President Trump Hosts U.N. Security Council for Lunch At White House…

One of President Trump’s greatest strengths is his keen instincts for developing relationships as a strategic tools toward accomplishing consequential objectives. To wit, President Trump invites the entire U.N. Security Council delegation to lunch at the White House.
Now, most of us, myself included, do not think highly of the United Nations as an entity that has ever accomplished anything of worth – beyond pushing an incessant drum-beat of left-wing globalism and ridiculous pie-in-the-sky pontificating.
However, that said, the historic invitation to lunch is quite smartly full-throated use of regional political proximity. President Trump inviting the U.N Security Council ambassadors to the White House is something Vladimir Putin, or any other leader of consequence, cannot recreate. The Ambassadors themselves acted more like a group of valedictorian school kids on an outing to where the really important people live.
Important leverage is created through personality, nuance, outline of expectations, proximity and exposure to real power. This is far beyond the mere wordy pontificating power of the attendee’s familiarity, this is structurally deploying leverage of consequence to change paradigms.
[TRANSCRIPT] 11:50 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: This is a very, very important and powerful group of people, and it’s really wonderful to have you with us. And I have to say, welcome to the White House. It’s a privilege to have all of the ambassadors and their spouses.
You know, they were going to leave out the spouses, and I said, you must bring your spouses. (Laughter.) You know, I heard there were a lot of very angry spouses — (laughter) — and this is their first time to the White House. So it’s a great honor to those of you that brought your wife or spouse.
As you know, the United States holds the presidency of the Security Council this month, and I’m glad that we are continuing the tradition of hosting the Council’s ambassadors in our nation’s capital. It’s our great honor, believe me.
I want to thank Ambassador Nikki Haley for her outstanding leadership, and for acting as my personal envoy on the Security Council. She’s doing a good job. Now, does everybody like Nikki? Because if you don’t — (laughter) — otherwise, she can easily be replaced. (Laughter.)
No, we won’t do that, I promise. We won’t do that. She’s doing a fantastic job. And everyone, I see — even as we took pictures before — the friendship that you’ve developed, all of you together. That’s really a fantastic thing.
The mission of the United Nations and the U.N. Security Council is to maintain international peace and security. These are important aims and shared interests. But as we look around the world, it’s clear that there is much work for you to achieve. You’re going to be very busy people, I suspect, over these coming months and years.
Our nation faces serious and growing threats, and many of them stem from problems that have been unaddressed for far too long. In fact, the United Nations doesn’t like taking on certain problems. But I have a feeling that people in this room — and I know for a fact that Nikki feels very, very strongly about taking on problems that really people steered away from.
I encourage the Security Council to come together and take action to counter all of these many threats. On Syria, the Council failed again this month to respond to Syria’s use of chemical weapons. A great disappointment; I was very disappointed by that.
The status quo in North Korea is also unacceptable, and the Council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs. This is a real threat to the world, whether we want to talk about it or not. North Korea is a big world problem, and it’s a problem we have to finally solve. People have put blindfolds on for decades, and now it’s time to solve the problem.
For the United Nations to play an effective role in solving these and other security challenges, big reforms will be required. In addition, we must also take a close look at the U.N. budget. Costs have been — absolutely gone out of control.
But I will say this: If we do a great job, I care much less about the budget, because you’re talking about peanuts compared to the important work you’re doing. You really are. You’re talking about the most important things ever. And I must say, I’m a budget person. You see the way I’m talking about NATO, the same thing, but if you do a great job at the United Nations, I feel much differently about it because we’re talking pennies compared to the kind of lives and money that you’ll be saving.
The United States, just one of 193 countries in the U.N., pays for 22 percent of the budget and almost 30 percent of the United Nations peacekeeping, which is unfair. We need the member states to come together to eliminate inefficiency and bloat, and to ensure that no one nation shoulders a disproportionate share of the burden militarily or financially. This is only fair to our taxpayers.
I look forward to a productive discussion about our shared role in keeping the peace, advancing reforms, and getting everyone to do their fair share.
I also want to say to you that I have long felt the United Nations is an underperformer but has tremendous potential. There are those people that think it’s an underperformer and will never perform.
I think — and I think especially I’m so happy with the job that Nikki is doing and our representatives — but Nikki and the group — and I see the relationship that she has already developed.
I think that the United Nations has tremendous potential — tremendous potential — far greater than what I would say any other candidate in the last 30 years would have even thought to say. I don’t think it’s lived up — I know it hasn’t lived up to the potential.
I mean, I see a day when there’s a conflict where the United Nations, you get together, and you solve the conflict. You just don’t see the United Nations, like, solving conflicts. I think that’s going to start happening now. I can see it. And the United Nations will get together and solve conflicts. It won’t be two countries, it will be the United Nations mediating or arbitrating with those countries.
So I see fantastic potential and fantastic things ahead for the United Nations. And I have to say, it’s a tremendous honor to know you and to meet you. And Nikki has given me a little briefing on each and every one of you, and I must tell you — I will tell you, you know, I’m a very blunt person, if she didn’t like I would tell you right now — (laughter) — but she gets along with everybody and respects everybody in this room.
I’ll end by saying that — unless you would rather not do it — so we have an office in the White House, you may have heard of it, called the Oval Office. So what we’ll do is we’ll go down as a group and we’ll take some pictures in the Oval Office. I know you’ve never seen it. Nobody seems to get to see the Oval Office very much, but we’re going to show you the Oval Office. So we’ll go down, take some pictures of the Oval Office, and we’ll have a good luncheon, and we’ll talk about the United Nations and we’ll talk about peace.
Thank you all very much for being here. It’s a great honor, and I’m glad you brought your spouses. Thank you. (Applause.)
The Ambassadors, permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, pictured with President Trump under the portrait of America’s first president, George Washington.
Sundance is totally right about the UN. 100% in fact. This was a good speech on so many levels though.
I’m still picking up my jaw from the floor. Our President is incredible.
That was a great short speech by a true leader. He blended blunt critique with inspiring good faith.
Fe, I know, right? He does so many things I have never heard of before. Another thing I heard today is he is wanting to invite the SCOTUS to the WH for a dinner. I think that is pretty cool. Sometimes it is the little things. He keeps reaching out. Amazing.
Outstanding approach! True diplomacy with a small hint of a SPECTER board meeting (subtle nod to Syria).
Woops that should have been SPECTRE, a little transposition with my acronym.
Who does he think he is?!! Oh yeah, he’s the President of the United States! So that’s what one looks like!
Our Prez! so grateful
Of course, and yes 100%… and the fact still remains the UN was born in the US, “sacred principles” and all as hw shrub put it when he told the UN general assembly in 1992 that “it is to the sacred principles enshrined in the UN charter to which the American people will henceforth pledge their allegiance.”
The UN charter was written by sec of state under fdr. There are no sacred principles to be found in it. It is league of nations 2, the home of GLOBALISM. None of us know what Trump is doing with this one, but if he brings it to heel it will be a great thing. I would prefer it be disbanded, shattered into the winds with the globalist psychopaths chasing it around.
But we all know it won’t. The globalists are coming… hard and soon. Now is not the time to get all comfy with President Trump saving the day, now is not the time to take an f’ing knee. Now is the time to back Trump and stay in touch with him constantly demanding America first and the end to the false song of globalism he promised us as Candidate Trump.
I can agree with much of what you say. But I would be quite blunt and just say the UN must get rid of all the Islamic nations before it will do any great things. Also the commie nations. Best to have a leaner, meaner, team with freedom-loving nations working together to tame some major issues.
The inclusion of the Islamics in a freedom loving organization is just plain stupid. It’s just inviting the enemy into all of your deliberations, and giving them a vote to boot.
But we’ll see what Trump has up his sleeve. He is rarely wrong.
And it comes at a time just before the UN will most assuredly get involved in some ways with the Korean issues, and the Security Council will be key to a reasonable outcome. The skids are greased, and in a very defensible manner.
This will be most interesting to see played out, probably for years to come.
Smart politics. I like it.
Getting under Nikki’s skin is alright by us.
President Trump is quite the encourager. He defines their potential and encourages them to reach for it. I would think this meeting would bring results.
Yes, I love his encouragement and how he used the Oval office “which no one ever sees”! What a treat for these UN members. President Trump loves to show the Oval office to all visitors and I find that extremely special. That shows to me that he indeed thinks of the White House as “the People’s House”.
Wow! Carrot and stick on the menu. Proud of our President :)!!
Who the hell is that dude on the far right? He looks like a giant
The big tall giant on the right is the guy who always sits in front of me at movies and concerts. Usually wearing a hat.
and his wife with the high coif
It could be Russia’s new guy….their other one fell and hit his head & died, in February.
His name is Pyotr Ilyichev.
Sweet Pete.
The big fella on the right doesn’t look impressed. What country is he from?
Trumps bouncer.
No one brings together the different groups and factions like PJT he is showing all how you negotiate it starts by meeting with everyone listening to others opinions and letting them all know where you stand.
The “Art of the Meal” 😉
Ha!
excellent
The guy is unbelievable. He’s basically doing exactly what he has always done, albeit on his own dime. He schmoozes with everyone. I shake my head when I see petty complaints about him weekending in Florida, it’s a two hour flight, dude has been living that way for years. People talk about the bubble, I doubt the bubble is going to get him. He won’t let that happen.
The UN is pretty much useless and should be relocated to Venezuela.
Look at some of the members of the Human Rights Council: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, China, Cuba, Kenya, Iraq, El Salvador, Ghana, Indonesia, UAE, Venezuela, and plenty more.
And a few days ago the UN put Saudi Arabia on the “Women’s Rights Commission”.
What a mess, maybe a MOAB would be in order.
https://www.unwatch.org/no-joke-u-n-elects-saudi-arabia-womens-rights-commission/
He might lose the Base on this one /s
As John McEnroe used to say, You cannot be serious.
“Lose the base”. Not a chance if they read this transcript. President Trump gave them a tounge lashing! He talked to them like they were little children who have been screwing around and not taking care of business.
President Trump diverted their attention and goals from globalism to keeping the peace between countries. He gave them homework and wants a report card before releasing any tax payer money to them.
What a President! I’m so impressed! We are the lucky ones. Thank you God and all who worked tirelessly to get him elected!
MAKE IT TWO MOAB WILL BE EVEN BETTER….
I’m hoping Trump is playing nice early in his first term, because he wants to either drastically improve the UN or bury it. A huge improvement would be to throw out, in a nice way 😉 all the Muslim nations. They alredy have a world-wide terror organization.
Maybe without them in the UN, it could be a world-wide peace organization.
Peace through the UN = Peace through Dhimmi treaties. Israel made peace with Saudi Arabia by becoming their war surrogate, see Syria and Syrian pipeline.
America and Americans souls have been sold to the Globalist Devil, and Trump is negotiating. First challenge is getting Neocons to vote, so Syria, N. Korea, and Russia are on the war menu. Check.
Border wall is next. Maybe we can trade force feed teaching Islam to our children in public schools to the DhimmiRats for that?
For the American children.
What?! I really had high hopes this would stop. Is this what local control will be now, different districts doing their own indoctrination?
Now Ryan is talking TPP/TTIP again as though it’s back on the table.
I already posted this, but it disappeared.
President Trump is being consistent with what he said on the campaign trail, about there being a need for an organization like the UN in the world, but not as it is currently operating.
Jeff Sessions first met Mr. Trump at a Congressional hearing about the UN, where he was very impressed by Trump’s testimony. There’s a video floating around of Trump’s witness at that hearing. He related how he’d put in a bid to do a job for them at a much lower cost than any competitor, and how unprofessional the UN bureaucracy was in turning down the offer.
Here is the testimony. It’s about an hour, but very enjoyable. Jeff Sessions looks mesmerized! LOL!
I ran across this right after he announced, when I read The Art of the Deal and was researching him.
MM2, great job hunting this down!
After watching this, I’m curious to know what the final cost was since Trump predicted $3-3.5 billion when he thought it should be $700 million. Plus he offered his services for free and was turned down by the UN! He knows his stuff, I’m so impressed with how he simply explained how to do this reno to people like me who have no clue but I get it. I love that he also brought up the Wollman Rink story! That was a super accomplishment. A 24 hour concrete pour for the floor of the Rink. Concrete trucks backed up all the way to the Bronx. And look at Senator Sessions, he looks enraptured listening to Trump! I feel the same when I listen to him too. Trump is just brilliant! Looks like this was the beginning of a beautiful friendship that has culminated in a President and Attorney General partnership.
Thank you!!!
Trump is a brilliant man.
He really is.
Holy crap, Dad is in charge. No one better blink.
Thank GOD President Trump is on our side.
The Working President
Holy crap, Dad is in charge. No one better blink.
It’s such a pleasure to watch President Trump work a room.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did not mean to double post – sorry guys.
Doesn’t your apology make it a triple post?
2.5.
It was good enough to read twice!
I like how he threw in the numbers we pay and the fact UN is bloated and inefficient and that one day it might be able to do something substantial etc…..
I read they had halibut for lunch….He had a good morning with the Astronaut call mixed in….He is dining with the Psycho twins tonight….
MAGA
To paraphrase, “the UN is underperforming . . . has great potential”.
Sounds like the great Coach that he is, putting all on notice to git along to get along.
Love OUR President, haven’t had the honor of feeling that since Pres. Ronald Reagen, my first election.
Thank you, sir, you are supported and respected!
Like a father talks to his children. Like a leader. We are blessed.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Might be the Russian rep who has a small IT business on the side. s/
Big or not, I wouldn’t wander into any dark alleys in Moscow.
It’s all about relationship. In one of the jobs I had as a tech writer, my office was next to the top salesman for the company, and I mean salesman of the year for an international corporation.
He was a great guy and we got along. Anyway, we used to talk a lot about both business and personal stuff and one thing that always stuck with me was that he said sales was all about relationship. You develop relationships with people and that is how you develop business. I see that very clearly with PTrump…he develops a personal relationship with people, has dinner with them and their spouses, gets to know them personally…that’s how he sells what he has to sell and in this case what he has to sell is the best interest of our country and its people. It’s beautiful to watch….and it really works.
Littleflower, how many times have we heard at least since the transition when people started rolling in to Trump Tower, “wow, he is so warm and personable in real life.” Everyone who meets him one on one seems to be bowled over by his personality. He seems to have the ability to make people feel important. I don’t think I ever heard anyone say that about President Jug Ears….
all of those un ambassadors, and nikki is the only woman. appointed by a misogynist, dontchaknow?
mama’s already taken them to the woodshed twice; i hope it’s going to be a regular occurance.
Acute observation!
I liked how she kept looking sideways at President Trump, smiling as he praised her. Could she possibly have been won over?
How could she not? President Trump is a great man!
^^^Like!
President Trump is doing exactly right. He’s meeting these people and they are meeting him. For practical work they know by having that face-to-face contact, that he isn’t anything what the media makes him out to be. They will have more confidence to not be provoked by the artificial hysterics, know they can pick up the phone and ask him directly if there are confusions or questions. This is priceless.
Regarding the comments about how useless the UN is.
Thanks to the Hutu coup-genociders shrewd take-way from what they saw in Somalia, that Bill Clinton would cut and run if they scared him enough, they deliberately rounded up and slaughtered Belgian UN peacekeepers. Clinton did exactly what the Hutus predicted. Despite the Hutu illegal coup and murderous attack on the UN-brokered Hutu-Tutsi power-sharing peace treaty and peacekeeping meant to assist that peace treaty, meaning that the guilty Hutus were 100% deserving of a full international counterattack, without the US leadership in backing the UN at that time, Belgium backed off, all the UN peacekeeping was ordered out, leaving African troops assigned to UN peacekeeping led by Canadian General Dallaire to save whoever they could, by their own initiative, ingenuity and bravery. Those troops should have received the Nobel Peace Prize for the incredible risks they took while they were abandoned.
Absolutely everyone should watch the video Ghosts of Rwanda or read Dallaire’s gut-wrenching book, Shake Hands with the Devil. Both are devastating. In Ghosts of Rwanda, the faces of the Clinton administration and their verbal gymnastics to find the weasel words to get out of declaring ‘genocide’ is a disgusting display. The UN was established to stop ‘genocide’ so if Clinton had said that key word, all the UN could have been mobilized. It was not. Over 800,000 Rwandans were slaughtered.
Then consider that by that Clinton inaction, the resulting war spilled into all the neighboring countries – 20 years of extreme atrocities, human tragedy and conflict, still going on today. Most people have never even heard of this, but the UN, sometimes well, many times poorly, but doing more than anyone else, with many many changes of leadership, has been there all this time patching whatever together while it waits for the top leadership to finally get its act together and start real work on real regional political solutions that the decent people of that region have been begging for for decades.
It’s Africa, it’s so easy to shrug and comfort oneself with lazy stereotypes, but let’s see how anyone else on any continent can get ahead when their town or home keeps getting attacked by vicious, heavily-armed murderous rebel militias – many of them foreigners rampaging through at any time night or day. One lays very low, very blended into nature or one flees.
Further, UN peacekeeping has several different mandates – most are to monitor agreements, like treaties, not to actually fight. That has to be authorized by UN at the top and many UN member countries refuse to approve that level or operations. So look to the constraints of each specific mandate to find out what the peacekeeping at that place is actually authorized to do. It’ll make a lot more sense, then.
Remember the Haiti cholera disaster? Nepali troops assigned to the UN inadvertently introduced the Nepali bacteria into Haiti. None of them wanted or intended to do that.
One gets what one pays for.
The UN peacekeeping depends on UN member countries providing troops. Compare the roster of member nations supplying troops of 30 years ago versus today. Look at the roster of today’s troop-donating countries – Bangladesh, Nepal… it’s a longer list than that, but with all the sloppiness from discipline,equipment to sanitation they all are known for comes with the package. Developed countries have been reluctant to provide the high-quality troops they are known for. Seen many Belgium troops on UN patrol since that horrible day in Rwanda?
But who can blame a poor country taking advantage of the subsidy of donating troops to UN missions in Africa that the UN will pay for while they are deployed? The US could assign troops there, but look who’s donating troops – China… for example. Civilian Russian pilots keep up their air hours by flying for the UN while US civilian pilots struggle to find opportunities to fly to keep up theirs.
Is that the fault of the UN or of the US?
President Trump is right – regarding the UN, the US has been making terrible deals when it could have been making excellent ones.
Very timely!
UN peace keepers are rapists. Everywhere they go, Africa, Haiti, pedophilia is rampant. The ‘Blue Hats’. There was a picture of children, little kids being passed over the UN Peace Keepers compound fence in Haiti. Disgusting.
Those 59 Tomahawk missiles were targeted wrong. Should have targeted the UN building and the Sharia law agreements crafted by CAIR that the US signed onto by Hillary.
Bonhomme is a social lubricant and never hurts anything, but the ambassadors will act as their governments want them too. Now if Trump is blowing a little twinkle dust in the neocon/deep state eyes, then it is a great move. Paul Wolfowitz already sees hope for Trump, gag.
Wolfie is a weasel’s weasel. Send him to N. Korea.
I never saw someone play 4D chess in zero gravity until I saw Trump in politics.
I read the transcript of his little speech (I love those) and just now read Sundance’s analysis of the situation. Sundance, as usual, I think you are SPOT ON. And it just amazes me what President Trump did. It “ain’t no big thing” and yet why hasn’t anyone ever done it before? And of course the UN is utterly useless but why not try to win a little good will? What does it cost? Very little. So well done, so classy, so utterly the right thing to do. I couldn’t not be happier with President Trump. As someone who loathed Donald Trump for YEARS (yes folks, that would be me) I appreciate him more with each passing day. He is rapidly approaching that special place in my heart occupied by Ronald Reagan. President Trump amazes me, awes me, inspires me, thinks circles round me, and makes me so proud. The winning is exhausting!
I friggin love our President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha! I do too, Michelle!
POTUS Trump is a World Class ‘Schmoozer-In-Chief’, “believe me”.
Kissing crocodiles and keeping your lips too.
What will the Devil walk away with after negotiating with Trump? Only time will tell.
Wow. I keep telling my children to closely watch President Trump. They will never see anyone like President Trump, ever, in their lifetime.
