April 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #93

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Go Trump
Go Le Pen
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Another doctor in MI. charged with FGM. Second one this week. FBI’s on this:
http://www.wxyz.com/news/detroit-doctor-wife-charged-in-connection-to-female-genital-mutilation
LikeLiked by 5 people
Doctor and wife and they said the scope is even bigger. I knew it would be. No American doctors yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Horrible! Sorry I couldn’t ‘Like’ your post, Sunnydaze.
LikeLike
But thank you for sharing the information!
I just went to see ‘The Promise’ tonight, and the story of Armenian genocide by Turkey has not been spoken about. Neither have other atrocities by Islam. Both need to be plastered on billboards, until thick skulls are pierced.
LikeLiked by 4 people
i can’t believe i’m about to type this, but….the kardashians, who are armenian, actually attempted to bring this to the public’s attention several years ago….and landed in a chitload of diplomatic trouble for it, bc turkey is our ally and they REFUSE to acknowledge this holocaust. otoh, considering erdogan’s actions since last summer, i seriously think that turkey needs to be dismissed from nato. i don’t think erdogan is very far off from doing something heinous or starting a kerfluffle with far-reaching implications, many of which are contrary to our culture and belief system….and we are obligated to go to the defense of our nato allies. that might present a bit of a sticky wicket.
LikeLike
They should be hanged by their genitals
LikeLike
Just came from get together and it seems too many people follow fake MSM. They are aware of all the MSM talking points but have no idea what President Trump has achieved in 100 days. It’s very difficult to educate stupid people and fake MSM
LikeLiked by 8 people
You can’t educate the willfully ignorant.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You cannot educate people who don’t have the ability to learn,……..nor the ones who refuse to.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Folks I have shared this earlier but I feel it needs to be repeated because our President will not give in to the Uniparty and those that have paid them and expect to be compensated. The CoC lost three of their holy grails; TPP, Common Core and amnesty with the victory of our President. This idea that they can’t lose other items such as Obamacare, the wall, reducing the budget rather than continuing baseline spending that consistently grows the budget and our deficit each year and the B.A.T is not a guarantee for them. They have already lost none negotiable items referenced above.
Our LION has them all by the balls on this one! He is not obligated one bit to make that multi billion dollar payment for Obozocare. He has the court on his side and can say that he is going to adhere to the court’s decision. I could care less if they shut the government down for days, weeks and months if necessary. The Uniparty is completely screwed on this one. He has the Democrats and Republicans by the balls. I love Mick and the use of the words that elections have consequences.
Democrats have 23 Senator seats up for reelection in 2018. 8 of the Democrats that are running in states our President won have approval ratings below 50%. States like Missouri (+18.7), Indiana (+19.3), Ohio (+8.1), South Dakota (+29.8), West Virginia (+42.1), Montana (+20.6), Michigan (+0.2), Florida (+1.2), Pennsylvania (+0.7) and Wisconsin (+0.8) all went for our President (margin of victory). This is war and I am so damn happy our Lion is leading the charge.
That money will be there for the wall and Mick and our President have the ultimate Trump card with the Obozo payment. The Uniparty knows that as soon as the first shovel goes into the ground, their dreams of an open border down south is gone. That wall once built will never come down. It will be OUR Great Wall (like China’s Great Wall). I absolutely love it and I love that our Republican bastards are dead on this and I love that Chuck the Duck is calling them out. The Uniparty is starting to eat their own. I Love It and I will never get tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 14 people
This is on BB right now. Its new and im not ok with daca.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/21/trump-says-daca-illegals-can-rest-easy/
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s inexcusable and a slap in the face to Trump’s voters and the Forgotten Man. We only 20 trillion in debt with 95 million out of the labor force. America First means America First. And Trump is bound to honoring his campaign promises just like everyone else. He even recommended we hold him accountable. Which we must.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My post below also applies to you as well! You will never be successful in separating Trump’s voters from him with your BS! We understand the long game and the games that have to be played. It is called leverage or the art of the deal. Float this garbage out their to get them to think funding the wall will give amnesty in return!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It seems to me that I remember TRUMP saying, during the campaign, that Step 1 is The Wall…Then things change somewhat.
Can’t get a handle on what is going on inside until influx is stopped.
BUT, it was either said or implied that THEN the whole DACA thing would be dealt with…
Doesn’t seem like this is a call for the dreamers to be “easy”…????
Were these actually TRUMP’s words?
LikeLike
Take your garbage elsewhere! Read this article SD wrote and you may finally understand our President and the games he plays!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/24/no-president-trump-does-not-need-to-take-immediate-action-on-daca-heres-why/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read the article and respectfully completely disagree. The MSM already paints Trump as someone who will deport everyone. So you might as well at minimum live up to your campaign promises and stop new DACA entrants. Now would be a great time to energize the Conservative base as well. We can’t be defeatists. There never will be a perfect time. Do it now
LikeLike
You didn’t read it or my comments about how he is using it as leverage. At this point, I have nothing else to say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did read that article. I just read this new one on BB. I read lots of different things and wanted to discuss. Getting told to leave and that Im bringing in garbage, when I wanted to talk, essentially keeps those people who never post and just read from ever asking questions.
LikeLike
Exactly. It’s not fair to stifle warranted criticism or opposing viewpoints. People are concerned about the country. It’s not constructive to eliminate free thought and exists solely as an echo chamber. Liberals are good at that. The good news is we are critical thinkers. It does take courage to differentiate on this forum at times or you will be labeled a troll. We aren’t trolls. Just Forgotten Men and Women… Many in Blue Collar America… Hoping Trump keeps his campaign promises. And a major one of them was ending DACA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe he’s trying to give illegals a “heads up” about getting their tentacles extracted from American society. Be “easy” that we’re not coming after you this month…but in a couple of months, you can begin to be “uneasy.”
Screw the matters of the “heart.” Americans are suffering just as much today as they were during the Obama years and since November.
How about a “heart for Americans?”
LikeLike
Gil, I believe that all flepore is trying to say is, breathe. Rome wasn’t built in a day. There are a THOUSAND things President Trump needs to do, to right the ship of State. Every single one has legions of people who think that their pet grievance is THE most important thing, and if it doesn’t get dealt with NOW, the president is a scumbag/liar/flipflopper/democrat/trojan horse and all around disapointment. Let’s give him space to do what he says he will do. Have some faith.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gil I owe you an apology since I have read your other posts and are not a troll!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. I have a preschooler and i cant read everything, and do research because my son is my priority. I ask and post. Sometimes its ignorance because of my lack of time. I would rather ask than wonder.
LikeLike
Why don’t you go and discuss it on BB with the other Cruzbots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD you gave me such hope with the blog you wrote on February 24, 2017. The words that were written in it are my guiding light that I use to navigate the ups and downs of this amazing roller coaster ride. God has delivered us from evil by allowing Donald J. Trump to be our 45th President.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/24/to-remove-obamacare-we-must-first-remove-the-uniparty-big-club/
From the blog:
Tom Donohue (U.S. CoC) already lost hundreds of millions when his construct (his team actually did the writing) of TPP was lost due to Donald Trump. Donohue’s TPP loss followed the loss of Comprehensive Immigration Reform (2014 Dave Brat), and his loss of Common Core Education standards, again with Donald Trump.
Donohue spent hundreds of millions on Gang of Eight, Common Core, TPP and ObamaCare.
Donohue paid off AFL-CIO’s Richard Trumka to get him to stop being public about his opposition of TPP. The quid-pro-quo was transparently most evident when Trumka endorsed candidate Hillary Clinton who was supporting Donohue’s TPP.
Having lost TPP, Go8 and Common Core, there is no way Tom Donohue is going to accept losing his biggest investment to date, ObamaCare.
The issue for Mr. Donohue is that our Lion controls the funding and the final death blow to Obozocare. No wall funding and that death will come a lot sooner than they could have hoped for. The remaining insurance companies will leave immediately meaning that all you have left I say a card but no one to see since their won’t be any insurance companies left. Sean Spicer reiterated that point over and over in his press conferences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just love your pep talks. I love my president. God is guiding President Trump. If God is for us who can be against us? MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said justfactsplz!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
The jumping pug is my second favorite…but cute! Is that Frank from Men in Black?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
This needs to be studied as I believe much of the left and antifa and soros etc are very connected.
PLEASE WATCH
It shows Bamn, a group that is likely responsible for antifa
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry about the profanity in the title
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thankyou, searkeb!!
What a great vid. BAMN is the group that Mayor of Berkeley is linked to, according to his FB page.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was just reading about that guy……
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/berkeley-mayor-jesse-arreguin-member-violent-left-wing-antifa-group/
LikeLike
Good video.
And great work in ID-ing those professional agitator-thugs.
It would be nice to know who is funding these people.
Soros perhaps…but there could be others.
Maybe it’s just me, but I suspect that there is a connection to the people that were exposed in O’Keefe’s Veritas videos.
Bob Creamer was one of them.
He was the guy who had been a regular visitor to the Obama WH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So happy Milo’s coming back. To Berkeley! For an event called “Milo’s Free Speech Week” ! Here’s the GWP article:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/357660/
And Milo’s FB post explaining the event:
LikeLiked by 5 people
“CINCO DE MILO” <—– Hah!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That “professor” that hit the guy with the bike lock teaches at a community college less than 3 miles from my house (Diablo Valley College). My son takes computer classes there. Maybe I should sign up for some philosophy or critical thinking classes next year. Perhaps we could discuss “critical bike lock theory”. I’d also like to find out where this coward lives and go have a free speech rally on his front lawn.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I bet he crapped his liberal pants when he was outed and charged. Hopefully convicted. You know our schools tho. Probably wont get fired.
Whats your son say? Any talk on campus?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t know he got charged. That’s great news. I haven’t had a chance to talk to my son about it yet, but he’s probably not even aware. He’s been busy working full time besides taking his classes. He’s a big Trump supporter and he keeps to himself for the most part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He has to keep to himself! Youre in the belly of the beast. I haven’t found details of any arrest but likely happening.
http://narrative-collapse.com/2017/04/20/victim-to-press-charges-against-ethics-professor-accused-of-bashing-conservatives-with-u-lock/
LikeLike
He’s a real “Gentle Giant” at 6’5″ 265 lbs. I don’t think he’s ever swung a fist in anger in his life, so I don’t want him running up against somebody with a little man complex that just wants to take down a big guy. I remind him constantly not to talk politics at school or work. Oh, he works in SF, the absolute belly of the beast.
LikeLike
That is a big kid!!! He wouldnt need to do anything. Hopefully he can deal with all of it through school. Mine is supposed to be 6.2 at 18!
LikeLike
Didn’t know that either, but it’s good to hear
LikeLike
I found a tweet that said hes been arrested but that like saying my uncles brothers 3rd cousins roommate told me yesterday it happened. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully he won’t be teaching anywhere ever again.
His address is all over the internet now tho. There were posts on it last night? Open Thread? Even pictures of the house.
And yeah, I thought it would be cool if people could go have a Free Speech Rally over there.
It’s a nice house, nice ‘hood, big front yard looks like.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I didn’t see that. I wonder where it is. I looked to see if he owned any property and nothing came up. I’ll have to find that address. I’d definitely be up to having a peaceful free speech rally on his front lawn.
LikeLike
Boy, it was in several places. I think it may have even been on the Youtubes that exposed him (in the comments).
I don’t remember who originally figured it out, but I’m gonna guess reddit or 4chan?
It sure wasn’t me. LOL.
If it wasn’t in the Open Thread, maybe in the one about corrupt cops in Berkeley?
Help Joe out here people. I’m at a loss.
LikeLike
Haven’t found the address yet, but here’s his class schedule:
Eric Clanton’s class schedule at DVC in Pleasant Hill, CA:
M T W Th 8:15AM – 10:20AM / Room H107
M T W Th 10:30AM – 12:35PM / Room H108
Apparently, the Reddit people hacked into his Amazon account and saw that he ordered 14 bike locks. They are doing the work the BPD won’t do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bet it was Reddit that originally had the address.
If not, you can go to his class and ask him.(!) Tho he should have been fired or at least suspended by now.
He may be living with his parents (for real).
LikeLike
Bpd needs warrants and chain of evidence, etc. 4chan and those others dont work inside the law because its so convoluted by lawyers and politicians.
LikeLike
I’m pissd Trump has broken a major campaign promise to end DACA. Everyday we welcome in new DACA gangbangers. I have no idea why Trump doesn’t just stop the bleeding and end new DACA entrants. This is inexcusable. What ever happened to listening to the voice of the Forgotten Man. Very disappointed
LikeLike
He never promised to end DACA. Said he’d look into it.
You think everything’s gonna happen at once?
LikeLiked by 4 people
He promised. Several times
Here is proof
LikeLike
psssst……Dude, there’s someone looking for you!
http://www.bringbackAlf.com
LikeLike
Take your garbage elsewhere! Read this article SD wrote and you may finally understand our President and the games he plays!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/24/no-president-trump-does-not-need-to-take-immediate-action-on-daca-heres-why/
You will never be successful in separating Trump’s voters from him with your BS! We understand the long game and the games that have to be played. It is called leverage or the art of the deal. Float this garbage out their to get them to think funding the wall will give amnesty in return!
Treepers don’t waste your time this evening with this troll!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly, don’t feed this repeat troll. Persistent little booger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok already . Your missed about something. Good for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve decided long ago to adopt a wait and see attitude when it comes to Trump. No sense in getting worked up over an issue that clearly is going to take time and wisdom to resolve under his America First goals. Patience my friend.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump is an expert for using “Patience” to his advantage. Notice how often he lets out rope and over time they twist and turn in the wind.
Even a fawn knows to lay still and tight. Notice how so many seem to pop-up seemingly unprovoked now and then. So many Trumps enemies seem to hasten their plight. Take a good look at the politicians, Bureaucrats and media carcuses strewn about so far.
LikeLike
New avatar suggestion for Alf:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry guys, I’m feeding this one. Can’t resist:
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2014/11/05/sick-of-politics-more-than-100-illinois-public-officials-fled-their-positions-rather-than-face-these-watchdogs/#12bfd26e179a
There are things citizen can do locally with their government. It is dated but the principle is there.
excerpts:
Two regular guys from Southern Illinois, Kirk Allen and John Kraft, became folk heroes after lawfully “citizen arresting” their park district board. Now, their fight against corruption threatens to shake the political establishment.
During the summer, the Watchdogs used a little known provision of law to “citizen arrest” an entire unit of government. The story was featured on Chicago broadcast news and garnered the front page in most downstate daily newspapers.
Yet, in just 22 months their exposure has caused more than 100 public and elected officials to flee or resign their positions. They also beat IL Assistant Attorney General Emma Steimel pro se (they represented themselves) to open the books on state emails.
Despite the institutional forces arrayed against them, the Watchdogs have exposed 33 Edgar County based public officials who eventually resigned or no longer serve in their posts- including the county board chairman, multi-township property tax assessor, airport manager (and entire airport board), the Shiloh superintendent – revealing a conviction in Cook County for misdemeanor sexual battery, the Redmond mayor – who moved out of town and thought he could still serve as mayor, the Kansas fire department attorney, and many others.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I live in Southern Illinois…never heard of them.
Counties mentioned are NOT in southern Illinois. Must of meant south of crook county.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not super important but the WSJ’s most virulent Trump critic, Bret Stephens, was let go. I’m sure some of you have seen him on tv.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do we know what happened? Or are they spinning this because he accepted another position…never could stand him. HufPo?
LikeLike
I don’t know WSB. I read that he did not get along at all with his boss Paul Gigot. They weren’t speaking to one another.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gigot is softer on the side of Stephens, normally. Unless Gigot has turned a new leaf.
I watch the WSJ show on Fox and have seen a more favorable view from the business contributors on that show for Trump.
Maybe the Murdoch brothers have made a deal with Bret!
LikeLike
I have a solution to permanently resolve any and all controversy surrounding mascot names for college sports teams. Simply rename them all “Snowflakes”. The San Diego State Snowflakes could face off against the Stanford Snowflakes and the California Snowflakes could play USC Snowflakes. Sure, it might get confusing but at least it would be accurate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂😂 Love it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant, Joe!
LikeLike
This has such iterations of Julia and Pajama Boy:
LikeLiked by 2 people
All customizable in school colors. I am sure everyone will be able to recognize their own.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect! That’s the new Cal mascot right there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Done! Next? How about portable Safe Zones. Pink Port-A-Potties:
LikeLiked by 1 person
First time in my life that I just ‘liked’ my own post.
There! You leftwing, PC, Marxist snowflakes!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
If France doesn’t vote Le Pen, I no longer care what happens to France.
I’ve been to some pretty crapped out US cities, even lived in one for a while. But never ever anything like this. Paris today. God, even the biggest sh*tholes in far flung areas of China back in the 80’s were not this bad:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why so many mattresses and furniture. Lice? Crabs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They let in more than they actually had room to accommodate. Sweden did the same.
People end up living on the street. Idiots. These govs. are full of corrupt idiots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well put-you can’t want something for someone else more than they want it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The George Soros funded Media Matters controlled by the goon David Brock got to Twitter in a matter of minutes to suspend my Twitter account. The leftist assault on freedom of speech is reaching a tipping point.
Here is my offending tweet on @realDonaldTrump:
Here is Twitter limiting my account for 12 hours for “potentially abusive behavior”:
Meanwhile, Twitter is OK with pedos and ISIS. Insanity, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And twitter is okay with all the actually abusive behavior from the Trump-haters.
That stuff goes on non-stop, unabated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about gab?
LikeLike
From what I’ve seen, Gab doesn’t curtail free speech…at all.
Haven’t been there a lot yet, but so far I haven’t seen much Trump bashing at Gab.
LikeLiked by 1 person
wheatietoo, you are so right! They allow photoshopped pics of V Putin anally raping Our President Trump and tweets calling for his assassination! Meanwhile, my tweet to mute these despicable people is “abusive.” This is leftist (MSM) insanity!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
See, this is why I like to occasionally watch Maddow. She’s soooo off the wall that it’s actually a funny show!
Political Comedy Gold!
LikeLike
I will not feed the troll, I will not feed the troll. I will instead count to ten. There, all better.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guess the volleyball tournament is over.
“North Korea’s Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site: Back to Work We Go”
http://38north.org/2017/04/punggye042117/
LikeLike
This article is well thought out:
“How to Hack and Not Hack a Missile”
http://38north.org/2017/04/jschilling042117/
LikeLike
LikeLike