Sunday Talks: Chief of Staff Reince Priebus -vs- NBC’s Chuck Toad…

President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, appears on Meet the Pus with Chuck Toad to discuss The Swamp.
Swamp topics include the administrations’ first 100 days, the imminent risk of a government shutdown, the budget battle, the southern border wall, health care, Marine Le Pen, and President Trump visits to Mar-a-Lago.
Can we negotiate a contract extension for Chuck Todd? What an ultramaroon.
I really wish Preibus wouldn’t give that political hacktivist any credibility by going on his show. He’s totally off the walls and an embarrassment to watch. He doesn’t deserve to have anyone from the WH on. He was just going on about Russia and Trump collusion predictions again just a few days ago too.
My gut tells me it was the POTUS who told Preibus to get on this Pus show with the Toad.
Possibly! Although knowing Preibus he’s probably friends with Chucky.
Goatees are for commies.
You had me at ‘Chuck Toad’…..
Best line ever written: “President Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, appears on Meet the Pus with Chuck Toad to discuss The Swamp.”
Awesome reporting! Thank you. lmao
yeah
LOL!!!! 😀
Is this a debate or an interview? Chuck is a complete F.O.O.L.
He doesn’t give any time to give a complete answer and he debates his guest.
WTH?
Yep, good catch…Chuck talking to himself (snicker).
no mention of NASA or Veterans Choice? Pathetic…MSM stop with the fake news. Historic resistance, delays, and denials from Nevertrumpers, RINOs, and the Dems mean nothing to the TRUMP TRAIN! MAGA!
The greatest stretch of the truth is calling any news organization a news organization!
We were busy this AM, so I didn’t have to suffer through this live.
Haven’t posted a “peep” today, so I’ll just put one here.
Hey MSM –
This ain’t I Dream of Jeannie. PDJT isn’t gonna cross his arms and blink and make things appear. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and no ones campaign promises are all implemented in 100. We supported him then, we support him now, and we will continue to support him moving forward.
MAGA!!!!
Hard to believe that Chuck Todd gets even more odious as the weeks pass he is such a loathe some HACK. Reince did good.
Reince needs to be more aggressive towards toads, especially horned Toads.
What Todd really means: reince, reince, your making too much sense man, so we have to move on.
Eff these pieces of 💩
I don’t know how PDJT’s admin spokesfolks keep themselves from going all medieval on these liberal media asshats. How do they not? I would lose my ever lovin mind if I had to put up with them. I doubt I’d last a minute before I was in their faces screaming about their fake news and extreme bias.
Amazing how the “process” here, becomes insignificant to the MSM. Only then did Chucky the Toad move on……
