply
  35. sunnydaze says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    What a great Press Briefing. So happy he got it back on track and REALLY pleased on the comments about “hypothetical questions” – HATE those!

    Nice to have somebody who can explain things so clearly and grateful to any Press peeps who asked REAL questions that help Americans understand these issues.

    As for the rest of you Fake News A.holes: There’s a special place in h…….oh never mind.

    Like

    Reply
  36. freddiel says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    I have to admit that the likeness between Trudeau and Castro is quite remarkable. Not that I believe it, mind you. Snopes told me that it is totally false.

    Like

    Reply
  37. sunnydaze says:
    April 25, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    I *think* FBN just said Ross would be on with Lou Dobbs tonite.

    Not sure. Listening with half an ear.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s