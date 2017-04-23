April 23th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #94

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
When are we going to see Trump going after Obama and Hillary on their numerous scandals and National Security breaches?
When he thinks the time is right. Probably once he gets all his cabinet in place and lumps taken out.
I bloody hope so. It absolutely has to happen.
Patience grasshopper 😀
He wants concrete results.
IF you get my drift….
I got your drift …. concretely bigly.
I hope you are all correct. They have to be crushed and put out of business for good. It is the only option.
Heads will roll, examples will be made. I hope and pray. I really believe it will. President Trump seems to understand quite clearly the idea of deterrence being tied to punishments, whether it is breaking a chemical weapons treaty or jumping the border, and I am sure that will extend to spying, leaking, pay for play, etc.
He never shows his hand and for that I am grateful.
All will be revealed in due time
Me too! It’s a characteristic I love about him.
AG Sessions still has not been able to replace all of the attorneys he had let go. I would think once he has it to capacity he will set their sights on the traitors including soros, or so I would hope.
I’d love to see him take down mccain. He has done so much destruction to all of our Nation.
And out of my own pettiness, I’d love to watch his daughter screech while it happens. I would actually force myself to watch Outnumbered just to see her lose it. She might even reach the breaking point and do something to finally get booted.
As soon as Rod Rosenstein gets confirmed—things will move.
Rosenstien is on the calendar for closture on Monday, April 24.
Explosive, x5!!
https://i2.wp.com/narrative-collapse.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/eric-canton-sean-stiles.png?resize=777%2C397
How about this? I am happy and this could be the start of more beautiful things to come!
https://i1.wp.com/www.magapodcast.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/eric.jpg?resize=500%2C375
Yes, yes, and then again yes.
This creature is on the run. 4chan/pol/ has been on his trail for a week. We know his name, we know where he works, they even hacked his Amazon account to show he ordered 14 bike locks. Who needs 14 bike locks?
He deleted his Twitter account. His employer removed his profile. I hope he goes to prison!
Why are all interviews “explosive” ? 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
The word ‘explosive’ has been overused since Olestra was introduced as a fat substitute.
Ha!!
I think the person who posts the videos over at YT using “explosive” in the title does it to drive more people to his/her site – competition over there.
I watched the first “Explosive” video I saw. It wasn’t. Now I just make fun of the idiot label, and if I knew who the idiot labeler was, I’d make fun of him/her/it too.
LOL! SteveInCO, I had the same reaction after I viewed one of his/her videos for the 1st time some weeks ago – kept waiting for the “explosive” revelation. What a letdown. 😄 Otherwise, it was a decent video, no technical glitches.
True that; they’re well done, just terribly, terribly mistitled.
I don’t know what this clown is going to do when an interviewee whips out a video of Hitlary having sex with beheaded children or something like that; something even the media and GOPe and Dems can’t ignore.
LikeLike
Then the videos will include “SUPER EXPLOSIVE” in the title.
LikeLike
Oh my goodness…..there are no words 😱
LikeLike
Rick Perry sounded an awful lot like GWB in this interview, playing the man caused global warming issue down the middle.
LikeLike
I loved this interview, first time I’ve seen either one other than in still shots.
LikeLike
And I was talking about Watters and Dan Scavino, loved that interview about Trumps Twitter power.
LikeLike
Thanks, Pam, now that I’m not watching Fox News much on TV.
LikeLike
An absolute must read!
http://nypost.com/2017/04/22/how-trump-voters-feel-about-his-first-100-days/
Nuggets from the article:
And now? “Nothing has changed,” said Rob Hughes, a registered Democrat and retired businessman from Bulger, Pa., who I met on my cross-country trip, told me last week. “Well, that’s probably not entirely true. I think I like him more now that he is the president.”
Trump’s supporters are unfazed that a new health-care law is not in place (yet), thrilled with the appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, weary of the constant accusations of his ties to Russia, supportive of his strike against Syria for using chemical weapons against its people and dismayed that House Republicans and Democrats are unwilling to compromise. To them, the president remains disruptive, unconventional, defiant and willing to change his mind — appealing attributes to his supporters, but not so to the press.
Why is that? Hughes cites Trump’s unconventional approach to politics, his dismissal of political games and his willingness to compromise to get things done: “I am thrilled he has an open dialogue with China, not just on foreign affairs but on trade issues as well, and I am very pleased about how he responded to the atrocities in Syria.”
“He is doing exactly what we wanted and expected him to do,” said A.J. “Yes, there have been setbacks, but anyone intelligent would understand that was to be expected. He is not a politician, and I had no expectation of him to be anything but non-conventional.”
Although her husband, David, with whom she co-owns a small outdoor-equipment and parts store in Fort Collins, was all in for Trump, Michelle was not. But when it came down to it, “At the very last minute, I pulled the trigger for Trump,” Barnett said. “I just could not abide voting for those corrupt Clintons.”
And her husband, David? “Oh, he just loves him. Loves him. Loves everything he does,” she said.
Much has changed since their initial reluctance last October, “I am 100 percent pleased with his performance so far,” he said.
“Yes he has made some mistakes, but they are so minor that they are insignificant,” he said. “The president has us heading in the right direction. I had my hesitations about him, but they quickly disappeared once he took office.”
Fle, love your posts, I look forward to them. 😀
Yes, and the analysis of Florida patterns/absentee ballots/registered voters. I was a nervous wreck and all the polls showed the Hag winning, but flepore kept pointing back to the data. Thank you a million times.
Almost everyone’s prior beliefs about Trump have been reconfirmed by whatever media they consume. The left still thinks he’s a slavering fascistic buffoon, because that is STILL all they hear. The Trump Train people are sticking with him, because they’re seeing his side of the story.
Occasionally the Trump Train info leaks into someone’s head and they switch sides. And I know some who voted for him reluctantly but liked what he’s done since winning the election; one co-worker has stated he would now vote *for* Trump as opposed to against Hitlary.
Re “Explosive”
I learned a new term today, “Majoritarian Dictatorship”. Is this a real thing? It sounds Orwellian to me. David Brooks used it to describe Erdogan in Turkey and, of course, he tied it to Trump. So now Trump is a “Majoritarian Dictator”.
Heh.
David Brooks is an irrelevant pissant.
LikeLiked by 5 people
David Brooks is a prime example of pinctum cerebellum. The only oxymoron is someone named David Brooks and sanity.
“Majoritarian Dictatorship” – pfffffffttttt
Dems and Leftys will be the first to scream at you that Trump did NOT win a majority of popular votes cast.
They can’t have it both ways.
They can’t whine incessantly that Trump didn’t capture a majority of votes then turn around and trumpet some sinister “Majoritarian-something-or-other-that-sounds-real-bad-be-afraid-be-very-afraid”.
Bzzzzzzt – no sale.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/04/trump_derangement_syndrome_sends_nyts_david_brooks_off_the_deep_end.html
… although one needn’t read an article, Trumpstumper above captured all one needs to know in just several short words
Yup, that’s where I saw it. The popular vote issue came to mind immediately.
LOL. When I saw the term, I immediately thought “Democrats”. duh.
Plus, don’t Dems claim that they’re the ones who got the Majority (Popular Vote) in the Election?
I don’t remember another VP meeting with so many heads of state in such a short period of time. Is it me or is this really unusual? It makes me think there is more going on than just the usual diplomacy.
As implied by others the administration is using hand couriers for messages.
There may be more than diplomacy being conducted but, the international arena affords many opportunities for the President to move at his preferred pace as contrasted with the calculated chaos of congress continually putting a sea anchor on him.
The President has utilized Vice President Pence as a high profile representative of the administration from the start. It is unusual for a President to allow himself the utility of being surrounded by so many strong personalities. The concern is for anything from being upstaged to how will they be reigned in if they “go off the reservation.”
PDJT will never have to worry about being upstaged and the benefits that he gains from surrounding himself with strong personalities is that as a CEO he gains the best quality of information and perspective from these people. The danger of these people going rogue is tempered by the knowledge that PDJT is more than willing to replace them or work around them if need be.
I can’t imagine this dynamic working as well in an entirely political context as with a results driven and creative builder like PDJT.
The picture of the Pence’s with the children is awesome. Love the little guy on the left of Karen Pence, so cute.
He’s spot on in that last tweet.
Desperately poor people can’t afford to give an airborne copulation about some endangered critter or what the crud in the atmosphere MIGHT do to their lungs 20 years from now.
“Airborne Copulation”…. That is the best thing I have seen!!! Kudos. Sir!
He wasted a word in there. All of his rallies are BIG. (And why didn’t he say “yuge”?)
Guys, you’ve *got* to watch this video.
It’s a local San Francisco TV station (KTVU) interviewing Yvette Falarca, head of BAMN, after those massively destructive riots in Berkeley a couple months ago.
The ones where businesses were bashed up, fires set, etc.
Falarca DEFENDS all that on local TV! Great job by interviewer! After listening to this, I’m beginning to see why some Libs are turning against Antifa and it’s ilk. And also more mystified by the Berkeley Mayors public support of them.
The 4chan guys have done a great job identifying the individuals and organizational structure of ANTIFA. It won’t last long.
Wow, I’m surprised that crazy little racist psycho didn’t just go ahead and attack the white lady that was interviewing her.
She is enjoying the power that comes with being the leader of a violent gang operating in a city where they are protected by the mayor, who is a member of her violent gang. She will get her comeuppance soon enough.
So glad that interviewer actually allowed her to complete all of her “thoughts” and answers.
Really allowed viewers to understand what a thoroughly abhorrent person she is. And how dangerous she is. She’s PROUD of how dangerous they are and wants ’em to be more dangerous, more feared! And says so on local TV!
LikeLike
That bike lock attack could have easily killed the victim. People die from lesser blows to the head than that. It’s definitely assault with a deadly weapon and maybe worse.
LikeLike
LikeLike
So this woman is a textbook fascist!
She is vowing to “shut down” any speech she doesn’t agree with
…By Any Means Necessary.
Which means violence.
How can she sit there with a straight face and spew all these Lies and outright hatred against anyone who doesn’t agree with her?
Rhetorical question.
I know how.
She’s on a mission.
Yes. The Left are Fascists.
Kind of bugs me when people call them “communists”. I mean, I know there are similarities but really, they are textbook Fascists.
Which is why they always call the Right “fascist”. They love projection.
Oh they’re communists too.
Communism survives by the forcible suppression of any opposition.
The two go hand in hand.
One can never use a constitutional right, to violate another citizens constitutional right.
Find out just what the people will submit to and you have found out the exact amount of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them; and these will continue until they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.
— Frederick Douglass, civil rights activist, Aug. 4, 1857
Any power that can be abused will be abused.
— Tyranny Law #1
Abuse always expands to fill the limits of resistance to it.
— Tyranny Law #2
If people don’t resist the abuses of others, they will have no one to resist the abuses of themselves, and tyranny will prevail.
— Tyranny Law #3
http://www.constitution.org/cs_abuse.htm
She’s not dangerous. She’s stupid. And she’s very small. Violence doesn’t favor the small. She’s making a big mistake. She is a delusional person.
May she wants to provoke people to punch her….so that she can play the victim?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This has been suggested regarding the Dr. who was forcibly taken from the United flight to Louisville, in his case with a lawsuit as the final goal. There has already been a copycat and guaranteed there will be more.
We really shouldn’t post things like this, Jedi9.
It could be declared a “death threat”.
Seems someone preserved Mussolini’s genes and this idiot’s momma got hold of a sample !
She’s a nasty piece of work. Look how she starts pushing and shoving this guy and then her thug army follow thru and beat him up before the cops step in. She’s disgusting and should have been charged with assault.
I remember this.
Ack! She’s horrible…punching that poor guy, saying “Get the f–k off our street!”
It’s not ‘her’ street.
She’s truly despicable but getting away with violent behavior. Assault is not protected under #1A yet there she is kicking and hitting that guy. I wouldn’t want her anywhere near my child, it’s insane she teaches middle school.
She’s a nasty piece of work who is a public middle school teacher in California. Can you imagine your children being educated by this trash? California is a lost cause. I feel bad for all of the decent folk who still happen to live there and haven’t found a way to escape. My apologies to the good California people who are still fighting or who are just stuck there.
And she’s getting away with this behavior. Why wasn’t she charged with assault for kicking and pushing that guy? Tucker had her on his show several weeks ago and I seriously got chills just listening to her, she’s so full of hate. I can’t understand how she’s allowed to teach impressionable children. It’s insane and you’re right, California is lost but it was lost a long time ago. Thanks Ted Kennedy!
She is at the height of her glory and even more emboldened with the media attention. She sees the attention as; “I am being rewarded”. Until there is punishment greater than in her mind reward, she can’t wait for the next demonstration. She is a violent anti-American and that in itself makes her a danger to society.
Nice to see the ladies without the obligatory headscarves.
Most winnable presidential election in modern American history????? Oh please! She didn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of beating Donald Trump.
Well…she had the entire LameStreamMedia campaigning for her.
And covering up her crimes.
Plus millions of fraudulent votes.
She also had all the power of Hollywood & the Entertainment Industry, blasting lies against her opponent.
And propping her up to look good.
So despite all that help, from all quarters…she lost.
April 23, 2017, and Hillary Clinton is still not the president.
AND she had Wall Street, academia, the donor class, Silicon Valley, most of the Judicial Branch and the Trial Lawyers Association and their assorted lawfare tactics all on her side and actively campaigning for her. I marvel on a daily basis that President Trump won, and then I have to acknowledge once again that this was an act of Divine Intervention. I can’t explain it any other way.
And she had the kiss of death… the Obamas in her corner. The Republicans have gained more control after Obama was elected since they started keeping score of such statistics.
Yep. 16 years.
I tell my liberal friends I can’t be responding to all their handwringing about PresTrump, else “that’s all I’d be doing for the next 16 or 32 years or however long conservatives stay in power.”
Giving no inkling at all that it could possibly be as little as 4.
‘Splodey heads, try it.
Curious wording…”assume the responsibilities”.
It doesn’t say “win election after Pres Trump”.
It’s like there is this unspoken implication that something will happen to PDJT.
They’re just assuming Pence will win and then he will assume the responsibilities of the presidency that PT left him to carry forward. Cause the democrats are cooked. 😀
I take it to mean the 40% of dems would prefer Trump dead and Pence as POTUS. Does not mean they would vote for him. Give it time, though. People will feel comfortable with Pence.
Carson: HUD-Funded Projects Will Grow Jobs For Low-Income Americans
“… something that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.”
Carson said using a rule that has been ignored for much of the past 50 years is part of his different approach to running the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Excerpts:
“It’s not how many people we can get into public housing,” Carson said during an interview with Newsmax TV. “It’s how many people we can get out of it.”
“We’re going to put much more emphasis on Section 3, which requires HUD builders to use low-income residents as employees during the construction of these various developments and in the redevelopment of places,” Carson said on The Joe Pags Show, referring to a law created in 1968.
“It’s largely ignored right now. We’re going to change that by emphasizing it in a different way and incentivizing people to use it,” Carson said.
http://www.westernjournalism.com/carson-hud-funded-projects-will-grow-jobs-low-income-americans/
This could be a good way to start training a new workforce of builders when illegals start getting out of the building jobs.
Yep.
I’ve often said that we pay one underclass to sit around and blow blunts all day while importing a second underclass to do the work the first underclass either won’t do or isn’t compelled to do.
Time to rectify that, thank you very much.
This is a great idea. Give the poor locals a better life and let the illegals go home and build up their own home country. Then we don’t have to support the ones smoking the blounts or the ones working under the table and collecting welfare/food stamps and getting taxpayer funded health care.
It’s a safe bet this has been vetted by the President in accordance with his campaign position regarding creating good jobs for overlooked inner city inhabitants.
Dr. Carson is showing his smart ! We can’t fill “shovel ready jobs” until and unless we have workers knowing how to use the shovel ! Start applicants on demo of existing structures ( a task with known high satisfaction ratings ) in order to educate them in tasks and skills to progress to construction trades skills.
The Apprentices
I think this was another EPIC Cabinet choice by President Trump. But then, I always really liked Dr. Carson from the jump.
Ewww….CBS.
I hope they are cleaning out all the illegal encampments of illegals, that have been taking up residence in our parks.
This has been a festering problem for years.
Families of citizens are treated like they are ‘intruders’…and are intimidated, so they’ve been staying away from some parks.
Hopefully Sec Zinke is quietly cleaning up this problem.
Critics of Trump’s first 100-days reminds me of a guy who wins the 100-yard dash in record time.
Instead of the media focusing on the fact he won the 100-yard dash in record time. The media focuses on the 100-yard dash record-breaker having the slowest time at the 50-yard mark. Lol
Excellant analogy 🙂
Congress needs to get off their arses, do their jobs and STOP the obstruction.
Samidare and Ashigara join US Armada
Japan’s navy, which is mostly a destroyer fleet, is the second largest in Asia after China’s.
The two Japanese warships, the Samidare and Ashigara, left western Japan on Friday to join the Carl Vinson and will “practice a variety of tactics” with the U.S. strike group, the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force said in a statement.
http://www.military-today.com/navy/atago_class.htm
Ya gotta love the 4chan’rs and pedes! Once they catch the sent, their pursuit is relentless.
“Bike Lock guy is on OKCupid as Philosoriot.” I don’t remember where I saw it earlier, prob T_D, there was a post about how the Anti-1A’s are terrified of the ‘pede predictors that are after them. 🙂
He took the profile offline, but if you search “OKCupid Philosoriot” you’ll he a lot of hits about it.
. https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=2-66TH-TVuM
As the verbal assaults continue from the loony lefty libs (or Dimms as Dobbs likes to say), I felt I needed a refresher course:
Socialism: You have two cows. The government takes one and gives it to your neighbor because he doesn’t have a cow.
Communism: You have two cows. The government takes both and gives you the milk.
Fascism: You have two cows. The government takes both and sells you the milk.
Nazism: You have two cows. The government takes both and shoots you.
Capitalism: You have two cows. You sell one and buy a bull.
That BAMN crew, the hypocrisy is staggering!
Meanwhile, on the other side of the planet, lil kimmy is now threatening to Nuke Australia and China, and it seems like China cut off the fuel supply to NK. Petrol prices doubled in the last day or two.
“North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesman accusing the Australian foreign minister of “spouting a string of rubbish against the DPRK over its entirely just steps for self-defence”.
“If Australia persists in following the US moves to isolate and stifle the DPRK and remains a shock brigade of the US master, this will be a suicidal act of coming within the range of the nuclear strike of the strategic force of the DPRK.”
http://www.news.com.au/world/asia/north-korea-threatens-australia-with-nuclear-strike-over-us-allegiance/news-story/fa28ccb9eaaff6c02f5c12bdc19bc227
Tuesday evening could get real interesting if Kimmy doesn’t pull his horns back.
(Please forgive my sometimes tortured posts. It is a bit tricky to post from this cheap tablet)
That lil prick has the whole world, including three+ super-powers breathing on his neck, and he is determined to play macho-midget. This is not going to end well for lil kimmy.
There is too much at this link for me to try to crosspost. It is worth a read.
https://kcnawatch.co/newstream/1492871508-160737927/u-s-muscle-flexing-can-never-browbeat-dprk-foreign-ministry-spokesman/
“As the DPRK had access to a powerful nuclear deterrent to protect itself from the U.S. nuclear threat, the DPRK will react to a total war with an all-out war, a nuclear war with nuclear strikes of its own style and surely win a victory in the death-defying struggle against the U.S. imperialists.”
OhNo! I just realized, lil Kimmy must have the GodMode code, and we are all doomed after he enters it!
“The USS Carl Vinson will arrive in the Sea of Japan in days, American Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday”
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/04/north-korea-mad-170422145639890.html
Ben Garrison has a new cartoon…about Milo.
Heh.
Fantastic!
– “Fabulousness” on his shield
– Gaytriarchy
– Pearl-Clutchers
– And all the pink- and purple- and blue-haired demon-heads
When I heard that the wretched (and ratchet) Barack Obama was back in the US, back in the US, back in the US of A the hair on the back of my neck stood up. Please remember to say your prayers that Satan and his demons and useful idiots and fellow travelers would be bound. During his first campaign and first few years I often wondered if he was the anti-Christ.
He’s not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
What the heck is this?
Trump OKs DACA Amnesty: ‘This Is a Case of Heart’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/21/trump-says-daca-illegals-can-rest-easy/
https://twitter.com/nia4_trump/status/855898931057872896
https://twitter.com/frenchfortrump/status/855920601755787264
