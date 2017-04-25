April 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #96

Posted on April 25, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to April 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #96

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Looking forward to getting the rest of Trump’s cabinet confirmed soon.

    Also looking forward to getting more members in place at the Department Of Justice. Hopefully Deputy AG Rosenstein will be confirmed Wednesday or shortly thereafter.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Shulkin w/ Jake Tapper
    earlier on Monday

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:22 am

    1)Louie Gohmert
    -Govt Shutdown Fight
    -The Wall

    2)First 100 Days

    3)Tax Reform Plan
    -Mollie Hemingway
    -Michael Goodwin
    4)Commentary

    5)NK Provocations
    -John Bolton
    -Trump’s
    Foreign Policy

    6)Chris Farrell
    -Obie Spying Scandal

    7)Dobbs Closing w/
    -David Horowitz
    -Nan Haywoth

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Martin says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Retweet from Zinke

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Dazza says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:43 am

    WTF was my comment deleted for. It wasn’t the first one in this thread. On tax reform/cuts.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Dazza says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:45 am

    WAS the first comment! FFS, auto correct.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Just Scott says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:47 am

    NoVa / SoMd / WDC Treepers, you probably want to read this:

    MWCOG TITLE: “Full-scale exercise focused on preparing for complex terror attacks to include National Capital Region first responders, emergency managers”

    “Law enforcement officials and other first responders will participate in a full-scale exercise on April 26 designed to prepare for the possibility of a complex coordinated terror attack in the National Capital Region.

    Emergency managers who work together at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) planned the exercise to help protect residents by preparing for an attack involving multiple target locations and teams of perpetrators.”

    “On April 26, we’ll go one step further and stage a very realistic emergency event involving multiple sites and actors posing as the casualties. However, there is no reason for residents to be alarmed because the exercise will occur in a controlled environment.”

    https://www.mwcog.org/newsroom/2017/04/24/full-scale-exercise-focused-on-preparing-for-complex-terror-attacks-to-include-national-capital-region-first-responders-emergency-managers/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Dazza says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Those dickless Murdoch bubble boy sons and their progressive wives are going to ruin Fox News.
    There is hardly ever any generation of a family that truly follows or betters the one which built the empire they inherit.
    Trump is the exception rather than the rule in this regard.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Opening Monolog
    -Liberal Fascism-
    In defense of himself
    & Conservative Voices

    1)Newt Gingrich
    2)Michelle Malkin
    3)Rob O’Neil &
    Monica Crowley
    -NK Aggression
    4)Wall Funding &
    Democrat Obstruction
    w/Gerald Rivera

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Mezzz says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Rupert Murdoch inherited his empire too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Dazza says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Yeah, but those were different times and his kids are clueless

    Like

    Reply
  23. Dazza says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:22 am

    What he inherited was nowhere near the empire he created. Like Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. David says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Washington(AP) President Trump stepped back Monday from demanding a down payment for his border wall….I HOPE THIS IS FAKE NEWS???????

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. JMScott says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:01 am

    The last of the dominos are all in place. The fuses are set, and the new moon is around the corner.
    China just threw its last card on the table:

    ““If Pyongyang’s unwavering pursuit of its nuclear program continues and Washington launches a military attack on North Korea’s nuclear facilities as a result, Beijing should oppose the move by diplomatic channels, rather than get involved through military action,” Joongang Daily translated the editorial as saying.”

    Looks like tomorrow we will find out if lil kimmy will call Mr. Trump’s bluff, light the fuse, and find out we have a royal flush straight. (And kimmy gets royally flushed.)

    There are too many videos on the page for me to post all the links on my cheap tablet. But just as well. I should get some sleep since the next few days could get wonky.

    If it goes south in your neighborhood, stay safe Treeper Fam.

    http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/latest-north-koreas-capital-quiet-army-anniversary-46998272

    http://www.atimes.com/article/global-times-china-accept-surgical-strike-north-korea/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s