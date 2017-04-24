April 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #95

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
this guy nails it! This Russia ‘investigation’ is all about people attempting to change foreign policy. They ran on it, were open about it and a lot of us voted for this administration bc of it. The PTB’a don’t like it and are using the whole thing as threatening weight the Trump administration is having to carry around. It’s a sad joke, albeit not funny and deadly serious and I resent the many players in this mini-drama. Hopefully, someday the policy goals can get back on track. PDJT is the man to do it, they know that. Now it ‘s all a waiting game!
LikeLike
oops. the link
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/04/michael-s-rozeff/fbi-spying-ron-paul/
LikeLike
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/23/russians-hacked-democrats-plans-cheat-general-election/
Is there any teeth in this another story? The question is same – who and when going to prison from swamp?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did 4 active and 2 reserve. I toast ’em both with the best I have on hand! Thanks,Mr. President, for recognizing those who’ve answered the call!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really think the WAPO/ABC poll that was released yesterday is going to back fire. As much as they want to highlight our President as a failure as we approach the 100 days of his presidency, the fact that 96%, let me say that again, 96% of those that voted for our President said that it was the right thing to do while only 2% regret their vote, that will send shockwaves throughout D.C.
The other piece of that poll that destroys them is that those that voted, had the election been held again on April, 20th, our Lion would have won by 3 points compared to HRC (43 to 40). I could care less when those that didn’t vote were included (allowing her to win by 4 points (41-37). That tells me that the audience was made up of a lot more non voters than voters (1,004 adults). That is also with 7% more registered Democrats than Republicans (31% to 24%) taking the poll.
With close to 90% negative coverage on the non cable networks (ABC, NBC and CBS) throughout the first 100 days, they only could flip 2% of his voters and more importantly close to 6% of her voters to selecting our Lion. Folks, of those that voted in this poll, she had a 46 to 43 point advantage (+3). Those same folks on April 20th had it 43 to 40 for our Lion. Are You Kidding Me! That is beyond huge!
This poll tells me that are screwed! They have thrown the damn kitchen sink and anything else in the house that is not tied down at him and he not only emerges the winner but he Actually gained more support from her base than losing his! I sit here writing this with the biggest smile on my face because we are winning!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes we are flepore. I’m glad I stayed up for a bit. LOVE this post. We also have the “supporter” influence working against these clowns in the MSM. Hubby is starting to see what they’re doing. It’s not going to get him on the “Train” right away, but getting him to understand the “gaslighting” is a positive, he’s at least in the station. Once results become obvious, he’ll turn. He’s a smart guy, with common sense…..he’s just stuck on the labels.
BTW – Been a week!!! It’s SO much fun. Thank you again for ALL your support. Sometimes we have more in common with the friends we don’t know, then those we’ve known for years. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
The media tried hard to hide how huge the crowds were at Trump rallies.
Remember that?
They were afraid that if everyone saw the huge cheering crowds…that more people would think, “Hey, maybe I should listen to what he is saying”.
They are still afraid of this.
Afraid that people will start seeing PDJT without their filter of lies.
The trolls and the naysayers cannot pry us loose from our support for him.
And it has to be driving them crazy!
Hah.
LikeLike
Feels good man
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sheriff David Clarke retweeted
LikeLiked by 3 people
And thats probably with skewed sampling!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
vs
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/04/23/senate-trump-russia-probe-has-no-full-time-staff-no-key-witnesses.html
But of the seven staffers, none has been assigned full-time to the work of the Russia probe, according to four sources with ties to the committee. Every one of the seven staffers has other oversight responsibilities, and thus a dual-hatted role that prevents them from focusing singularly on the investigation.
Of the seven, two are the staff directors of the committee—an enormously demanding job even in the calmest of circumstances, which limits their involvement. One of the seven even attends law school part-time.
“To do a serious investigation would require not less than a dozen full-time staffers… [with] counterintelligence, prosecutorial skills to do it, and people who have a very good sense of the forensic accounting world of Russia and Europe. Without that sort of expertise, you’re not going to get anywhere,” Horton said. “I don’t think they’re deploying the resources that are necessary to do a real investigation.”
LikeLike
Don’t really need a staff to investigate nothing….do you?? Thanks for posting Michaels 😀
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
People are still leaving California. This is a goo quick read. Interesting and this is a good summary of how a lot of Californians feel.
Some so-called progressives hail these trends, as forcing what they seem to see as less desirable elements – that is, working- and middle-class people – out of the state. They allege that this is balanced out by a surge of highly educated workers coming to California. Essentially, the model is that of a gated community, with a convenient servant base nearby.
http://www.dailynews.com/opinion/20170423/leaving-california-after-slowing-the-trend-intensifies-joel-kotkin-and-wendell-cox
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
A country with a weak economy will most often favor a socialist government, counting on it to provide social benefits. The only way Marine LePen can win over a majority is to also focus on how closing off the borders will bring in increased safety to Paris and thusly tourism profits. She has to focus on the economy too. Macron is some kind of investment guy and his name suggests economic growth. Until this fallacy of Macron is addressed, Le Pen will have a hard time winning in round 2. Hustle and please do what you can to get the message out! Prayers for France.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I stumbled on this video of a computer engineer who was requested by Florida Speaker of the House back in 2001 to write a program to “rig elections.” He was paid handsomely by many politicians to do this without anyone “ever detecting” that it was done. He wrote the CODES to change the computers!
He testified before a 2001 Congressional panel about the rigging and MAXINE WATERS was on that panel and appears in the video. Now we know why HRC and the DNC were “stunned” about the loss. I wonder if the NSA knew what happened?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When in doubt – the NSA know.
LikeLike
RIP yesterday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for posting this Gil. I cried when I heard. 😢
LikeLike
WIKI: KRAV MAGA (/krɑːv məˈɡɑː/; Hebrew: קְרַב מַגָּע [ˈkʁav maˈɡa], lit. “contact-combat”) is a military self-defense system developed for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces (Shin Bet and Mossad) that consists of a combination of techniques sourced from Boxing, Wrestling, Jujutsu, Aikido, Judo, along with realistic fight training.
LikeLike
Good grief, shut up Newt:
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/04/23/gingrich-trump-divisive-president-since-lincoln-represents-alternative-world/
LikeLike