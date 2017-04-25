Jinping: “What is this ‘Win, Win, Win’ You Speak of?….

.

Speaking to a technology company in Ontario, Trudeau said he would defend the national interest.

“Standing up for Canada’s interests is what my job is, whether it’s softwood or software,” Trudeau said, prompting applause and cheers.

The dispute sideswiped the Canadian currency, reflecting the importance of lumber to the nation’s economy. The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.3613 to the greenback, or 73.46 U.S. cents, nearly a full Canadian cent weaker than Monday’s close.

While Carr said he was confident the two countries could come to an agreement on softwood lumber, he said Ottawa would make a “renewed effort” to expand exports to other markets, particularly China, with aggressive marketing. (link)