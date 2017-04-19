Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 19th (video)

Posted on April 19, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the Press Briefing for April 19th 2017:

  1. snaggletooths says:
    April 19, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Sean has a good sense of humor liked it when he was interrupted By the Patriot player. Rob Gronkowski .

  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 19, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    America’s Pathetic Press.
    What a charade.

  3. MIKE says:
    April 19, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    “Roughing the Presser!” – “that penalty has been declined!”

  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 19, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Press Secretary Spicer: Let’s create some PRESS ACCOUNTABILITY

    Post each day’s Press Questions on the White House website:
    – Question
    – Questioner
    – Organization

    Give America the opportunity to VOTE on each:
    – Added Value
    – Added No Value
    – Wasted America’s Time

    Keep Tabs by Questioner & by Organization:
    – # Questions Asked
    – # Votes Received
    – % Votes in each of above categories

  5. jrapdx says:
    April 19, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Amazing, the “reporters” giving Spicer a hard time over the location of the ships headed toward Korea. Accusing Spicer for “misleading” them because the vessels were further way than their impression of where the ships were. Spicer says he only said the ships were on the way, but the press insists they weren’t told the “truth”. Talk about “gotcha questions”, seems nothing actually newsworthy there, just implicit criticism of Spicer and Trump.

    • fleporeblog says:
      April 19, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      jrapdx very well said! I watch these press conferences daily and to me, this had to be the lowest point for them. I could not believe for a minute that they were badgering him over and over about providing wrong information. One of them had the nerve to wonder what our allies in the region will feel about our word.

      I would have told her that our allies in the region are doing back flips because America has a President that stands up for his people and will do everything in his power to protect them as well as his friends in the region. They have been dying for the day that Obozo would leave office for good.

    • fangdog says:
      April 19, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      Such a stupid issue to bring up. By the time the question was asked the ships were probably already there. Anyway, why would the ship’s want anyone to know where they are located.

      Columbus discovered America. Did anyone care the ship’s location before he got there. In fact, Columbus didn’t even know where there was. What difference did it make in the overall theme of things.

      • Xroads says:
        April 19, 2017 at 3:28 pm

        It is pathetic. Why would the military give any specific info about their assets location to anyone outside of the military? If the media in WWII disclosed specific info like they do today we might still be fighting.

        Remember the DDay invasion scene in the movie “The Longest Day” when the fog cleared and the Germans got their 1st look at the massive invasion fleet? Now consider if Ike had called Hitler or Rommel and said we’ll be there at dawn on 6/6/1944.

        Media idiots! = Mediots?

  6. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    April 19, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Sean does a great job handling those childish “reporters”, I could never do his job and keep my cool and be polite to those creeps.

  7. coveyouthband says:
    April 19, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Re: msm …….Keep in mind always, these worthless pieces of human debris are 97% lib dems that HATE PDJT and us.
    Oh, and they are LIARS

  8. Robert Corrado says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Is anyone besides I who is disappointed to date by no reapelling of OBAMASCARE, no tax cuts, no reworking of the tax code, etc. or am I being to impatient?

