Sunday Talks – OMB Director Mick Mulvaney -vs- Swamp Guardian Chris Wallace…

A newly empowered Chris Wallace takes the big government Fox Media position and begins arguing with OMB Director Mick Mulvaney. Interested observers will note Wallace defends the U.S. CoC lobbying position around the budget, health care, the border wall, the imminent risk of government shutdown, Trump’s “first 100 days”, necessary tax cuts, cuts to environmental protection etc.
It can be frustrating to watch because Chris Wallace is arguing the exact positions of Tom Donohue, the U.S. CoC and the K-Street swamp’s corporatist lobbyists.
Advertisements
Can’t watch it…just can’t. I would want to do the unspeakable to Wallace if I did…..think 2X4… I just hope Mulvaney schooled him..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Didn’t miss much Cathy. Wallace was just being a good little media whore for his corporate pimps like always. Mulvaney slapped Wallace around some, and he thanked him for it. Too useless and predictable….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I can’t either…. never thought I would say that.. Wallace is lying and spinning constantly. I don’t need the emotional response I have to it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too. I can no longer watch Chris Wallace. I just can’t do it. My reaction is quite emotional and disturbing. I really appreciate those of you who manage to view it and report on it for those of us who just can’t do it. I like to know what’s going on, I’m just incapable of watching it any more. I value your service, Treepers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wallace needs to be drained. His smarmy self important anti-Trumpness is one of the reasons this former FOX watcher in an ex FOXer. He belongs between Mika and Joe on MSNBC. They could do an MSNBC and friends with Wallace in the middle. I probably won’t watch though. Nope.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why…oh why do we participate in these F¥«<<*%% moronic Sunday clown shows? What's to be gained? There is no ROI. They are going to spin it for the lo-go's who watch this crap. ' Never been a fan of participating in ambushes where I'm the one taking the incoming..
LikeLike
Remington I feel your frustration but if you listen Mick was able to say that the President signed the most legislation of any modern President in the first 100 days (H.R. were all legislation) the most EO in the first 100 days (28 Total) and was the first President in past 100+ years to have his SC nomination confirmed and sitting on the bench.
The best part is that Mick said all of those legislation and EO actually rolled back government through unnecessary regulations. That needs to get out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really like Mick. He has been a big surprise. I expected little from him. He can smack down with the best of them. And he speaks clearly, plainly, and is easy to understand. I also find Mnuchin and Ross easy to understand. They make complicated stuff make sense. Just ONE of their many good qualities.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Understand….those are all good things, but virtually everyone on our side knows this. People who don’t will never know because they don’t have the capacity, or the desire, to sort things out. It’s like reorganizing the deck chairs on the Titanic….and you bet time frustrated. Pizzon all of them. Let them die of negative ratings. Let them bring in Crusty and Bozo the clowns for their Sunday blood letting.
LikeLike
If you get to one more person by doing so, it is a win. I rather they hear it than not know.
LikeLike
psst “…observers will not Wallace” think it’s note and not “not”
LikeLike
Chris Wallace needs to STFU. SO annoying. And he doesn’t even know what he’s talking about either. If Murdoch had any shame, Wallace would have been fired long before O’Reilly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yea can’t watch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m with you NJF.
It is a beautiful Sunday here.
I am in my county house in the tops of the Rocky Mountains and I am going to have a nice peaceful day.
The alfalfa fields are greening up and the mountains are purple, with just a little snow left on their tops.
I can not stomach the likes of these awful, corporate media chuckleheads.
Not for all the money in the world,
Have a lovely day fellow Treepers.
LikeLike
I bet Chrissy feels all kinds of arrogant since BOR was taken out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Empowered”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s what I thought you meant.
LikeLike
He going too. Fox will be the most loony left of any media.
LikeLike
Wallace is a gossipy propaganda weasel. Isn’t there a term for someone with brown eyes that close together? It is….vertical family trees or something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can no longer watch Wallace, my blood pressure goes up especially because of his and Fox’s constant lies that he’s so ‘fair’. Why does Fox give him so much credence? It’s gross how they fawn all over him. Wallace is plain awful, full on swamp, elitist, obviously biased, overly emotional, arrogant, out of touch.
Wallace, Shep, and Dana are the worst on FNC in my opinion. There are others but these three have way too much influence and are all dems that pretend not to be – Dana is always defending Obama and his admin so I consider her like them, plus she said she was switching her party to independent because of Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wallace is the worst of the Foxuckers.
His passive aggressive snarkiness makes him unwatchable.
“Swamp Guardian” <—-Hah. Indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mick Mulvaney slapped Chris Wallace around like an air punching bag. He is incredible in his role as OMB. I love the way he also slapped Paul Ryan around by saying that we can do both in the same week (Repeal and Replace and the Budget by Friday). I love the way he told Christie that the air and water his triplets drink and breath will remain the same with the 31% cut for the EPA. Our Lion is not backing down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Expecting Congress to get off their lazy a**es and actually get more than one thing done in a week? OMG DAS RAAAAYCISSSSS
LikeLiked by 2 people
I got an idea…forgetabout Fox news. They are as worthless as cnnmsnbc. They no longer exist …dead to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mulvaney is very impressive. A top performer and in my mind, THE top interviewee in the Administration. He has the knack of quickly answering a negative question but turning it around and making it a positive and smiling as if it were no big deal. I don’t mind Wallace. All these front anchors have producers who dictate what they are to say. At least he is not Megyn Kelly who interrupts and cuts off speakers constantly plus her grating voice is miles worse than his.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree about Mulvaney. I’d listen to him read the encyclopedia. In fact, I’d prefer it to listening to him joust with the Swamp Guardian.
LikeLike
Mick Mulvaney is one of my favorites he always holds his own against the lame media hacks.
LikeLike
Trump administration officials probably draw straws to see who has to undergo the constant media grilling and lies of the Sunday shows. Even though we wish that our guys wouldn’t go on these shows, don’t you all see why they HAVE to? It would seem like our administration couldn’t handle the pressure of the media if they bowed out and said CYA! It IS an all out WAR!
LikeLike
You may be right, but I’d still like to see all the Sunday shows shut out by the admin for a month or two. Let’s see what they do with themselves with no one to badger for a good long stretch.
LikeLiked by 1 person