U.S. Treasury Announces Sanctions Against Employees of Syria Research Center For Aiding Bashir Assad…

(Via Reuters) The United States on Monday blacklisted 271 employees of a Syrian government agency it said was responsible for developing chemical weapons, weeks after a poison gas attack killed scores of people in a rebel-held province in Syria.
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned 271 employees of Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC), an agency that Washington says develops chemical weapons for the government of Bashar al-Assad, the Treasury said in a statement.
Some of the people blacklisted had worked on Syria’s chemical weapons program for more than five years, the Treasury Department said. The sanction orders U.S. banks to freeze the assets of any employees named, and bans American companies from conducting business with them.
Those designated were “highly educated” individuals likely to be able to travel outside of Syria and use the international financial system even if they may not have assets abroad, administration officials said during a conference call with reporters.
“These sweeping sanctions target the scientific support center for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s horrific chemical weapons attack on innocent civilian men, women, and children,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
U.S. authorities, he said, would “relentlessly pursue and shut down the financial networks of all individuals involved with the production of chemical weapons used to commit these atrocities.”
The sanctions listings are the latest action taken by the Trump Administration in response to the April 4 chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun that U.S. authorities say killed nearly 90 people, including children. The United States says Assad’s forces carried out the attack, while Assad has said the attack is a fabrication.
Earlier this month, the United States launched dozens of missiles against a Syrian air base the Pentagon says was used to launch the chemical attack. (read more)
Syrian President Bashar Assad meets on Wednesday, April 4, 2007 with U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi at Ash-Shaeb presidential palace in Damascus. Pelosi arrived here Tuesday as the highest ranking US official to visit Syria since 2003 for talks with the Syrian leadership on the strained relations between Syria and the U.S., to convey a peace message from Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert to President Assad, and to discuss Iraq and other regional issues with Syria. Pelosi’s visit was criticized by the US administration. (AP Photo Hussein Malla).
Tick, tock, tick, tock. Time’s up, Nancy. And all the other traitorous, soulless, anit-US political whores.
No sonder they are screeching so loudly.
Mnuchin comes across as so, so, so Smart!!! He’s unflappable and I love watching him handle the press. He has such high credibility.
Hmmm
So many con men, criminals all, come across this way. He is without question one of the best. Just ask any of the more than 50,000 people in California alone that got swindled by One West when he was CEO. He is just oozing with credibility. To bad he is completely devoid of honesty, integrity and common decency.
“It was a fabrication” is not the same as “No we did not”.
Liberals are doing a great job of awareness for everyone, defining the difference between anti-Americans and Patriot-Americans. Any gray lines in the past are now black and white.
Thanks to Donald Trump!
I continue to maintain that the Syrian chemical attack was either:
1) A false flag attack; or
2) Reckless stupidity on Assad’s part
I still lean #1 but I’m moving toward #2.
I think a false flag staged by the rebels, or possibly an accident when a rebel depot containing chemical weapons was hit. I really hope Trump doesn’t go down the path of Syrian regime change which is a path of failure as happened to Bush the Lesser elsewhere.
I know. It always worries me when John McCain is happy.
Won’t happen! Remember this from the meeting with the Italian PM on the 20th of April:
PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I do not see a role in Libya. I think the United States has right now enough roles. We’re in a role everywhere. So I do not see that. I do see a role in getting rid of ISIS. We’re being very effective in that regard. We are doing a job, with respect to ISIS, that has not been done anywhere near the numbers that we’re producing right now. It’s a very effective force we have. We have no choice. It’s a horrible thing to say, but we have no choice. And we are effectively ridding the world of ISIS. I see that as a primary role, and that’s what we’re going to do, whether it’s in Iraq or in Libya or anywhere else. And that role will come to an end at a certain point, and we’ll be able to go back home and rebuild our country, which is what I want to do.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/21/president-trump-i-do-not-see-a-role-in-libya/
I am in your position myself, trying to keep an open mind for the sake of our President, but it is painful to read the narratives against Assad when no independent investigation has been done and I have no trust in the CIA.
And then there is that trip that McShame took to Syria about a month before. Hmmmmm?
As Dr Pieczenik says, Assad, as an Alawiye, is presently protecting 2 million Syrian Christians. Regime change should not be a priority for Trump. However, I believe they targeted the chemical weapons manufacturing. However, most likely perpetrator of chrmical gas attack was Al Nusra, not Assad
It is a shame the pope is not Catholic. He could do much to help the Christians today…
Lol!
You are very smart
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/2884/assad-slaughtering-syrian-christians
I would direct people to look at the time stamp on that article — beginnings of things can be important to note
I am not happy about this Syria thing without an investigation. It is like someone kicked me in the stomach and I deflated after being on a pretty happy high. PTrump has got to know this is BS.
Who gives a shit ? It was not supposed to be there , used , or stored . John Kerry gave assurance it was gathered and destroyed / this is President Zeros fault he should have acted as his first red line was crossed but the shit for brains Muslim has no commitment to truth or sanctity of life/ I do hope our President Trump does not pile on Assad as I believe his own people have access to vote. How can it be that christians and Muslims could live peacefully ? Can anyone name another dominate Muslim country where this is the norm? I didn’t think so. I know Trump knows stuff I don’t . He may not be perfect but he is my President and I believe he will get things done that should be done and I will pray for him and support him 100% simple deal .
I support him too….but how do we know that someone else did not store that stuff there to frame Assad….which is likely what happened. Its not PTrump I do not believe but things do not add up.
I stand with you. He is our President and he will do what he must to protect the U.S.A.
Agree. Just like the Russia interference story. Nobody gave any evidence but Russia is still under sanctions, it seems.
I sure hope this is a scheme by President Trump to get the BlackHats in the spook agencies to relax and believe that they’ve won.
If DJT tried to be stupid, he’d never be dumb enough to trust the people that spied on his family. Don’t forget the tweet about spying that ended with ‘sick!’. If I had to guess, DJT thinks it’s sick to be a peeping tom.
Why is Assad beyond reproach for some here? The guy is an opportunist and a POS with American blood on his hands from the Iraqi insurgency. He is no better than his opposition. Let’s not act like he’s some righteous defender of Christians. He is an Alawite and the Alawite sect is an offshoot of Shia Islam. He has had strong ties to Iran and Hezbollah for years.
https://www.jewishpolicycenter.org/2009/02/28/syrias-role-in-the-iraq-insurgency/
http://www.meforum.org/2406/damascus-supporting-terrorists
Sanctions are an absolute joke. An even better joke is having the banks enforce the sanctions.
“The sanction orders U.S. banks to freeze the assets of any employees named, and bans American companies from conducting business with them.”
List of banks that aided rogue regimes to breach U.S. sanctions:
https://risk.thomsonreuters.com/content/dam/openweb/documents/pdf/risk/infographic/infographic-fines-for-banks-that-breached-us-sanctions-2017.pdf
Recent list of corporations breaching US sanction and export control violations:
https://www.ecustoms.com/trade_compliance_resources/us_export_violations.html
You will notice in the above list of sanction violations that NO ONE goes to jail even thought they are putting Americans at severe risk.
Good to know who done it.
I bet Mccaine is one of them!
