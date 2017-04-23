Sunday Talks: AG Jeff Sessions -vs- George Stephanopoulos..

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared on This Week with former Clinton White House staff George Stephanopoulos to discuss current political events. Attorney General Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kelly spent three days this past week touring the Southern U.S. Border and listening to border patrol officers:
If no Wall, shut ‘er down!
How about just shutting it down for a full year just to prove we don’t need it?
Yep, which is why it can **NEVER** be shut down more than two or three weeks.
Be sure, if there is no funding for the Wall Trump will shut it down!
This time no “monument police”. Simply disappear the employees without their paychecks. No work, no “authority”, no pay, no payoff as paid vacation later. See how long Congress holds out.
Let federal lands simply revert to a natural state with perhaps a suggestion of positive entreprenurial activity welcome for security. e.g. national parks’ facilities operated by tour companies and hikers simply welcome.
If no wall and no complete repeal of Obamacare, there will be hell to pay. The RNC should have had a real plan that could have been rolled out on Jan 21st.
Fixing the tax code could be a piece of cake. The Fair Tax is the remedy, it’s been in the works for more than 20 years plus, with more than 20 million $ of private money. It’s ready to go….the only impedance is the politicians.
No action on the wall is a red line issue, even if it only represents part of the source of illegals. Crossing illegally is illegal from the moment of entry – an action “born” with criminal intent. Overstays at least enter with documentation and are better subject to identification, collection and control. So yes, a new wall has to start, after 30 years of broken promises.
Congress critters who think otherwise need to be removed. Gitmo works for me…
The President has full discretionary spending during a ‘shut down’.
We saw this under Bill Clinton.
The President can authorize which agencies stay open, Social Security payments continue to flow, etc.
Clinton even authorized the Agriculture Dept to stay open & funded!
We have never had a Patriot President during a ‘shut down’.
Pres Trump could do amazing things…with full discretionary spending.
We get to see who are “Non-Essential Personnel” during a shut down, remember?
During a shut down, the President could conceivably authorize full funding for The Wall.
There is a bill that was passed to authorize “a barrier” on our southern border.
Right?
That bill did not specify how it would be built.
It authorized funding for it, which has never been followed through.
A ‘shut down’ under Pres Trump could be an amazing thing.
Wow wheatietoo if that is true our President has leverage beyond what one could imagine.
It is true.
And the media has always blame ‘Congress’ for a shut down.
It has never been “the President’s fault”.
Right?
The swamp creatures really should give Pres Trump whatever he wants…in order to avoid a shut down!
Sentient that is the reality for the Uniparty. They are bringing out Obozo the clown as well tomorrow to lecture us. He is the President. He won on the wall. Even their BS poll today’s shows him beating the beast by 3 points if the election were held today. $1.5 Billion dollars will not break the bank especially since our President saved that money on the F-35 and new Air Force One through his negotiating.
Let them force his hand and they will all be in for a rude awakening. As the government is shut down you run ad after ad of the poor parents that lost a love one to border crossers. Parents that have lost love ones to drugs. Show the stats state by state of the MS-13 killings and the butchery involved. By that point in time his approval rating will be near 70%!
Smart mouth, Stephie – Dimms are not the only ones against the wall – the House does not support it – Attorney General Sessions – just ignores his objections – you sound very confident Mexico is going to pay for this wall – explains – how you going to get that money – the Mexican government is not going to pay for this wall at all – talking about ‘dreamers’ – has the President broken his promise – this is not about what Attorney General Sessions is talking – Stephie hardly listens to what the Attorney General is saying – he wants to make his point – ‘so they can rest easy’ – not pertinent –
Stephie keeps trying to change the subject – talking about withholding federal funds – nothing extreme or unreasonable about that – says Attorney General Sessions – gee – I cannot stand him – he keeps twisting what Attorney General Sessions says – talking about two different concepts –
Sessions was perfectly right to point out that the judge who’d ruled against the travel ban was on “an island in the Pacific”. Of course, Hawaii is a state, but unlike the lower 48, it’s a state that you can’t just walk or drive into. Because it’s expensive and time consuming to travel to, it’s inherently safer from terror strikes than are the other “lower 48”. No wonder that judge brushed off the risks of allowing entry from war zones.
Mmmmm, I keep thinking about all those ‘refugees’ that Australia banned to an island and Obama agreed to take. Wouldn’t be ironic if they all went to Hawaii? I believe the Feds under Obama put refugees anywhere they wanted without notification.
Didn’t Obama buy a big house in Hawaii? Oh my. Hawaii may be a way for the mainland to avoid those refugees wandering around loose…it could be karma…..just sayin’
Shut down the southern border today. I would think it would take 30 or 40 hours to adequately search a semi full of auto parts. A train might take two or three months.
And every single one of those people who DON’T vote to fund it, need to be VOTED OUT. Regardless of party.
Jeff Sessions was the absolute best choice for AG. As or George another moon bat hack to bad he never bothered to hold the last 2 administrations -8 years accountable for anything they did. Which was mostly awful for our country.
sundance,
Can you tell us why Prez. Trump would now want to go after Julian Assange? In my opinion, wikileaks was a big reason for Trump winning the White House. I am really baffled by this one. Thanks
Poor little Georgie’s having a bad day. AG Sessions squashed him like the cockroach he is.
