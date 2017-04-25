April 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #96

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Looking forward to getting the rest of Trump’s cabinet confirmed soon.
Also looking forward to getting more members in place at the Department Of Justice. Hopefully Deputy AG Rosenstein will be confirmed Wednesday or shortly thereafter.
AG Sessions #2 Deputy has to be confirmed, Rachel Ward I think. This is all so sad and ridiculous that they continue to hold up justice. His deputies are in charge of filling the spots of those 93 attorneys whose resignations were asked and accepted. Congress is terrified.
Rod Rosenstein.
The sooner, the better. They’ve obstructed long enough.
Day 96…and still they obstruct. Terrible.
Can the nuclear option be used for everyone?
I hope so
I think I saw a headline somewhere today that they finally confirmed Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture. That took roughly forever.
It makes perfect sense to me the Dems would holdup confirming “justice”. Especially knowing full well they would be on the opposite end when justice is served.
Probably for two reasons: Trump is on to them, and Obama/Clinton cabal is threatening. Proverbial rock and hard place.😂
Wanna bet that President Trump won’t be demanding at his Wednesday night NORK BRIEFING that the Senate IMMEDIATELY approve his missing Secretaries of our military branches as we face NUCLEAR MISSILE ATTACK on the west-coast states of ALASKA, HAWAII, CALIFORNIA, OREGON and WASHINGTON?
It’s a balancing act, between the stick and the carrot.
Trump is moving forward. It’s been a long haul, but I think most of the nonsense they have tried to bog him down with is starting to evaporate, beginning with Muh Russia.
Shulkin w/ Jake Tapper
earlier on Monday
At first I thought it said “Sulkin’ with Jake Tapper.” Would be a good name for a show.
If Jake keeps aging in dog years as he has been recently, pretty soon the name of the show is going to be “The Dead” rather than “The Lead.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jakes main issue is, most these pundits “think” they are smart. Jake “knows” he is not smart.
1)Louie Gohmert
-Govt Shutdown Fight
-The Wall
2)First 100 Days
3)Tax Reform Plan
-Mollie Hemingway
-Michael Goodwin
4)Commentary
5)NK Provocations
-John Bolton
-Trump’s
Foreign Policy
6)Chris Farrell
-Obie Spying Scandal
7)Dobbs Closing w/
-David Horowitz
-Nan Haywoth
Sorry…double post
President Trump knows how to utilize his Second in Command to be eyes and ears on the ground!
Thanks, VP Pence!
Taking back Hawaii!
How many times did 0 visit our troops when he was in the neighborhood?
Isn’t it nice that we now have a VP that doesn’t grope every women and child he meets.
Why did she delete the tweet?
Martin,
Had same problem yesterday with the tweets. Some came out perfect, others didn’t. Must be a WordPress glitch.
Working fine for me so far tonight.
Nah, check her twitter page. The tweet I posted has been deleted.
It’s working now
Student loans used to be capped by private lending instutions at $2500 per year. Now it is unlimited money offered by the Federal Government.
This should be the immediate weapon of the DOJ for all sanctuary cities. They would be out of business in a second.
I me for Government student loans to end and have the Universities and Colleges issue loans from their massive endowment funds.
= Accountability
The only reason I do not want to see student loans leave the government sector yet, is that while under the government control, they can be used as weapons against any sanctuary city.
Can you imagine if all student loans are cut off to Berkeley? Awesome!
I guess many students might apply to other state universities that are not sanctuary. California would collapse even quicker.
My pleasure!
What is it the American taxpayers funding indoctrination factories which produce future liberal anti-American communist?
They must be terminated–with extreme prejudice…
I don’t pretend to understand how the whole student loan thing works, but I keep hearing that this is how the college kids finance their “spring breaks” where they go to sunny beaches and guzzle booze and imbibe drugs. I know I sound like a crabby old lady, but in my day spring break wasn’t really a thing. We were mostly all too poor and too busy working to scrape together some money or exhausted from hitting the books. Just another of life’s mysteries to ponder.
Retweet from Zinke
Zinke is the man! He is awesome.
He’s awesome. And Rocky is a furry precious baby!
The first time I heard Zinke speak, to the WH press briefing with Spicer, I was sold. Guy rocks. Rocky does seem pretty nice.
I think Zinke could be the next Presidential candidate for 2024.
Pence/Zinke 2024 has a nice ring to it! PZ EASY
I like that idea.
WTF was my comment deleted for. It wasn’t the first one in this thread. On tax reform/cuts.
WAS the first comment! FFS, auto correct.
Is it the one that begins about you being an investment adviser/supply sider?
If so, it is the first comment in the “Open” thread (2 threads before this one).
LikeLiked by 4 people
NoVa / SoMd / WDC Treepers, you probably want to read this:
MWCOG TITLE: “Full-scale exercise focused on preparing for complex terror attacks to include National Capital Region first responders, emergency managers”
“Law enforcement officials and other first responders will participate in a full-scale exercise on April 26 designed to prepare for the possibility of a complex coordinated terror attack in the National Capital Region.
Emergency managers who work together at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) planned the exercise to help protect residents by preparing for an attack involving multiple target locations and teams of perpetrators.”
…
“On April 26, we’ll go one step further and stage a very realistic emergency event involving multiple sites and actors posing as the casualties. However, there is no reason for residents to be alarmed because the exercise will occur in a controlled environment.”
https://www.mwcog.org/newsroom/2017/04/24/full-scale-exercise-focused-on-preparing-for-complex-terror-attacks-to-include-national-capital-region-first-responders-emergency-managers/
That office needs to be redesigned badly. Or Bigly.
Really.
I read sometime ago that the entire west wing was due for a makeover, including installing bullet proof glass and other essential security upgrades.
The president would have to use another office a few blocks away.
The work was to be done when Obie was in office. But like everything else with him, the can was kicked down the road to the next president.
So here we are.
What are your ideas and or thoughts on the redesigning the Oval Office?
WTH?
Clarifying the Dems…
Those dickless Murdoch bubble boy sons and their progressive wives are going to ruin Fox News.
There is hardly ever any generation of a family that truly follows or betters the one which built the empire they inherit.
Trump is the exception rather than the rule in this regard.
That is so true…and now, they have Ben called out.
WordPress tar…been.
old saying “The first generation builds the business, the second makes it a success, and the third wrecks it”
Trump kids are the third generation.
Doubtful they will wreak it. They appear too disciplined.
Truth be told they are the 2nd Generation. While Trump’s father was in real estate the current President founded his own company and developed in Manhattan while his father stuck to Queens. The Trump Brand was created by the President not inherited.
That being said it is a saying not a rule.
Opening Monolog
-Liberal Fascism-
In defense of himself
& Conservative Voices
1)Newt Gingrich
2)Michelle Malkin
3)Rob O’Neil &
Monica Crowley
-NK Aggression
4)Wall Funding &
Democrat Obstruction
w/Gerald Rivera
“Trump softening demand for the Wall” https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/white-house-confident-of-averting-shutdown-as-trump-shows-flexibility-on-wall/2017/04/24/72aa945a-2923-11e7-be51-b3fc6ff7faee_story.html?utm_term=.c4e8942f8869
If true, WTF
lol @ Washington Compost
Gotta pick your battles.
As Gohmert says above in Sundance’s comment, Trump will keep his word.
Trump is running in a swamp minefield. You have to step carefully, and take it one step at a time. So that you get where you want to get at the end of the race, and in one piece.
If he’s not willing to shut down the government, the Wall will never get built”
President Trump is holding all the Aces Now, he has the power of the President Signature…if this is not fake news this could be a problem for his supporters.
i HOPE THIS IS FAKE NEWS…
Rupert Murdoch inherited his empire too.
Yeah, but those were different times and his kids are clueless
What he inherited was nowhere near the empire he created. Like Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Washington(AP) President Trump stepped back Monday from demanding a down payment for his border wall….I HOPE THIS IS FAKE NEWS???????
Quit reading the Washington Compost. You will just get upset with the lies they spew.
Like CNN and all the others, they make stuff up…from anonymous sources.
I just needed confirmation…Thank You!
The last of the dominos are all in place. The fuses are set, and the new moon is around the corner.
China just threw its last card on the table:
““If Pyongyang’s unwavering pursuit of its nuclear program continues and Washington launches a military attack on North Korea’s nuclear facilities as a result, Beijing should oppose the move by diplomatic channels, rather than get involved through military action,” Joongang Daily translated the editorial as saying.”
Looks like tomorrow we will find out if lil kimmy will call Mr. Trump’s bluff, light the fuse, and find out we have a royal flush straight. (And kimmy gets royally flushed.)
There are too many videos on the page for me to post all the links on my cheap tablet. But just as well. I should get some sleep since the next few days could get wonky.
If it goes south in your neighborhood, stay safe Treeper Fam.
http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/latest-north-koreas-capital-quiet-army-anniversary-46998272
http://www.atimes.com/article/global-times-china-accept-surgical-strike-north-korea/
