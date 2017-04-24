Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 24th…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the White House press briefing for April 24th 2017. Additional briefing material from U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin:
Interesting addendum:
You don’t have to have assigned questioners when you are telling the truth and don’t care about what the press thinks. Funny how that works.
Ah! Bravo!
Very nice independent and unsolicited positive validation of the result of restructuring, hard work, new vision and open requests to the general public on how to improve all this several months ago. Great job to SD, CTH and some unknown random guy without any MSM-Approved Gravitas Designation (MGD) who was selected to pull it all together every day, in a proper suit and many snappy yet appropriately understated ties.
😀 ;D 😀
You can tell that the WAPO/ABC poll was a disaster in their minds. Not one single reporter brought it up. Maybe because another BS poll today from Rasmussen showed our President’s approval number at 51% while their fake poll had it at 42%. Maybe it is because with close to 90% negative coverage on the non cable networks (ABC, NBC and CBS) throughout the first 100 days, they only could flip 2% of his voters and more importantly close to 6% of her voters either selecting our President or deciding to stay home rather than voting for her if the election was run again on April 20, 2017.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/trump_administration/prez_track_apr24
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 47% of Likely U.S. Voters favor a proposal that designates the nationwide MS-13 criminal gang a terrorist organization, while just 17% oppose such a proposal. Another 35%, however, are not sure.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/general_politics/april_2017/voters_support_labeling_ms_13_gang_a_terrorist_group
Add Ten for trump to all crooked polls.
Always Howie! From now on anytime I reference any poll data, I will have the Howie poll alongside.
What about welfare to illegals – Mr. Schmucker? And – guess what – taxpayers are more concerned about paying your salary and putting up with your nonsense!
since when do the Democrats care about wasting taxpayer money?
Good question, snarky!
A pointless waste of taxpayers money,is screwmers salary.
What was a pointless waste of money was 8 years of funding ICE under Obama and having them do nothing.
DHS was headed up by the enemy too.
Jeh Johnson thought that his job was to relocate illegal aliens to the states instead of deporting them.
Well, Chucky since the Progressives are masters at pissing away taxpayer money we’ll take you at your word……Look on the bright side, at least Americans will have something to look at.
By the way, what did that $19 Trillion dollar nightmare DC created buy us? Anything tangible? Anything to talk about? Oh, yeah that’s right it bought us Hope & Change.
–> “Schumer says border wall is a “pointless waste of taxpayer money.”
Well, of course it is – IF your agenda is of a Globalist nature. THEN it would, of course, be a pointless waste of taxpayer money.
His projectionist-comment isn’t false, if you allow for a certain perspective.
Which tells me – the wall will be a GREAT investment for the USA.
BUILD THE WALL!
Shut up about financing the wall – quit paying welfare for illegals – plenty of money right there – most important is funding the military and budgeting funds for the wall –
Sean is not going to give details before negotiations are complete – what part of ‘no comment’ don’t you understand – quit asking questions about subjects that are the responsibility of other departments to answer – and we don’t comment on any investigations by the Justice Department –
Trying their best to derail success of President Trump – don’t cherry-pick this or that – look at what he has accomplished already – ‘It has been a hugely successful 100 days’ – Sean Spicer – they just don’t quit – what was done by the previous administration – by comparison – nothing!
Look what he has accomplished just today! Oh, and read the other 80 pages of accomplishments!
WHAT’S HAPPENING – 04/24/2017
https://www.whitehouse.gov/blog
That looks like a better idea than watching the press briefing. 🙂
They are getting worse, dbeth!
I’ve been thinking that Nikki and Ivanka are probably good friends. I read that they went together as guests of Justin Trudeau to see a show. They both said exactly the same thing about Assad and the chemcial weapon attacks. Another point of commonality between them is that Nikki’s background is the rag trade: “Haley worked for FCR Corporation, a waste management and recycling company, before joining the business of her mother Raj Randhawa, Exotica International, an upscale clothing firm. She began working there as a bookkeeper at age 13, later becoming a company comptroller[13] and, in 1994, chief financial officer.[16] The family business had an annual revenue of $1.8 million by 2004,[17] and closed in 2008 upon Randhawa’s retirement.[10] In her autobiography, Haley credited her time keeping the books in her mother’s dress shop with giving her “an extreme watchfulness about overheads and a sharp aversion to government intrusion.”[13]”–Wikipedia
I mention the above because the first item in the press conference was Nikki, and the third item about Merkel and “The first Daughter.”
I have to be honest, I don’t like this new titular development of “First Daughter”. I like Ivanka but I do’t like what this bodes post Trump, now that the precedent is set. I might not like the the next First Daughter. I also feel that it steals thunder from the First Lady’s place.
