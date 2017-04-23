Sunday Talks: DHS Secretary John Kelly -vs- Dana Bash…

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly sits down for an interview with John King’s ex-wife Dana Bash. The primary topic was border security;
News flash — there are all here illegally and therefore criminals. Very disappointed with Kelly. All show and no go.
Dana Bash’s concern seem to be on again, the “poor illegal ” who might, again just might, become the victim of a rape or an attack of some kind.
She wanted John Kelly to give assurances that these poor illegal aliens who might and I stress might, become victims would be safe from the authorities if they came forward to report this crime.
GOOD HOLY GRIEF WOMAN!
John Kelly is in charge of Homeland Defense, He is in charge of keeping the CITIZENS of the US safe.
Not some illegal alien who has managed to break our laws by sneaking into our country and then continue to break many, many more by staying here.
They are focusing on the worse of the illegals right now if you listen to Kelly and Jeff sessions interview they both are with PDJT in removing the worse of the illegals first but all illegals are subject to removal. Like Jeff sessions said we don’t have a system set up to deport everyone at once.
I’m so sick of the “innocent invaders” narrative. If they’re so great for the economy, then it follows that they could help their home economy, as well.
There is nothing intrinsically valuable about importing 3rd-Worlders, other than cheap labor: which, if you think about this in the context of our real unemployment situation (http://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/unemployment-charts) of 22.5%, makes horrible sense.
I do feel sympathy for other’s plights, but that being said, I have more of a heart for our own Citizen’s situation/s. Let’s get the wall built, enforce the law, and bring other people into our Country (or not) on OUR terms, not those who are just looking to make a buck off of a flawed system, and the “feel-good” vibe of the idiots. As we say, “you put your own gasmask on first.”
innocent invaders = Dreamers, sry I forgot to include that bit….
Folks, think about it:
Only a strong America (at home) and abroad (military) can save humanity from itself.
A weak America (Globalist desire) leaves humanity in Mad Max reality.
WSJ says none of the members of Congress who represent the territory on the southwest border support the request for wall construction funding.
In other words, the representatives of the areas containing the most illegals are against a border wall. Shocking!
Senators:
California – Dianne Feinstein (D), Kamala Harris (D)
Arizona – John McCain (R), Jeff Flake (R)
New Mexico – Tom Udall (D), Martin Heinrich (D)
Texas – Ted Cruz (R), John Cornyn (R)
House – All but one district went to Crooked in November.
All the people who fight the wall because claiming compassion for the illegals have no compassion for American citizens. They do not care that crime has risen and Americans are victims.
They do not that gangs roam the street and dole out drugs.
They do not care that American youth are the victims and their lives are ruined.
Congress has more empathy for illegals and the drugs they bring in and crimes they commit than uS citizens.
Every person who does not want a wall wants drugs, wants crime and wants a drain on US resources that should go to Vets and the US born poor. Actually black people should be mad at the democrats for betraying them.
The congress is failing the citizens of the United Stats and Ryan is a traitor..
Yep, she kicked him outta the house alright! I’m still LAUGHING OUT LOUD!!!
Texas residents don’t want the border wall? Wha??!!!???
Texas voted for President Trump. This is another MSM Crapfest….Globalist scam….fake news.
I don’t about Kelley but locally our ICE folks are deporting illegals. One woman, Mother of four, had been here for 12 years…out. Even Portman could not stop this. Kelley needs to be clearer on what the goal is, he sounds like they are only going after the hard core criminal element.
