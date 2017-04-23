Sunday Talks: Chief of Staff Reince Priebus -vs- NBC’s Chuck Toad…

Posted on April 23, 2017 by

President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, appears on Meet the Pus with Chuck Toad to discuss The Swamp.

Swamp topics include the administrations’ first 100 days, the imminent risk of a government shutdown, the budget battle, the southern border wall, health care, Marine Le Pen, and President Trump visits to Mar-a-Lago.

18 Responses to Sunday Talks: Chief of Staff Reince Priebus -vs- NBC’s Chuck Toad…

  1. Beryl Bomb says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Can we negotiate a contract extension for Chuck Todd? What an ultramaroon.

  2. starshollow88 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    I really wish Preibus wouldn’t give that political hacktivist any credibility by going on his show. He’s totally off the walls and an embarrassment to watch. He doesn’t deserve to have anyone from the WH on. He was just going on about Russia and Trump collusion predictions again just a few days ago too.

  3. Sentient says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Goatees are for commies.

  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    You had me at ‘Chuck Toad’…..

    Best line ever written: “President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, appears on Meet the Pus with Chuck Toad to discuss The Swamp.”

    Awesome reporting! Thank you. lmao

  5. abigailstraight says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Is this a debate or an interview? Chuck is a complete F.O.O.L.
    He doesn’t give any time to give a complete answer and he debates his guest.
    WTH?

  6. Publius2016 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    no mention of NASA or Veterans Choice? Pathetic…MSM stop with the fake news. Historic resistance, delays, and denials from Nevertrumpers, RINOs, and the Dems mean nothing to the TRUMP TRAIN! MAGA!

  7. mikebrezzze says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    The greatest stretch of the truth is calling any news organization a news organization!

  8. Weeper says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    We were busy this AM, so I didn’t have to suffer through this live.

    Haven’t posted a “peep” today, so I’ll just put one here.

    Hey MSM –

    This ain’t I Dream of Jeannie. PDJT isn’t gonna cross his arms and blink and make things appear. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and no ones campaign promises are all implemented in 100. We supported him then, we support him now, and we will continue to support him moving forward.

    MAGA!!!!

  9. snaggletooths says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Hard to believe that Chuck Todd gets even more odious as the weeks pass he is such a loathe some HACK. Reince did good.

  10. jackphatz says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Reince needs to be more aggressive towards toads, especially horned Toads.

  11. Jlwary says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    What Todd really means: reince, reince, your making too much sense man, so we have to move on.
    Eff these pieces of 💩

  12. janc1955 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    I don’t know how PDJT’s admin spokesfolks keep themselves from going all medieval on these liberal media asshats. How do they not? I would lose my ever lovin mind if I had to put up with them. I doubt I’d last a minute before I was in their faces screaming about their fake news and extreme bias.

  13. QuestGirl says:
    April 23, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Amazing how the “process” here, becomes insignificant to the MSM. Only then did Chucky the Toad move on……

