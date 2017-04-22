New Heights in Trump Derangement Syndrome – MNSBC Blames President Trump for Venezuela Protests…

The basic media opposition to President Donald Trump is so severe that most of their representative silliness is now ignored. However, every once in a while, they goofiest of them find a way to push the scope of their Trump Derangement Syndrome to such a ridiculous level that it becomes noteworthy simply to ridicule the ridiculousness of it all.
Such an example surface from MSNBC and Rachel Maddow who twisted herself into a pretzel to find a way to blame President Trump for the protests in Venezuela.
At the 01:13 moment of this video, for ten seconds, it is possible to look through the stargate into bizzarro world. [Prompted, just hit play]
…”there have been weeks, and weeks, and weeks of rioting and violent protests. And now today Venezuelans are enraged anew – by this brand new FEC filing from the White House“..
Yes, somehow, twisted though it may be, Baghdad Maddow is claiming the people on the street in Venezuela are protesting because the owner of Citgo donated to the Trump inauguration fund. Folks, you just can’t make up this level of moonbattery.
Shame on the media!!!!!
These journølists are are sick in the head. The problem with Venezuela is socialism at its end result.
Who remembers after the Trump “tape” was released and that weekend was the big debate.
And Maddow looked at the Camera and said…By Monday Morning Donald Trump WILL be out of the race. Then she went on to who could take his position with just 4 weeks until voting.
Now that was Funny
I make it a point never to watch the msm, but, do we think that people who regularly do watch these shows even believe this?
I haven’t owned a television for going on 25 years…don’t miss it one bit.
Really sad. Though, if that’s what it takes to get the spotlight on these people, OK.
For what it’s worth, I just interviewed a woman on Thursday who left Venezuela a couple of months ago and is now in Canada. Here is her personal account at how dire the situation is there:
Congratulations on your new show, Cari! DH was just telling me this morning that he caught it and that it was quite good. He listens to Bill Mitchell almost every day and has enjoyed your participation on Your Voice Radio. This bubbling up of New Media is very encouraging. It’s time for the legacy media to die a well deserved death. We hope your splitting off from Mitchell was more amicable than Cernovich’s.
Maddow and the rest of the media and globalist hate President Trump with such a passion that they lose their very sanity.
And their sycophant followers eat it up and have the same hatred.
When the bible said that God would send them delusions because of their hardheartedness, it wasn’t kidding.
I would pity Madcow but it is trumped by my high level of disdain.
Pity ain’t pretty and there is no rationalizing her motives.
Hey Rach, Mr. Trump is OUR President and Venezuelans are starving to death due to the ineptitude of their own government – get over yourself.
I’m so glad I gave up watching the msm 5 years ago!
This should qualify as misinformation. They are abusing their power.
OK, Rachel madcow, what us it “Venezuela is a rich country” or “people in Venezuela are starving”?
Why not mention that all the problems began when V went from a capitalist system to a centralized, state controlled socialist system, eh! Ah yes, it wouldn’t fit your pathetic narrative, silly me.
You msm scum are trying to create talking points and shape public (sheeple) opinion, instead of reporting facts.
Shame on you, you POS!
This was Maddow then:
This is her now:
And no brain to read a one page column like this:
http://theweek.com/articles/693411/venezuelas-socialist-hell
Sorry Gil! You’re insulting the coffee with your comparison 🙂
The only thing coming to my mind right now are invectives of all kinds and four-letter words of an EXTREMELY unsavory nature. The world would be a MUCH better place if Rachel Mancow would just drop dead.
Ok Rach, by contrast, you Globalists are trying to do the same thing to the West (America and Europe). White men and especially Christians are labeled horrible things like White Supremacists, misogynists, racists, bigots and homophobes. Germany is leading the way with taking in the worst culture in the world and demanding their own people take a back seat to the abuse. Had Hillary or Jeb! had been elected we would be experiencing the same thing here, now.
You will only hear the liars on the MSM whine about oppression when they can somehow pin it on Trump and his supporters.
I pray for my job and my family’s well being that I never ever bump into this creature in the streets of Manhattan. I may have to consider Manhattan a no fly zone. This moron needs to be taken to the back of the woodshed and never allowed back out.
