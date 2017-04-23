Sunday April 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Lord, thank You for this day,
For Sundance,
For our President,
And for the United States of America.
Amen 🙏
Amen.
Shakespeare’s birthday, 453 years old if I’m not mistaken,
In my youth, Saturday mornings were magical because I could listen to back to back radio dramas which easily transported me on fanciful adventures that were unimaginable in my rustic surroundings. Curled up in a huge, well huge for me, overstuffed chair the best part of my morning began with “Sky King” who’s adventures always seemed to involve flying somewhere exotic in his airplane. And then there was “Sergeant Preston of the Yukon” who with his faithful dog, King, never failed to right dastardly wrongs and restore order in a disordered world. Each program began with this stirring music which for the longest time I only knew as “The Sergeant Preston Of The Yukon Theme”. As I grew older and better educated, I realized that this wonderfully lyrical music was not, in fact, written for a radio show. But who composed it and what was written for? For more years than I care to admit I pestered musicians, professors, conductors, classical music disc-jockeys—really, anybody I felt ought to know—about the origins of this piece. Over and over I whistled and hummed the “Theme From Sergeant Preston” until one night on my local classical FM station, there it was. In minutes the mystery was solved. The Sergeant Preston Of The Yukon theme from so many years ago was in fact the Overture from the comic opera “Donna Diana” by an romantic-era Austro- Hungarian army bandmaster named Emil von Reznicek. The only popular piece he ever composed, someone with exquisite good taste selected this obscure but hauntingly beautiful music as the introduction to a radio drama that long ago captivated the imagination of a 8 year-old red-neck kid.
There are also reports the lady in the center of this was growing somewhat strident in being permitted her own way. Not to say the cabin attendant had any justification for his actions. And the ramp supervisor seems “asleep at the switch” as well. Over two decades of very frequent air travel I’ve had a couple of incidents myself. Mostly they stemmed from passengers desiring to put their very heavy trash over my head. A quick call to the cabin crew and – in one egregious incident the ramp agent and finally the aircraft captain – usually got the issue resolved fairly quickly.
Seems few have been paying attention to our sun. A huge surface eruption ( aka sunspot) sent a wave of high-energy particles toward earth. Many have long advocated “hardening” of our power grid system against this natural and man-made ( EMP ) threat. Recent electrical outages randomly across the nation ought to give us pause . Are we seeing a small sample of what could prove to be a very real SHTF disaster ?
NASA Honors Legendary Astronaut John Glenn By Sending His Name into Space One Last Time
In memory of the late astronaut, a supply ship bearing his name arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday. According to ABC News, the S.S. John Glenn left Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday carrying 7,700 pounds of supplies for astronauts on the ISS.
According to Orbital ATK, a contractor working with NASA, a banner bearing the image of Glenn is displayed inside the ship’s cargo module.
“We’re very proud to welcome on board the S.S. John Glenn,” said French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.
http://ijr.com/2017/04/854358-nasa-honors-legendary-astronaut-john-glenn-sending-name-space-one-last-time/
What’s mainly wrong with society today is that too many Dirt Roads have been paved.
http://www.landzdown.com/landzdown-lounge/dirt-roads-~by-paul-harvey~/
I live on a dirt road and I like it that way. A day in the country is indeed worth a month in the city.
“Such sad sad news. RIP Erin,” ”Happy Days” star Ron Howard tweeted Saturday. “I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up TV screens.”
