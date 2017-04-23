April 23th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #94

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

133 Responses to April 23th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #94

  1. Drainit says:
    April 23, 2017 at 12:23 am

    When are we going to see Trump going after Obama and Hillary on their numerous scandals and National Security breaches?

  3. fleporeblog says:
    April 23, 2017 at 12:24 am

    An absolute must read!

    http://nypost.com/2017/04/22/how-trump-voters-feel-about-his-first-100-days/

    Nuggets from the article:

    And now? “Nothing has changed,” said Rob Hughes, a registered Democrat and retired businessman from Bulger, Pa., who I met on my cross-country trip, told me last week. “Well, that’s probably not entirely true. I think I like him more now that he is the president.”

    Trump’s supporters are unfazed that a new health-care law is not in place (yet), thrilled with the appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, weary of the constant accusations of his ties to Russia, supportive of his strike against Syria for using chemical weapons against its people and dismayed that House Republicans and Democrats are unwilling to compromise. To them, the president remains disruptive, unconventional, defiant and willing to change his mind — appealing attributes to his supporters, but not so to the press.

    Why is that? Hughes cites Trump’s unconventional approach to politics, his dismissal of political games and his willingness to compromise to get things done: “I am thrilled he has an open dialogue with China, not just on foreign affairs but on trade issues as well, and I am very pleased about how he responded to the atrocities in Syria.”

    “He is doing exactly what we wanted and expected him to do,” said A.J. “Yes, there have been setbacks, but anyone intelligent would understand that was to be expected. He is not a politician, and I had no expectation of him to be anything but non-conventional.”

    Although her husband, David, with whom she co-owns a small outdoor-equipment and parts store in Fort Collins, was all in for Trump, Michelle was not. But when it came down to it, “At the very last minute, I pulled the trigger for Trump,” Barnett said. “I just could not abide voting for those corrupt Clintons.”

    And her husband, David? “Oh, he just loves him. Loves him. Loves everything he does,” she said.
    Much has changed since their initial reluctance last October, “I am 100 percent pleased with his performance so far,” he said.

    “Yes he has made some mistakes, but they are so minor that they are insignificant,” he said. “The president has us heading in the right direction. I had my hesitations about him, but they quickly disappeared once he took office.”

  5. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 23, 2017 at 12:33 am

    I learned a new term today, “Majoritarian Dictatorship”. Is this a real thing? It sounds Orwellian to me. David Brooks used it to describe Erdogan in Turkey and, of course, he tied it to Trump. So now Trump is a “Majoritarian Dictator”.

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 12:47 am

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      April 23, 2017 at 12:54 am

      I don’t remember another VP meeting with so many heads of state in such a short period of time. Is it me or is this really unusual? It makes me think there is more going on than just the usual diplomacy.

      • Running Fast says:
        April 23, 2017 at 1:14 am

        As implied by others the administration is using hand couriers for messages.

      • Coldeadhands says:
        April 23, 2017 at 2:25 am

        There may be more than diplomacy being conducted but, the international arena affords many opportunities for the President to move at his preferred pace as contrasted with the calculated chaos of congress continually putting a sea anchor on him.
        The President has utilized Vice President Pence as a high profile representative of the administration from the start. It is unusual for a President to allow himself the utility of being surrounded by so many strong personalities. The concern is for anything from being upstaged to how will they be reigned in if they “go off the reservation.”
        PDJT will never have to worry about being upstaged and the benefits that he gains from surrounding himself with strong personalities is that as a CEO he gains the best quality of information and perspective from these people. The danger of these people going rogue is tempered by the knowledge that PDJT is more than willing to replace them or work around them if need be.
        I can’t imagine this dynamic working as well in an entirely political context as with a results driven and creative builder like PDJT.

    • Fe says:
      April 23, 2017 at 1:59 am

      The picture of the Pence’s with the children is awesome. Love the little guy on the left of Karen Pence, so cute.

      Liked by 2 people

    April 23, 2017 at 12:49 am

  8. sunnydaze says:
    April 23, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Guys, you’ve *got* to watch this video.

    It’s a local San Francisco TV station (KTVU) interviewing Yvette Falarca, head of BAMN, after those massively destructive riots in Berkeley a couple months ago.

    The ones where businesses were bashed up, fires set, etc.

    Falarca DEFENDS all that on local TV! Great job by interviewer! After listening to this, I’m beginning to see why some Libs are turning against Antifa and it’s ilk. And also more mystified by the Berkeley Mayors public support of them.

    • starfcker says:
      April 23, 2017 at 1:20 am

      The 4chan guys have done a great job identifying the individuals and organizational structure of ANTIFA. It won’t last long.

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      April 23, 2017 at 1:33 am

      Wow, I’m surprised that crazy little racist psycho didn’t just go ahead and attack the white lady that was interviewing her.
      She is enjoying the power that comes with being the leader of a violent gang operating in a city where they are protected by the mayor, who is a member of her violent gang. She will get her comeuppance soon enough.

      • sunnydaze says:
        April 23, 2017 at 1:46 am

        So glad that interviewer actually allowed her to complete all of her “thoughts” and answers.

        Really allowed viewers to understand what a thoroughly abhorrent person she is. And how dangerous she is. She’s PROUD of how dangerous they are and wants ’em to be more dangerous, more feared! And says so on local TV!

        Liked by 4 people

      • Jedi9 says:
        April 23, 2017 at 2:39 am

        It’s only a matter of time before the sh*t storm hits in her face! Her Antifa minions got run out of Berkely by people who had enough of their poison! I say it is about time, and with the latest episode of a professor who was identified as being the Bike Lock attacker, (a truly cowardice act!) the tables are turning in which the rising opposition to their hate filled nonsense is going to reach a crescendo of epic proportions. Maybe when they kill someone, will this reach a point of no return. It’s actually gotten to that point, and this women needs to be stomped out of existence before that happens! If they start arming themselves, then I say so be it, because it gives the excuse of just cause of actually going after the Home Grown Terrorist organizations like BLM, Black Panther, Antifa, Laraza etc., that our society has tolerated for way too long and allow a much needed purge to restore our democracy to a sensible balance again! No quarter!

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 23, 2017 at 1:43 am

      Fascism…is ‘the forcible repression of any opposing ideas or speech’.

      So this woman is a textbook fascist!

      She is vowing to “shut down” any speech she doesn’t agree with
      …By Any Means Necessary.

      Which means violence.

      How can she sit there with a straight face and spew all these Lies and outright hatred against anyone who doesn’t agree with her?
      Rhetorical question.
      I know how.
      She’s on a mission.

      • sunnydaze says:
        April 23, 2017 at 1:49 am

        Yes. The Left are Fascists.

        Kind of bugs me when people call them “communists”. I mean, I know there are similarities but really, they are textbook Fascists.

        Which is why they always call the Right “fascist”. They love projection.

        Liked by 3 people

      • Howie says:
        April 23, 2017 at 1:56 am

        One can never use a constitutional right, to violate another citizens constitutional right.

        Find out just what the people will submit to and you have found out the exact amount of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them; and these will continue until they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.
        — Frederick Douglass, civil rights activist, Aug. 4, 1857

        Any power that can be abused will be abused.
        — Tyranny Law #1

        Abuse always expands to fill the limits of resistance to it.
        — Tyranny Law #2

        If people don’t resist the abuses of others, they will have no one to resist the abuses of themselves, and tyranny will prevail.
        — Tyranny Law #3

        http://www.constitution.org/cs_abuse.htm

      • starfcker says:
        April 23, 2017 at 2:08 am

        She’s not dangerous. She’s stupid. And she’s very small. Violence doesn’t favor the small. She’s making a big mistake. She is a delusional person.

        • wheatietoo says:
          April 23, 2017 at 4:00 am

          We really shouldn’t post things like this, Jedi9.
          This could get Sundance in trouble.

          It could be declared a “death threat”.

    • Millwright says:
      April 23, 2017 at 1:44 am

      Seems someone preserved Mussolini’s genes and this idiot’s momma got hold of a sample !

    • redsequin4 says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:32 am

      She’s a nasty piece of work. Look how she starts pushing and shoving this guy and then her thug army follow thru and beat him up before the cops step in. She’s disgusting and should have been charged with assault.

      • wheatietoo says:
        April 23, 2017 at 2:40 am

        I remember this.
        Ack! She’s horrible…punching that poor guy, saying “Get the f–k off our street!”

        It’s not ‘her’ street.

        • redsequin4 says:
          April 23, 2017 at 3:22 am

          She’s truly despicable but getting away with violent behavior. Assault is not protected under #1A yet there she is kicking and hitting that guy. I wouldn’t want her anywhere near my child, it’s insane she teaches middle school.

      • Harry Lime says:
        April 23, 2017 at 3:05 am

        She’s a nasty piece of work who is a public middle school teacher in California. Can you imagine your children being educated by this trash? California is a lost cause. I feel bad for all of the decent folk who still happen to live there and haven’t found a way to escape. My apologies to the good California people who are still fighting or who are just stuck there.

        • redsequin4 says:
          April 23, 2017 at 3:18 am

          And she’s getting away with this behavior. Why wasn’t she charged with assault for kicking and pushing that guy? Tucker had her on his show several weeks ago and I seriously got chills just listening to her, she’s so full of hate. I can’t understand how she’s allowed to teach impressionable children. It’s insane and you’re right, California is lost but it was lost a long time ago. Thanks Ted Kennedy!

          • fangdog says:
            April 23, 2017 at 3:45 am

            She is at the height of her glory and even more emboldened with the media attention. She sees the attention as; “I am being rewarded”. Until there is punishment greater than in her mind reward, she can’t wait for the next demonstration. She is a violent anti-American and that in itself makes her a danger to society.

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 1:07 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 1:08 am

    • Linda says:
      April 23, 2017 at 1:31 am

      Most winnable presidential election in modern American history????? Oh please! She didn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of beating Donald Trump.

      • wheatietoo says:
        April 23, 2017 at 1:49 am

        Well…she had the entire LameStreamMedia campaigning for her.
        And covering up her crimes.
        Plus millions of fraudulent votes.

        She also had all the power of Hollywood & the Entertainment Industry, blasting lies against her opponent.
        And propping her up to look good.

        So despite all that help, from all quarters…she lost.

        • Howie says:
          April 23, 2017 at 2:04 am

          April 23, 2017, and Hillary Clinton is still not the president.

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          April 23, 2017 at 2:32 am

          AND she had Wall Street, academia, the donor class, Silicon Valley, most of the Judicial Branch and the Trial Lawyers Association and their assorted lawfare tactics all on her side and actively campaigning for her. I marvel on a daily basis that President Trump won, and then I have to acknowledge once again that this was an act of Divine Intervention. I can’t explain it any other way.

          • Harry Lime says:
            April 23, 2017 at 3:10 am

            And she had the kiss of death… the Obamas in her corner. The Republicans have gained more control after Obama was elected since they started keeping score of such statistics.

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 1:10 am

    • nimrodman says:
      April 23, 2017 at 1:31 am

      Yep. 16 years.

      I tell my liberal friends I can’t be responding to all their handwringing about PresTrump, else “that’s all I’d be doing for the next 16 or 32 years or however long conservatives stay in power.”

      Giving no inkling at all that it could possibly be as little as 4.

      ‘Splodey heads, try it.

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:02 am

      Curious wording…”assume the responsibilities”.

      It doesn’t say “win election after Pres Trump”.
      It’s like there is this unspoken implication that something will happen to PDJT.

      • dutzie60 says:
        April 23, 2017 at 2:19 am

        They’re just assuming Pence will win and then he will assume the responsibilities of the presidency that PT left him to carry forward. Cause the democrats are cooked. 😀

      • Joe Knuckles says:
        April 23, 2017 at 3:35 am

        I take it to mean the 40% of dems would prefer Trump dead and Pence as POTUS. Does not mean they would vote for him. Give it time, though. People will feel comfortable with Pence.

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Carson: HUD-Funded Projects Will Grow Jobs For Low-Income Americans

    “… something that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

    Carson said using a rule that has been ignored for much of the past 50 years is part of his different approach to running the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

    Excerpts:
    “It’s not how many people we can get into public housing,” Carson said during an interview with Newsmax TV. “It’s how many people we can get out of it.”

    “We’re going to put much more emphasis on Section 3, which requires HUD builders to use low-income residents as employees during the construction of these various developments and in the redevelopment of places,” Carson said on The Joe Pags Show, referring to a law created in 1968.

    “It’s largely ignored right now. We’re going to change that by emphasizing it in a different way and incentivizing people to use it,” Carson said.

    http://www.westernjournalism.com/carson-hud-funded-projects-will-grow-jobs-low-income-americans/

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 23, 2017 at 1:30 am

      This could be a good way to start training a new workforce of builders when illegals start getting out of the building jobs.

      • nimrodman says:
        April 23, 2017 at 1:39 am

        Yep.

        I’ve often said that we pay one underclass to sit around and blow blunts all day while importing a second underclass to do the work the first underclass either won’t do or isn’t compelled to do.

        Time to rectify that, thank you very much.

        • Joe Knuckles says:
          April 23, 2017 at 2:02 am

          This is a great idea. Give the poor locals a better life and let the illegals go home and build up their own home country. Then we don’t have to support the ones smoking the blounts or the ones working under the table and collecting welfare/food stamps and getting taxpayer funded health care.

        • Coldeadhands says:
          April 23, 2017 at 2:48 am

          It’s a safe bet this has been vetted by the President in accordance with his campaign position regarding creating good jobs for overlooked inner city inhabitants.

    • Millwright says:
      April 23, 2017 at 1:49 am

      Dr. Carson is showing his smart ! We can’t fill “shovel ready jobs” until and unless we have workers knowing how to use the shovel ! Start applicants on demo of existing structures ( a task with known high satisfaction ratings ) in order to educate them in tasks and skills to progress to construction trades skills.

    • Howie says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:05 am

      The Apprentices

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 23, 2017 at 3:11 am

      I think this was another EPIC Cabinet choice by President Trump. But then, I always really liked Dr. Carson from the jump.

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 1:32 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 1:43 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 1:45 am

    • wheatietoo says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:16 am

      I hope they are cleaning out all the illegal encampments of illegals, that have been taking up residence in our parks.

      This has been a festering problem for years.
      Families of citizens are treated like they are ‘intruders’…and are intimidated, so they’ve been staying away from some parks.

      Hopefully Sec Zinke is quietly cleaning up this problem.

  16. fangdog says:
    April 23, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Critics of Trump’s first 100-days reminds me of a guy who wins the 100-yard dash in record time.

    Instead of the media focusing on the fact he won the 100-yard dash in record time. The media focuses on the 100-yard dash record-breaker having the slowest time at the 50-yard mark. Lol

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:07 am

  18. Howie says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Samidare and Ashigara join US Armada
    Japan’s navy, which is mostly a destroyer fleet, is the second largest in Asia after China’s.

    The two Japanese warships, the Samidare and Ashigara, left western Japan on Friday to join the Carl Vinson and will “practice a variety of tactics” with the U.S. strike group, the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force said in a statement.

  19. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:31 am

  20. JMScott says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:37 am

    Ya gotta love the 4chan’rs and pedes! Once they catch the sent, their pursuit is relentless.
    “Bike Lock guy is on OKCupid as Philosoriot.” I don’t remember where I saw it earlier, prob T_D, there was a post about how the Anti-1A’s are terrified of the ‘pede predictors that are after them. 🙂

    He took the profile offline, but if you search “OKCupid Philosoriot” you’ll he a lot of hits about it.
    . https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=2-66TH-TVuM

  21. Minnie says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:39 am

    As the verbal assaults continue from the loony lefty libs (or Dimms as Dobbs likes to say), I felt I needed a refresher course:

    Socialism: You have two cows. The government takes one and gives it to your neighbor because he doesn’t have a cow.

    Communism: You have two cows. The government takes both and gives you the milk.

    Fascism: You have two cows. The government takes both and sells you the milk.

    Nazism: You have two cows. The government takes both and shoots you.

    Capitalism: You have two cows. You sell one and buy a bull.

    That BAMN crew, the hypocrisy is staggering!

  22. citizen817 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:53 am

  23. JMScott says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:56 am

    Meanwhile, on the other side of the planet, lil kimmy is now threatening to Nuke Australia and China, and it seems like China cut off the fuel supply to NK. Petrol prices doubled in the last day or two.

    “North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesman accusing the Australian foreign minister of “spouting a string of rubbish against the DPRK over its entirely just steps for self-defence”.

    “If Australia persists in following the US moves to isolate and stifle the DPRK and remains a shock brigade of the US master, this will be a suicidal act of coming within the range of the nuclear strike of the strategic force of the DPRK.”

    http://www.news.com.au/world/asia/north-korea-threatens-australia-with-nuclear-strike-over-us-allegiance/news-story/fa28ccb9eaaff6c02f5c12bdc19bc227

    Tuesday evening could get real interesting if Kimmy doesn’t pull his horns back.

    (Please forgive my sometimes tortured posts. It is a bit tricky to post from this cheap tablet)

  24. wheatietoo says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:58 am

    Ben Garrison has a new cartoon…about Milo.
    Heh.

    • nimrodman says:
      April 23, 2017 at 3:27 am

      Fantastic!

      – “Fabulousness” on his shield
      – Gaytriarchy
      – Pearl-Clutchers
      – And all the pink- and purple- and blue-haired demon-heads

  25. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 23, 2017 at 3:16 am

    When I heard that the wretched (and ratchet) Barack Obama was back in the US, back in the US, back in the US of A the hair on the back of my neck stood up. Please remember to say your prayers that Satan and his demons and useful idiots and fellow travelers would be bound. During his first campaign and first few years I often wondered if he was the anti-Christ.

  26. andi lee says:
    April 23, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Standing on faith in God!

  29. redsequin4 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 3:36 am

    What the heck is this?

    Trump OKs DACA Amnesty: ‘This Is a Case of Heart’
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/21/trump-says-daca-illegals-can-rest-easy/

    Like

