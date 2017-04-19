Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – April 19th (video)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the Press Briefing for April 19th 2017:
Sean has a good sense of humor liked it when he was interrupted By the Patriot player. Rob Gronkowski .
LikeLiked by 3 people
America’s Pathetic Press.
What a charade.
“Roughing the Presser!” – “that penalty has been declined!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Press Secretary Spicer: Let’s create some PRESS ACCOUNTABILITY
Post each day’s Press Questions on the White House website:
– Question
– Questioner
– Organization
Give America the opportunity to VOTE on each:
– Added Value
– Added No Value
– Wasted America’s Time
Keep Tabs by Questioner & by Organization:
– # Questions Asked
– # Votes Received
– % Votes in each of above categories
LikeLiked by 12 people
May I suggest sending this to Spicer (or, at the very least, to the president)? Here’s one contact for the president: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact
I don’t know how to contact Spicer–other than the Twitter account that’s always posted on the presidential thread.
Winners in the categories of “No Added Value” and “Wasted America’s Time” will receive absolutely free, MANDATORY, one way tickets to North Korea.
LikeLike
Amazing, the “reporters” giving Spicer a hard time over the location of the ships headed toward Korea. Accusing Spicer for “misleading” them because the vessels were further way than their impression of where the ships were. Spicer says he only said the ships were on the way, but the press insists they weren’t told the “truth”. Talk about “gotcha questions”, seems nothing actually newsworthy there, just implicit criticism of Spicer and Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
jrapdx very well said! I watch these press conferences daily and to me, this had to be the lowest point for them. I could not believe for a minute that they were badgering him over and over about providing wrong information. One of them had the nerve to wonder what our allies in the region will feel about our word.
I would have told her that our allies in the region are doing back flips because America has a President that stands up for his people and will do everything in his power to protect them as well as his friends in the region. They have been dying for the day that Obozo would leave office for good.
Such a stupid issue to bring up. By the time the question was asked the ships were probably already there. Anyway, why would the ship’s want anyone to know where they are located.
Columbus discovered America. Did anyone care the ship’s location before he got there. In fact, Columbus didn’t even know where there was. What difference did it make in the overall theme of things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is pathetic. Why would the military give any specific info about their assets location to anyone outside of the military? If the media in WWII disclosed specific info like they do today we might still be fighting.
Remember the DDay invasion scene in the movie “The Longest Day” when the fog cleared and the Germans got their 1st look at the massive invasion fleet? Now consider if Ike had called Hitler or Rommel and said we’ll be there at dawn on 6/6/1944.
Media idiots! = Mediots?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mediots and Presstitutes.
Sean does a great job handling those childish “reporters”, I could never do his job and keep my cool and be polite to those creeps.
It seems obvious he has been practicing to keep his cool in spite of provocation. Maybe he is meditating. I wish he had a squirt gun he could just aim and fire whenever they are particularly irritating.
I would punch someone out on day one. Spicer is pretty danged good at what he does.
Re: msm …….Keep in mind always, these worthless pieces of human debris are 97% lib dems that HATE PDJT and us.
Oh, and they are LIARS
Is anyone besides I who is disappointed to date by no reapelling of OBAMASCARE, no tax cuts, no reworking of the tax code, etc. or am I being to impatient?
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 40,857 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Sean has a good sense of humor liked it when he was interrupted By the Patriot player. Rob Gronkowski .
LikeLiked by 3 people
America’s Pathetic Press.
What a charade.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Roughing the Presser!” – “that penalty has been declined!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Press Secretary Spicer: Let’s create some PRESS ACCOUNTABILITY
Post each day’s Press Questions on the White House website:
– Question
– Questioner
– Organization
Give America the opportunity to VOTE on each:
– Added Value
– Added No Value
– Wasted America’s Time
Keep Tabs by Questioner & by Organization:
– # Questions Asked
– # Votes Received
– % Votes in each of above categories
LikeLiked by 12 people
May I suggest sending this to Spicer (or, at the very least, to the president)? Here’s one contact for the president: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact
I don’t know how to contact Spicer–other than the Twitter account that’s always posted on the presidential thread.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Winners in the categories of “No Added Value” and “Wasted America’s Time” will receive absolutely free, MANDATORY, one way tickets to North Korea.
LikeLike
Amazing, the “reporters” giving Spicer a hard time over the location of the ships headed toward Korea. Accusing Spicer for “misleading” them because the vessels were further way than their impression of where the ships were. Spicer says he only said the ships were on the way, but the press insists they weren’t told the “truth”. Talk about “gotcha questions”, seems nothing actually newsworthy there, just implicit criticism of Spicer and Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
jrapdx very well said! I watch these press conferences daily and to me, this had to be the lowest point for them. I could not believe for a minute that they were badgering him over and over about providing wrong information. One of them had the nerve to wonder what our allies in the region will feel about our word.
I would have told her that our allies in the region are doing back flips because America has a President that stands up for his people and will do everything in his power to protect them as well as his friends in the region. They have been dying for the day that Obozo would leave office for good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Such a stupid issue to bring up. By the time the question was asked the ships were probably already there. Anyway, why would the ship’s want anyone to know where they are located.
Columbus discovered America. Did anyone care the ship’s location before he got there. In fact, Columbus didn’t even know where there was. What difference did it make in the overall theme of things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is pathetic. Why would the military give any specific info about their assets location to anyone outside of the military? If the media in WWII disclosed specific info like they do today we might still be fighting.
Remember the DDay invasion scene in the movie “The Longest Day” when the fog cleared and the Germans got their 1st look at the massive invasion fleet? Now consider if Ike had called Hitler or Rommel and said we’ll be there at dawn on 6/6/1944.
Media idiots! = Mediots?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mediots and Presstitutes.
LikeLike
Sean does a great job handling those childish “reporters”, I could never do his job and keep my cool and be polite to those creeps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems obvious he has been practicing to keep his cool in spite of provocation. Maybe he is meditating. I wish he had a squirt gun he could just aim and fire whenever they are particularly irritating.
LikeLike
I would punch someone out on day one. Spicer is pretty danged good at what he does.
LikeLike
Re: msm …….Keep in mind always, these worthless pieces of human debris are 97% lib dems that HATE PDJT and us.
Oh, and they are LIARS
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is anyone besides I who is disappointed to date by no reapelling of OBAMASCARE, no tax cuts, no reworking of the tax code, etc. or am I being to impatient?
LikeLiked by 1 person